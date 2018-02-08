Menu
Why is CNN inviting Nazis on its shows?

CNN allowed correspondent Alisyn Camerota to bring Arthur Jones, American Nazi Party leader and Republican candidate for local office in Illinois, on air. It went about as well as anyone could have expected:

Camerota noted that Jones dresses in Nazi garb and celebrates Hitler’s birthday.

“You’re a Nazi,” she charged.

Things then started to get heated when Camerota said that Jones’s website is “filled with the most vile, rancid rhetoric I think I’ve ever read.”

“It’s not vile and rancid it’s the truth!” Jones shot back. “You jews media, you’ve gone absolutely nuts!”

What did we learn from this enlightening exchange? Not much, unless you weren’t quite sure that the leader of the American Nazi Party is, well, a Nazi.

Journalists covering the extreme right have to walk a careful line. Their activities are newsworthy, but they shouldn’t simply be handed a megaphone to spread hate. Though Camerota challenged Jones, the entire segment has the feel of performance, designed to make Camerota look like a hard-hitting journalist. There are several ways to cover Jones’s candidacy, and this is just about the stupidest one.

We’re on the brink of another government shutdown.

On Wednesday, the Senate reached a deal on a massive budget deal that would boost military and domestic spending over the next two years. But one thing that deal doesn’t include is a resolution on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. That is proving to be a problem in the House. On Wednesday, shortly after Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer announced their deal, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi embarked on an eight-hour record-breaking filibuster demanding Republicans take action on immigration.

The government will shut down at midnight on Friday if a deal is not reached. The Senate is expected to pass its agreement with over 70 votes and head home. In the House, the dynamic is more complicated. This budget should (but probably won’t) end the myth that the GOP is the party of fiscal responsibility once and for all—it increases spending in a way that would have been unthinkable when President Obama was in office. That could make it a hard pill to swallow for some conservatives, though the boost in defense spending will undoubtedly bring many Republicans on board.

Democrats, meanwhile, are torn. Some want Pelosi to shut down the government over DACA, which provided protections to some 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought into this country as children; others are content to end the hostage situation that has dominated Capitol Hill for the past several months and tackle immigration in a standalone bill before DACA expires on March 5.

It’s possible that Pelosi and Ryan will reach some agreement about how to handle immigration and avert a shutdown. But right now, the spending bill’s passage through the House is in jeopardy and a shutdown seems more likely than not.

February 07, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House aide Rob Porter has resigned over domestic abuse allegations.

Porter, a top aide to President Trump, still has supporters in the administration, despite graphic evidence that he physically abused his two ex-wives. Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby both spoke to The Daily Mail on Monday to accuse Porter of temper problems that for Holderness turned into physical abuse.

Holderness later spoke to The Intercept:

“He only punched me once, in the eye,” Holderness said. It was during a vacation in Florence in 2005. She said, “He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face. I think he was shocked that he had lost control to that extent.”

...

“Up until then, he had always done it in a way that didn’t leave marks,” Holderness said. “I don’t know if that was conscious or not. He would get angry and throw me down on a soft surface—to his credit, it was always a soft surface like a couch or a bed—and he would lay on top of me shaking me, or rubbing an elbow or a knee into me. He graduated to choking me, not ever hard enough to make me pass out, or frankly to leave marks, but it was frightening and dehumanizing.”

The Intercept also published photos of Holderness’s bruised face, which she provided to the outlet. Nevertheless, Porter reportedly resigned over the objections of White House staff. “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him,” White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in a statement.

Porter’s former employer, Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah, told The Daily Mail, “It’s incredibly discouraging to see such a vile attack on such a decent man. Shame on any publication that would print this—and shame on the politically motivated, morally bankrupt character assassins that would attempt to sully a man’s good name.”

Porter still denies any wrongdoing.

Pete Marovich/Getty

First, Pruitt denied climate change. Now he says it might be good for you.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears willing to accept any conclusion about climate change, as long as it’s not the one shared by most climate scientists around the world. He has long wrongly claimed that climate change is not a man-made problem, but on Tuesday he told a Nevada TV station that it might not be a problem at all. I think there’s assumptions made that because the climate is warming, that that necessarily is a bad thing,” he told KSNV, a station owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Is it an existential threat, is it something that is unsustainable, or what kind of effect or harm is this going to have? We know that humans have most flourished during times of, what, warming trends?”

Until this month, Pruitt has opted to dispute the cause of climate change, rather than the effects. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” Pruitt said in a CNBC interview about a year ago. “So no, I would not agree that [carbon dioxide is] a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.” That is false, as NASA explains: “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

Now, Pruitt is admitting climate change is happening, but disputing its impacts. In an interview with The New York Times’ Michael Barbaro last week, he said he believed scientists were “arrogant” to suggest that earth’s average temperature should not rise above 2 degrees Celsius:

There are things we know, and things we don’t know. I think it’s pretty arrogant for people in 2018 to say ‘you know what, we know what the ideal surface temperature should be in the year 2100.’ Now is that different from whether climate change is happening? Yes, climate change is happening.

Scientists’ conclusion that the Earth’s surface temperature should not rise above 2 degrees Celsius comes not from arrogance, but from peer review. Pruitt’s new position is also at odds with NASA, whose website cites stronger hurricanes, sea-level-rise, and increased droughts as effects of global warming. The site quotes the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which asserts, “Taken as a whole, the range of published evidence indicates that the net damage costs of climate change are likely to be significant and to increase over time.”

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Rural America has a growing suicide problem.

Suicide rates in rural America are steadily increasing, according to a report out Wednesday from Governing magazine:

The aggregate suicide rate for counties outside of metropolitan areas climbed about 14 percent over the five-year period ending in 2016. By comparison, the rate within metro areas also increased—but only by 8 percent. The largest metro areas, in particular, experienced relatively small increases compared to everywhere else.

The suicide rate is highest in the Western U.S., with Montana (26 deaths per 100,000), Alaska (25.4 deaths per 100,000) and Wyoming (25.2 deaths per 100,000) recording the highest rates. Rates were about three times lower in the more urban states of Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Governing reports that no one factor contributed to the increase. Instead, it’s a complicated mix: Gun ownership is a significant predictor for an eventual suicide. So too are the psychological consequences of a life spent in poverty. And while “rural America” tends to be code for “white America,” rural communities are far, far from being monolithically white. Racial discrimination also contributes to rural suicide rates:

Among Alaska’s indigenous villages, Eric Morrison of the council says a loss of culture or language, as well as the trauma associated with decades of colonization, may also be affecting older natives and their descendants. “The web of causality differs from place to place,” he says. “If there was one simple answer, we would have solved this years ago.”

Previous research already showed a widening economic gap between rural and urban America. With suicide rates mapping similar disparities, the chasm between the two is set to become deeply entrenched.

Getty/Pool

Are Democrats messing up the budget deal?

A bipartisan deal appears to be in its final stages in the Senate. The agreement to raise the debt ceiling would come with increased domestic and defense spending, as well as disaster relief. The Deferred Action on Child Arrivals program, however, is not included in this deal. That means that the 800,000 undocumented immigrants dependent on the program won’t be used as hostages by Republicans to extract non-immigration concessions, but it also means that those 800,000 people will remain in legal limbo, with time running out.

This deal appears to have the necessary support in the Senate, but its fate in the House, where there are a number of wild cards, is far less certain. Given the increase in government spending, the Republican Freedom Caucus could balk. Given their relatively small size, however, this might not be a problem if enough Democrats are persuaded to come on board. But the past few months have shown a real division between Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on what to do with DACA. Schumer has been content to let it be dealt with separately from any spending, while Pelosi has been more insistent that immigration should be part of a larger budget package.

Putting immigration aside would mean that Republicans wouldn’t be able to hold hostages to extract budget concessions—but it doesn’t mean that they won’t continue to hold hostages to extract concessions on immigration and border security. It would also take away some Democratic leverage on the issue, because they would lose the ability to shut down the government over DACA. Time will tell whether a budget deal will pave the way for an immigration deal, or whether Democrats ended up folding their strongest cards.

February 06, 2018

Tom Hindman/Getty Images

The New York Times’ map of toxic “nightmares” is worse than it looks.

The paper’s environmental reporters have been churning out impressive data journalism for the last few months, showing us everything from how the EPA has gone soft on polluters to how hot climate change has made your city. But their latest project is easily their most horrifying.

This map provides a jarring look at the number of toxic sites in America, and a necessary glimpse of how climate change is increasing the risks of those sites overflowing. But a glimpse is all it is. In reality, the risks are much greater.

There are three reasons for this. As the Times states, “The list does not include properties like Superfund sites or wastewater facilities, or chemical sites where the predominant risks are fire or explosion, as opposed to toxic pollution.” That’s a lot of missing data: There are more than 1,100 Superfund sites in America, nearly a third of which are within a FEMA-designated floodplain, according to the EPA.

The Times’ also acknowledges that the data from the National Response Center “has been criticized as incomplete.” That’s because spills are self-reported by the oil companies responsible, and not everyone trusts oil companies to report all their spills. So, that’s more potential missing data.

Lastly, FEMA’s flood hazard maps have long been criticized as outdated. The agency only uses past floods to determine flood zones; it doesn’t consider science showing how climate change will make flooding worse or change rainfall patterns. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security found that 58 percent of FEMA’s flood maps are inaccurate or out-of-date. The Times rightly points out that floods are getting worse, but their map doesn’t take that into account.

None of this is to criticize the Times’ map, which has started a necessary conversation about America’s toxic waste hurricane problem. It’s just that the truth is probably even more nightmarish than this map suggests.

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

José Andrés was right about FEMA.

Last October, while his nonprofit World Central Kitchen was feeding hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria, the celebrity chef got into a spat with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At that time, Andrés’s organization had already delivered more than two million hot meals through short-term contracts with the agency. FEMA told BuzzFeed that Andrés sought a longer-term contract, and that he was frustrated about “what he viewed as bureaucracy getting in the way.” Andrés denied this, saying he simply needed more advance notice about short-term contracts, for planning purposes. “I didn’t put the word ‘emergency’ in FEMA. They need to ask themselves what’s the definition of ‘emergency.’ The definition of that to me is feeding people now.”

Andrés criticism of FEMA has been validated by a New York Times report on Tuesday that the agency awarded a massive contract—30 million meals for $156 million—to Tiffany Brown, “an Atlanta entrepreneur with no experience in large-scale disaster relief and at least five canceled government contracts in her past.” Predictably, her one-woman company, Tribute Contracting LLC, didn’t deliver: “By the time 18.5 million meals were due, Tribute had delivered only 50,000. And FEMA inspectors discovered a problem: The food had been packaged separately from the pouches used to heat them. FEMA’s solicitation required ‘self-heating meals.’” FEMA then terminated the contract.

FEMA claims that, to quote the Times, no Puerto Ricans missed a meal as a result of the failed agreement with Tribute. FEMA relied on other suppliers that provided ‘ample’ food and water for distribution, said William Booher, an agency spokesman.” One of those unnamed suppliers surely was Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which has delivered at least three million hot meals on the island for a fraction of the cost of Tribute’s contract.

Mandel Ngan/Getty

Donald Trump is breaking up with the stock market.

After Monday’s record-breaking drop, investors on Tuesday braced for further chaos. With global markets in disarray, the Dow Jones dropped 500 points at the open, only to jump back up. Trump has been silent about the stock market throughout this period, despite frequently claiming that the bull market was proof his economic policies were working.

Monday’s sell-off was triggered by anxiety that the Federal Reserve might raise its benchmark interest rate. But it also may have been inevitable. The stock market had been roaring for years without a correction, and Monday’s steep plunge may be a sign that a correction is coming.

Though Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about the stock market’s movements, the White House did issue a statement highlighting the “long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong,” thus downplaying the market’s rollercoaster ride as irrelevant to the overall health of the economy. This is probably the right tack, it’s just not the one that Trump has made for the past year.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope Francis is embroiled in a major pedophile scandal.

Claims that a recently appointed Chilean bishop covered for a pedophiliac priest are “slander,” the pope said during a recent visit to the country. “You, in all good will, tell me that there are victims, but I haven’t seen any, because they haven’t come forward,” he told an Associated Press reporter at the time. But the AP now reports that a victim did come forward, and that Francis personally received a letter from him detailing both the abuse and Bishop Juan Barros’s role in the cover-up:

[M]embers of the pope’s Commission for the Protection of Minors say that in April 2015, they sent a delegation to Rome specifically to hand-deliver a letter to the pope about Barros. The letter from Juan Carlos Cruz detailed the abuse, kissing and fondling he says he suffered at Karadima’s hands, which he said Barros and others saw but did nothing to stop.

Four members of the commission met with Francis’ top abuse adviser, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, explained their concerns about Francis’s recent appointment of Barros as a bishop in southern Chile, and gave him the letter to deliver to Francis.

“When we gave him (O’Malley) the letter for the pope, he assured us he would give it to the pope and speak of the concerns,” then-commission member Marie Collins told the AP. “And at a later date, he assured us that that had been done.”

O’Malley had previously criticized Francis’s rhetoric as being “a source of great pain for survivors of sexual abuse.” Overall, there seems to have been few consequences either for the abusive priest, who now lives in a home for elderly priests after being removed from ministry, or for anyone who helped mask his crimes. Francis appointed Barros a bishop despite objections from local clergy and laity. It’s a major scandal: Francis’s dedication to addressing clergy abuse is now in doubt, and this could potentially leave him with fewer allies as conservative factions within the church align against his papacy.

February 05, 2018

Getty

The midterms are still shaping up to be a bloodbath for Republicans.

While it’s still weird to see President Trump bragging about outlier polls that show him with a 49 percent approval rating, there are signs that Trump’s numbers are inching upwards, thanks in part to the economy. There has also been a tightening in generic ballot midterm polls, suggesting that Republicans might be able to hold on to Congress.

But there are other signs that things are still dire for the GOP heading into the midterms. Even with recent tightening, Democrats still have a five-point lead in generic polling. And Democratic challengers are out-raising Republican incumbents. Per Politico, more than 40 House Republicans were outraised in 2017 by Democrats—in some cases, by multiple Democrats. And according to Politico, “the trendline is getting worse, not better. Despite the myriad advantages of incumbency and control of Congress, there are more House members with less cash on hand than their Democratic challengers than the quarter before.”

This is a big deal going into a crucial election year. While Republicans just got a financial boost from Speaker Paul Ryan, they’re still in a hole. And, given Trump’s tendency to shoot himself in the foot, there’s a good reason to believe that this polling upswing—which, it should be noted, still puts Trump and Republicans in a hole—will not last.