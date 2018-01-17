Menu
Trump’s war against workers continues.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the Department of Labor has proposed a rule that would allow employers to take employee tips, and does not require them to redistribute the funds. The biggest losers, EPI calculates, would be women:

In other words, nearly 80 percent of the tips that would be taken by employers as a result of this rule would come out of the pockets of women and their families. (The specific share, calculated from unrounded numbers, is 78.7 percent.) Because women are both more likely to be tipped workers and to earn lower wages, this rule would disproportionately harm them.

No word yet on how Ivanka Trump, who has presented herself as a prominent defender of working women, has taken this news. But the Department of Labor’s latest bit of rule-making isn’t an isolated incident. The administration wants to adjust the salary threshold for an Obama-era overtime rule; if it succeeds in raising the threshold, lower-wage workers will find themselves in possession of shrinking bank accounts. Trump also used his executive authority to roll back a number of regulations that would have protected worker safety. As his son Eric reminded us Wednesday morning, green is the only color Trump sees.

Republicans are this close to shooting themselves in the foot.

Congress has until Friday to reach a budget deal that would keep the government open. But with the clock ticking, a deal does not seem close. President Trump’s “shithole” comments have set negotiations back in the Senate on provisions related to DACA. In the House, meanwhile, Republicans are effectively negotiating with themselves. But in both chambers, the same fundamental dynamic is playing out. Republicans control the government, but hardline factions within the party, which are decrying any immigration compromise included in the spending bill as “amnesty,” are effectively holding the negotiations hostage.

In the Senate, these tensions boiled over on Tuesday in a hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. While Democrats grilled Nielsen about what was said in the “shithole” meeting, Republican Lindsey Graham, who had reached an immigration deal with Democrat Dick Durbin last week, said that the shutdown negotiations had turned into a “shitstorm.” His colleague Tom Cotton, meanwhile, criticized the Durbin-Graham compromise as “mass amnesty.”

In the House, things are even worse. Unlike the Senate, there are enough Republicans in the House to pass a bill without Democratic votes. But the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus has once again emerged as a roadblock. On Tuesday evening, conservatives in the House revolted against a compromise bill pushed by Paul Ryan that would extend government funding for another month and include funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years—a compromise that could win support from Democrats in both chambers and avert a shutdown.

Conservatives are pushing a deal that would fund the government for a month and the Pentagon for a year—a deal that would make hardliners less willing to budge if the government were to shut down in a month over DACA. But Senate Democrats, who are increasingly pushing for a fix for DACA now, have no reason to take that deal.

All of these factors—Trump’s “shithole” comments, Democratic anxiety over DACA, the revolt of Republican hardliners—have made a government shutdown more likely than it was a week ago, when a compromise seemed near. With two days to go until the deadline, there’s little bringing the factions within the Republican Party together.

January 16, 2018

Robert Mueller puts the screws on Steve Bannon.

The former Trump adviser’s bad month keeps getting worse. The New York Times reported Monday that Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, has issued a subpoena for Bannon to testify before a grand jury. It’s the first known grand jury subpoena from Mueller’s office against a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle. (Some associates of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort received subpoenas last year.)

Bannon, who ran Trump’s campaign in the election’s final months, had largely avoided the scrutiny of investigators until now. But his remarks to journalist Michael Wolff, revealed earlier this month, may have caught Mueller’s attention. He reportedly said that Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer during the election was “treasonous,” and predicted the entire affair would end with money-laundering charges against other Trump confidantes. After those quotes became public, Bannon received a direct personal rebuke from Trump and was forced to step down from running Breitbart News. News of the grand jury’s subpoena broke as he testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning.

Mueller, a veteran prosecutor, has so far used less formal interviews to question current and former Trump advisors, so it’s also unclear why he opted for a grand jury in this instance. If it’s a bargaining chip for negotiations with Bannon, as the Times suggests in its report, it may be an effective one. Those who’ve testified before a grand jury during the high-stakes Washington scandals of yore describe it as a grueling, secretive process, one during which even their own lawyers can’t be present. To avoid that interrogation, Bannon might have to give Mueller something in return.

For disgraced Republicans, there’s always Harvard.

Because nobody ever really fails out of politics, the GOP’s failed candidate for Virginia governor will grace Harvard’s campus this spring:

Ed Gillespie was a fairly orthodox Republican for most of his career—until the Trump era, when he adopted the president’s pernicious race-baiting to turn out voters. His questionable tactics, however, apparently do not trouble the Ivy League minds responsible for choosing visiting fellows. Gillespie joins august company: Similar honors have been granted to Sean Spicer and Corey Lewandowski, both of whom made their names by being loyal to Trump. (In contrast, Harvard disinvited Chelsea Manning after an outcry from CIA Director Mike Pompeo, among others.)

It’s not clear what Harvard thinks students have to learn from such luminaries. According to an editorial in The Harvard Crimson, the answer was “not much” as far as Spicer was concerned:

I was in a classroom session with Spicer and he told the same stories, including several easily refutable lies, that he’s told publicly since leaving the White House (some items were leaked). The classroom session followed the same playbook as his Press Secretary tenure: Dodge hard questions, make a few false statements, attack the media, claim that Trump is treated unfairly, etc.

Is Trump walking away from DACA negotiations?

Trump is hinting that he’s ready to do so because Democrats aren’t offering enough funding for a border wall and because Senator Dick Durbin went public with Trump’s racist “shithole countries” comments.

But it’s Trump, not Democrats, who is actually holding up a compromise to protect DREAMers from deportation. He rejected a bipartisan deal that would have provided increased border security (and some wall funding) last week, the elimination of the visa lottery, and limited family reunification.

Democrats and Republicans had hoped to reach a government funding deal—the deadline is Friday—that would also provide legal protections for DREAMers. Now the threat of a shutdown looms, and Republicans are reportedly trying to reach a short-term deal that would kick the can down the road. Congress has until March to reach a deal on DREAMers.

But Democrats, having already reached out to the president with a compromise bill, have little incentive to deal right now. They are being asked to offer more in exchange for something Trump has professed that he wants, protections for DREAMers. Furthermore, Republicans control both houses of Congress and the presidency, which means there is good reason to believe they will be blamed for a shutdown.

So is Trump really going to walk away from the negotiating table? Maybe. But given the fallout that awaits, it’s just as likely that he is bluffing.

January 12, 2018

Instead of criticizing Donald Trump for “s—hole”-gate, Republicans are covering for him.

On Thursday, in a meeting with senators about a possible immigration bill, Trump asked why the United States was letting in people from “shithole countries,” including Haiti and unspecified African nations, and not from countries like Norway. In response to the subsequent furor, Trump denied that he made the comment, which caused a number of senators to speak out on Friday. “He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly,” said Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the room with Trump. “I cannot believe that in the history of the White House in that Oval Office any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard the president speak yesterday.”

A number of Republicans, notably John McCain, have criticized Trump’s comments. And Tim Scott told the press that Lindsey Graham, who was in the room, told him that reports of Trump’s comments were “basically accurate.” But two Republican senators, Tom Cotton and David Perdue, are covering for Trump:

This does not deny that Trump used the term “shithole countries.” But it nevertheless exists to muddy the waters and to give Trump’s denial a degree of credibility. Cotton and Perdue, both immigration hardliners, have had the president’s backing in recent weeks as they have pushed for a tough immigration bill that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and family reunification. This non-denial denial looks to be an attempt to shield the president from criticism—and keep his support for their bill.

Donald Trump is going to end this week with a report that an adult film star was paid off to keep quiet about their affair.

One month before the 2016 election, Stephanie Clifford, also known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, was paid $130,000 in hush money as part of a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from speaking about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Friday afternoon.

The alleged encounter occurred at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament, over a year after Trump married Melania Trump. Back in October 2016, adult film star Jessica Drake came forward at a news conference and alleged that Trump had kissed her without consent at the same 2006 golf tournament.

Michael Cohen, the longtime Trump lawyer who reportedly arranged the $130,000 transaction said in a statement to the Journal, “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.” He also attached a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying that an affair had taken place and that she had received hush money. The Journal reported that Clifford did not respond to requests for comment.

Although there is no evidence that this alleged encounter was non-consensual, the agreement reportedly was reached as then-candidate Trump was facing a deluge of sexual assault allegations. In October 2016, the infamous Access Hollywood footage was released, in which Trump admitted to groping women without their consent.

The problem with Trump’s “s—hole” remark isn’t the profanity.

On Thursday, in a meeting with Senate leaders, the president reportedly questioned why the United States should offer immigration protections to people coming from “shithole” countries, including Haiti and unnamed African nations, instead of people coming from Norway. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” he reportedly said. Last month, Trump also claimed that all Haitian immigrants have AIDS and argued that we shouldn’t let people from Nigeria into the country because they would “never go back to their huts” after experiencing the wonders of America. On Friday morning, Trump denied using the word “shithole”:

The issue here is not the president’s use of profanity, however. His comments contradict the White House’s insistence that what it is advocating is a merit-based immigration system. After all, Norway is a nationality, not a job or a skill. The president’s comments reveal that the immigration policies he’s advocating are, at root, racist.

Typically, the president’s staff believe this racism will resonate with his base.

January 11, 2018

Don’t expect fireworks from Steve Bannon’s closed-door interview on Capitol Hill next week.

The former Trump adviser has hired a lawyer and is scheduled to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday. Committee members had asked Bannon last month to voluntarily testify as part of their ongoing probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election. Some liberal pundits are grabbing the popcorn:

What will Bannon be able to tell investigators, though? The right-wing media executive worked in the White House during Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey last May, making him a potential witness in an obstruction-of-justice case against the president. But Bannon didn’t join the Trump campaign until August 2016, well after some of the most scrutinized discussions and meetings about Russia. That includes the infamous Trump Tower meeting in July 2016 between Donald Trump, Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer who purportedly offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

In interviews made public last week in excerpts from reporter Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, Bannon described that meeting as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He also suggested the president’s eldest son would “crack like an egg” under questioning about those events. Trump responded by publicly excommunicating “Sloppy Steve,” and Bannon was forced to step down as CEO of Breitbart News at the behest of right-wing patron Rebekah Mercer. Nonetheless, Bannon has continued to declare his “unwavering” support for Trump’s “efforts to make America great again.”

The real resistance to offshore drilling might come from oil companies.

President Donald Trump’s decision to allow offshore drilling along most of America’s coasts is proving unpopular with Democratic and Republican governors alike. Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican expected to run for U.S. Senate this year, announced his opposition on Twitter and asked to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. After that meeting, Zinke announced that Florida would be exempt from offshore drilling because the state “is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver.” Now, other states are asking for relief, too.

But state leaders aren’t the only ones cool to Trump’s decision. As Axios reported on Thursday, “BP CEO Bob Dudley showed a muted appetite for pursuing drilling in new areas off America’s coast.” While BP is trying to reduce oil exploration in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Amy Harder writes, Dudley’s caution is likely shared by other major oil companies” because of four factors: the low price of oil, the high cost of offshore oil exploration and drilling, the industry focus on inland oil and natural gas, and the political, regulatory, and litigation hurdles to offshore drilling. California, for instance, has “powerful legal tools to head off new offshore development,” according to The Los Angeles Times. Ralph Faust, former general counsel for the California Coastal Commission, told the paper. “I don’t think there’s any reasonable chance that there will be any leasing or drilling along the coast.”

Missouri’s Republican governor is admitting an affair after allegedly threatening to blackmail the woman.

TV news station KMOV in St. Louis reportedly has obtained a tape of a woman telling her then-husband she had a sexual encounter with Governor Eric Greitens in which he bound and blindfolded her. Describing the episode, the woman says, “I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, ‘You’re never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere.’” She says she and Greitens met because she used to cut his hair.

The woman’s ex-husband had recorded the conversation without her consent, and she isn’t commenting on the record. Her ex-husband told KMOV the recording was made shortly after the sexual encounter in early 2015. He said he came forward hoping to get ahead of the story after he was contacted by law enforcement and the media. “He took a picture of my wife naked as blackmail. There is no worse person,” the man said of Greitens. He added, “I think it’s as bad as it gets. It’s as bad as it gets when someone takes advantage of something.” (In the recorded conversation, the woman says Greitens apologized after the encounter and claimed to have deleted the photo.)

The governor is admitting the affair, releasing a joint statement with his wife saying they “dealt with this together honestly and privately.” Greitens’s lawyer, James Bennett, denied the allegation of blackmail in a statement tweeted by the governor.