The DCCC’s attacks on a progressive candidate in Texas have backfired.

Laura Moser is headed to a run-off after placing second in the Democratic primary for Texas’s seventh district. That’s despite the best efforts of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which published opposition research on Moser in the middle of the campaign. Roll Call explains:

Last month, the DCCC released research accusing her of being a “Washington insider.” In a 2014 magazine article, Moser, then a Washington, D.C., resident, said she’d rather have her “teeth pulled without anesthesia” than live in her grandparents’ hometown of Paris, Texas, which is not in the 7th District.

The DCCC also alleged that Moser’s husband has benefited from her campaign spending, since he works at Revolution Messaging, which her campaign has paid for online consulting and advertising.

In the same article, Moser referred to a neighbor as a “deaf-mute drug addict,” for which she has apologized. As Jia Tolentino recently noted at The New Yorker, those remarks may not be the real source of the DCCC’s concern. “What’s really happening is that the DCCC is using one strategic worry—that Texans won’t vote for a prodigal daughter—as a stand-in for the real concern: that Moser is too far left,” she wrote.

Cook Political Report says the seventh is a “Republican Toss-Up.” Whoever wins the Democratic run-off faces a tight race, and the DCCC isn’t wrong to be worried about running a controversial candidate. But they may have underestimated Moser’s appeal, and their attacks certainly appear to have backfired.

Gary Cohn’s resignation is about more than just tariffs.

Cohn, who announced he would be resigning as Trump’s top economic adviser on Tuesday, had weathered his share of storms during his 14 months in the White House. He was there when the White House unveiled (multiple) travel advisories banning visitors from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. He was there when Trump fired James Comey. He nearly resigned—but ultimately didn’t—when the president said “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. And he was there for countless presidential blow-ups provoked by cable news. But ultimately, it was the imposition of minor and toothless tariffs on steel and aluminum that made him say, “Enough is enough.”

Tariffs are a silly line in the sand, but they’ve taken on serious symbolic importance in this White House. For the first year of Trump’s presidency, advisers like Cohn were able to cajole Trump into embracing a policy agenda that satisfied the Republican Party’s mega-rich donors, pushing a corporate tax cut to the finish line and largely staying out of trade. Much of the credit for this Eliza Doolittle-ish transformation went to Cohn, who was prized, particularly on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, for his ability to bat down bad ideas swirling around the White House.

Republican free traders are freaking out about Trump’s tariffs because they are proof of something that Cohn has surely known for months, if not longer, which is that Donald Trump is not going to change his stripes. Cohn’s entire purpose was to get Trump to act contrary to his nature, and his resignation is a de facto acknowledgment that this is impossible.

Sam Nunberg’s meltdown was the Russia story’s strangest moment yet.

It was somewhere between the O.J. Bronco chase and Crispin Glover jumping on David Letterman’s couch. On Monday afternoon, there didn’t seem to be a cable TV network that didn’t have a bizarre interview with Sam Nunberg, one of Donald Trump’s earliest campaign aides, who had just been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Over the course of a surreal afternoon, Nunberg insisted that he wouldn’t comply with Mueller’s subpoena because he didn’t feel like spending 80 hours going through his emails. He mused that Trump may have colluded with Russia and suggested that Trump knew ahead of time about the now infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump’s eldest son and Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. There was wide speculation that Nunberg was drunk.

It was a spectacle that oscillated between the comic and the tragic. Nunberg’s sheer obstinacy—who wouldn’t spend 80 hours going through emails to avoid going to jail?—can only be marveled at. But it was also disturbing to watch a person crack up under the pressure. Nunberg, who was pushed out of the campaign that he helped set up (he was effectively its only staffer in its earliest days) and was later sued by Trump for $10 million, appeared to be unprepared for the trouble he finds himself in. He also seemed quite alone: If your only friend is Roger Stone, as Nunberg’s seems to be, you are in deep trouble.

Nunberg’s meltdown may also be a sign of things to come. People close to Trump are starting to crack—and openly suggesting that Trump is far from innocent.

Can Silicon Valley save the Rust Belt?

The American working class is struggling—and tech titans seem to believe they can help. From universal basic income proposals to education reform, the tech industry is apparently convinced that its ability to design apps translates to an ability to achieve real political change. Now, venture capitalists are going on safari to Ohio and Michigan and Indiana. Kevin Roose reports for The New York Times:

Last month, I accompanied Ms. Li and roughly a dozen other venture capitalists on a three-day bus trip through the Midwest, with stops in Youngstown and Akron, Ohio; Detroit and Flint, Mich.; and South Bend, Ind. The trip, which took place on a luxury bus outfitted with a supply of vegan doughnuts and coal-infused kombucha, was known as the “Comeback Cities Tour.”

It was pitched as a kind of Rust Belt safari — a chance for Silicon Valley investors to meet local officials and look for promising start-ups in overlooked areas of the country.

This tells us quite a lot about how the industry defines progress—as its ability to replicate itself outside the borders of California. Progress also entails a deep appreciation for Silicon Valley:

During the Akron stop of the bus trip, while the Silicon Valley investors mingled with local officials over a dinner spread of vegan polenta pizza and barbecue sliders, Mr. McKenna, the San Francisco venture capitalist, told me that he felt a difference in people’s attitudes in cities like these, where the tech industry’s success is still seen as something to celebrate.

“People want to be in places where they’re the hero,” he said.

McKenna is right: Everyone wants to be a savior. But it’s far from certain that Silicon Valley can play that role. The tech industry’s labor practices are notably poor; just talk to striking Lanetix workers or to those working under grinding conditions in Elon Musk’s Tesla factories. One way venture capitalists could help is to support higher taxes to fund an expansion of the social safety net, and to implement fair labor practices in their workplaces. And if they really want to hear from the working class, they’ll have to leave the luxury bus behind and talk to people outside of a managed setting. But one word of advice: Leave the coal-infused kombucha at home.

Did Russia block Mitt Romney from becoming secretary of state?

In a lengthy profile in The New Yorker of Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer and author of the infamous pee tape dossier, Jane Mayer reports that Steele wrote a second memo shortly after the 2016 election, and that he is believed to have discussed it with special counsel Robert Mueller. That memo reportedly featured a single “senior Russian official” who told Steele that there was chatter within Russia’s foreign ministry that Russia had effectively blocked Mitt Romney’s appointment as Secretary of State.

The official said that he was merely relaying talk circulating in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but what he’d heard was astonishing: people were saying that the Kremlin had intervened to block Trump’s initial choice for Secretary of State, Mitt Romney. (During Romney’s run for the White House in 2012, he was notably hawkish on Russia, calling it the single greatest threat to the U.S.) The memo said that the Kremlin, through unspecified channels, had asked Trump to appoint someone who would be prepared to lift Ukraine-related sanctions, and who would coöperate on security issues of interest to Russia, such as the conflict in Syria. If what the source heard was true, then a foreign power was exercising pivotal influence over U.S. foreign policy—and an incoming President.

This is arguably more explosive than anything in the initial Steele dossier, which was made public in January of 2017 by BuzzFeed. That dossier suggested that Russia had a great deal of compromising material on Donald Trump, that it had cultivated him, and that it had aided his candidacy, possibly in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that had been placed after its annexation of Crimea. The second memo, however, suggests that Russia had actually done something with the leverage it purportedly had over Trump: It had blocked the appointment of a secretary of state who had made a hawkish stance on Russia one of his key policy positions when he ran for president in 2012. Rex Tillerson, who was eventually named secretary of state, was awarded the Order of Friendship by Vladimir Putin in 2013.

There are, of course, many grains of salt in this story. Much of the Steele dossier remains unverified and some of its claims have been revealed to be inaccurate or worse. Also, it’s not entirely clear how serious Romney’s candidacy was—Trump’s flirtation with Romney felt more like a power play than vetting. But if there is a link between Russia and Trump’s decision not to offer the job of secretary of state to Romney, that would be explosive: direct evidence of Russian influence over the American president.

Donald Trump’s trade war is a tantrum.

The State Department, the Treasury Department, and the Defense Department did not know Trump would announce steel and aluminum tariffs on Thursday, NBC News reported on Friday afternoon. Trump’s decision appeared motivated by anger at bad publicity engulfing his administration:

According to two officials, Trump’s decision to launch a potential trade war was born out of anger at other simmering issues and the result of a broken internal process that has failed to deliver him consensus views that represent the best advice of his team.

On Wednesday evening, the president became “unglued,” in the words of one official familiar with the president’s state of mind. A trifecta of events had set him off in a way that two officials said they had not seen before: Hope Hicks’ testimony to lawmakers investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, conduct by his embattled attorney general, and the treatment of his son-in-law by his chief of staff.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared on national television today to defend the tariffs, brandishing a beer can and a can of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup. Meanwhile, the president of the European Commission threatened retaliatory measures: tariffs on bourbon whiskey, blue jeans, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

According to The New York Times, at least one corporation has suggested its U.S. operations could be jeopardized by the tariffs:

But in a sign of the potentially adverse effects that Mr. Trump’s plan may have on the American economy, Electrolux, a global maker of household appliances, said on Friday that it would delay a planned $250 million investment to expand and modernize a factory in Tennessee.

Confronted with a plummeting stock market and global ridicule, Trump is back where he started, emotionally speaking. “By Thursday afternoon, the U.S. stock market had fallen and Trump, surrounded by his senior advisers in the Oval Office, was said to be furious,” reported NBC News.

Donald Trump is right about Alec Baldwin.

Earlier this week Baldwin took a short break from defending Woody Allen to complain about the great burden of portraying Trump for six minutes on live television every three weeks. “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter, before delivering a prayer that Trump loses in 2020. Trump, who has made no secret of the fact that he hates Baldwin’s depiction of him, pounced.

Trump is wrong about many things. He’s wrong about big things (immigration, economics, foreign policy) and little things (fashion, food, basic spelling and grammar). But he isn’t all that wrong here.

Baldwin deserves some credit for advancing a more menacing depiction of Trump, but his take is still slap-dash and perfunctory. He sleepwalks through all of the now familiar Trump tics, without offering much in the way of jokes, let alone insight. Anthony Atamuniak, who does a much better Trump, grasped Trump’s thuggishness and insecurity long before Baldwin did, and Baldwin has paid tribute to Atamuniak’s superior impression by insecurely badmouthing the less successful comedian and actor on late night TV. Also, Baldwin gets the voice wrong.

What’s really amazing is that Baldwin is whining about portraying Trump even as he’s spent the last two years cashing in on his Trump portrayal. To give you a small sense of the discrepancy between Baldwin’s actual contribution to our understanding of Trump and the financial windfall he has reaped, Baldwin and Kurt Anderson’s forgettable You Can’t Spell America Without Me had a significantly larger initial print run than Michael Wolff’s mammoth bestseller Fire and Fury.

H.R. McMaster is reportedly out. Will it matter?

The rumors have been circulating for months. Last fall, amidst tensions between Donald Trump and his national security advisor, the White House was reportedly mulling removing McMaster—but ultimately opted not to, reportedly because of the poor optics of firing him before Trump’s first year was even up. Then a week ago, it was reported that the administration was looking to “ease McMaster out” of his White House role and shift him to a job at the Pentagon. On Thursday, MSNBC reported that the plan to remove McMaster was a done deal.

Trump apparently finds McMaster’s style grating, as well as his “decision to voice political positions while still in uniform.” Two weeks ago, Trump publicly rebuked McMaster for saying that Russian interference in the 2016 elections was “incontrovertible.”

NBC reports that Ford executive Stephen Biegun is the leading candidate to replace McMaster. Biegun served as chief of staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 1999 to 2000.

McMaster’s willingness to challenge Trump in private certainly made him stand out, but it’s unclear how much, from a policy standpoint, his departure will matter. Some of that will be determined by his replacement, but key members of Trump’s foreign policy team remain in place. And anyway, Trump has proven to be difficult for even his closest aides to corral.

McMaster’s impending departure does underscore what we’ve long known about the Trump administration, which is that it’s a grinding mess.

If Hope Hicks can’t survive the White House, can anyone?

Hicks, one of a handful of campaign aides to have stuck with Donald Trump through his first tumultuous year in the White House, has resigned. In a departure from previous resignations, her soon-to-be-former colleagues expressed sorrow at her departure.

For years, Hicks has been portrayed as a rare stabilizing force on Trump’s team. Her departure only underscores the peculiar challenges of serving in this administration, which has undergone an unprecedented amount of turnover in its short life. As a public relations professional, her job—her one job—was to spin the Trump administration’s straw into gold. She was unable to do that, and has instead become mired in scandal herself.

Trump reportedly believed that Hicks had prioritized her own romantic relationship with Rob Porter in directing the White House’s response to the Porter scandal. CNN also reported on Wednesday that Trump “berated” her after she admitted telling “white lies” for him during a House hearing into the Russia controversy. As Anne Helen Peterson recently wrote for Buzzfeed, “Trump looks at Hicks, much as he looks at Ivanka, and sees the kind of woman who would serve the classy, respected man he believes himself to be.” It turns out Hicks wasn’t quite that woman, and it’s unclear anyone could be.

Trump embraced gun control on Wednesday, and everyone shrugged.

In a meeting with senators from both parties on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump seemed to abandon many of the hardline gun positions he adopted during the 2016 campaign. He repeatedly said he was in favor of “comprehensive gun control” and encouraged senators from both parties to combine legislation into an omnibus proposal. He told Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, that he had left a proposal to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying weapons out of gun control legislation because he was “afraid of the NRA.” And he encouraged confiscating weapons before legal and mental health reviews are undertaken.

“Take the firearms first and then go to court,” he said. “A lot of times by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns early.”

One of the most persistent cliches of the Trump administration has been “Can you imagine if Obama had said that?” But it can be a useful framework. If Obama had advocated confiscating firearms without due process, cable news would have fixated on the comment for months. Trump’s remark faded from view in a matter of hours. By 5 p.m., communications director Hope Hicks’s departure from the White House was leading the news.

Trump has a penchant for embracing liberal priorities in meetings like these, and showing a willingness to succeed where other administrations have failed. Earlier this year, he appeared to endorse a number of liberal immigration proposals, instructing senators to craft a “bill of love”—and nothing came of it. What these meetings show is just how little sway Trump’s comments have. He may have pushed senators to embrace “comprehensive gun control,” but no one—neither Republicans, Democrats, nor the media—seems to be taking his directives very seriously.

Jeff Sessions rebukes Trump by vowing to act with “integrity and honor.”

That’s according to a rare statement issued by the attorney general on Wednesday afternoon. Normally, it wouldn’t be news when the head of the Justice Department says he or she will faithfully enforce the law. But Sessions is responding to public criticism from a highly unusual source: the president of the United States.

The latest contretemps began on Wednesday morning, when President Donald Trump once again tried to openly pressure Sessions to steer the Justice Department’s investigative functions for the president’s political benefit.

The “potentially massive FISA abuse” to which Trump refers is likely a reference to GOP allegations that the Justice Department and the FBI abused the FISA process to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, as part of the Russia investigation. Those claims surfaced publicly last month in a mostly discredited memo issued by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee; Democrats released a counter-memo to rebut the allegations last weekend.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, is currently investigating the department’s actions during the 2016 election. The former federal prosecutor is not an “Obama guy,” despite the president’s claims. Barack Obama nominated him to his current post in 2012, but Horowitz has worked in the Justice Department under Democratic and Republican presidents alike. In 2003, George W. Bush nominated him to a six-year term on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Trump correctly noted that Horowitz isn’t currently a prosecutor, but inspectors general can refer cases for potential charges if they uncover evidence of wrongdoing.

Perhaps because Trump’s latest attack targeted other DOJ employees instead of the attorney general, Sessions issued a rare response. “We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary,” he said in a statement. “As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

At first glance, the statement is a mundane recitation of Sessions’s professional obligations as both a lawyer and a civil servant. But the deeper implication—that the president is pressuring the attorney general to act unethically—is inescapable.