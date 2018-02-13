Menu
The White House’s Rob Porter problem is only getting worse.

In the wake of reporting that revealed that former White House staff secretary Rob Porter had been accused of abusing two ex-wives and a girlfriend, the Trump administration has insisted that it acted quickly to remove Porter. Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has received the brunt of criticism for failing to take the allegations against Porter seriously, told staff that Porter “was gone 40 minutes” after Kelly learned of the extent of his abuse. But there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that the White House’s timeline of events is inaccurate.

On Tuesday, Politico reported that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders organized an off-the-record briefing with Porter and four reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and Axios in the hours after The Daily Mail published photographs of one of Porter’s ex-wives with a black eye. While it’s unclear if Kelly was aware of the briefing, it clearly contradicts the White House’s primary claim, which is that Porter was removed immediately after evidence of his abuse surfaced. Instead, it now seems clear that the Trump administration was still working to protect Porter even after The Daily Mail published its story.

Kelly reportedly informed President Donald Trump that he would be willing to resign last week, and is, in Politico’s words, “increasingly isolated” in the West Wing. The Porter story has undermined his credibility and his reputation as someone who could impose order on the chaotic White House. But, as the Politico story shows, the rot extends beyond Kelly. The chief of staff may take the fall, but the entire White House shares responsibility for its failure to take action against Porter.

New polling suggests that Democrats need a stronger economic message.

A new poll produced by Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, reveals that Donald Trump’s standing is beginning to rise. That could spell trouble for Democrats, McClatchy reports:

According to internal polling by the super PAC, President Trump’s approval rating climbed to 44 percent in the first week of February, compared to 53 percent who disapprove. That mirrors Trump’s improving position in public polls.

In November, the same survey found his approval rating at 40 percent, with 54 percent disapproving. The group’s survey also showed the Democratic Party’s generic ballot advantage had shrunk, with 46 percent preferring Democrats to 42 percent for Republicans.

The same report identifies the reason for Trump’s relative success: Democrats started focusing less attention on health care and the economy. It also recommended a shift in party priorities ahead of the all-important midterm elections. That shouldn’t be difficult for a progressive party—yet Democrats often don’t seem to know who they are or who they represent. They still aren’t united on single-payer health care, or on any other kind of health care reform. Senate Democrats signed a spending agreement with Republicans without ensuring protections for Dreamers. Democrats like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Alabama’s Doug Jones frequently vote in line with the Trump administration. The party’s overarching failure to decide on an economic message doesn’t just hurt their chances against the GOP; it also betrays their vulnerable base. Their only path to viability is to repeatedly draw the starkest possible distinctions between their policies and the policies of Donald Trump.

The White House believes poor people don’t deserve to choose what they eat.

Trump’s budget, released on Monday, proposes drastic cuts to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program in addition to a change in the way food aid is delivered to low-income families. The administration’s innovation: Blue Apron, but for poor people.

“What we do is propose that for folks who are on food stamps, part—not all, part—of their benefits come in the actual sort of, and I don’t want to steal somebody’s copyright, but a Blue Apron-type program where you actually receive the food instead of receive the cash,” said Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget. “It lowers the cost to us because we can buy [at wholesale prices] whereas they have to buy it at retail. It also makes sure they’re getting nutritious food. So we’re pretty excited about that.”

Blue Apron, as The Washington Post points out, costs about $10 per serving, while food stamps provide roughly $1.37 in food per person. Blue Apron also allows customers to choose their meals for the week; the American poor, however, will not enjoy such liberties. Though there are already restrictions on how food stamps may be used, the so-called America’s Harvest Box represents a significantly more restrictive approach to food aid. The SNAP boxes would contain peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, juice, grains, cereals, pasta, and canned beans and meat. No word on what SNAP recipients should do if they have dietary restrictions for medical reasons, or if they keep a religious diet. The boxes also will not contain any fresh fruit or vegetables.

But the White House is less concerned with nutrition than saving money—and in the process, they’ve revealed the truth behind Republican rhetoric about choice and personal liberty. On food stamps, two conservative beliefs combine: The first is that the average poor person is poor because they don’t work, and the second is that personal liberty is a privilege. The America’s Harvest Box proposal implies that SNAP recipients haven’t earned the right to choose their own meals. Talk about a nanny state.

February 12, 2018

Jeff Sessions’s “Anglo-American” remark wasn’t inherently racist.

The attorney general received some attention on Monday for referencing “the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement” during a speech to the National Sheriffs’ Association. CNN and The Daily Beast took note of the phrase without drawing any conclusions, while other outlets made their point more clearly. Splinter’s Emma Roller, for example, concluded that Sessions “let his racism peek through a little more than he may have intended to.”

The quote wasn’t included in Sessions’s prepared remarks, where he describes the sheriff’s historical origins and community role as part of “our legal heritage.”

I want to close by reiterating my deep appreciation and profound thanks to all the women and men of law enforcement—federal, state, local, and tribal.  I want to thank every sheriff in America. Since our founding, the independently elected Sheriff has been seen as the people’s protector, who keeps law enforcement close to and amenable to the people. The Sheriff is a critical part of our legal heritage.﻿

Sessions deviated from that phrasing in the speech he actually gave, largely by substituting in “Anglo-American” and more forcefully defending the institution itself.

Since the founding, the independently elected sheriff has been the people’s protector, who keeps law enforcement close to and accountable to people—to the elected process. The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement. We must never erode this historic office.

Some observers took “the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement” to be a reference to officers’ ethnic heritage. But the context of his speech suggests it was a clumsy reference to the American criminal-justice system’s cultural heritage.

Sheriffs, for example, can be traced back to the medieval English institution of the same name. Even after independence, early Americans continued to draw upon English common law and initially kept colonial institutions of justice intact. Judges and lawyers frequently note this continuity and its impact on modern American law. Justice Anthony Kennedy’s habit of writing in sweeping phrases makes him especially prone to this. He’s invoked the “Anglo-American legal tradition” in matters ranging from a 2006 dispute about the duress defense in criminal law to a 2011 case about the First Amendment’s Petitions Clause.

But Kennedy is hardly alone. Justice Samuel Alito complained in a 2013 dissent that the majority’s decision was “based on a putative rule of trespass law that is nowhere to be found in the annals of Anglo-American jurisprudence.” It’s not just the Court’s conservatives, either. In a 2008 Guantanamo Bay-related case, Justice David Souter wrote a concurring opinion, joined by justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Paul Stevens, that pointedly reminded the decision’s dissenters about “a basic fact of Anglo-American constitutional history” involving habeas corpus.

Sessions’s policy preferences on immigration and criminal justice don’t incline liberals to give him the benefit of the doubt, and understandably so. But in the context of legal history, his choice of words doesn’t necessarily convey racist sentiment—and given his decades of experience in the law, he’s surely familiar with that history.

The new Obama portraits are gorgeous alone, but combine strangely.

The official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled today at the National Portrait Gallery. Amy Sherald painted Michelle, and Kehinde Wiley took on Barack. Both portraits are large-scale and make important use of color in framing each subject. Their palettes do not blend well together side by side, but as individual portraits, each painting is a great achievement.

Both painters are African American, and both are known for working with African American subjects. Wiley’s style is to place his subject against a busy, patterned background. Those backgrounds have a wallpaper-like repetition to them, and they have the effect of elevating the person in the foreground into a kind of icon. The skin of a Kehinde Wiley subject tends to glow as if reflecting a strong light source. 

The Obama portrait is a good example of the style. The president is seated against a backdrop of foliage, dotted with flowers that symbolize the subject’s rich heritage: jasmine for Hawaii, blue lilies for Kenya, chrysanthemums for Chicago. The leaves twine around his feet, compromising the foreground/background distinction with a playful decorativeness that nonetheless feels organic. Especially during his second term, Obama was often photographed as a tired man. Wiley has given him a bright face and a portrait full of life and energy.

Sherald’s subjects are not as bright as Wiley’s, either in skin tone or in light source. She tends to paint human skin with a mutedness that approaches grayscale. That fading of the skin makes her subjects seem dreamy, almost mythological, as opposed to Wiley’s iconicity. But her portraits often also feature big pops of color in her subject’s clothing, and flat—also dreamlike—backgrounds.

It’s a shame that, side by side, Kehinde Wiley’s vivid style makes Sherald’s portrait look especially quiet. If I had to choose, I’d say that Sherald’s vision of Michelle Obama is the slightly better work. The pose and the placement of the hands expresses a gestural sense of the subject’s self that flows right into the dress: Michelle Obama is a  wearer of clothes and an owner of arms and a woman who looks right at you, this painting says. 

Both paintings use backgrounds that are abstracted away from the subjects, and so each painting does place their respective Obama into the canonical space of history (rather than some specific room). But neither is overly serious. Neither is bogged down by the pressure and duty of the occasion, instead rising to it with joy and personality. I just hope they don’t hang them side by side.

Will this Infrastructure Week be any different?

Over the course of 2017, the Trump administration repeatedly claimed that it was “Infrastructure Week,” the week in which the administration would finally unveil its long-promised infrastructure plan. But Infrastructure Week, it turned out, was really just a state of mind, or at least had little or nothing to do with infrastructure at all. While the administration would occasionally release a cocktail-napkin plan, most infrastructure weeks were notable for the non-bridge-and-road-related drama that accompanied them. In early June, when the administration released its sketched out plan, for instance, Trump instead spent most of the week feuding with James Comey:

These diversions turned Infrastructure Week into a giant joke. However, on Monday the White House finally unveiled its $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, which promises to rebuild America’s deteriorating infrastructure and “address unmet rural infrastructure needs, empower State and local authorities, and train the American workforce of the future.”

There are roadblocks ahead. Some Republicans are grumbling about the cost of the budget deal they passed last week, suggesting that a large spending bill may meet resistance, particularly among House conservatives. That would require votes from Democrats. But this plan, which relies heavily on public-private partnerships, has little in it that most Democrats would support without drastic changes. Among those changes is the amount of federal money involved. Right now, the plan places the funding burden primarily on the states, rather than the federal government.

The Trump administration may have finally unveiled its infrastructure proposal, but it’s no closer to passing a comprehensive plan than it was the last time it was Infrastructure Week.

February 09, 2018

Trump sympathizes with alleged abuser Rob Porter.

In his first public remarks since the White House aide resigned over domestic-abuse allegations, President Donald Trump stopped just short of defending his former staffer. “He worked very hard,” he said. “I found out about it recently, and I was surprised by it, but we certainly wish him well. It’s a ... obviously tough time for him. He did a very good when he was in the White House, and we hope he has a wonderful career. Hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. But it was very sad when we heard about it. Certainly he’s also very sad. Now, he also, as you probably know, says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that.” (The BBC has full video of Trump’s remarks.)

The Washington Post reports that the White House has actually known about the abuse accusations for months and that White House counsel Don McGahn chose to keep Porter on staff anyway. Porter, for his part, denies the accusations, despite graphic evidence to the contrary, and that was apparently enough to persuade McGahn, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and other White House staff.

Trump, meanwhile, may have chosen an alternative target to blame. According to CNN, he reportedly blames Hope Hicks for the administration’s botched response to the allegations. Hicks has been in a relationship with Porter:

Trump was not consulted when Hicks and several other aides drafted a White House statement defending Porter, and he is under the impression that Hicks has let her romantic relationship with Porter cloud her judgment, a source familiar said.

In the aftermath, Trump has told associates he feels that Hicks put her own priorities ahead of his. However, there is little to indicate that Hicks’ standing is in jeopardy.

Nineteen women have accused Trump of sexual assault. He, too, denies allegations of abuse. But it’s difficult not to wonder what he feels he may have in common with Porter.

The budget deal throws a lifeline to the only two nuclear energy reactors being built in America.

Early this morning, President Donald Trump signed the budget deal struck in Congress just hours before, reopening the federal government after it shut down briefly overnight. The deal will increase spending by $300 billion, and includes “provisions that help a broad array of industries and sectors, including energy, health care and education,” according to The New York Times. It also includes a tax credit extension to save a nuclear reactor project in Georgia that’s been delayed and over budget for years.

In the past two decades, only one nuclear energy project has been finished in the U.S., due in part to “soaring construction costs and competition from cheaper natural gas and renewable energy,” the Times reports. The two nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Vogtle station, near Augusta, are the only reactors currently under construction in the country. Without an extension of the tax credit, which was due to expire in 2020 and is helping the company cover construction costs, the project would have been all but dead. The Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s energy sector, told the Times in December that, should the tax credit not be extended, the commission “may reconsider the decision to move forward.”

Georgia Power has already raised the cost estimate from $14 billion to $23 billion, and the reactors, which were supposed to be completed by now, are now estimated to be online by 2021 or 2022.

The Democrats’ DACA leverage has all but disappeared.

When the last government shutdown ended a month ago with no deal to protect the hundreds of thousands of immigrants covered by the soon-to-expire Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Democrats reassured their base by insisting that they had preserved their leverage. Government funding would run out a month later, after all. The Senate would pass a budget that would require dozens of Democratic votes in the House, which could then be translated into a deal on both immigration and spending. When House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi embarked on an eight-hour filibuster on Thursday, in which she demanded that House Speaker Paul Ryan take action on DACA, it seemed to be a part of this plan: House Democrats would hold out support for a budget deal until Ryan agreed to hold a vote that would ultimately provide legal protections to those covered by DACA.

Early Friday morning, Congress passed a two-year budget, which President Donald Trump then signed into law, ending a brief government shutdown. No progress was made on DACA. In retrospect, Pelosi’s filibuster now looks like it came from a place of weakness, rather than strength. After she and others in Democratic leadership had made assurances to their base and rank-and-file members that they had the upper hand, it was clear that they simply couldn’t (or wouldn’t) tie the budget negotiations to DACA once again.

DACA expires on March 5. Trump has suggested that people covered by the program shouldn’t worry about being deported or losing work permits, but the administration is already taking action against some. And while the threat of a government shutdown has been taken off the table, there’s no indication that Republicans won’t continue using people covered by the program as hostages as they demand changes to legal immigration, funding for a border wall, and other measures. The dynamic for Republicans hasn’t changed, in other words. But Democrats have lost a key piece of leverage.

February 08, 2018

Why is CNN inviting Nazis on its shows?

CNN allowed correspondent Alisyn Camerota to bring Arthur Jones, American Nazi Party leader and Republican candidate for local office in Illinois, on air. It went about as well as anyone could have expected:

Camerota noted that Jones dresses in Nazi garb and celebrates Hitler’s birthday.

“You’re a Nazi,” she charged.

Things then started to get heated when Camerota said that Jones’s website is “filled with the most vile, rancid rhetoric I think I’ve ever read.”

“It’s not vile and rancid it’s the truth!” Jones shot back. “You jews media, you’ve gone absolutely nuts!”

What did we learn from this enlightening exchange? Not much, unless you weren’t quite sure that the leader of the American Nazi Party is, well, a Nazi.

Journalists covering the extreme right have to walk a careful line. Their activities are newsworthy, but they shouldn’t simply be handed a megaphone to spread hate. Though Camerota challenged Jones, the entire segment has the feel of performance, designed to make Camerota look like a hard-hitting journalist. There are several ways to cover Jones’s candidacy, and this is just about the stupidest one.

We’re on the brink of another government shutdown.

On Wednesday, the Senate reached a deal on a massive budget deal that would boost military and domestic spending over the next two years. But one thing that deal doesn’t include is a resolution on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. That is proving to be a problem in the House. On Wednesday, shortly after Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer announced their deal, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi embarked on an eight-hour record-breaking monologue demanding Republicans take action on immigration.

The government will shut down at midnight if a deal is not reached. The Senate is expected to pass its agreement with over 70 votes and head home. In the House, the dynamic is more complicated. This budget should (but probably won’t) end the myth that the GOP is the party of fiscal responsibility once and for all—it increases spending in a way that would have been unthinkable when President Obama was in office. That could make it a hard pill to swallow for some conservatives, though the boost in defense spending will undoubtedly bring many Republicans on board.

Democrats, meanwhile, are torn. Some want Pelosi to shut down the government over DACA, which provided protections to some 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought into this country as children; others are content to end the hostage situation that has dominated Capitol Hill for the past several months and tackle immigration in a standalone bill before DACA expires on March 5.

It’s possible that Pelosi and Ryan will reach some agreement about how to handle immigration and avert a shutdown. But right now, the spending bill’s passage through the House is in jeopardy and a shutdown seems more likely than not.