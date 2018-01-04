Menu
David McNew/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s war on pot is an opportunity for Democrats.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will rescind rules that facilitated the passage of legal marijuana laws at the state level. According to the report, state prosecutors will soon be able to decide how aggressively they will enforce federal laws on marijuana:

The move by President Donald Trump’s attorney general likely will add to confusion about whether it’s OK to grow, buy, or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it. It comes days after pot shops opened in California, launching what is expected to become the world’s largest market for legal recreational marijuana and as polls show a solid majority of Americans believe the drug should be legal.

In October 2017, a Gallup poll found that fully 64 percent of Americans support legalizing marijuana. Republicans were divided on the issue, reporting a 51-49 split. Sessions’s long-running antipathy to legal marijuana—he once joked that he thought the KKK “were OK until I found out they smoked pot”—doesn’t really reflect the sentiments of his party’s base, or the American electorate at large. With California poised to become the world’s largest market for legal marijuana, it seems unlikely that a government-helmed war on pot will help the GOP’s chances.

It could, however, be an opportunity for Democrats. In California, the law that legalized pot drew most of its support from two factions of the party’s traditional base: Young voters and black voters. For a party whose midterm chances rest significantly on its ability to turn out voters in greater numbers than usual, pushing for legal marijuana could make a difference.

The voter fraud bogeyman isn’t going anywhere.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it was ending its Kris Kobach-led investigation into voter fraud. “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action.” 

The commission began after Trump claimed that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election because millions voted illegally, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud (and little evidence of any voter fraud at all). The commission was undercut from the start because Kobach demanded that states, which administer elections, hand over reams of sensitive information, including social security numbers. The opposition to the panel was bipartisan: 44 states refused to hand over information to Kobach.  

This lack of cooperation essentially meant that the commission was doomed. Based on a conspiracy theory, it represented an expensive and unpopular investigation of a non-issue. But Trump has used the decision to disband the panel to bolster his argument that voter fraud is widespread. 

Again, 44 states, including Republican ones, refused to cooperate with the commission. The end of the commission is undoubtedly a victory, since Kobach would have used it to push for national laws designed to suppress voters. But it’s clear that Trump and other Republicans will continue to use voter fraud as an excuse to try to pass restrictive laws at the state level. 

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

California might ban gas-powered cars. The whole country should.

A bill introduced Wednesday in the California State Assembly would require all new vehicles sold in 2040 to be zero emissions (with the exception of commercial trucks over 10,001 pounds). “More cars are sold each year in California than in any other state—and more than in some countries,” Bloomberg reports. “If adopted, the measure would eliminate a huge chunk of carbon emissions as part of the state’s quest to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.”

As of 2015, the transportation sector was responsible for 39 percent of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. And last month, for the first time in 40 years, transportation surpassed power plants as the top greenhouse gas emitter in the United States. That’s mainly because the electricity sector has increasingly turned away from coal in favor of natural gas; transportation emissions have been relatively flat since 2000. Cars are becoming more efficient under aggressive pollution rules passed under President Barack Obama,” Bloomberg reported, “but that’s so far been offset by an ever-rising American appetite for SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.”

A countrywide ban on gas vehicles, then, would drastically reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Norway, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, India, and China all plan to phase out vehicles fully powered by fossil fuels. But the Trump administration is tacking in the other direction. In August, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department began the process of rolling back fuel-efficiency standards that were approved under President Barack Obama and set to take effect in 2022. “Many analysts believe that rolling back fuel standards could jeopardize the near term future for electric vehicles,” NPR reported. The silver lining here: In passing their tax-cut bill, Republicans decided not to kill the electric vehicle tax credit after all.

Joe Raedle / Getty

Donald Trump just declared war on Steve Bannon.

In response to newly published criticism from Bannon, the president slammed his former consigliere in an explosive statement on Wednesday, writing that Bannon had “lost his mind” when he was fired as White House chief strategist.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said. He added, “Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look.”

Earlier on Wednesday, The Guardian had released excerpts from an advance copy of a new book by Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in which Bannon is quoted as calling the infamous Trump Tower meeting in 2016 between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and a group of Russians “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” New York also released an excerpt of Wolff’s book on Wednesday, which quotes Bannon criticizing Trump and his “broke-dick campaign.”

Trump did not hesitate to hit back. In twelve colorful sentences, the president circled back to many of his talking points, including his “historic victory” in 2016 and his administration’s “war with the media.” But he mostly unloaded on Bannon:

Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.

Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.

Read the full statement below:

Roger L. Wollenberg-Pool/Getty Images

Did The New York Times bury stories that cast doubt on Bush’s Iraq War push?

At The Intercept, former Times investigative reporter James Risen asserts that the paper’s editorial leadership had squashed stories critical of the Bush administration’s line on Iraq:

What angered me most was that while they were burying my skeptical stories, the editors were not only giving banner headlines to stories asserting that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, they were also demanding that I help match stories from other publications about Iraq’s purported WMD programs. I grew so sick of this that when The Washington Post reported that Iraq had turned over nerve gas to terrorists, I refused to try to match the story. One mid-level editor in the Washington bureau yelled at me for my refusal. He came to my desk carrying a golf club while berating me after I told him that the story was bullshit and I wasn’t going to make any calls on it.

Risen also claims that the administration exerted direct pressure on the Times to bury a major scoop on the NSA’s post-9/11 surveillance in the name of protecting national security. In Risen’s account, editor after editor accepted the Bush administration’s rationale almost entirely uncritically. But the problem wasn’t limited to the Times:

That fall, I became so concerned that the Times would not run the NSA story and that I would be fired that I secretly met with another national news organization about a job. I told a senior editor there that I had a major story that the Times had refused to run under pressure from the White House. I didn’t tell him anything about the story, but I said if they hired me, I would give the story to them. The senior editor replied that their publication would never run a piece if the White House raised objections on national security grounds. I left that meeting more depressed than ever.

The Times did eventually publish the story, a delayed decision that enraged the Bush White House and led to an investigation of Risen’s sources. Things didn’t improve under Bush’s successor. The Obama administration also pursued Risen’s sources for another story on the CIA’s Operation Merlin in Iran; Risen says they used the case to “destroy the legal underpinnings of the reporter’s privilege in the 4th Circuit.”

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Steve Bannon isn’t against treason, just poorly executed treason.

The Guardian reports that Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury, contains explosive comments from Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor—with no lawyers,” Bannon told Wolff. “They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

This might seem like a damning admission on Bannon’s part, but is actually a part of the ongoing intramural battle in Trump world. Bannon, the CEO of Breitbart, has a longstanding hatred of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, who is often blamed for derailing Trump’s nationalist and populist policies. In his comments to Wolff, Bannon isn’t expressing horror at treason, but suggesting that Kushner and company were too stupid to do it properly. Bannon even suggests that campaign collusion with Russia could have worked if there were proper cut-outs:

Bannon went on, Wolff writes, to say that if any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”.

Bannon added: “You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to … But that’s the brain trust that they had.”

Bannon is speaking as a disgruntled former employee, making the case that he would not have screwed up as much as the guys who still work in the White House have.

“The tradition of balletic patriarchy has held a closet full of skeletons.”

So said Wendy Whelan, a former principal dancer with New York City Ballet, amid accusations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse against Peter Martins, the NYCB’s ballet master in chief, who reportedly retired yesterday.

Last month, while NYCB and the adjoining school investigated an anonymous claim of sexual harassment made against him, Martins took a leave of absence from the company. Five dancers then came forward with claims of Martin’s physical and verbal abuse, their reports spanning nearly three decades. In a letter to the company’s board, Martins denied the allegations: “To bring an end to this disruption which has enveloped the Ballet and the School, I have decided that it is time for me to retire.”

Like all fields grappling with the realities of harassment and assault, an insidious power imbalance has become entrenched in the world of ballet. Men still dominate ballet’s leadership positions. “The girls are trained to be ‘good girls,’ obedient and silent and to stand in a line and look all the same,” Rachel Moore, former CEO of American Ballet Theater, told WBUR in 2015.

“We aren’t encouraged to use our voice to expose the dark side of what is also truly a magical industry for the sake of hurting our father-figure teachers,” Whelan told The New York Times. “It can feel particularly risky—both emotionally and career wise—to be a whistle-blower within our field.”

One famous father-figure of the field, George Balanchine, had a history of blurring personal and professional boundaries. Balanchine, who Martins succeeded at NYCB, had a tremendous amount of influence in the company—part boss, part teacher, part “God.” He famously courted young dancers, married a few, and at the height of his power, temporarily fired a star dancer after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Martin’s retirement will now leave a powerful position open to a successor, opening the door for progress. “Harassment within ballet has been reported elsewhere,” wrote dance critic Alastair Macaulay. “Let City Ballet now set a global example.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Get ready for Senator Mitt Romney.

When President Donald Trump made his first presidential visit to Utah last month, he told octogenarian Senator Orrin Hatch, “We hope you will continue to serve your state and your country in the Senate for a very long time to come.” Alas, Hatch has dashed Trump’s hopes. “Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching,” Hatch said on Tuesday in a video announcement, according to Politico. “That’s why after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term.”

Trump likely wanted Hatch to remain in office to foreclose a bid by Mitt Romney, a leading Trump critic and strong favorite for Hatch’s seat. But as I reported in December, there are ways in which Trump shouldn’t fear the prospect of Senator Romney. The former Massachusetts governor almost certainly would have voted for the Republican tax bill, and National Review editor Rich Lowry told me that “Romney would be a more reliable vote for the lion’s share of the Trump agenda than Roy Moore,” the Senate candidate in Alabama who lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

I’m on record urging Romney to run in Utah. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is leaving the Senate. His colleague Senator John McCain is sick. If a Democrat can’t win in Utah, America could use another Republican who’s at least willing to challenge Trump’s assault on American political norms and shameful moral equivalency in Charlottesville—assuming Romney continues to be that same man if and when he makes it to Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Will Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both run in 2020?

Late last month, Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake published his ranking of the “top 15 Democratic presidential candidates for 2020.” He put Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at number three, but wrote, “If Warren runs, I think she tops this list. But I have a difficult time seeing her running if Bernie Sanders does, and I think Sanders is very likely to run. Warren has shown comparatively little inclination.” The two heaviest hitters weighing a challenge of President Donald Trump, according to Blake, are Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden—who could fit into populist and anti-populist lanes, respectively.

On Tuesday, though, Politico reported Warren “has spent the past year making a series of below-the-radar moves that would put her in prime position” if she choose to seek the White House. “The liberal icon and Republican bete noire has amassed more money in her campaign war chest than nearly any senator in modern history, groomed political connections with Democrats who’ve been skeptical of her in the past, and worked to bolster her bipartisan and foreign policy bona fides,” reporter Gabriel Debenedetti wrote. Sources told him it’s “a conscious break from the heads-down posture that Warren purposefully maintained during the first five years of her Senate career.”

Meanwhile, as Debenedetti reported in late November, “Bernie Sanders is taking steps to address longstanding political shortcomings that were exposed in 2016, ahead of another possible presidential bid in 2020.... [T]he maneuvers could form an important part of a Sanders 2020 effort, a dozen of those allies acknowledged to POLITICO—one that looks markedly different from his surprise 2016 bid, which often suffered from a lack of mainstream political support.

All of which means that, contrary to conventional wisdom, the 2020 Democratic primary could be a showdown between two titans of the American left.

It’s entirely possible that neither Sanders, who is 76, nor Warren, who is 68, runs for president. But it’s likely that at least one of them will. They’re both primed to capitalize on the leftward shift in the Democratic Party—a shift they’re partly responsible for. This could be the moment for both of them, and they do have subtle differences for voters to scrutinize. Sanders is more of an outsider, a democratic socialist who identifies as an independent rather than a Democrat. Warren is fundamentally a pro-markets institutionalist, more interested in making the existing economic and political system fairer than overturning it altogether.

It’s true that Sanders and Warren are close; Debenedetti notes that Sanders calls Warren “my favorite senator.” In 2016, Sanders confidant and progressive talk show host Bill Press told C-SPAN, “If Elizabeth Warren had run, I’m pretty confident in saying Bernie Sanders never would have run.” Would that still hold true for 2020?

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Are right-wing hawks undermining the Iranian protests?

Twenty people are reportedly dead after nearly a week of anti-regime protests in Iran. According to The Washington Post, the protests are the largest since the country’s ill-fated Green Movement in 2009. The Iranian government blames “enemies of Iran” for stoking unrest, but the reality is less favorable to the regime: The protests have reportedly spread to traditionally conservative regions, and crackdown threats haven’t emptied Iranian streets.

Israel’s hard-right government praised the protesters, and so has the American right. In some cases, they’ve pivoted to feminist sentiment. “The most striking images coming out of the Iran human rights protests are not of men—they are of women,” Fox News columnist Stephen Miller asserted. “So the question must be asked: Where are the women’s movement supporters in the United States and Europe, which gathered en masse to protest a newly inaugurated American president last year?”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration used the protests to threaten further sanctions on Iran—which would come at the expense of the same protesters it ostensibly supports. The president himself has repeatedly tweeted his support for the protesters, but there is widespread suspicion of Trump in Iran due to his attempt to ban Iranians from entering the United States. Lindsey Graham, one of the GOP’s hawks in the Senate, said on Sunday that the protests were evidence that the Iranian nuclear deal, which promised sanctions relief, had failed.

Many argue that such vocal support is counter-productive, since the regime can use it as evidence that the protests are indeed fomented by outsiders. “I, too, want to see the government in Tehran weakened, moderated or even removed,” Philip Gordon wrote in The New York Times. “So let me offer Mr. Trump some unsolicited advice: Keep quiet and do nothing.” Protesters themselves haven’t requested these public statements, which is in keeping with trends in public opinion; a 2016 survey by the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies found that most Iranians considered the U.S. to be “actively obstructive” in Iranian affairs.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Marco Rubio criticizes the tax bill he just voted for.

Rubio had a complicated relationship with the Tax Reform and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Trump last week. In mid-December, days before the final vote, Rubio criticized the bill for doing too much to help corporations and the wealthy and not nearly enough to help everyone else. In particular, Rubio was irked by the fact that his colleagues “didn’t have much trouble finding a way to lower the the top tax bracket and to start the corporate tax cut a year early,” but couldn’t find additional money for lower-income taxpayers. But as soon as Republicans modestly increased the child tax credit, Rubio voted in favor of the bill.

Now that the bill has been signed, however, Rubio is once again expressing his misgivings. In an interview with The News-Press, Rubio was asked to reflect on his vote in favor of tax reform:

If I were king for a day, this tax bill would have looked different. I thought we probably went too far on (helping) corporations. By and large, you’re going to see a lot of these multinationals buy back shares to drive up the price. Some of them will be forced, because they’re sitting on historic levels of cash, to pay out dividends to shareholders. That isn’t going to create dramatic economic growth. (But) there’s a lot of things in the bill that I have supported for a long time (such as) doubling the Child Tax Credit. And it is better – significantly better – than the current code.

This contradicts every GOP talking point about the tax bill. Over the last two months, Republicans have insisted that cutting corporate taxes was the only way to stimulate the economy and grow wages. Here, however, Rubio reveals that he knew all along that wasn’t true. Changes to the Child Tax Credit, moreover, are minor compared to lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, which Rubio is criticizing here.

Rubio shrugged when asked about the political impact of the bill, telling the News-Times that its dismal public approval numbers will improve when people see their paychecks go up. “By the time we get to November of next year, their opinion about the tax bill is not going to be based on media coverage. It’s going to be based on what their paycheck is telling them.” Maybe. In November of next year the unpopular nucleus of the tax bill—the corporate tax cut—will be just as real as the small paycheck bumps Rubio thinks will save this bill politically.