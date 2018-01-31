Is Trump serious about prison reform?

If you blinked during the president’s first State of the Union address, you might have missed his brief nod to the idea of reforming American prisons. “As America regains its strength, opportunity must be extended to all citizens,” Trump told lawmakers. “That is why this year we will embark on reforming our prisons, to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance at life.”
Criminal-justice reform is backed by forces as disparate as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Koch brothers’ network of nonprofit groups. But Trump isn’t among its many proponents. The president instead campaigned on reversing a growing crime wave, vowed in his inaugural address to stop “American carnage,” and tapped tough-on-crime hardliner Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
So why the prison reform shout-out tonight? The credit probably lies with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a free-floating adviser in the White House. Criminal-justice reform is among the many issues he’s taken an interest in, holding meetings with legislators and even persuading his father-in-law to take part in a roundtable on the subject earlier this month.
But Trump’s interest in criminal-justice reform is reportedly limited: Reducing mandatory minimums and over-criminalization will be a tough sell, while programs to help prisoners re-enter society and find jobs could find a receptive audience in the White House. His administration has also already taken steps to cut back on education programs in federal prisons while ramping up prosecutions and tougher sentences. It would be a Nixon-in-China moment if Trump genuinely tried to combat mass incarceration—which is to say, it’s highly unlikely.
Donald Trump’s solution to the opioid crisis? Less immigration.
In his first State of the Union address, the president tied the nation’s opioid epidemic to alleged criminals pouring over the border. Trump pivoted to the crisis right after listing “four pillars” of an agenda designed to severely restrict immigration:
Most importantly, these four pillars will produce legislation that fulfills my ironclad pledge to only sign a bill that puts America first. So let us come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done.
These reforms will also support our response to the terrible crisis of opioid and drug addiction.
In 2016, we lost 64,000 Americans to drug overdoses: 174 deaths per day. Seven per hour. We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge.
My administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need. The struggle will be long and difficult—but, as Americans always do, we will prevail.
Trump provided no further specifics about his plan to fight opioid addiction, which has been abetted by American pharmaceutical companies flooding the market with pills. His only movement on the issue so far has been to issue an “emergency declaration” last December that provided no federal funds to tackle the crisis. For Trump, it is easier to rail about MS-13 gangs than it is to provide health care to addicts and crack down on the pharmaceutical industry.
Trump touts American heroism in the face of problems he’s done nothing about.
President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address began the way many previous State of the Union speeches have: with a tribute to American heroes. Over the last year, Trump said, Americans “have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We have endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul andthe steel in America’s spine.”
Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of the Cajun Navy racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a totally devastating hurricane. We saw strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip.
There’s nothing wrong with honoring the volunteers who rescued people during Hurricane Harvey in August, or those who rushed to help gunshot victims during the Las Vegas shooting in October. It’s just a bit ironic coming from Trump, during a speech intended to tout the accomplishments of his first year in office. Yes, these Americans showed incredible bravery. But the government did nothing to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.
Hurricane Harvey broke the record for the most rainfall ever from a single storm in the continental United States, and two separate peer-reviewed studies have found that climate change increased the storm’s rainfall by at least 15 percent. The resulting flooding was largely what caused such death and destruction in Houston. And yet, in his first year, Trump has only proposed policies that would make climate change worse. Just last week, he said he doesn’t think the problem exists.
In the face of the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in U.S. history, Trump did nothing about gun violence. He said the real issue was inadequate mental health care, not gun control, but still has done nothing to prevent mentally ill people from accessing guns. Earlier this month, Trump officials “suspended a program that helps thousands of professionals and community groups across the country find effective interventions for preventing and treating mental illness and substance-use disorders,” according to the Washington Post.
“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life,” Trump said on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, neither faith nor family will save Americans from gun violence and climate change.
The Democratic Party has chosen the 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert Kennedy to deliver the official response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, and some progressives are displeased. “Kennedy is an establishment pick, which is tone deaf after the 2016 rejection of the Bush and Clinton dynasty,” a Democratic lawmaker toldThe Wall Street Journal. Marissa Barrow, a spokeswoman for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told the paper that Kennedy must now choose between representing the establishment and being “a star for the ascendant Elizabeth Warren wing of American politics that unites voters of all political stripes around a vision of fighting for working people to have better lives.” (Incidentally, Kennedy met his wife in Warren’s class at Harvard Law School.)
But as the Journal noted, lefty apprehension about Kennedy stems from more than just his privileged pedigree. “Kennedy has stood with Democrats in opposition to Mr. Trump’s policies,” the paper reported, “but he didn’t join 120 of his Democratic colleagues last year in signing onto a Medicare-for-all bill and has voted against marijuana legalization.”
The marijuana issue is particularly striking. Legalization advocate Tom Angell reviewed the congressman’s anti-pot voting history for his Marijuana Moment newsletter on Sunday, noting that Kennedy is related to Rhode Island’s former Democratic Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who co-founded the leading anti-legalization organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana. (Another of its co-founders is former George W. Bush speechwriter and prominent Never Trump conservative David Frum, last seen refusing to get high with Vice politics writer Eve Peyser.)
In an opinion piece he co-wrote for The Washington Post last March, Patrick Kennedy cast much of the pro-pot movement as driven by a profit motive:
Certainly, we shouldn’t lock people up for marijuana use or low-level offenses, or revert to a “Reefer Madness”-style war on drugs. But we should also recognize legalization for what it is: the large-scale commercialization and marketing of an addictive — and therefore highly profitable — substance.
Many marijuana advocates have one goal in mind: to get rich. What we need, therefore, is a federal enforcement strategy that not only promotes human rights and social justice, but also actively targets and deters the special interests driving Big Marijuana.
Polling shows these Kennedys are increasingly out of step with the 60 percent of Americans who support legalizing marijuana. The Washington Postreports that several prominent progressives giving unofficial responses to the State of the Union “are to Kennedy’s left on a few issues, such as marijuana legalization,” including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards. (The Trump administration is waging a war against legal pot.)
Which isn’t to say the marijuana issue should come up on Tuesday night. “I’m just hoping I can make it on and off the stage without tripping, dehydrating or ruining my career. And that my six-week-old son will let me sleep for a couple hours tonight,“ Kennedy said in a statement to the Journalon Monday. “On a serious note, I’m grateful for the privilege and focused on offering the country a compelling alternative to President Trump’s agenda.” On pot, though, Kennedy’s not much of an alternative.
Journalist Nick Surgey, who has dug updirt on Scott Pruitt for years, surfaced another doozy on Tuesday. Months before the last presidential election, Pruitt warned that Donald Trump would be a danger to the Constitution if he were elected president. “I believe that Donald Trump in the White House will be more abusive to the constitution than Barack Obama and that’s saying a lot,” Pruitt, Oklahoma’s attorney general at the time, said in a February 2016 radio interview with Tulsa’s KFAQ. That is indeed saying a lot, as President Barack Obama has been Pruitt’s most frequent verbal punching bag since Pruitt became administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency nearly one year ago.
Pruitt blasted Trump over the idea that he might use executive orders if elected president. “[Obama] has basically taken an approach that says that if Congress doesn’t act or they don’t act the way that I want them to, then I can act in their place,” Pruitt said. “This, if Donald Trump is the nominee and eventually the president, he would take, I think unapologetic steps, to use executive power to confront Congress in a way that is truly unconstitutional.” Instead, Trump has used executive power to advance Pruitt’s agenda at EPA. In March, he signed the sweeping “Executive Order on Energy Independence,” which called on the EPA to review and potentially dismantle climate change regulations.
News of Pruitt’s comments broke as he testified before the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee, and within minutes, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked him about it. Pruitt claimed that he doesn’t remember saying that about Trump, and that he doesn’t stand by it either way.
Pruitt’s 2016 comments are further proof of how Republicans compromised their values to gain power in Trump’s Washington. They saw danger in his presidency, but also a professional opportunity for themselves. Pruitt was right that Trump is a threat to the Constitution, and he no longer feels that way precisely because Trump has enabled him to achieve his lifelong goal of gutting the EPA.
The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
What rough beast have Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan created?
The New York Timesreports that the three megacorporations are “disrupting health care” with a new collaborative venture, though the details are scarce. All we know is that the program, at this stage, will be for their employees and nobody else. From the Times:
The three companies provided few details about the new entity, other than saying it would initially focus on technology to provide simplified, high-quality health care for their employees and their families, and at a reasonable cost. They said the initiative, which is in the early planning stages, would be a long-term effort “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”
...
“The health care system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement. “Hard as it might be, reducing health care’s burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation.”
While technology can feasibly improve health care around the margins, the basic problem of health care is a political one: shifting resources from one area of the economy to another. One way to reduce health care’s burden on the economy, for example, would be for wealthy billionaires like Bezos and Warren Buffett to pay more taxes into a system designed to provide everyone with good health insurance. That possibility is dismayingly absent from the statements released today.
And if these companies were able to come up with a new, more affordable model, would it be available to workers who don’t work for Amazon, JPMorgan, and Berskshire Hathaway? Or will it ultimately make affordable health care dependent on which corporation you work for?
Republicans are insulating Trump in case he fires Robert Mueller.
Before this week, the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election faced two major crises. The first occurred when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey; the second occurred over the summer, when Trump was clearly agitating to either pardon himself or fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who had been appointed in the wake of Comey’s removal. In these instances, Trump was either trumped or held in check. Republicans made it clear that firing Mueller would be a huge mistake, although they did not pass any legislation to protect the special counsel’s investigation.
Now, the investigation is once again in crisis. The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered Mueller to be fired in June, only to beg off after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign in protest. It is widely suspected that this was leaked because Trump is once again considering firing the special counsel. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe appears to have been pushed out of his position as deputy director of the FBI, raising questions about the independence of the agency’s director, Christopher Wray. And House Republicans have made public a highly misleading memo that alleges that the Mueller investigation and the FBI are dominated by agents who are out to get the president.
This last development is crucial to understand what makes this crisis different from the ones that preceded it. In the past, Republicans had largely drawn a line in the sand to protect the integrity of law enforcement. Now, with the release of the memo, they are actively participating in the president’s campaign to discredit the special counsel. The memo insulates Trump, no matter what happens next. It buttresses the case for firing Mueller. It also gives Trump ammunition to discredit the special counsel, should Mueller find that the president obstructed justice. In any case, it signals that if Mueller does find wrongdoing that Congress will do nothing—in fact, Republicans will join the president in saying the investigation was corrupted.
Did the FBI’s deputy director jump or was he pushed out?
Everyone seems to agree that Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s second-in-command and target of President Donald Trump’s ire, stepped down sooner than expected from his post on Monday. NBC News reported that, starting immediately, he’ll use up his remaining leave before his planned retirement from the bureau in two months.
But there seems to be some dispute about whether he stepped aside or was removed. The New York Times described the move as “widely expected,” if ahead of schedule. But other news outlets, including CBS News and CNN, quoted unnamed sources to report that McCabe’s departure wasn’t quite voluntary.
McCabe has faced months of dubious attacks from congressional Republicans and the White House. Conservatives have accused McCabe of bias against Trump, because his wife received campaign donations from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a close political ally of the Clintons, when she ran for a Virginia state Senate seat as a Democrat. (McCabe himself is a registered Republican, and his wife received no donations from the Clintons, for what it’s worth.) Those attacks fit into a broader—and equally shady—campaign by Republicans to undermine both the FBI and the Russia investigation.
If McCabe was pushed out, it would raise new questions about FBI Director Chris Wray’s promise to stay independent from the Trump administration. Wray’s vow to protect the bureau’s political neutrality last summer played a major role in securing his Senate confirmation. In fact, earlier this month, Axios reported that Wray pushed back against pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the White House by threatening to resign if McCabe was ousted.
Outside the FBI, toppling McCabe could embolden Trump-aligned critics as they take aim at their next target. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are expected to vote as early as today to release a memo that describes purported abuses in the FISA warrant process under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo’s heavily disputed findings could give Trump a pretext to fire Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel and who oversees his investigation.
Trump’s climate-change answer was all kinds of wrong.
It literally could not have been more incorrect. First off, “Do you believe in climate change?” is a bad question that should be banned from all interviews. But fine, that’s the question Piers Morgan chose to ask Donald Trump for his first internationally broadcast interview, which aired over the weekend. Trump’s response was littered with factual inaccuracies that Morgan failed to correct.
Here is the transcript:
MORGAN: Do you believe in climate change? Do you believe it exists?
TRUMP: There is a cooling, and there is a heating, and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right?
MORGAN: Right.
TRUMP: That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place. The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level. There were so many things happening, Piers. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.
Let’s break down how wrong this is, sentence-by-sentence.
“There is a cooling, and there is a heating ...”
It’s never easy to decipher Trump, but for the sake of argument, let’s say Trump is saying that he believes global temperatures are fluctuating. Sometimes the globe gets cooler, he believes, and sometimes the globe gets hotter.
That’s untrue. While there are average global temperature fluctuations every year, there is a clear warming trend over the long-term, starting when humans began pumping large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere during the industrial revolution. Here is the most recent global temperature data released by NASA, a federal agency that Trump is technically in charge of.
“... and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right?”
Trump is using a common argument here: that scientists changed the term “global warming” to “climate change” because they couldn’t support their claim that the world was warming. That’s also incorrect, and again, Trump could see that if he looked at information from his own scientific agencies. As NASA explains, climate scientists have used both “global warming” and “climate change” to describe different things since at least 1975.
Politicians did begin using the term “climate change” more frequently than “global warming” in the early 2000s. But that was widely attributed to Republican strategist Frank Luntz, not scientists or Democrats. In 2003, Luntz first suggested that Republicans start using the term “climate change,” because it was less scary than “global warming.”
“Right.”
No, Piers. Wrong.
“That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place.”
From the Associated Press: “The world hasn’t had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 and hasn’t had a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985, according to more than 135 years of temperature records kept by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
The last four years have been the four hottest years on record globally, with 2010 the fifth hottest year, according to NOAA. Every year in the 21st century has been at least three quarters of a degree (0.4 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average and in the top 25 hottest years on record, NOAA records show.
“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level.”
Again, NASA can debunk this very easily.
“There were so many things happening, Piers.”
Indeed.
“I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.”
Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, is in the process of dismantling the environmental regulatory state in America. Pruitt is literally putting up posters at the EPA celebrating the collapse of environmental regulations.
In sum, Trump is bad at science, Morgan is bad at journalism, and everyone is dumber for having listened to both of them.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke significantly outraised the Republican incumbent last quarter, The Texas Tribunereported on Sunday. O’Rourke raised $2.4 million to Cruz’s $1.9 million, which doesn’t erase Cruz’s cash-on-hand advantage but does demonstrate growing support for O’Rourke’s challenge:
The Senate race has been a financial fight since the beginning. O’Rourke raked in more than Cruz in the second quarter of 2017, while Cruz outraised O’Rourke in the third quarter.
While Cruz has consistently held a lead in cash on hand, O’Rourke has been closing the gap. They are $2.7 million apart after the fourth quarter—compared with $3.5 million after the third quarter and $3.9 million after the second quarter.
It’s positive news for O’Rourke, though he is probably not “within single digits” of Cruz, as one dubious poll reported last week. However, Cruz is not particularly popular with voters: One October poll demonstrated that 43 percent either disapproved slightly or disapproved strongly of his performance in office. Thirty-eight percent approved either slightly or strongly, and 13 percent reported ambivalence.
Though it’s a long shot in Texas, there’s certainly an opening for O’Rourke, particularly in an election that will include an unpopular president in the Oval Office. And he’s widened that opening steadily since launching his campaign.
Congress is weeks away from two crucial deadlines. On February 8, it will once again hit a government funding cliff; as part of the deal to extend the debt ceiling made earlier this month, Mitch McConnell pledged to bring an immigration bill to the floor no later than that date. If no deal is reached in February, March 5 looms large—that’s the deadline that Trump set for action when he terminated the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program in September. If no deal is reached by March 5, deportations could begin.
Because of a court ruling made earlier this year, it’s possible that there’s a bit more time on the clock. In January, a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the Trump administration to continue accepting renewals of DACA status. The Department of Justice complied, suggesting that Congress might have more leeway.
But with the clock ticking, Congress isn’t remotely close to a deal to protect the so-called DREAMers covered by DACA, despite months of negotiations. Some heralded the plan released by the Trump administration last week as a breakthrough. But there are signs that it was never a serious offer and was instead conceived for largely political reasons. The deal proposed by the administration contained poison pills for both the right (legal status for some DACA recipients) and the left (drastic changes to legal immigration). It allowed the White House to make the argument that it was seeking a compromise, but the deal itself isn’t realistic.
Democrats, meanwhile, seem to be realizing that March 5 may pass without a deal. They remain insistent that the only deal on the table is one that exchanges beefed-up border security for protections for DACA recipients. Republicans are insisting that any deal include ending the visa lottery, “chain migration,” and also restrictions on legal immigration. Chuck Schumer told The Washington Post that he’s charting his own course for a DACA fix. “Unless Donald Trump realizes that the kind of deal I offered is good for him, it’s better that he stays away,” Schumer said. “If he disappears, we still, I think, have a very good chance to pass things, as long as he doesn’t mess it all up, which could very well happen.”
But the Post also reports that Schumer is focused on protecting vulnerable Democrats who are up for reelection in 2018—many of whom are running in states where immigration is not a winning issue. That suggests that he may not be willing to shut the government down over DACA in February, as Democrats briefly did in January. With time running out, hopes for a deal are dwindling, with the potential to leave hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in limbo and at risk of being deported.