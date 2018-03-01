Menu
Mandel Ngan/Getty

Trump embraced gun control on Wednesday, and everyone shrugged.

In a meeting with senators from both parties on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump seemed to abandon many of the hardline gun positions he adopted during the 2016 campaign. He repeatedly said he was in favor of “comprehensive gun control” and encouraged senators from both parties to combine legislation into an omnibus proposal. He told Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, that he had left a proposal to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying weapons out of gun control legislation because he was “afraid of the NRA.” And he encouraged confiscating weapons before legal and mental health reviews are undertaken.

“Take the firearms first and then go to court,” he said. “A lot of times by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns early.”

One of the most persistent cliches of the Trump administration has been “Can you imagine if Obama had said that?” But it can be a useful framework. If Obama had advocated confiscating firearms without due process, cable news would have fixated on the comment for months. Trump’s remark faded from view in a matter of hours. By 5 p.m., communications director Hope Hicks’s departure from the White House was leading the news.

Trump has a penchant for embracing liberal priorities in meetings like these, and showing a willingness to succeed where other administrations have failed. Earlier this year, he appeared to endorse a number of liberal immigration proposals, instructing senators to craft a “bill of love”—and nothing came of it. What these meetings show is just how little sway Trump’s comments have. He may have pushed senators to embrace “comprehensive gun control,” but no one—neither Republicans, Democrats, nor the media—seems to be taking his directives very seriously.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If Hope Hicks can’t survive the White House, can anyone?

Hicks, one of a handful of campaign aides to have stuck with Donald Trump through his first tumultuous year in the White House, has resigned. In a departure from previous resignations, her soon-to-be-former colleagues expressed sorrow at her departure.

For years, Hicks has been portrayed as a rare stabilizing force on Trump’s team. Her departure only underscores the peculiar challenges of serving in this administration, which has undergone an unprecedented amount of turnover in its short life. As a public relations professional, her job—her one job—was to spin the Trump administration’s straw into gold. She was unable to do that, and has instead become mired in scandal herself.

Trump reportedly believed that Hicks had prioritized her own romantic relationship with Rob Porter in directing the White House’s response to the Porter scandal. CNN also reported on Wednesday that Trump “berated” her after she admitted telling “white lies” for him during a House hearing into the Russia controversy. As Anne Helen Peterson recently wrote for Buzzfeed, “Trump looks at Hicks, much as he looks at Ivanka, and sees the kind of woman who would serve the classy, respected man he believes himself to be.” It turns out Hicks wasn’t quite that woman, and it’s unclear anyone could be.

February 28, 2018

Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty

Jeff Sessions rebukes Trump by vowing to act with “integrity and honor.”

That’s according to a rare statement issued by the attorney general on Wednesday afternoon. Normally, it wouldn’t be news when the head of the Justice Department says he or she will faithfully enforce the law. But Sessions is responding to public criticism from a highly unusual source: the president of the United States.

The latest contretemps began on Wednesday morning, when President Donald Trump once again tried to openly pressure Sessions to steer the Justice Department’s investigative functions for the president’s political benefit.

The “potentially massive FISA abuse” to which Trump refers is likely a reference to GOP allegations that the Justice Department and the FBI abused the FISA process to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, as part of the Russia investigation. Those claims surfaced publicly last month in a mostly discredited memo issued by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee; Democrats released a counter-memo to rebut the allegations last weekend.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, is currently investigating the department’s actions during the 2016 election. The former federal prosecutor is not an “Obama guy,” despite the president’s claims. Barack Obama nominated him to his current post in 2012, but Horowitz has worked in the Justice Department under Democratic and Republican presidents alike. In 2003, George W. Bush nominated him to a six-year term on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Trump correctly noted that Horowitz isn’t currently a prosecutor, but inspectors general can refer cases for potential charges if they uncover evidence of wrongdoing.

Perhaps because Trump’s latest attack targeted other DOJ employees instead of the attorney general, Sessions issued a rare response. “We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary,” he said in a statement. “As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

At first glance, the statement is a mundane recitation of Sessions’s professional obligations as both a lawyer and a civil servant. But the deeper implication—that the president is pressuring the attorney general to act unethically—is inescapable.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

West Virginia’s teachers are skeptical of a deal to end a five-day walkout.

Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday night that he’d reached an agreement to end the walkout on Thursday. The work stoppage had shuttered schools across the state, as I reported yesterday. NPR has the latest developments:

Justice announced a 3 percent pay increase for all state employees this year, with an additional 2 percent hike for those who work in education, including teachers and service personnel. However, it remains unknown whether leaders of the House and Senate will go along with the deal.

But teachers told me on Wednesday morning that they have reservations about the deal. Sandy Adams Shaw, a public high school teacher, said, “I have mixed feelings. I don’t trust our governor or our legislature, but I do trust our union leaders and I know they are getting counsel from national leadership.”

She added, “If legislators don’t keep the bargain then we walk out again. There are many more issues up for negotiation than the pay raise. I hope they haven’t forgotten that!”

“I am relieved to go back to work, I’ve really missed being there and doing my job and I’ve really missed the kids,” said Mahaley Beaty. “But to put it bluntly, I am disappointed that this is the supposed solution. In my opinion, Gov. Justice just wants teachers to go back to work and is willing to say all sorts of things to make that happen. Saying is not the same as doing. He doesn’t like the eyes of the nation on us.”

Furthermore, there is no long-term agreement yet on the state’s Public Employees Insurance Agency, which is meant to provide all public employees with affordable health insurance.I understand that the PEIA insurance issue is not something that can be solved in the few days remaining in session, but I question why this legislative body did not do more to seek a permanent solution,” Ashlea Bassham, who teaches at Chapmanville Regional High School, said.

At a local town hall, Justice did not do much to inspire confidence, Beaty added: “He waffled back and forth between saying that there was no money and we were lucky to get to 2 percent and saying that PEIA is broken and that there is no fix, to saying that PEIA is a great deal when asked about opening the insurance up to other companies and across state lines.”

State workers, who also suffer from low pay and from PEIA’s shortcomings, aren’t mollified either:

Several teachers said they’re on the way to Charleston for further protests, and the decision to walk out on Friday will depend largely on Wednesday’s developments.

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

Dick’s Sporting Goods, which sold a gun to the Parkland shooter in November, will no longer sell assault rifles.

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, a number of corporations, facing massive pressure, have cut their ties to the NRA. Over the last several days, United, Delta, Hertz, Alamo, MetLife, and others have ended partnerships and other programs that benefited NRA members.

On Wednesday morning, Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods stores and gun retailers, announced it would no longer sell assault rifles. “When we saw what happened in Parkland, we were so disturbed and upset,” Edward Stack, the company’s chief executive, told The New York Times. “We love these kids and their rallying cry, ‘enough is enough.’ It got to us. We’re going to take a stand and step up and tell people our view and, hopefully, bring people along into the conversation.” Stack also called on politicians to pass “common sense gun reform.”

In a statement, Dick’s revealed that the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, bought a gun from the store in November. “It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been.” Stack elaborated on the role that Cruz’s purchase played in the company’s decision on CNN’s New Day:

Dick’s also removed assault rifles from its stores following the Sandy Hook shooting that left over 20 children dead, but later quietly began selling them again. Stack insisted to the Times that this time the change would be permanent.

February 27, 2018

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A new report shows just how little progress America has made on racial equality.

Lyndon Johnson first commissioned the Kerner Report to investigate the root causes of 1967’s race riots, but Johnson and other policymakers largely ignored the commission’s findings and policy recommendations upon their release in 1968. The Kerner Report found that white racism had sparked the riots. Police brutality, an inadequate social safety net, a broken criminal justice system—these were the forces that pushed people of color into the streets.

Fifty years later, the Economic Policy Institute has released a report commemorating Kerner’s 50th anniversary, and while it found that rates of educational attainment among African-Americans have increased, African-American wages still lag far behind those of white workers. In other areas, progress is stagnant:

With respect to homeownership, unemployment, and incarceration, America has failed to deliver any progress for African Americans over the last five decades. In these areas, their situation has either failed to improve relative to whites or has worsened. In 2017 the black unemployment rate was 7.5 percent, up from 6.7 percent in 1968, and is still roughly twice the white unemployment rate. In 2015, the black homeownership rate was just over 40 percent, virtually unchanged since 1968, and trailing a full 30 points behind the white homeownership rate, which saw modest gains over the same period. And the share of African Americans in prison or jail almost tripled between 1968 and 2016 and is currently more than six times the white incarceration rate.

Republican and Democratic administrations alike have exacerbated rather than resolved the problems the Kerner Commission identified. “This deepening racial division is not inevitable. The move­ment apart can be reversed. Choice is still possible. Our principal task is to define that choice and to press for a national resolution,” the commission wrote. Now the task is ours.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Trump may not know how obstruction of justice works.

It’s another day in the Trump administration, so the president is stringing together a series of tweets based on friendly Fox News programming about how he has not committed any crimes.

Mixing things up from his usual routine of live-tweeting Fox & Friends, Trump instead provided a kind of greatest hits collection of recent Fox News coverage of his administration. He strikes the familiar notes: that his campaign did not collude with Russia, that he did not obstruct justice as president, that Hillary Clinton is the real criminal, and, of course, WITCH HUNT.

But one point here stands out. Trump quotes Clinton-era special prosecutor Ken Starr saying that Trump did not obstruct justice because, as president, it was completely lawful for him to fire the FBI director. That may be true, but it is also not how obstruction of justice works. Trump absolutely could fire the FBI director for legitimate purposes. But as has been made fairly clear over the past year, the evidence suggesting that James Comey was fired for a legitimate reason is fairly thin, whereas there is a bulk of evidence—including the president’s own statements—suggesting he was fired for the explicit purpose of derailing the Russia investigation. Just because firing the FBI director is legal doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump didn’t commit a crime by firing the FBI director.

February 26, 2018

Scott Olson/Getty Images

It’s a big day for labor at the Supreme Court.

The Court will hear arguments in Janus v. AFSCME on Monday morning. As Rachel Cohen explained for The Intercept, the suit was originally filed by a public worker who objected to having union dues deducted from his paycheck. It is “a case experts have long predicted could strike a mortal blow to public sector unions”:

The plaintiff, an Illinois state worker named Mark Janus, has argued that he has a First Amendment right to avoid paying anything to a union that bargains on his behalf. With the current ideological leanings of the court, the plaintiff—and the conservative groups backing his lawsuit—face strong odds of victory.

Conservatives argue that AFSCME has violated Janus’s free speech rights: He has no option but to financially support the union. But there’s an important caveat. Janus may not want to pay dues to the union, but he still benefits from the union’s work, and he’ll continue to do so even if he wins the right to stop paying dues. A verdict in his favor, then, could starve public sector unions of funds, and weaken their ability to successfully bargain on behalf of public employees in states that haven’t already adopted right-to-work laws.

To better understand how right-to-work laws can harm public employees, take a look at West Virginia, where teachers and public workers are on day three of an illegal work stoppage. The state’s teachers rank 48th in the nation for pay. Additionally, state funding for its insurance plan for public employees hasn’t kept pace with inflation, meaning that it essentially cuts insurance coverage every year. If Janus goes badly, West Virginia’s woes could be harbingers of nationwide troubles to come.

February 23, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump’s CPAC speech was his new campaign slogan: “All I’ve done is keep my promises.”

On Friday morning, Axios’s Mike Allen argued that President Trump was stuck in the mud. The conflicts that define his presidency in February of 2018—fights over issues like trade, fights between staff members, the unending fight with the media—were all present exactly a year ago, in the early days of his presidency. “February 2018 is no different than February 2017,” Allen wrote.

Judging by the 77-minute speech that Trump gave at CPAC on Friday, it’s no different than February of 2016 either. Supporters chanted, “Lock her up.” Trump read from “The Snake,” and promised to build a wall. He re-litigated his feud with John McCain. He railed against the “crooked candidate” he ran against in 2016 and the “crooked media” that has been his primary foil. When he finally ended his speech, his 2016 campaign anthem, the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” blared from the speakers.

There were some new additions, of course. In response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Trump demanded that the government arm teachers and turn schools into fortresses to curb gun violence. “When we declare our schools to be gun-free zones, it just puts our students in far more danger,” Trump said. If school staff members in Parkland were armed, he said, “a teacher would’ve shot the hell out of [the shooter] before he even knew what happened.”

But for the most part, Trump was comfortably in campaign mode—ranting about Democrats, ranting about the Second Amendment, ranting about Hillary Clinton, ranting about the media. The main difference was that Trump is now touting the message he will use as he heads into 2020: that he has kept his promises.

Well, in classic Trump fashion keeping promises isn’t enough. Instead, Trump told the crowd that he had become the first president to ever fulfill more promises than he made, whatever that means. This beggars belief, given that Trump has broken a great deal of promises—according to Politifact he’s fulfilled only 9 percent of the pledges he made on the campaign trail in 2016. But this will be the message Trump carries into 2020: “All I’ve done is keep my promises.”

Michael Thomas/ Getty Images

Eric Greitens, Missouri’s scandal-plagued governor, isn’t going anywhere for now.

Greitens, the self-proclaimed law-and-order governor, is now studying law-and-order from the other side. A grand jury indicted Greitens on Thursday for taking and transmitting a nude photo of his mistress without her consent. If you thought that the Missouri GOP would ask him to resign, well, you’d be wrong:

Greitens denies the charge, preferring instead to blame the actions of a “reckless liberal prosecutor” for his current predicament. The state party appears to be in full fire-breathing mode, latching onto an increasingly popular, anti-Semitic urban legend about George Soros being some nefarious liberal puppetmaster.

With the party’s backing, it’s entirely possible that Greitens won’t face serious consequences. Donald Trump, after all, has been accused of sexual assault by 19 women and no Republicans are calling on him to step down.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is now scapegoating a sheriff’s deputy for the Parkland massacre.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the sheriff’s deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, had resigned after it was revealed that he never entered the school during the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead. Instead, he apparently took up a position outside the school. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters on Thursday that the deputy should have “[w]ent in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” The deputy, Scot Peterson, resigned after being suspended without pay.

A day later, Donald Trump used the deputy’s inaction to push the case for more guns in schools. Speaking to reporters before heading to CPAC, Trump said Peterson was either a “coward” or “didn’t react properly under pressure.” Trump described Peterson’s failure to act as “a real shot to the police department” and said it “could have been prevented” if he had entered the school. “He certainly did a poor job, there’s no question about that.”

Peterson’s role has become something of an obsession for gun advocates. If Peterson had entered the school, they say, the massacre could have been prevented or the death toll could have been dramatically reduced. That’s possible! But the Peterson incident also makes the opposite case—that even people who are trained to respond to massacres react in unpredictable ways when those massacres are actually underway.