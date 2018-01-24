Menu
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Democratic Party still doesn’t get grassroots politics.

Would-be Democratic politicians have to fight their own party before they ever get a chance to fight Donald Trump, The Intercept reported on Tuesday. In the face of a groundswell of interest in politics, the DCCC is still reluctant to back populist candidates, and its fundraising tactics sometimes resemble those of the average multi-level marketing pyramid scheme:

In order to establish whether a person is worthy of official backing, DCCC operatives will “rolodex” a candidate, according to a source familiar with the procedure. On the most basic level, it involves candidates being asked to pull out their smartphones, scroll through their contacts lists, and add up the amount of money their contacts could raise or contribute to their campaigns. If the candidates’ contacts aren’t good for at least $250,000, or in some cases much more, they fail the test, and party support goes elsewhere.

The DCCC disputes this characterization of its recruitment process. But the party lags far behind the GOP in fundraising, so it’s not difficult to imagine the DCCC resorting to these measures. The Intercept goes on, quoting Michael Rosenow, the campaign manager for Minnesota’s Jeff Erdmann:

“It’s been weird for Jeff,” said Rosenow, who was there for the July 10 meeting. “The first question out of her mouth was, ‘How much will you raise?’”

They had raised $30,000 by that point, a figure that Ritner deemed unimpressive. (By the end of December, the campaign had raised around $115,000, according to Rosenow.)

That’s not very much,” Rosenow recalls Ritner saying. “Really all we care about is, the more money you raise, the more you can get your message out.”

Money, of course, greases the wheels of politics. But where does this leave candidates from marginalized backgrounds? And how does the Democratic Party harness the energy that’s out there? When you also consider the party has largely failed to invest in state parties as promised, it all casts serious doubts on the party’s efforts to rebuild itself.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Rumsfeld’s brain belongs in a museum.

In perhaps his most famous quote, President George W. Bush’s defense secretary said, “There are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know.” Well, Americans know a bit more about Rumsfeld’s tenure as of Wednesday, when the National Security Archive released a trove of his internal memos obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

These documents don’t rise to the level of his unintentional poetry. (He’s more of a spoken-word poet than a writer.) Yet they certainly offer a window into his unique mind:

And it wouldn’t be the Bush administration without a pronunciation guide:

You can search more than 900 pages of these memos here.

Mark Wilson/Getty

The drip, drip, drip, of the Mueller investigation is starting to get to Republicans.

The last few days have quietly brought a number of potentially monumental developments in the probe. Last week, Mueller interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions—the first cabinet member to speak to the special counsel. Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s longtime lieutenant, has hired a white-collar attorney, a move that signals that he may be cooperating with Mueller’s team. And on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Mueller was seeking an interview with President Trump to ask him about the firings of James Comey and Michael Flynn. The president’s team is wary of granting such an interview, given their boss’s penchant for lying and hyperbole.

There have been other, related revelations as well. Trump in May 2017 reportedly demanded that then–acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe tell him who he voted for. Sessions has also reportedly pushed new FBI Director Christopher Wray to fire McCabe, who is now his deputy. And, amid all of this pressure, Wray reportedly threatened to resign. Nearly all of these stories have come out in the past three days.

There are signs that Mueller is homing in on a possible obstruction charge against the president. There are also signs that he’s looking at the president’s actions after the firing of James Comey, a longer timeframe than was initially assumed.

Mueller’s actions are provoking furious reaction on the right. Ever since it was reported that Mueller had interviewed Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Republicans have been insisting that a memo written by Representative Devin Nunes detailing FBI abuses be made public. Senator Ron Johnson is claiming that an FBI “secret society” is leading a deep state charge against the president. And Republicans of all stripes have seized on text messages sent by a member of Mueller’s team—who was fired after they were discovered—criticizing the president.

None of these points discredit the Mueller investigation. Instead, they seem to come from a growing panic as Mueller turns up the heat.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Donald Trump is afraid of the British press.

Bloomberg Politics reported a variety of embarrassing details on Wednesday about Trump’s dysfunctional relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two have “clashed repeatedly in public—over intelligence leaks after a terrorist attack in Manchester, the Iran nuclear deal, and most dramatically after the president tweeted a message from a British far-right anti-Muslim campaigner.” But the dynamic is apparently even worse behind the scenes, as the prime minister can’t get a word in edgewise during calls with the president:

May finds it almost impossible to make headway and get her points across, one person familiar with the matter said. Trump totally dominates the discussion, leaving the prime minister with five or ten seconds to speak before he interrupts and launches into another monologue.

Ignorant presidential mansplaining would be bad enough, but the most mortifying nugget in Bloomberg’s piece is how the president reportedly refused to make a trip across the pond because journalists in the United Kingdom were mean to him:

In one phone conversation during 2017, Trump complained to May over the criticism he’d been getting in British newspapers. Amid warnings that Trump would face protests in the streets when he arrived, he told the prime minister he would not be coming to the U.K. until she could promise him a warm welcome.

May responded to say such treatment was simply the way the British press operate, and there wasn’t much she could do. In the secure bunker underneath the prime minister’s office, her advisers listened in to the call in astonishment at Trump’s demand.

Britain has a standing offer to host Trump for an official state visit, but it sounds like neither the White House nor 10 Downing will be crushed if it doesn’t come together.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

RIP, Ursula Le Guin.

The beloved writer died today at age 88. She was a pioneer of science fiction and fantasy, writing in those genres at a time when few women did and even fewer did so to acclaim. In doing so she changed the trajectory of literature as a whole, bringing those genres into mainstream respectability and acclaim.

Her innovations profoundly changed fantasy writing. She brought an anthropologist’s stance to her work, due partly to the influence of her father, the anthropologist Alfred Louis Kroeber. She built vivid and detailed worlds, notable for their departures from a tired fantasy trope: the European mirror world, evident in the books of J.R.R. Tolkien and George R.R. Martin.

Aside from her Orsinian Tales, which were set in a fictional small European country, Le Guin mostly looked beyond the continent for material. Her famous Earthsea books were set in a multicultural archipelago. Her heroes had dark skin. Her science fiction occurred in other contexts entirely, worlds where genders were fluid and socialist exiles lived on the moon. She also discarded the genre’s florid dialogue and sword-and-sorcery themes for terser language and more complex character development.

She was particularly adept at capturing the growing pains of adolescence. In A Wizard of Earthsea, her gifted protagonist, Ged, suffers from a near-fatal case of hubris that unleashes havoc on the world. The book is about redemption and self-realization, and the growing burdens of responsibility. I read it when I was eleven, and it changed me in ways no book ever had until I read its sequel, The Tombs of Atuan, and I was changed all over again.

In her later work, she used science fiction to tell deeply political stories. The Word for World is Forest is a condemnation of colonialism, a theme she frequently revisited in the Hainish cycle. The Eye of the Heron and The Dispossessed examine uprising and class conflict. The Left Hand of Darkness subverted gender. All of these books are relevant now, and they were all ahead of their time.

But Le Guin didn’t write political sermons. She simply understood that stories are intrinsically political, that being in the world is political. As she said in a speech to the National Book Awards in 2014:

Hard times are coming, when we’ll be wanting the voices of writers who can see alternatives to how we live now, can see through our fear-stricken society and its obsessive technologies to other ways of being, and even imagine real grounds for hope. We’ll need writers who can remember freedom—poets, visionaries—realists of a larger reality.

Books aren’t just commodities; the profit motive is often in conflict with the aims of art. We live in capitalism, its power seems inescapable—but then, so did the divine right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human beings. Resistance and change often begin in art. Very often in our art, the art of words.

Novelists are liars, and Le Guin was one of the most honest liars who ever lived. She could communicate terror and beauty in the same spare sentence, and create worlds that lived inside you. She was a writer who remembered freedom and our larger reality, and devoted her life to them. “I have given my love to what is worthy of love,” the character Arren tells Ged in The Farthest Shore. “Is that not the kingdom and the unperishing spring?”

January 23, 2018

Getty Images

Evangelicals don’t care about Stormy Daniels.

Evangelicalism once referred to a specific set of doctrinal beliefs. But as a new Politico interview with the Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins makes clear, American evangelicalism is no longer about doctrine, at least not as much as it’s about politics. Perkins knows all about President Donald Trump’s moral failings—including the alleged Stormy Daniels affair—and his response is to shrug. “We kind of gave him—‘All right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here,’” Perkins told reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere:

Evangelical Christians, says Perkins, “were tired of being kicked around by Barack Obama and his leftists. And I think they are finally glad that there’s somebody on the playground that is willing to punch the bully.”

What happened to turning the other cheek?, I ask.

“You know, you only have two cheeks,” Perkins says. “Look, Christianity is not all about being a welcome mat which people can just stomp their feet on.”

In Trump, Perkins sees not a King David, but a blank slate upon which Perkins can inscribe his own image. “Some Christian leaders are surrendering the idea that character matters in public life in direct exchange for political benefits to Christians themselves,” Michael Gerson recently complained in an op-ed for The Washington Post. “You scratch my back, I’ll wink at dehumanization and Stormy Daniels. The gag reflex is entirely gone.”

But Perkins, as Gerson speculates, may miss that gag reflex sooner than he thinks. Trump is still a massively unpopular president, and the policy treats he’s tossed to his evangelical backers are similarly out of step with public opinion. Most Americans don’t want to ban abortion, or reverse Obergefell v. Hodges. By aligning himself with Trump, and convincing most of his movement to follow along, Perkins has altered the course of American Evangelicalism itself. Future generations of would-be parishioners may not look so kindly on the bargain he’s made.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

The Oscars race is wide open.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 4, were announced on Tuesday. The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale romance, led all films with a surprising thirteen nominations. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic, received eight nominations, while Martin McDonagh’s increasingly controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, received seven.

But what’s most notable about the nominees is how few locks there are. Sam Rockwell (for Three Billboards) is a clear favorite in a shallow supporting actor pool. Gary Oldman, who played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and has never won an Oscar, is a similar favorite in the lead actor category; the more deserving Daniel Day-Lewis (for Phantom Thread) is the only other nominee that has a chance.

The supporting actress nominees are deep: Nominees include Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water). The lead actress category is similarly vexing. Frances McDormand, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in Three Billboards, could be considered a favorite, but Meryl Streep (The Post), Saorise Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) are also nominated.

There are nine nominees for Best Picture. The leading films of the season—Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards—are all nominated. Get Out, which was largely shut out at the Golden Globes, garnered a nomination, as did Phantom Thread, which could act as a spoiler in the six categories it was nominated in. One of those categories is Best Director, where Paul Thomas Anderson will compete with del Toro, Nolan, Get Out’s Jordan Peele, and Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig.

There were a few surprise omissions. The Florida Project and The Big Sick, two audience-favorite indies, received only one nomination each. The Disaster Artist, a favorite at the Golden Globes, also received only one nomination in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment against its director and star, James Franco.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trump’s “fake news” cry is heard during a very real terror threat against CNN.

A Michigan man was arrested last week after allegedly calling the network 22 times and threatening a mass murder of employees at its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down,” he told the operator, according to federal court documents. He also made racist and anti-Semitic comments in his calls. CNN reported that he was charged on Friday in U.S. District Court with “transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure,” and released on $10,000 bond.

“We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously. This one is no exception. We have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout, and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people,” the network said Monday in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media have always been alarming from a constitutional perspective, but this incident shows how his attacks might be endangering journalists’ lives. As The Washington Post noted, “The threats were made public less than a week after President Trump unveiled his ‘Fake News Awards.’ The term, trumpeted by the president in his frequent clashes with the press, has become a popular rallying cry among Trump’s base. CNN has been a regular target of the president’s ‘fake news’ attacks; the president has also shared violent images featuring the cable news giant, including pictures of the CNN logo crushed under a shoe and a GIF of the president personally attacking the CNN logo.”

Yet the president remains unconcerned with how his words endanger his fellow citizens. On Tuesday morning, he was back to tweeting about “Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN.”

January 22, 2018

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Trump just dealt a major blow to solar power.

As the Senate voted on a measure to re-open the government on Thursday, the Trump administration announced it would impose tariffs of 30 percent on imported solar panel equipment, a move that will essentially make it very expensive for Americans to buy the products from Chinese companies. That’s alarming to most renewable energy advocates, since America’s ability to get inexpensive solar panels from China is partially why America has seen stunning increases in solar-powered electricity generation over the last decade. At least 40 percent of solar panels used in America are Chinese-made.

Trump’s decision stemmed from a complaint filed by SolarWorld and Suniva, two foreign-owned solar panel manufacturers that operate in the U.S. In a petition filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission in June, the companies argued that China’s dominance in the American solar equipment market constituted unfair competition. The ITC agreed, and in October recommended Trump impose tariffs of 10 to 35 percent on Chinese solar products.

ITC’s recommendation gave Trump reason to indulge in two of his favorite activities: appeasing American manufacturers and knocking China. But most American manufacturers of solar equipment likely aren’t happy about the decision.

“The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory,” a group of 27 manufacturers wrote in a letter to the International Trade Commission in August. “We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories.” The Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar industry trade group, estimates that 88,000 jobs in solar could be lost—more jobs than the entire U.S. coal industry. (The solar industry currently employs about 260,000 people; the coal industry employs about 80,000 people.)

Many conservative Republicans were also opposed to tariffs for various reasons; some argued that Trump shouldn’t stifle a growing industry, while others, like Fox News host Sean Hannity, said tariffs would constitute a “bailout” of SolarCity and Suniva. In the hours immediately following Trump’s decision, however, it’s mostly renewable energy groups and environmentalists who are yelling into the void.

Alex Wong/Getty

What was the point of the government shutdown?

On Monday afternoon, the Senate voted 81-18 to fund the government through February 8, ending a shutdown that had lasted only three days. Democrats traded a vote to reopen the government in exchange for a six-year authorization of CHIP and a commitment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on DACA before that deadline. In a speech announcing his vote, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned McConnell not to pull any tricks over the next 17 days.

“The bipartisan group, in a very fine way, filled the glaring absence of the president in these talks,” Schumer said. “I expect the majority leader to fulfill his commitment to the Senate, to me, and to the bipartisan group, and abide by this agreement. If he does not, of course, and I expect he will, he will have breached the trust of not only the Democratic senators but members of his own party as well.”

Democrats are hoping this is a win-win. The Senate will either hold a vote on DACA or it will not. If it does hold a vote on DACA, House Republicans will be forced to consider the Senate’s bill, as Democrats can’t be expected to support the Republican-controlled House’s more conservative alternative. If Paul Ryan decides not to hold a vote on that bill, that could lead to another government shutdown—which would be more easily blamed on Republicans. As Democrats see it, either the legal status of the DREAMers is resolved in the next three weeks or they head in to a second shutdown with greater leverage.

But that is all very hopeful. McConnell, after all, promised Jeff Flake that he would hold a vote on DACA in exchange for Flake’s vote in favor of tax reform—a promise he hasn’t kept so far. There is no reason to believe he’ll keep his word this time, especially since every time Republicans have a chance to pass legislation to protect the DREAMers, they have chosen not to. Furthermore, the White House is saying there will be no deal on DACA.

For the moment, at least, Democrats appear to have squandered a three-day shutdown and the leverage it provided. Their base is understandably furious that they’ve once again left DREAMers in legal limbo. All of this changes if Democrats can pin Trump, Ryan, and McConnell to the wall and force a vote on DACA. But there’s no reason to feel hopeful that will happen in the next 17 days.

Conservatives’ favorite climate-change denier has died.

John Coleman, a television meteorologist who co-founded the Weather Channel, passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. He had a six-decade broadcasting career, including a stint as the first weather forecaster on ABC’s Good Morning America, but late in life became known for his crusade against the truth about global warming.

His disbelief in climate change was revealed in 2007, when Coleman noticed NBCUniversal had cut the studio lights during portions of a football game in honor of environmentalism. The stunt angered Coleman, and he wrote a blog post calling global warming “the greatest scam in history. I am amazed, appalled and highly offended by it,” he wrote. “Global Warming: It is a SCAM.”

Coleman was a television meteorologist, not a climatologist; he didn’t even hold a degree in meteorology. But conservative publications began to cite him as if he were an authority on climate science. His biggest break came in 2014, when both CNN and Fox News invited him to speak on his global warming views. Fox New billed him as a “top meteorologist.” On CNN, Coleman proclaimed, “Hello America, there is no global warming.”

Since then, Coleman has been a favorite source for Breitbart, the Daily Caller, and Alex Jones’s InfoWars. In September, Fox News quoted him in an article claiming (falsely) that recent extreme weather events had nothing to with climate change:

It was “an unusual confluence of events,” said Weather Channel founder John Coleman, “but it was certainly not unprecedented.”

The Weather Channel has rebuked its former cofounder. In a statement in 2014, the channel said the “Earth’s climate is indeed warming,” adding, “Researchers overwhelmingly agree that the main cause of recent global warming is the addition of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere (primarily carbon dioxide) through the burning of fossil fuels.” In Coleman’s final tweet, he called this “the most invalid claim ever.”