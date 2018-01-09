Steve Bannon is unemployed.

As the CEO of Donald Trump’s president campaign in 2016, Bannon was undoubtedly one of the main architects of victory. But Bannon mistook his major role in history as proof that he was an indispensable figure, the power behind the throne whom Trump and Republicans would rely on to win future elections. Intoxicated by his own mythology even after he was fired from the White House, Bannon told reporter Michael Wolff that a meeting Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner took with Russian officials was “treasonous.” This was a sin against the family, and as such unforgivable.
Now, the New York Times is reporting that Bannon is stepping down as CEO of Breitbart News, a move forced by billionaire financier and Breitbart stakeholder Rebekah Mercer. (Breitbart confirmed that Bannon has “stepped down.”) The lesson, at least in the short term, is that Trump’s cult of personality is the dominant force in the Republican Party. No one, not even one of the key authors of Trumpism, can challenge Trump without punishment from the party and its donor class.
Donald Trump’s push to build the Wall is getting desperate.
A border wall dividing the United States and Mexico was the signature promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign. While there is no evidence that such a wall would hinder undocumented immigrants from entering the country, it was a powerful symbol for Trump and his supporters, a rebuke to those who had abandoned “common sense” in favor of “political correctness” when dealing with immigration.
But Trump has gained little traction in his attempts to get Congress to fund the project. The administration is now engaging in a risky dealmaking strategy to trade wall funding for the codification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which would allow some 800,000 DREAMers to remain in the United States. Furthermore, on Tuesday, the administration reportedly signaled that it would accept cuts or delays to funding for “border surveillance, radar technology, patrol boats, and customs agents” in order to pay for a wall. The New York Times noted that all of these are “proven security measures that officials and experts have said are more effective than building a wall along the Mexican border.”
These changes are a bit strange, given that some Democrats have signaled that they would be willing to increase funding for some of these programs to prevent DREAMers from being deported. But the Trump administration seems willing to sacrifice proven anti-immigration programs to bolster symbolic ones.
Trump’s favorite immigration target: people fleeing war and natural disasters.
The Trump administration will no longer allow the 200,000 Salvadorans living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status to remain in the country legally, The New York Timesreported earlier today. This group fled El Salvador after two massive earthquakes in 2001 left over a thousand people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless. They must now return to a country that is still far from stable. Those who do not leave the U.S. by September 9, 2019, or find an alternative immigration status, will face deportation.
Trump’s decision to rescind protected status for Salvadorans is a continuation of his attack on legal and illegal immigration, particularly those communities benefiting from TPS. It is a humanitarian program that allows those fleeing from war and natural disaster to work and live in the United States without threat of deportation. Those who regularly renew their permits can work legally, and renewal can cost over $450 a pop. The program, which President George H.W. Bush created in 1990, has operated in the United States for nearly three decades.
That is, until the Trump administration lifted TPS designation from Sudan in September of 2017. Two months later, the administration declared that it was ending the TPS designation for Nicaragua, and threatened its end for Honduras as well. And as of of November 20, 2017, Haitians who have lived in the United States since 2010, when a deadly earthquake triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis, are also no longer covered under TPS.
Though the devastation that can earn a country TPS status might no longer be manifestly evident, infrastructures and economies take longer to heal. Under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, TPS designations were routinely extended in 6-18 month cycles, and could be renewed indefinitely.
Returning to El Salvador would mean returning to a country with few jobs, and where homicide rates have reached “astronomical levels.” And for many TPS beneficiaries who have lived in the U.S. for over a decade, deportation would mean returning to a country that is no longer home. “There is nothing to go back to in El Salvador,” Salvadoran TPS beneficiary Veronica Lagunas told the Times. “The infrastructure may be better now, but the country is in no condition to receive us.”
Donald Trump’s legal team really doesn’t want him to talk to Robert Mueller.
NBC News reports that Trump’s lawyers and FBI investigators are in “preliminary talks” about a potential interview between the president and the special counsel. These talks really are in the earliest stages. NBC isn’t suggesting that Mueller’s office has asked for a formal interview, just that Trump’s lawyers are anticipating that such a request will be made. Trump’s legal team “is seeking clarification on whether the presidentwould be interviewed directly by Mueller, as well as the legal standard for when a president can be interviewed, the location of a possible interview, the topics and the duration.”
But what’s most notable about the NBC report is that Trump’s lawyers are doing what they can to limit the scope of such an interview:
[T]he president’s legal team is discussing a range of potential options for the format, including written responses to questions in lieu of a formal sit-down...
[The president’s team is also seeking potential compromises that could avoid an interview altogether...
In addition to the possibility of suggesting the president submit written responses in place of an interview, a second person familiar with the president’s legal strategy said another possibility being contemplated was an affidavit signed by the president affirming he was innocent of any wrongdoing and denying any collusion. It was not clear what such an affidavit might state regarding the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 at a time when Comey was leading the Russia probe.
That Trump’s lawyers would try to limit his exposure is not surprising in and of itself. But it’s notable because it suggests that there is some anxiety that Trump, who has a history of lying under oath, would perjure himself. After all, Bill Clinton allegedly lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky in a sworn deposition was what led to his impeachment.
Of course, given the scope of the Mueller investigation—which now may be looking into Trump’s finances, in addition to possible obstruction of justice—it’s unlikely that a signed affidavit denying collusion would be enough to wind down the probe.
Donald Trump will regret touting the stock market surge.
The president repeated a familiar complaint on Thursday night and Friday morning: The media had once again neglected to credit him for the stock market’s record performance.
Trump’s tweets came as the Labor Department reported the U.S. added 148,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent. This seems like good news for the president, but as MSNBC’s Steve Benen pointed out, job growth is “down a fair amount from the previous two months, and falls short of expectations.... [W]hile Donald Trump’s first year as president has been pretty good overall for job creation, Americans nevertheless saw the slowest job growth in six years.”
As for the stock market, CNBC finance editor Jeff Cox wrote on Thursday that Trump “may end up regretting his decision to latch onto such a fickle indicator.”
Markets go up and markets go down, and using stocks as a barometer for broader economic performance has proven through history to be a dicey endeavor. One person’s bull market is another’s bust just waiting to happen, and it was, after all, less than a year and a half ago that Trump was dismissing the rise in equity values as “all a big bubble.”
Some analysts believe the market is due for a correction in 2018, if not worse. CNBC reports that Patrick Schaffer, a “generally bullish global investment specialist” at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, “is telling clients to buy the next sell-off, and the odds are high it’ll happen this year.” Schaffer believes the market could drop as much as 14 percent.
Meanwhile, many of Trump’s diehard supporters aren’t even benefitting from the market’s record gains. As The Washington Postreported last year, the Americans most likely to own stock over the past eight years were wealthy, older, and white. Many of these Americans undoubtedly voted for Trump, but they’re hardly the “forgotten men and women” the president claims to champion.
The obstruction case against Donald Trump keeps growing.
On Thursday evening, while the White House was scrambling to respond to Michael Wolff’s explosive Fire and Fury, The New York Timesreported that Trump in March of last year ordered White House counsel Don McGahn to prevent Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the FBI’s Russia probe. According to the Times’s Michael Schmidt, Trump was enraged because he believed that it was the attorney general’s duty to protect the president:
Mr. McGahn was unsuccessful, and the president erupted in anger in front of numerous White House officials, saying he needed his attorney general to protect him. Mr. Trump said he had expected his top law enforcement official to safeguard him the way he believed Robert F. Kennedy, as attorney general, had done for his brother John F. Kennedy and Eric H. Holder Jr. had for Barack Obama.
The report also details how one White House lawyer withheld from Trump the conclusions of a report that said the president could fire the FBI director, fearing that such an act would imperil the administration. Contemporaneous notes taken by former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus also reportedly back up the account that former FBI Director James Comey gave to Congress, in which Comey claimed that Trump had called on him to publicly declare that the president was not personally under investigation. Trump has repeatedly implied that Comey was lying. Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly been examining these actions.
These revelations are important additions to the growing pile of evidence that Trump fired the FBI director with the intent of obstructing justice. They also suggest that the Mueller investigation is coalescing around an obstruction of justice charge, rather than the charge that Trump colluded with the Russians during the 2016 campaign, though as the Times notes, legal experts disagree on whether Mueller has enough to make the obstruction charge stick.
The Trump administration is sleeping on the real terror threat.
According to a report in The Omaha World-Herald, the FBI is investigating a Missouri man for stopping an Amtrak train in Nebraska with the intent of harming passengers. The man, Taylor Wilson, carried a business card belonging to the National Socialist Movement in Detroit, in addition to a .38 caliber handgun, several speedloaders, ammunition, a hammer, and a knife. Investigators later discovered that Wilson had attended August’s white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia:
In the affidavit, Czaplewski recounted statements from an acquaintance of Wilson’s who said Wilson had traveled with neo-Nazis to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, which authorities believe was the Unite the Right rally in which a woman was killed in August.
The acquaintance also said Wilson “has expressed an interest in ‘killing black people’ ... especially during the protests in St. Louis.” The affidavit notes that Wilson is the chief suspect in a road rage incident on Interstate 70 in which a white man pointed a gun at a black female in another vehicle. The license plate of the man’s car tracked back to Wilson.
News of the investigation breaks weeks after a neo-Nazi teenager in Virginia murdered his girlfriend’s parents for trying to break the couple up. Had Wilson succeeded in killing the Amtrak passengers, he’d have added to a rising number of politically-motivated murders and terrorist attacks committed by white supremacists in the United States—an urgent problem, even if it is not reflected in U.S. policy. On its website, the Southern Poverty Law Center says the results of an August report produced by the Congressional Research Service highlighted “several gaps in U.S. policy related to identifying, analyzing, and assessing domestic terrorist threats. It notes that domestic terrorists ‘have not received as much attention from federal law enforcement as their violent jihadist counterparts,’ which has not always been the case.”
Also in August, Katharine Gorka, wife of Seb Gorka, successfully urged the Department of Homeland Security to pull anti-terrorism funding from Life After Hate, a non-profit that deradicalizes white supremacists. With Donald Trump in office, stopping would-be terrorists like Taylor Wilson has increasingly become a matter of luck.
Trump’s offshore drilling policies put every coastal community in America at risk.
On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a controversial proposal to allow offshore drilling in nearly all U.S. waters. For the first time in decades, the U.S. government will seek to sell oil and gas drilling rights in the Arctic Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific waters near California. This comes just weeks after the passage of the GOP tax bill, which included a provision allowing drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which had previously been off-limits in part due to dangerous, icy conditions.
While increasing offshore drilling, the administration also wants to reduce offshore drilling safeguards. Ten days ago, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is relaxing safety regulations for offshore oil producers that were put in place after the historic Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, the largest oil spill in U.S. history. The administration is even suppressing information that might conflict with its decision: As TheWashington Postreported, “Two weeks ago, the Interior Department suspended a study conducted by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine on the safety of offshore oil and gas drilling platforms.”
Drilling explosions and spills have devastating, lasting impacts on both human and animal life. The effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, for example, “are being felt more than seven years later,” the Postreported. “Hydrocarbons linked to the spill were detected in 90 percent of pelican eggs more than 1,000 miles away in Minnesota, scientists say. Dolphins living in Barataria, La. have experienced mortality rates 8 percent higher than dolphin populations elsewhere, and their reproduction success dropped 63 percent.” Louisiana’s coastal economy was damaged tremendously. A study published this year in the prestigious journal Science found that the spill caused a cumulative $17.2 billion in damage to the Gulf’s natural resources.
Taken together, Trump’s oil and gas policies severely increase the risk of major explosions and spills near coastal communities, nearly all of which could find themselves at risk. That’s why even Rick Scott, the Republican governor of Florida, opposes the plan.
But it’s not a foregone conclusion yet: Public hearings on the Trump administration’s proposal begin on January 16.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it was ending its Kris Kobach-led investigation into voter fraud. “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action.”
The commission began after Trump claimed that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election because millions voted illegally, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud (and little evidence of any voter fraud at all). The commission was undercut from the start because Kobach demanded that states, which administer elections, hand over reams of sensitive information, including social security numbers. The opposition to the panel was bipartisan: 44 states refused to hand over information to Kobach.
This lack of cooperation essentially meant that the commission was doomed. Based on a conspiracy theory, it represented an expensive and unpopular investigation of a non-issue. But Trump has used the decision to disband the panel to bolster his argument that voter fraud is widespread.
Again, 44 states, including Republican ones, refused to cooperate with the commission. The end of the commission is undoubtedly a victory, since Kobach would have used it to push for national laws designed to suppress voters. But it’s clear that Trump and other Republicans will continue to use voter fraud as an excuse to try to pass restrictive laws at the state level.
California might ban gas-powered cars. The whole country should.
A bill introduced Wednesday in the California State Assembly would require all new vehicles sold in 2040 to be zero emissions (with the exception of commercial trucks over 10,001 pounds). “More cars are sold each year in California than in any other state—and more than in some countries,” Bloomberg reports. “If adopted, the measure would eliminate a huge chunk of carbon emissions as part of the state’s quest to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.”
As of 2015, the transportation sector was responsible for 39 percent of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. And last month, for the first time in 40 years, transportation surpassed power plants as the top greenhouse gas emitter in the United States. That’s mainly because the electricity sector has increasingly turned away from coal in favor of natural gas; transportation emissions have been relatively flat since 2000. “Cars are becoming more efficient under aggressive pollution rules passed under President Barack Obama,” Bloomberg reported, “but that’s so far been offset by an ever-rising American appetite for SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.”
A countrywide ban on gas vehicles, then, would drastically reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Norway, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, India, and China all plan to phase out vehicles fully powered by fossil fuels. But the Trump administration is tacking in the other direction. In August, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department began the process of rolling back fuel-efficiency standards that were approved under President Barack Obama and set to take effect in 2022. “Many analysts believe that rolling back fuel standards could jeopardize the near term future for electric vehicles,” NPR reported. The silver lining here: In passing their tax-cut bill, Republicans decided not to kill the electric vehicle tax credit after all.
The Trump administration’s war on pot is an opportunity for Democrats.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will rescind rules that facilitated the passage of legal marijuana laws at the state level. According to the report, state prosecutors will soon be able to decide how aggressively they will enforce federal laws on marijuana:
The move by President Donald Trump’s attorney general likely will add to confusion about whether it’s OK to grow, buy, or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it. It comes days after pot shops opened in California, launching what is expected to become the world’s largest market for legal recreational marijuana and as polls show a solid majority of Americans believe the drug should be legal.
In October 2017, a Gallup poll found that fully 64 percent of Americans support legalizing marijuana. Republicans were divided on the issue, reporting a 51-49 split. Sessions’s long-running antipathy to legal marijuana—he once joked that he thought the KKK “were OK until I found out they smoked pot”—doesn’t really reflect the sentiments of his party’s base, or the American electorate at large. With California poised to become the world’s largest market for legal marijuana, it seems unlikely that a government-helmed war on pot will help the GOP’s chances.
It could, however, be an opportunity for Democrats. In California, the law that legalized pot drew most of its support from two factions of the party’s traditional base: Young voters and black voters. For a party whose midterm chances rest significantly on its ability to turn out voters in greater numbers than usual, pushing for legal marijuana could make a difference.