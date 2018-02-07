White House aide Rob Porter has resigned over domestic abuse allegations.

Porter, a top aide to President Trump, still has supporters in the administration, despite graphic evidence that he physically abused his two ex-wives. Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby both spoke to The Daily Mail on Monday to accuse Porter of temper problems that for Holderness turned into physical abuse.
Holderness later spoke to The Intercept:
“He only punched me once, in the eye,” Holderness said. It was during a vacation in Florence in 2005. She said, “He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face. I think he was shocked that he had lost control to that extent.”
...
“Up until then, he had always done it in a way that didn’t leave marks,” Holderness said. “I don’t know if that was conscious or not. He would get angry and throw me down on a soft surface—to his credit, it was always a soft surface like a couch or a bed—and he would lay on top of me shaking me, or rubbing an elbow or a knee into me. He graduated to choking me, not ever hard enough to make me pass out, or frankly to leave marks, but it was frightening and dehumanizing.”
The Intercept also published photos of Holderness’s bruised face, which she provided to the outlet. Nevertheless, Porter reportedly resigned over the objections of White House staff. “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him,” White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in a statement.
Porter’s former employer, Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, told The Daily Mail, “It’s incredibly discouraging to see such a vile attack on such a decent man. Shame on any publication that would print this—and shame on the politically motivated, morally bankrupt character assassins that would attempt to sully a man’s good name.”
Porter still denies any wrongdoing.