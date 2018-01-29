Is Ted Cruz’s re-election bid in trouble?

Democrat Beto O’Rourke significantly outraised the Republican incumbent last quarter, The Texas Tribunereported on Sunday. O’Rourke raised $2.4 million to Cruz’s $1.9 million, which doesn’t erase Cruz’s cash-on-hand advantage but does demonstrate growing support for O’Rourke’s challenge:
The Senate race has been a financial fight since the beginning. O’Rourke raked in more than Cruz in the second quarter of 2017, while Cruz outraised O’Rourke in the third quarter.
While Cruz has consistently held a lead in cash on hand, O’Rourke has been closing the gap. They are $2.7 million apart after the fourth quarter—compared with $3.5 million after the third quarter and $3.9 million after the second quarter.
It’s positive news for O’Rourke, though he is probably not “within single digits” of Cruz, as one dubious poll reported last week. However, Cruz is not particularly popular with voters: One October poll demonstrated that 43 percent either disapproved slightly or disapproved strongly of his performance in office. Thirty-eight percent approved either slightly or strongly, and 13 percent reported ambivalence.
Though it’s a long shot in Texas, there’s certainly an opening for O’Rourke, particularly in an election that will include an unpopular president in the Oval Office. And he’s widened that opening steadily since launching his campaign.
Did the FBI’s deputy director jump or was he pushed out?
Everyone seems to agree that Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s second-in-command and target of President Donald Trump’s ire, stepped down sooner than expected from his post on Monday. NBC News reported that, starting immediately, he’ll use up his remaining leave before his planned retirement from the bureau in two months.
But there seems to be some dispute about whether he stepped aside or was removed. The New York Times described the move as “widely expected,” if ahead of schedule. But other news outlets, including CBS News and CNN, quoted unnamed sources to report that McCabe’s departure wasn’t quite voluntary.
McCabe has faced months of dubious attacks from congressional Republicans and the White House. Conservatives have accused McCabe of bias against Trump, because his wife received campaign donations from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a close political ally of the Clintons, when she ran for a Virginia state Senate seat as a Democrat. (McCabe himself is a registered Republican, and his wife received no donations from the Clintons, for what it’s worth.) Those attacks fit into a broader—and equally shady—campaign by Republicans to undermine both the FBI and the Russia investigation.
If McCabe was pushed out, it would raise new questions about FBI Director Chris Wray’s promise to stay independent from the Trump administration. Wray’s vow to protect the bureau’s political neutrality last summer played a major role in securing his Senate confirmation. In fact, earlier this month, Axios reported that Wray pushed back against pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the White House by threatening to resign if McCabe was ousted.
Outside the FBI, toppling McCabe could embolden Trump-aligned critics as they take aim at their next target. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are expected to vote as early as today to release a memo that describes purported abuses in the FISA warrant process under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo’s heavily disputed findings could give Trump a pretext to fire Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel and who oversees his investigation.
Trump’s climate-change answer was all kinds of wrong.
It literally could not have been more incorrect. First off, “Do you believe in climate change?” is a bad question that should be banned from all interviews. But fine, that’s the question Piers Morgan chose to ask Donald Trump for his first internationally broadcast interview, which aired over the weekend. Trump’s response was littered with factual inaccuracies that Morgan failed to correct.
Here is the transcript:
MORGAN: Do you believe in climate change? Do you believe it exists?
TRUMP: There is a cooling, and there is a heating, and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right?
MORGAN: Right.
TRUMP: That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place. The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level. There were so many things happening, Piers. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.
Let’s break down how wrong this is, sentence-by-sentence.
“There is a cooling, and there is a heating ...”
It’s never easy to decipher Trump, but for the sake of argument, let’s say Trump is saying that he believes global temperatures are fluctuating. Sometimes the globe gets cooler, he believes, and sometimes the globe gets hotter.
That’s untrue. While there are average global temperature fluctuations every year, there is a clear warming trend over the long-term, starting when humans began pumping large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere during the industrial revolution. Here is the most recent global temperature data released by NASA, a federal agency that Trump is technically in charge of.
“... and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right?”
Trump is using a common argument here: that scientists changed the term “global warming” to “climate change” because they couldn’t support their claim that the world was warming. That’s also incorrect, and again, Trump could see that if he looked at information from his own scientific agencies. As NASA explains, climate scientists have used both “global warming” and “climate change” to describe different things since at least 1975.
Politicians did begin using the term “climate change” more frequently than “global warming” in the early 2000s. But that was widely attributed to Republican strategist Frank Luntz, not scientists or Democrats. In 2003, Luntz first suggested that Republicans start using the term “climate change,” because it was less scary than “global warming.”
“Right.”
No, Piers. Wrong.
“That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place.”
From the Associated Press: “The world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 and hasn’t had a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985, according to more than 135 years of temperature records kept by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
The last four years have been the four hottest years on record globally, with 2010 the fifth hottest year, according to NOAA. Every year in the 21st century has been at least three quarters of a degree (0.4 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average and in the top 25 hottest years on record, NOAA records show.
“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level.”
Again, NASA can debunk this very easily.
“There were so many things happening, Piers.”
Indeed.
“I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.”
Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, is in the process of dismantling the environmental regulatory state in America. Pruitt is literally putting up posters at the EPA celebrating the collapse of environmental regulations.
In sum, Trump is bad at science, Morgan is bad at journalism, and everyone is dumber for having listened to both of them.
Congress is weeks away from two crucial deadlines. On February 8, it will once again hit a government funding cliff; as part of the deal to extend the debt ceiling made earlier this month, Mitch McConnell pledged to bring an immigration bill to the floor no later than that date. If no deal is reached in February, March 5 looms large—that’s the deadline that Trump set for action when he terminated the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program in September. If no deal is reached by March 5, deportations could begin.
Because of a court ruling made earlier this year, it’s possible that there’s a bit more time on the clock. In January, a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the Trump administration to continue accepting renewals of DACA status. The Department of Justice complied, suggesting that Congress might have more leeway.
But with the clock ticking, Congress isn’t remotely close to a deal to protect the so-called DREAMers covered by DACA, despite months of negotiations. Some heralded the plan released by the Trump administration last week as a breakthrough. But there are signs that it was never a serious offer and was instead conceived for largely political reasons. The deal proposed by the administration contained poison pills for both the right (legal status for some DACA recipients) and the left (drastic changes to legal immigration). It allowed the White House to make the argument that it was seeking a compromise, but the deal itself isn’t realistic.
Democrats, meanwhile, seem to be realizing that March 5 may pass without a deal. They remain insistent that the only deal on the table is one that exchanges beefed-up border security for protections for DACA recipients. Republicans are insisting that any deal include ending the visa lottery, “chain migration,” and also restrictions on legal immigration. Chuck Schumer told The Washington Post that he’s charting his own course for a DACA fix. “Unless Donald Trump realizes that the kind of deal I offered is good for him, it’s better that he stays away,” Schumer said. “If he disappears, we still, I think, have a very good chance to pass things, as long as he doesn’t mess it all up, which could very well happen.”
But the Post also reports that Schumer is focused on protecting vulnerable Democrats who are up for reelection in 2018—many of whom are running in states where immigration is not a winning issue. That suggests that he may not be willing to shut the government down over DACA in February, as Democrats briefly did in January. With time running out, hopes for a deal are dwindling, with the potential to leave hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in limbo and at risk of being deported.
Acclaimed Iranian photographer Tahmineh Monzavi takes over TNR’s Instagram.
Tahmineh’s work has been featured in galleries and magazines across the globe, including Vogue, British journal of photography, Internazionale, Leigaro, and The New Republic. Based in Tehran, Tahmineh, a Sheed Award–winning photographer, has been documenting the lives of young women in Iran and Afghanistan for more than a decade. The region’s taboos and stereotypes are of particular interest to her, and she employs her camera’s lens to make them explicit. Monzavi has covered subjects ranging from drug addiction to homelessness to the transgender community, in places loath to discuss them. The New Republic is pleased to welcome her back this week for a second takeover of our Instagram account. Follow her photographs there through February 2.
President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum could have gone worse. To the surprise of many, Trump wasn’t as blustery or antagonistic as might have been expected at a meeting of mostly globalist world leaders. “Mr. Trump stuck to his script and paid the usual pleasantries to the hosts and guests,” the editorial board of the British newspaper The Independentnoted. “His tone was soft, his words restrained, his body language relaxed: if he had been irritated by the business leaders, economists and assorted bureaucrats from around the globe, he did not show it.”
But Trump still embarrassed the United States, and he did it by what he didn’t say. The World Economic Forum is a place where international political and business leaders discuss the biggest problems facing the planet—and the biggest opportunities for economic solutions. Obviously, one of those problems is climate change. In 2017, the forum surveyed world leaders about their top five concerns, and four out of those five were climate-related. (The four were: extreme weather conditions, water shortages, major natural disasters, and the failure of climate-change efforts to make a difference.) And yet Trump did not mention climate change at all in his speech, neither as a problem nor an opportunity.
This isn’t necessarily surprising or unexpected. Trump ignores climate change every chance he gets. It doesn’t make it any less shameful that, at a global event where leaders are discussing how to solve a problem, the biggest historical contributor to that problem ignores it entirely.
Especially embarrassing is Trump’s failure to recognize climate solutions as economic opportunities—especially on a world stage where competitors are touting impressive successes in that arena. The delegation from China, for example, “seemed to preach climate action every chance it got,” according to TheNew York Times. President Xi Jinping, for example, “boasted that 70 percent of the 100 billion renminbi, or $14.6 billion, that [Chinese power company] China Guodian paid into new investments last year went to renewables like wind and solar.” And the president of Chinese food and agriculture giant Cofco “stunned environmental groups by announcing that the company would eliminate deforestation from its supply chain,” according to the Times. A representative from India’s government also said the country wanted a larger role in solving climate change.
Instead of announcements like that, however, the U.S. president gave a brief tirade against the “nasty, mean, and fake” news media and went on his way. The forum ended a few hours later.
Hillary Clinton reportedly protected an alleged sexual harasser on her 2008 campaign.
According to a New York Times report published Friday morning, Clinton knowingly shielded faith advisor Burns Strider against the recommendations of her own staff:
The complaint against Mr. Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him. She told a campaign official that Mr. Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night, according to three former campaign officials familiar with what took place.
The complaint was taken to [Patti Solis] Doyle, the campaign manager, who approached Mrs. Clinton and urged that Mr. Strider, who was married at the time, be fired, according to the officials familiar with what took place. Mrs. Clinton said she did not want to, and instead he remained on her staff.
Strider’s victim, meanwhile, was moved to another job on the campaign. Strider not only kept his job, but retained his place in Clinton’s inner circle. The Times reports that in 2016, he got a new job working for David Brock at Correct the Record and American Bridge. He was fired from Correct the Record for “workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide,” according to the Times.
During her second campaign for president, Strider made headlines for sending the candidate Bible verses every day; his influence was frequently cited as proof of Clinton’s Christian faith. Also in 2016, Politico reported that as secretary of state, Clinton directly helped Strider multiple times at his request:
He wrote an email directly to the secretary of state asking her to help the contractor—also a Clinton 2008 supporter—get “appropriate meetings” to try to snare two State Department contracts worth as much as $475 million for administrative support work.
...
In March 2011, he asked her to send a thank-you note to the Ploughshares Fund, and she told her aides to do so. Then, in May, he asked for introduction to an international agency, but the details were redacted. “I don’t know anyone but I’ll help if I can,” Clinton replied.
To summarize: Clinton ignored Strider’s alleged sexual harassment, moved his victim to a different a job on her campaign, then kept Strider in her orbit for years. It’s a damning story for an ostensibly feminist public figure—and it isn’t even the first time Clinton allegedly brushed aside such warnings. As the Times notes, Lena Dunham recently claimed that she informed Clinton during the 2016 race that Harvey Weinstein, a major Democratic fundraiser, was a “rapist.”
On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump in June 2017 tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, but backed down after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign. The episode formed an eerie parallel to Watergate’s Saturday Night Massacre, with the country discovering last night that it narrowly escaped a historic constitutional crisis last summer.
The timing of the report, coming some seven months after the event, has led to speculation that someone close to the episode, perhaps McGahn himself, leaked to the Times in order to prevent Trump from firing Mueller now. The thinking is that the subsequent blowback will discourage Trump from doing so.
But if the leaker bought Mueller some time, the investigation is by no means safe. In addition to the possibility that Trump was on the verge of firing Mueller, there are signs that the Republican Party is preparing the groundwork for his ouster. Republicans have stepped up their efforts to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, seizing on anti-Trump text messages sent by a fired member of the Mueller investigation to claim that a sinister conspiracy to remove the president is underway. While Trump has publicly played nice with Mueller in recent days, this fevered activity on the right suggests that Republicans are preparing an all-out assault if the investigation to take a more serious turn.
Meanwhile, Republicans have dismissed the Times report as being a nothing-burger. After all, the president didn’t fire Mueller, so what’s the big deal? Then there are people like Sean Hannity, who said Trump had “the right” to ask questions about Mueller’s supposed conflicts of interest. If Trump thinks that he can weather the storm, the Times report might end up being a catalyst for him to get rid of Mueller.
The Mueller investigation is, once again, in trouble. It seems that people inside the White House are doing what they can to preserve its integrity, but Republicans on the outside are doing everything but.
Trump nearly sparked a constitutional crisis in June.
The New York Timesreported tonight that the president ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last summer, only to back down after White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to pass along the order to Justice Department and threatened to resign in protest. Trump also weighed removing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from his post and installing Rachel Brand, the department’s third-in-command, to oversee Mueller.
Even by the Russia investigation’s standards, Thursday night’s revelation was a bombshell. It evoked the nadir of the Watergate crisis, when Richard Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox. Richardson and his deputy William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out the order, but Solicitor General Robert Bork eventually complied. The episode helped turn Congress and the American public against Nixon and accelerated the end of his presidency.
By not ousting Mueller, then, Trump avoided perhaps the worst political crisis faced by any president since the 1970s. His rationale, according to the Times, centered around three exceptionally weak claims that Mueller has a conflict of interest:
First, he claimed that a dispute years ago over fees at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., had prompted Mr. Mueller, the F.B.I. director at the time, to resign his membership. The president also said Mr. Mueller could not be impartial because he had most recently worked for the law firm that previously represented the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Finally, the president said, Mr. Mueller had been interviewed to return as the F.B.I. director the day before he was appointed special counsel in May.
Mueller reportedly learned about the attempted effort to remove him while interviewing White House staffers last year. Its public disclosure comes as he and Trump’s lawyers negotiate a formal interview with the president, which could occur in the next few weeks. Many of Mueller’s questions are expected to center on whether Trump obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey last year—a question that will be even harder for the president to explain away after tonight’s news.
No, Al Gore did not “defend” Donald Trump’s solar tariffs.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, the former vice president and current climate crusader spoke about Trump’s recent decision to place tariffs on imports of solar energy equipment. That decision was widely condemned by most environmentalists and renewable energy advocates, who arguedthe tariff would make panels more expensive, and therefore decrease demand for solar energy in America and risk 88,000 jobs in the solar industry.
Gore, however, said the decision could have been way worse. “I don’t typically defend [Trump],” Gore said. “I will say, in this case, [the decision] really did not start with him.” Gore was referring to the fact that Trump’s decision was made in response to a petition by two U.S.-based solar manufacturing companies. Those companies wanted the U.S. to levy steep tariffs on solar imports, and wanted those tariffs to remain in place for a long time. But the administration chose to levy a 30 percent tariff on solar products, and phase out the tariff over four years. “[The administration] chose a kind of midpoint in the range of alternatives,” Gore said. “It could have been handled differently, should have been handled differently, but it’s not an utter catastrophe.”
Gore used the word “defend,” and myriad headlines on Thursday took this literally. “Gore defends Trump solar tariffs decision,” Politico’s story read. Near-identical headlines appeared in CNBC, Fox, and Axios. Axios even called Gore’s remarks “a rare sign of agreement between Gore, one of the most outspoken advocates for acting on climate change, and Trump.” Drudge ran with it as well, and added an exclamation point, because gosh darn, it’s so crazy that Gore and Trump agree on environmental things now.
But this is not a sign of agreement, and Gore and Trump don’t agree on environmental things. While Gore may have used the word “defend,” he explicitly said Trump’s decision was detrimental to the solar industry—he merely added that it could have been worse, and that Trump did not make this decision alone. Gore’s people agree. “In his remarks, Mr. Gore made clear that he disagrees with the outcome of this decision,” Gore’s communication’s director Nick Conger told me in an email. “He believes strongly that American leaders should be embracing the growth of solar energy in the U.S.”
If Trump has nothing to hide, why are Republicans undermining the Russia investigation?
On Wednesday, before flying to Davos, the president told reporters at the White House that he would happily testify under oath to special counsel Robert Mueller. “I am looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said. “Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it.”
Trump also tried to spin the many actions he has taken to hobble the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Now they’re saying, ‘Oh, well, did he fight back?’” Trump said of Mueller’s investigation. “You fight back, ‘Oh, it’s obstruction.’” In other words, the president’s political opponents are willfully misconstruing his combative nature as being criminal.
Of course, there is a growing body of evidence that Trump has obstructed justice. Trump admitted that he fired James Comey as FBI director because of “this Russia thing.” Trump has admitted that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have done more to protect him, and reportedly implored the White House counsel to convince Sessions not to recuse himself from the investigation. Trump made matters worse by telling the Russian ambassador that firing Comey had taken the pressure off, as well as by constantly tweeting that the investigation is a “witch hunt.”
As he prepares to talk to Mueller, Trump’s posture is that he has nothing to hide, even though many of his aides are reportedly worried about his penchant for lying. But congressional Republicans are actively working to muddy the waters in anticipation of an obstruction charge. Republicans have taken to cable news to insist that the FBI and Mueller are engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the president’s legitimacy. “Using the Clinton-Starr playbook, kill the special investigator and obfuscate the charge,” a Trump adviser told Axios’s Mike Allen. “This is the Government against the People’s President. It is an easy narrative.”
This is the Republican strategy, at least for now. Trump says he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, while his allies do everything they can to undermine it.