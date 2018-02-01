When the Trump administration can’t spin its war on the poor, it just scrubs the truth.
Bloomberg Lawreported on Thursday that the Department of Labor deliberately removed damning data from a report analyzing the consequences of its new tip-pooling proposal. The rule, if implemented, would allow employers of tipped workers to redistribute tips or confiscate them entirely. The data showed that this would be a severe blow to workers’ income, a fact that held true even after Trump appointees in the department had the data manipulated for a more palatable outcome:
Senior department political officials—faced with a government analysis showing that workers could lose billions of dollars in tips as a result of the proposal—ordered staff to revise the data methodology to lessen the expected impact, several of the sources said. Although later calculations showed progressively reduced tip losses, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and his team are said to have still been uncomfortable with including the data in the proposal. The officials disagreed with assumptions in the analysis that employers would retain their employees’ gratuities, rather than redistribute the money to other hourly workers. They wound up receiving approval from the White House to publish a proposal Dec. 5 that removed the economic transfer data altogether, the sources said.
Chevron is suing another oil company for causing climate change.
Last year, Oakland sued the American oil company and four others for billions of dollars, to pay for sea walls and other measures to protect the city from the impacts of global warming. Chevron says it hasn’t caused climate change and shouldn’t have to pay—but just in case the court disagrees, then they want Statoil, Norway’s state-owned oil company, to have to pay up, too. That’s the gist of a third-party lawsuit Chevron recently filed in California court:
While Chevron agrees that the Plaintiffs’ claims are meritless ... Statoil (an agency or instrumentality of Norway)—as well as potentially the many other sovereign
governments that use and promote fossil fuels—must be joined as third-party defendants in
this matter.
Chevron’s complaint argues that the company “primarily is a producer of fossil fuels, not a user or burner of such fuels.
Greenhouse gases generally are not released from fossil fuels until the fuels are burned or otherwise
consumed.” Then it points the finger at Statoil, which, “like Chevron and each of the other Defendants in these actions, has engaged, and continues to engage, directly and through its agents in the United States, in the production and promotion of ‘massive quantities of fossil fuels.’”
According to apeer-reviewed studypublished last year in the journal Climatic Change, Chevron is only one of 90 carbon producers that have cumulatively caused up to50 percent of the increase in global mean surface temperature since 1880, and up to 32 percent of global sea level rise. Chevron is a huge part of that—according to the study, “From 1880 to 2010, emissions traced to the two largest investor-owned (Chevron and ExxonMobil) plus the two largest state-owned (Saudi Aramco and Gazprom) contributed nearly 10 percent to the historical rise in global mean surface temperature.” But other companies, like Statoil, are mentioned as large contributors, too.
The Nunes memo saga has reached its chaotic final act.
Republicans have been clamoring for the release of a memo written by Representative Devin Nunes alleging abuses of power in the investigations into Russian interference during the 2016 election. The ultimate goal of this entire charade is to undercut the Mueller investigation’s credibility and allege that it has been politically motivated from the very beginning. Don’t take Democrats’ word for it: President Trump himself has reportedly seized on the memo as a way to discredit the Russia investigation.
The memo could also be used as a pretext to fire Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the investigation, or special counsel Robert Mueller himself. But as this saga nears its end—the memo could be released as soon as today—some plot twists have occurred.
A series of leaks have come out in the past 24 hours, in response to the growing anti-FBI and anti–Justice Department statements being made by Republican officials. Some have been public. The FBI released a statement on Wednesday condemning the effort to release the memo, citing “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” On Wednesday, it was also leaked that Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who has come under fire for sending anti-Trump texts, authored an early draft of the memo announcing the reopening of the Clinton investigation—a document that played a significant role in Trump’s election.
And late Wednesday, Democrat Adam Schiff alleged that Nunes secretly altered the memo that was submitted to the White House.
The Nunes memo was never credible to begin with, but its credibility is now completely shot. Of course, the point of the memo was never that it was credible. The point was that it would give ammunition to the president’s defenders and create chaos in Washington. Which is exactly what’s happened.
Trump is the slowest speaker of all recent U.S. presidents.
During Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address as president, one noteworthy viewer had heard enough and lodged his complaint on Twitter:
Turns out, giving this speech is harder than it looks. President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night dragged on for a long time—and that’s a statistical fact. According to the American Presidency Project, Trump’s speech was just over 80 minutes long, the third-longest State of the Union address in history. The longest were former President Bill Clinton’s 1995 and 2000 speeches, which clocked in at around 84 minutes and 88 minutes, respectively.
That doesn’t entirely explain why Trump’s speech felt so long, though. His pace was slow, too. Trump’s address on Tuesday contained 5,830 words, for a rate of 72 words per minute. According to an analysis from Baruch College, “a normal rate of extemporaneous speaking is about 125 words per minute.” Andrew Dlugan, who runs the public speaking blog Six Minutes, notes that most public speakers go a little faster. Dlugan’s analysis of several TED Talk speakers showed the slowest was Al Gore, who spoke at 133 words per minute—or nearly twice as fast as Trump’s speech.
A State of the Union address naturally will be slower than a TED Talk, as the president is reading from a Teleprompter and pausing for effect (and applause). Still, my analysis of the American Presidency Project’s datadating back to Reagan’s first speech in 1981 shows that Trump’s speech was the slowest-ever State of the Union. The next-slowest was George H. W. Bush’s 1991 address, at 79 words per minute, followed by George W. Bush’s 2002 address, at 82 words per minute. Those were still slow, but at least they were short, each less than 50 minutes long.
Put another way, this means Trump takes much longer to say the same amount of words as past presidents. For example, George W. Bush’s State of the Union in 2008 was 5,760 words—only 70 words less than Trump, but Bush’s speech was 28 minutes faster. Obama’s final State of the Union—the one Trump called “boring, slow, lethargic”—was 214 words longer than Trump’s, but 22 minutes shorter.
Say good-bye to Trey Gowdy, the chief Benghazi truther.
Gowdy, who entered Congress as part of the Tea Party wave in 2011, announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2018, when many observers are predicting a Democratic wave will unseat dozens of sitting Republicans. Gowdy, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, became the ninth Republican chairman to announce his resignation since Donald Trump took office.
Gowdy will be best remembered for two things. The first is his hair, which he never quite figured out what to do with. The second is his role in the endless, politically charged Benghazi investigation, which helped cost Hillary Clinton the presidency. Gowdy took over that investigation in 2014, after there had already been seven House and Senate investigations into the 2012 attack. Despite a wealth of evidence pointing to a terrorist attack, Gowdy kept searching for a smoking gun that would implicate Clinton, including in the notorious emails that dogged her campaign.
Of course, the whole point of the Benghazi investigation wasn’t to uncover what happened in the attack on the American consulate—it was to damage Clinton. Even though Clinton embarrassed the investigation during a lengthy hearing in 2015, that effort ultimately succeeded, clouding her tenure as secretary of state and contributing to the general sense among voters that she had something to hide.
A year into Trump’s presidency, the press has learned nothing.
In last night’s State of the Union, Donald Trump said all of the usual State of the Union stuff. America is great and is getting greater. To succeed, Democrats and Republicans must come together. He highlighted the contributions of American citizens who had done extraordinary things. But there were also some Trumpian flourishes. He tied immigration to brutal gang violence. He said “Americans are DREAMers too,” a dig at Democrats who have highlighted the plight of undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children. He used a child to attack NFL players who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality. The speech was at once horrifying and forgettable.
Last year, Trump gave a similar speech and was heralded by pundits across the spectrum for seeming “presidential.” A day later, he was back to tweeting bile. This year, many of 2017’s worst offenders were more muted. Van Jones, who last year said Trump “became president” during his speech, refrained from praise. “He was selling sweet-tasting candy—with poison in it,” Jones said. But other outlets acted as if this was just your regular old State of the Union. Here’s The Washington Post’s initial front page, which was changed after an outcry on social media:
The New York Times also went with the “Trump embraces bipartisanship” narrative:
Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who has been a critic of the president, gushed:
While Trump’s speech may have called for bipartisanship, it could not be said to embrace compromise, or even a positive vision for the country. When it wasn’t completely bland and forgettable, it was dark and disturbing. Whenever Trump plays president, media outlets fawn. But there is no Trump reset and there never will be.
Hillary Clinton is not very good at taking responsibility.
Minutes before Trump began his first State of the Union address, Clinton released a detailed statement explaining her decision to keep religious adviser Burns Strider on her campaign in 2008. Clinton has been under scrutiny since The New York Times reported that she’d ignored recommendations to fire Strider for alleged sexual harassment; Strider went on to work for Clinton’s ally David Brock in 2016, only to finally lose that job following accusations that he harassed another woman.
In her statement, Clinton admitted that she “very much understands” why people expected her to respond to the accusations that she shielded a predator from accountability. “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t,” she said. The rest of her statement, though, is less straightforward, mixing defensiveness and self-validation with an attack on the Times for supposedly being hypocritical:
I did this because I didn’t think firing him was the best solution to the problem. He needed to be punished, change his behavior, and understand why his actions were wrong. The young woman needed to be able to thrive and feel safe. I thought both could happen without him losing his job. I believed the punishment was severe and the message to him unambiguous.
I also believe in second chances. I’ve been given second chances and I have given them to others. I want to continue to believe in them. But sometimes they’re squandered. In this case, while there were no further complaints against him for the duration of the campaign, several years after working for me he was terminated from another job for inappropriate behavior. That reoccurrence troubles me greatly, and it alone makes clear that the lesson I hoped he had learned while working for me went unheeded. Would he have done better—been better—if I had fired him? Would he have gotten that next job? There is no way I can go back 10 years and know the answers. But you can bet I’m asking myself these questions right now.
Clinton assures us that the woman in question “felt supported,” which walks an awful fine line between defending her decision not to fire Strider and ensuring that the woman’s needs were met. Perhaps she did feel supported. Perhaps she still does. But it’s impossible not to wonder how she and the other victim really felt at the time.
Clinton also seems interested in spreading the blame around. Her statement refers to the Times’s refusal to fire White House reporter Glenn Thrush. The Times’s decision to keep Thrush on staff is troubling (so is the paper’s apparent belief that moving Thrush to the welfare beat constitutes punishment). But for Clinton to bring it up in this statement reads like an attempt to delegitimize Maggie Haberman and Amy Chozick’s reporting on the Strider story. Haberman and Chozick are not responsible for the paper’s personnel decisions, and they do not occupy the position of power that Clinton herself held. Clinton’s long statement should’ve been five words long: “I was complicit. I’m sorry.”
If you blinked during the president’s first State of the Union address, you might have missed his brief nod to the idea of reforming American prisons. “As America regains its strength, opportunity must be extended to all citizens,” Trump told lawmakers. “That is why this year we will embark on reforming our prisons, to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance at life.”
Criminal-justice reform is backed by forces as disparate as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Koch brothers’ network of nonprofit groups. But Trump isn’t among its many proponents. The president instead campaigned on reversing a growing crime wave, vowed in his inaugural address to stop “American carnage,” and tapped tough-on-crime hardliner Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
So why the prison reform shout-out tonight? The credit probably lies with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a free-floating adviser in the White House. Criminal-justice reform is among the many issues he’s taken an interest in, holding meetings with legislators and even persuading his father-in-law to take part in a roundtable on the subject earlier this month.
But Trump’s interest in criminal-justice reform is reportedly limited: Reducing mandatory minimums and over-criminalization will be a tough sell, while programs to help prisoners re-enter society and find jobs could find a receptive audience in the White House. His administration has also already taken steps to cut back on education programs in federal prisons while ramping up prosecutions and tougher sentences. It would be a Nixon-in-China moment if Trump genuinely tried to combat mass incarceration—which is to say, it’s highly unlikely.
Donald Trump’s solution to the opioid crisis? Less immigration.
In his first State of the Union address, the president tied the nation’s opioid epidemic to alleged criminals pouring over the border. Trump pivoted to the crisis right after listing “four pillars” of an agenda designed to severely restrict immigration:
Most importantly, these four pillars will produce legislation that fulfills my ironclad pledge to only sign a bill that puts America first. So let us come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done.
These reforms will also support our response to the terrible crisis of opioid and drug addiction.
In 2016, we lost 64,000 Americans to drug overdoses: 174 deaths per day. Seven per hour. We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge.
My administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need. The struggle will be long and difficult—but, as Americans always do, we will prevail.
Trump provided no further specifics about his plan to fight opioid addiction, which has been abetted by American pharmaceutical companies flooding the market with pills. His only movement on the issue so far has been to issue an “emergency declaration” last December that provided no federal funds to tackle the crisis. For Trump, it is easier to rail about MS-13 gangs than it is to provide health care to addicts and crack down on the pharmaceutical industry.
Trump touts American heroism in the face of problems he’s done nothing about.
President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address began the way many previous State of the Union speeches have: with a tribute to American heroes. Over the last year, Trump said, Americans “have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We have endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul andthe steel in America’s spine.”
Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of the Cajun Navy racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a totally devastating hurricane. We saw strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip.
There’s nothing wrong with honoring the volunteers who rescued people during Hurricane Harvey in August, or those who rushed to help gunshot victims during the Las Vegas shooting in October. It’s just a bit ironic coming from Trump, during a speech intended to tout the accomplishments of his first year in office. Yes, these Americans showed incredible bravery. But the government did nothing to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.
Hurricane Harvey broke the record for the most rainfall ever from a single storm in the continental United States, and two separate peer-reviewed studies have found that climate change increased the storm’s rainfall by at least 15 percent. The resulting flooding was largely what caused such death and destruction in Houston. And yet, in his first year, Trump has only proposed policies that would make climate change worse. Just last week, he said he doesn’t think the problem exists.
In the face of the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in U.S. history, Trump did nothing about gun violence. He said the real issue was inadequate mental health care, not gun control, but still has done nothing to prevent mentally ill people from accessing guns. Earlier this month, Trump officials “suspended a program that helps thousands of professionals and community groups across the country find effective interventions for preventing and treating mental illness and substance-use disorders,” according to the Washington Post.
“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life,” Trump said on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, neither faith nor family will save Americans from gun violence and climate change.
The Democratic Party has chosen the 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert Kennedy to deliver the official response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, and some progressives are displeased. “Kennedy is an establishment pick, which is tone deaf after the 2016 rejection of the Bush and Clinton dynasty,” a Democratic lawmaker toldThe Wall Street Journal. Marissa Barrow, a spokeswoman for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told the paper that Kennedy must now choose between representing the establishment and being “a star for the ascendant Elizabeth Warren wing of American politics that unites voters of all political stripes around a vision of fighting for working people to have better lives.” (Incidentally, Kennedy met his wife in Warren’s class at Harvard Law School.)
But as the Journal noted, lefty apprehension about Kennedy stems from more than just his privileged pedigree. “Kennedy has stood with Democrats in opposition to Mr. Trump’s policies,” the paper reported, “but he didn’t join 120 of his Democratic colleagues last year in signing onto a Medicare-for-all bill and has voted against marijuana legalization.”
The marijuana issue is particularly striking. Legalization advocate Tom Angell reviewed the congressman’s anti-pot voting history for his Marijuana Moment newsletter on Sunday, noting that Kennedy is related to Rhode Island’s former Democratic Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who co-founded the leading anti-legalization organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana. (Another of its co-founders is former George W. Bush speechwriter and prominent Never Trump conservative David Frum, last seen refusing to get high with Vice politics writer Eve Peyser.)
In an opinion piece he co-wrote for The Washington Post last March, Patrick Kennedy cast much of the pro-pot movement as driven by a profit motive:
Certainly, we shouldn’t lock people up for marijuana use or low-level offenses, or revert to a “Reefer Madness”-style war on drugs. But we should also recognize legalization for what it is: the large-scale commercialization and marketing of an addictive — and therefore highly profitable — substance.
Many marijuana advocates have one goal in mind: to get rich. What we need, therefore, is a federal enforcement strategy that not only promotes human rights and social justice, but also actively targets and deters the special interests driving Big Marijuana.
Polling shows these Kennedys are increasingly out of step with the 60 percent of Americans who support legalizing marijuana. The Washington Postreports that several prominent progressives giving unofficial responses to the State of the Union “are to Kennedy’s left on a few issues, such as marijuana legalization,” including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards. (The Trump administration is waging a war against legal pot.)
Which isn’t to say the marijuana issue should come up on Tuesday night. “I’m just hoping I can make it on and off the stage without tripping, dehydrating or ruining my career. And that my six-week-old son will let me sleep for a couple hours tonight,“ Kennedy said in a statement to the Journalon Monday. “On a serious note, I’m grateful for the privilege and focused on offering the country a compelling alternative to President Trump’s agenda.” On pot, though, Kennedy’s not much of an alternative.