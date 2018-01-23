Menu
Trump’s “fake news” cry is heard during a very real terror threat against CNN.

A Michigan man was arrested last week after allegedly calling the network 22 times and threatening a mass murder of employees at its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down,” he told the operator, according to federal court documents. He also made racist and anti-Semitic comments in his calls. CNN reported that he was charged on Friday in U.S. District Court with “transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure,” and released on $10,000 bond.

“We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously. This one is no exception. We have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout, and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people,” the network said Monday in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media have always been alarming from a constitutional perspective, but this incident shows how his attacks might be endangering journalists’ lives. As The Washington Post noted, “The threats were made public less than a week after President Trump unveiled his ‘Fake News Awards.’ The term, trumpeted by the president in his frequent clashes with the press, has become a popular rallying cry among Trump’s base. CNN has been a regular target of the president’s ‘fake news’ attacks; the president has also shared violent images featuring the cable news giant, including pictures of the CNN logo crushed under a shoe and a GIF of the president personally attacking the CNN logo.”

Yet the president remains unconcerned with how his words endanger his fellow citizens. On Tuesday morning, he was back to tweeting about “Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN.”

Evangelicals don’t care about Stormy Daniels.

Evangelicalism once referred to a specific set of doctrinal beliefs. But as a new Politico interview with the Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins makes clear, American evangelicalism is no longer about doctrine, at least not as much as it’s about politics. Perkins knows all about President Donald Trump’s moral failings—including the alleged Stormy Daniels affair—and his response is to shrug. “We kind of gave him—‘All right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here,’” Perkins told reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere:

Evangelical Christians, says Perkins, “were tired of being kicked around by Barack Obama and his leftists. And I think they are finally glad that there’s somebody on the playground that is willing to punch the bully.”

What happened to turning the other cheek?, I ask.

“You know, you only have two cheeks,” Perkins says. “Look, Christianity is not all about being a welcome mat which people can just stomp their feet on.”

In Trump, Perkins sees not a King David, but a blank slate upon which Perkins can inscribe his own image. “Some Christian leaders are surrendering the idea that character matters in public life in direct exchange for political benefits to Christians themselves,” Michael Gerson recently complained in an op-ed for The Washington Post. “You scratch my back, I’ll wink at dehumanization and Stormy Daniels. The gag reflex is entirely gone.”

But Perkins, as Gerson speculates, may miss that gag reflex sooner than he thinks. Trump is still a massively unpopular president, and the policy treats he’s tossed to his evangelical backers are similarly out of step with public opinion. Most Americans don’t want to ban abortion, or reverse Obergefell v. Hodges. By aligning himself with Trump, and convincing most of his movement to follow along, Perkins has altered the course of American Evangelicalism itself. Future generations of would-be parishioners may not look so kindly on the bargain he’s made.

The Oscars race is wide open.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 4, were announced on Tuesday. The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale romance, led all films with a surprising thirteen nominations. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic, received eight nominations, while Martin McDonagh’s increasingly controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, received seven.

But what’s most notable about the nominees is how few locks there are. Sam Rockwell (for Three Billboards) is a clear favorite in a shallow supporting actor pool. Gary Oldman, who played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and has never won an Oscar, is a similar favorite in the lead actor category; the more deserving Daniel Day-Lewis (for Phantom Thread) is the only other nominee that has a chance.

The supporting actress nominees are deep: Nominees include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water). The lead actress category is similarly vexing. Frances McDormand, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in Three Billboards, could be considered a favorite, but Meryl Streep (The Post), Saorise Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) are also nominated.

There are nine nominees for Best Picture. The leading films of the season—Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards—are all nominated. Get Out, which was largely shut out at the Golden Globes, garnered a nomination, as did Phantom Thread, which could act as a spoiler in the six categories it was nominated in. One of those categories is Best Director, where Paul Thomas Anderson will compete with del Toro, Nolan, Get Out’s Jordan Peele, and Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig.

There were a few surprise omissions. The Florida Project and The Big Sick, two audience-favorite indies, received only one nomination each. The Disaster Artist, a favorite at the Golden Globes, also received only one nomination in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment against its director and star, James Franco.

Trump just dealt a major blow to solar power.

As the Senate voted on a measure to re-open the government on Thursday, the Trump administration announced it would impose tariffs of 30 percent on imported solar panel equipment, a move that will essentially make it very expensive for Americans to buy the products from Chinese companies. That’s alarming to most renewable energy advocates, since America’s ability to get inexpensive solar panels from China is partially why America has seen stunning increases in solar-powered electricity generation over the last decade. At least 40 percent of solar panels used in America are Chinese-made.

Trump’s decision stemmed from a complaint filed by SolarWorld and Suniva, two foreign-owned solar panel manufacturers that operate in the U.S. In a petition filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission in June, the companies argued that China’s dominance in the American solar equipment market constituted unfair competition. The ITC agreed, and in October recommended Trump impose tariffs of 10 to 35 percent on Chinese solar products.

ITC’s recommendation gave Trump reason to indulge in two of his favorite activities: appeasing American manufacturers and knocking China. But most American manufacturers of solar equipment likely aren’t happy about the decision.

“The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory,” a group of 27 manufacturers wrote in a letter to the International Trade Commission in August. “We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories.” The Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar industry trade group, estimates that 88,000 jobs in solar could be lost—more jobs than the entire U.S. coal industry. (The solar industry currently employs about 260,000 people; the coal industry employs about 80,000 people.)

Many conservative Republicans were also opposed to tariffs for various reasons; some argued that Trump shouldn’t stifle a growing industry, while others, like Fox News host Sean Hannity, said tariffs would constitute a “bailout” of SolarCity and Suniva. In the hours immediately following Trump’s decision, however, it’s mostly renewable energy groups and environmentalists who are yelling into the void.

What was the point of the government shutdown?

On Monday afternoon, the Senate voted 81-18 to fund the government through February 8, ending a shutdown that had lasted only three days. Democrats traded a vote to reopen the government in exchange for a six-year authorization of CHIP and a commitment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on DACA before that deadline. In a speech announcing his vote, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned McConnell not to pull any tricks over the next 17 days.

“The bipartisan group, in a very fine way, filled the glaring absence of the president in these talks,” Schumer said. “I expect the majority leader to fulfill his commitment to the Senate, to me, and to the bipartisan group, and abide by this agreement. If he does not, of course, and I expect he will, he will have breached the trust of not only the Democratic senators but members of his own party as well.”

Democrats are hoping this is a win-win. The Senate will either hold a vote on DACA or it will not. If it does hold a vote on DACA, House Republicans will be forced to consider the Senate’s bill, as Democrats can’t be expected to support the Republican-controlled House’s more conservative alternative. If Paul Ryan decides not to hold a vote on that bill, that could lead to another government shutdown—which would be more easily blamed on Republicans. As Democrats see it, either the legal status of the DREAMers is resolved in the next three weeks or they head in to a second shutdown with greater leverage.

But that is all very hopeful. McConnell, after all, promised Jeff Flake that he would hold a vote on DACA in exchange for Flake’s vote in favor of tax reform—a promise he hasn’t kept so far. There is no reason to believe he’ll keep his word this time, especially since every time Republicans have a chance to pass legislation to protect the DREAMers, they have chosen not to. Furthermore, the White House is saying there will be no deal on DACA.

For the moment, at least, Democrats appear to have squandered a three-day shutdown and the leverage it provided. Their base is understandably furious that they’ve once again left DREAMers in legal limbo. All of this changes if Democrats can pin Trump, Ryan, and McConnell to the wall and force a vote on DACA. But there’s no reason to feel hopeful that will happen in the next 17 days.

Conservatives’ favorite climate-change denier has died.

John Coleman, a television meteorologist who co-founded the Weather Channel, passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. He had a six-decade broadcasting career, including a stint as the first weather forecaster on ABC’s Good Morning America, but late in life became known for his crusade against the truth about global warming.

His disbelief in climate change was revealed in 2007, when Coleman noticed NBCUniversal had cut the studio lights during portions of a football game in honor of environmentalism. The stunt angered Coleman, and he wrote a blog post calling global warming “the greatest scam in history. I am amazed, appalled and highly offended by it,” he wrote. “Global Warming: It is a SCAM.”

Coleman was a television meteorologist, not a climatologist; he didn’t even hold a degree in meteorology. But conservative publications began to cite him as if he were an authority on climate science. His biggest break came in 2014, when both CNN and Fox News invited him to speak on his global warming views. Fox New billed him as a “top meteorologist.” On CNN, Coleman proclaimed, “Hello America, there is no global warming.”

Since then, Coleman has been a favorite source for Breitbart, the Daily Caller, and Alex Jones’s InfoWars. In September, Fox News quoted him in an article claiming (falsely) that recent extreme weather events had nothing to with climate change:

It was “an unusual confluence of events,” said Weather Channel founder John Coleman, “but it was certainly not unprecedented.”

The Weather Channel has rebuked its former cofounder. In a statement in 2014, the channel said the “Earth’s climate is indeed warming,” adding, “Researchers overwhelmingly agree that the main cause of recent global warming is the addition of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere (primarily carbon dioxide) through the burning of fossil fuels.” In Coleman’s final tweet, he called this “the most invalid claim ever.”

The government shutdown has revealed the GOP’s true position on the DREAMers.

The shutdown has entered its third day and the two parties are at an impasse. Republicans say they won’t consider immigration reform until Democrats help them reopen the government. Democrats say they won’t reopen the government until Republicans pledge to hold a vote to protect those 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Both sides are blaming each other, but the cause for this logjam is simple. In September, President Trump ended DACA but claimed that he wanted to protect the DREAMers. Most Republicans have publicly maintained that they do not want to see these people deported. But at the same time, they have used the DREAMers as hostages, threatening to abandon them if Democrats don’t agree to a string of tougher immigration measures.

The closer Congress gets to a March deadline to resolve the issue, the more valuable that bargaining chip becomes. If they hammer out an agreement to the DACA issue now, they will lose the leverage to extract more severe concessions from Democrats.

Republicans, in other words, are trying to have it both ways. They don’t want to seem heartless, so they publicly maintain that they are negotiating in good faith to protect the DREAMers. But they also want to keep their legal status in limbo for as long as possible. The Republicans are less interested in the fate of these 800,000 individuals than in using them to get hardline policies on immigration.

Trump has tried to restrict science almost 100 times already.

There are 91 entries on Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker,” a searchable database released Friday that intends to document every instance of information censorship or restriction since President Donald Trump was elected. If this is an accurate tally, that means there’s been some kind of attempt to limit government scientific information once every week in Trump’s America.

The online resource is a joint project of Columbia’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law and the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit originally created in 2011 to defend scientists from what at the time seemed like the biggest threat facing the climate science community: legal attacks against individual scientists by conservative groups. The group’s priorities have shifted somewhat since Trump’s election. “Political and ideological attacks on science have a long and shameful history, and such attacks are the most dangerous when carried out or condoned by government authorities,” said Lauren Kurtz, CSLDF’s executive director.

To be included in the Silencing Science Tracker, a federal government action must have the effect of “prohibiting scientific research, education or discussion, or the publication or use of scientific information,” the site says. The tracker divides actions into six broad categories, and includes Trump’s appointments of unqualified nominees to science-related posts, the removal of various climate references from executive agency websites, and suspensions on scientific research. The category with the most entries is “government censorship,” which includes 40 instances when the administration changed website content, restricted public communication by scientists, or made data more difficult to access.

Trump isn’t censoring all government science, though. This week, NASA released global temperature data showing 2017 to be the second-hottest year on record.

If the government shuts down, Donald Trump is to blame.

With hours to go until the government shuts down, surprisingly little is happening in Washington. Negotiations are at a standstill and neither party seems to be facing the potential crisis with any sense of urgency. Instead, Republicans and Democrats are testing out messaging blaming the other party for the disaster to come.

There is, with any shutdown, more than enough blame to go around. But this mess is particularly one of Donald Trump’s making. The stage was set when Trump unnecessarily announced that he was ending the DACA program that protected undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States at a young age. While various proposals have been floated to protect these young immigrants—a move that, at least publicly, has broad bipartisan support—Trump has sided with Republican hardliners, demanding that funding for a border wall be included in any package that codifies DACA and keeps the government open. On Thursday he even negotiated directly with the House’s Freedom Caucus on a continuing resolution.

The odd thing about all of this is that last week Trump got what he had professed to want—a deal that would protect DACA and include wall funding. For Republicans, it was a big win. Despite having little leverage, they were able to extract a number of concessions, including over $1 billion in funding for the wall. This is exactly the kind of face-saving compromise that is supposed to win out in these situations.

But Trump tore that deal up for not having enough wall funding. He has now created a situation in which he will shut down the government over the issue—putting hundreds of thousands temporarily out of work and leaving hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the lurch. Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, deserve a great deal of blame for their lack of internal discipline and their refusal to compromise with Democrats. But they’re in this situation because of President Trump’s impulsive, self-defeating acts.

Donald Trump has a crippling fear of sharks.

Thanks to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, we at last know the president’s kryptonite: sharks. Trump hates sharks, according to a 2011 In Touch interview with Daniels. The Guardian has the summary:

According to Clifford, Trump invited her to his hotel room at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006. When she arrived there, she said, he was wearing “pajama pants” and watching the Discovery Channel’s yearly Shark Week on television.

“The strangest thing about that night – this was the best thing ever,” Clifford said, describing the businessman’s fasciation with a special about a shipwreck. “It was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.

“He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.”

In fact, before he decided to run for president, he almost played the president in Syfy’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Perhaps instead of pretend-killing a shark, Trump, a climate change denier, became president so he could actually kill sharks by allowing the oceans to boil. But the sharks aren’t going anywhere, as Trump himself once admitted:

Sharks are magnificent beasts that frankly deserve more than one week a year dedicated to them. That Trump fears them so much should only increase their reputation. At the very least, this has the makings of a solid premise for a new Sharknado movie where the sharks save America.

Barack Obama has a Donald Trump dilemma.

The former president generally laid low during Donald Trump’s first year in the White House. He issued statements on policy issues, campaigned for Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia, and recorded a robocall for Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Mostly, though, Obama counseled Democrats behind the scenes.

“But with the midterms approaching,” Politico reported on Thursday, “people close to him say he’ll shift into higher gear: campaigning, focusing his endorsements on down-ballot candidates, and headlining fundraisers. He’ll activate his 15,000-member campaign alumni association for causes and candidates he supports — including the 40 who are running for office themselves. He’s already strategizing behind the scenes with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and Eric Holder, who’s chairing his redistricting effort.”

“Throughout,” Politico added, “Obama is determined not to become the foil that he can see President Donald Trump clearly wants, and resist being the face of the Resistance for his own party.The former president is expected to wait until this fall to resume campaigning, and continue to avoid speaking his successor’s name in public, “barring a major national crisis that he’d set as his standard for going directly Trump, aware that he can only cross that barrier once for it to have real meaning.” Obama feels “vindicated” that his absence last year allowed a new generation of Democrats to raise their profile.

You can understand his dilemma: Obama remains the most unifying figure in a Democratic Party still somewhat divided by Hillary Clinton’s presidential primary fight with Bernie Sanders. No Democrat, with the possible exception of former First Lady Michelle Obama, more effectively criticized Trump in 2016, which is why I initially thought he should shun the political norm that former presidents don’t criticize their successors directly.

But one of the benefits of the Democratic Party lacking a clear leader is Trump doesn’t have a clear foil. He launches an attack on New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand one day and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren the next. He’s still tweeting about “Crooked Hillary.” Perhaps, then, Obama is justified in treading carefully. He’s valuable to rally Democrats in this crucial year, but right to let the party look to the future.