José Andrés was right about FEMA.

Last October, while his nonprofit World Central Kitchen was feeding hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria, the celebrity chef got into a spat with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At that time, Andrés’s organization had already delivered more than two million hot meals through short-term contracts with the agency. FEMA told BuzzFeed that Andrés sought a longer-term contract, and that he was frustrated about “what he viewed as bureaucracy getting in the way.” Andrés denied this, saying he simply needed more advance notice about short-term contracts, for planning purposes. “I didn’t put the word ‘emergency’ in FEMA. They need to ask themselves what’s the definition of ‘emergency.’ The definition of that to me is feeding people now.”

Andrés criticism of FEMA has been validated by a New York Times report on Tuesday that the agency awarded a massive contract—30 million meals for $156 million—to Tiffany Brown, “an Atlanta entrepreneur with no experience in large-scale disaster relief and at least five canceled government contracts in her past.” Predictably, her one-woman company, Tribute Contracting LLC, didn’t deliver: “By the time 18.5 million meals were due, Tribute had delivered only 50,000. And FEMA inspectors discovered a problem: The food had been packaged separately from the pouches used to heat them. FEMA’s solicitation required ‘self-heating meals.’” FEMA then terminated the contract.

FEMA claims that, to quote the Times, no Puerto Ricans missed a meal as a result of the failed agreement with Tribute. FEMA relied on other suppliers that provided ‘ample’ food and water for distribution, said William Booher, an agency spokesman.” One of those unnamed suppliers surely was Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which has delivered at least three million hot meals on the island for a fraction of the cost of Tribute’s contract.

The New York Times’ map of toxic “nightmares” is worse than it looks.

The paper’s environmental reporters have been churning out impressive data journalism for the last few months, showing us everything from how the EPA has gone soft on polluters to how hot climate change has made your city. But their latest project is easily their most horrifying.

This map provides a jarring look at the number of toxic sites in America, and a necessary glimpse of how climate change is increasing the risks of those sites overflowing. But a glimpse is all it is. In reality, the risks are much greater.

There are three reasons for this. As the Times states, “The list does not include properties like Superfund sites or wastewater facilities, or chemical sites where the predominant risks are fire or explosion, as opposed to toxic pollution.” That’s a lot of missing data: There are more than 1,100 Superfund sites in America, nearly a third of which are within a FEMA-designated floodplain, according to the EPA.

The Times’ also acknowledges that the data from the National Response Center “has been criticized as incomplete.” That’s because spills are self-reported by the oil companies responsible, and not everyone trusts oil companies to report all their spills. So, that’s more potential missing data.

Lastly, FEMA’s flood hazard maps have long been criticized as outdated. The agency only uses past floods to determine flood zones; it doesn’t consider science showing how climate change will make flooding worse or change rainfall patterns. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security found that 58 percent of FEMA’s flood maps are inaccurate or out-of-date. The Times rightly points out that floods are getting worse, but their map doesn’t take that into account.

None of this is to criticize the Times’ map, which has started a necessary conversation about America’s toxic waste hurricane problem. It’s just that the truth is probably even more nightmarish than this map suggests.

Donald Trump is breaking up with the stock market.

After Monday’s record-breaking drop, investors on Tuesday braced for further chaos. With global markets in disarray, the Dow Jones dropped 500 points at the open, only to jump back up. Trump has been silent about the stock market throughout this period, despite frequently claiming that the bull market was proof his economic policies were working.

Monday’s sell-off was triggered by anxiety that the Federal Reserve might raise its benchmark interest rate. But it also may have been inevitable. The stock market had been roaring for years without a correction, and Monday’s steep plunge may be a sign that a correction is coming.

Though Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about the stock market’s movements, the White House did issue a statement highlighting the “long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong,” thus downplaying the market’s rollercoaster ride as irrelevant to the overall health of the economy. This is probably the right tack, it’s just not the one that Trump has made for the past year.

Pope Francis is embroiled in a major pedophile scandal.

Claims that a recently appointed Chilean bishop covered for a pedophiliac priest are “slander,” the pope said during a recent visit to the country. “You, in all good will, tell me that there are victims, but I haven’t seen any, because they haven’t come forward,” he told an Associated Press reporter at the time. But the AP now reports that a victim did come forward, and that Francis personally received a letter from him detailing both the abuse and Bishop Juan Barros’s role in the cover-up:

[M]embers of the pope’s Commission for the Protection of Minors say that in April 2015, they sent a delegation to Rome specifically to hand-deliver a letter to the pope about Barros. The letter from Juan Carlos Cruz detailed the abuse, kissing and fondling he says he suffered at Karadima’s hands, which he said Barros and others saw but did nothing to stop.

Four members of the commission met with Francis’ top abuse adviser, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, explained their concerns about Francis’s recent appointment of Barros as a bishop in southern Chile, and gave him the letter to deliver to Francis.

“When we gave him (O’Malley) the letter for the pope, he assured us he would give it to the pope and speak of the concerns,” then-commission member Marie Collins told the AP. “And at a later date, he assured us that that had been done.”

O’Malley had previously criticized Francis’s rhetoric as being “a source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse.” Overall, there seems to have been few consequences either for the abusive priest, who now lives in a home for elderly priests after being removed from ministry, or for anyone who helped mask his crimes. Francis appointed Barros a bishop despite objections from local clergy and laity. It’s a major scandal: Francis’s dedication to addressing clergy abuse is now in doubt, and this could potentially leave him with fewer allies as conservative factions within the church align against his papacy.

The midterms are still shaping up to be a bloodbath for Republicans.

While it’s still weird to see President Trump bragging about outlier polls that show him with a 49 percent approval rating, there are signs that Trump’s numbers are inching upwards, thanks in part to the economy. There has also been a tightening in generic ballot midterm polls, suggesting that Republicans might be able to hold on to Congress.

But there are other signs that things are still dire for the GOP heading into the midterms. Even with recent tightening, Democrats still have a five-point lead in generic polling. And Democratic challengers are out-raising Republican incumbents. Per Politico, more than 40 House Republicans were outraised in 2017 by Democrats—in some cases, by multiple Democrats. And according to Politico, “the trendline is getting worse, not better. Despite the myriad advantages of incumbency and control of Congress, there are more House members with less cash on hand than their Democratic challengers than the quarter before.”

This is a big deal going into a crucial election year. While Republicans just got a financial boost from Speaker Paul Ryan, they’re still in a hole. And, given Trump’s tendency to shoot himself in the foot, there’s a good reason to believe that this polling upswing—which, it should be noted, still puts Trump and Republicans in a hole—will not last.

Consumer protection isn’t really Mick Mulvaney’s thing.

Despite being chairman of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Mulvaney’s principal interest continues to be the protection of monied interests. Reuters reported on Monday that the CFPB has, under Mulvaney’s direction, stymied a probe of Equifax’s failure to protect sensitive consumer data:

The CFPB has the tools to examine a data breach like Equifax, said John Czwartacki, a spokesman, but the agency is not permitted to acknowledge an open investigation. “The bureau has the desire, expertise, and know-how in-house to vigorously pursue hypothetical matters such as these,” he said.

Three sources say, though, Mulvaney, the new CFPB chief, has not ordered subpoenas against Equifax or sought sworn testimony from executives, routine steps when launching a full-scale probe. Meanwhile the CFPB has shelved plans for on-the-ground tests of how Equifax protects data, an idea backed by [former CFPB head Richard] Cordray.

As Reuters notes, Equifax is being sued by every state attorney general in the country for security failures that led to a massive data breach. Mulvaney’s seeming refusal to allow the CFPB to investigate the matter betrays the CFPB’s original purpose, but as far as betrayals go it’s not much of a plot twist. Donald Trump placed Mulvaney into this job for a reason, which Mulvaney did little to hide before being confirmed. Mulvaney has called the CFPB a “sad, sick joke,” and said, “I don’t like the fact that CFPB exists.” Since taking over, he has declared that the CFPB will no longer “push the envelope,” and would behave with “humility and prudence.”

If the CFPB does allow Equifax to skate, it’ll demonstrate the extent to which the Trump administration is determined to benefit wealthy corporations at the expense of working voters. Just this weekend, The New York Times reported that Mulvaney is viewed as “a white knight” by the payday lending industry, which is experiencing a resurgence under Trump.

Work requirements for Medicaid will actually increase poverty.

A number of states are already taking advantage of a new federal rule allowing them to implement work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Roll Call reports:

At least four non-expansion states, including Mississippi and Kansas, have already submitted formal work requirement proposals to the Department of Health and Human Services. They are among at least 10 states, including Indiana and Arkansas, to do so. The administration has only approved one proposal so far—in Kentucky, a state that expanded the government insurance program for the poor under the health law.

A familiar reasoning underpins the argument for work requirements: People are poor because they don’t work. But most Medicaid recipients do work either full-time or part-time jobs; the rest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, work as unpaid family caregivers or go to school. Only 7 percent of all Medicaid recipients are out of work for unknown reasons—and in depressed areas, those reasons could easily include a scarcity of local work.

The policy could directly backfire: People are healthier when they have access to health insurance, which means they’re better able to work. People recovering from opioid addiction could lose treatments covered by Medicaid. Work requirements, therefore, will push people further into poverty, and there will be dangerous ripple effects. Since a number of Medicaid recipients work as family caregivers, elderly people and people with disabilities could lose an important source of caregiving support. It’s a punitive policy with no real positive benefit—unless your goal is to make poverty seem like a pathology.

Donald Trump is the last person who can save the credibility of the Nunes memo.

Trump is set to release a memo written by Devin Nunes that alleges that high-ranking officials in the FBI were out to get him and that the agency didn’t properly vet a FISA warrant it obtained to surveil Trump aide Carter Page. The memo itself is unlikely to contain any smoking guns. That’s partly because its author is not particularly sharp, and partly because the campaign pushing for its release has been so overblown. But it’s mostly because the memo was designed to provide cover for Trump, who is desperately trying to undermine the FBI and the Mueller investigation.

The memo, this thinking goes, will allow Trump, whose criticisms of the agency and the special counsel have little basis in reality, to hang his critique to something tangible. This could ostensibly allow him to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Mueller investigation, or Robert Mueller himself. Or it could simply give him something to bang on about as the investigation goes on.

Given the memo’s significant credibility problems and the fact that it has enormously pissed off the FBI, this was a risky tactical move. But in Trump’s hands, it becomes even riskier. Take this tweet, from this morning:

Here, Trump is setting up the messaging for the memo, which he claims shows that the FBI set out to undermine him because of its preference for Democrats. Trump’s half-hearted attempt to surgically remove the leadership of the FBI from its rank-and-file is funny, but the big problem here is that Trump is dealing with an obstruction of justice probe relating to former FBI Director James Comey—who Trump initially said he fired for his unfair treatment of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. Even when Trump tries to discredit the investigation against him he ends up bolstering it.

When the Trump administration can’t spin its war on the poor, it just scrubs the truth.

Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday that the Department of Labor deliberately removed damning data from a report analyzing the consequences of its new tip-pooling proposal. The rule, if implemented, would allow employers of tipped workers to redistribute tips or confiscate them entirely. The data showed that this would be a severe blow to workers’ income, a fact that held true even after Trump appointees in the department had the data manipulated for a more palatable outcome:

Senior department political officials—faced with a government analysis showing that workers could lose billions of dollars in tips as a result of the proposal—ordered staff to revise the data methodology to lessen the expected impact, several of the sources said. Although later calculations showed progressively reduced tip losses, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and his team are said to have still been uncomfortable with including the data in the proposal. The officials disagreed with assumptions in the analysis that employers would retain their employees’ gratuities, rather than redistribute the money to other hourly workers. They wound up receiving approval from the White House to publish a proposal Dec. 5 that removed the economic transfer data altogether, the sources said.

The Economic Policy Institute has estimated the new rule will cost tipped workers $5.8 billion a year. That fact rather undermines the Trump administration’s claim that its policies are good for workers.

Chevron is suing another oil company for causing climate change.

Last year, Oakland sued the American oil company and four others for billions of dollars, to pay for sea walls and other measures to protect the city from the impacts of global warming. Chevron says it hasn’t caused climate change and shouldn’t have to pay—but just in case the court disagrees, then they want Statoil, Norway’s state-owned oil company, to have to pay up, too. That’s the gist of a third-party lawsuit Chevron recently filed in California court:

While Chevron agrees that the Plaintiffs’ claims are meritless ... Statoil (an agency or instrumentality of Norway)—as well as potentially the many other sovereign governments that use and promote fossil fuels—must be joined as third-party defendants in this matter.  

Chevron’s complaint argues that the company “primarily is a producer of fossil fuels, not a user or burner of such fuels. Greenhouse gases generally are not released from fossil fuels until the fuels are burned or otherwise consumed.” Then it points the finger at Statoil, which, “like Chevron and each of the other Defendants in these actions, has engaged, and continues to engage, directly and through its agents in the United States, in the production and promotion of ‘massive quantities of fossil fuels.’” 

According to a peer-reviewed study published last year in the journal Climatic Change, Chevron is only one of 90 carbon producers that have cumulatively caused up to 50 percent of the increase in global mean surface temperature since 1880, and up to 32 percent of global sea level rise. Chevron is a huge part of that—according to the study, “From 1880 to 2010, emissions traced to the two largest investor-owned (Chevron and ExxonMobil) plus the two largest state-owned (Saudi Aramco and Gazprom) contributed nearly 10 percent to the historical rise in global mean surface temperature.” But other companies, like Statoil, are mentioned as large contributors, too.

Chevron realizes that a reckoning may be coming, and it’s trying to soften the blow. 

The Nunes memo saga has reached its chaotic final act.

Republicans have been clamoring for the release of a memo written by Representative Devin Nunes alleging abuses of power in the investigations into Russian interference during the 2016 election. The ultimate goal of this entire charade is to undercut the Mueller investigation’s credibility and allege that it has been politically motivated from the very beginning. Don’t take Democrats’ word for it: President Trump himself has reportedly seized on the memo as a way to discredit the Russia investigation.

The memo could also be used as a pretext to fire Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the investigation, or special counsel Robert Mueller himself. But as this saga nears its end—the memo could be released as soon as today—some plot twists have occurred.

A series of leaks have come out in the past 24 hours, in response to the growing anti-FBI and anti–Justice Department statements being made by Republican officials. Some have been public. The FBI released a statement on Wednesday condemning the effort to release the memo, citing “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” On Wednesday, it was also leaked that Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who has come under fire for sending anti-Trump texts, authored an early draft of the memo announcing the reopening of the Clinton investigation—a document that played a significant role in Trump’s election.

And late Wednesday, Democrat Adam Schiff alleged that Nunes secretly altered the memo that was submitted to the White House.

The Nunes memo was never credible to begin with, but its credibility is now completely shot. Of course, the point of the memo was never that it was credible. The point was that it would give ammunition to the president’s defenders and create chaos in Washington. Which is exactly what’s happened.