The 2018 midterms are looking great for Democrats: A continuing series.

That was going to be the takeaway regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th District. The fact that Democrat Conor Lamb was running a close race in a district that Mitt Romney had won by 17 points and that Donald Trump had won by 20 points was remarkable in and of itself: evidence of a fired-up Democratic base and an apathetic Republican one. But Lamb’s apparent victory was stunning nonetheless, evidence that the Democrats are poised to retake the House of Representatives in the fall.

Much is already being made of the weakness of Republican candidate Rick Saccone, whom President Trump reportedly referred to as a “weak” candidate in the hours before polls opened. There is already a lot of analysis about what Lamb’s success means for the Democratic Party, given that he is a pro-gun moderate who distanced himself from a number of liberal positions, notably on immigration. But to a large extent the particulars of the race are beside the point. The big picture is simple: Democrats have a huge advantage heading into the 2018 midterms and they appear to be poised to pick up seats in deep-red districts.

For the moment, well-educated, suburban voters are driving this trend. In 2016, Trump was able to cobble together a coalition of these voters and working-class ones by pushing an amalgam of conservative and (relatively) liberal positions. But that coalition appears to have already frayed and Republicans haven’t figured out how to field candidates in a world where Trump is president. On Wednesday, Paul Ryan was telling Republicans that the results in Pennsylvania should be a “wake-up call” and that they should aggressively fundraise and run on the tax bill that was passed last year. But Saccone raised more money than Lamb and ran on the tax bill. It didn’t work.

Is it the end of the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party?

Matthew Heimbach, founder of the TWP, is facing felony charges of assault. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch blog reported yesterday that Heimbach attacked his wife and her step-father, TWP spokesman Matt Parrott, after they confronted him over his affair with his mother-in-law, Parrott’s wife. Yes, that’s right: Heimbach was sleeping with his wife’s mother. And he didn’t love being confronted about it, the SPLC says:

“He grabbed and injured my hand after I poked his chest then choked me out with his arm,” Parrott said in a handwritten statement to police. “Then he chased me to my home and did it again.”

After police arrived, the responding officer overheard a verbal confrontation between Heimbach and his wife, followed by a “scuffle,” the report states. Heimbach’s wife said her husband kicked a wall, grabbed her face “and threw me with the hand on my face onto the bed.”  Police said the step-daughter recorded the attack on her cellphone.

This isn’t Heimbach’s first alleged act of violence against women, but it could be the act that ends TWP. TWP was always mostly Heimbach and Parrott, who doubled as the group’s webmaster; since Heimbach’s arrest, Parrott deleted TWP’s website and membership rolls. While Heimbach could try to re-invent himself as a white nationalist leader, it will be difficult: He was already engaged in power struggles with other alt-right figures. 

Unlike Richard Spencer, Heimbach based his ideology at least in part on his reliogisity; he joined a heretical Russian Orthodox sect after the Orthodox church excommunicated him for his white supremacist beliefs. So much for traditional family values. 

More than two dozen criminal cases have been dropped because a police officer beat a jaywalker.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that he’s dropping 27 cases brought by Chris Hickman, who recently resigned from the Asheville Police Department and is being investigated by the FBI. The cases involve 17 defendants and “included some felonies and DWIs,” according to the Citizen Times. “These are cases where officer Hickman was the sole and necessary witness, where he was critical to the case,” Williams told the paper.

Body-cam footage released earlier this month showed Hickman tasering and beating Johnnie Rush, a 33-year-old black man who was stopped for allegedly jaywalking last August. The episode prompted a strong backlash, including a community meeting in which the police chief offered to resign and the appearance of unauthorized signs around town warning that jaywalkers could be “subject to abuse” by local police.

I wrote on Monday about how Rush’s case fits a larger pattern of police officers disproportionately using jaywalking laws against black pedestrians, sometimes with tragic results. When cities and states empower police officers to stop pedestrians for the most trivial crime imaginable, unnecessary conflicts are bound to occur. The dropped cases also show how the impact of police brutality in one case can radiate throughout the criminal-justice system.

Was Rex Tillerson canned for pointing the finger at Russia?

The night before Tillerson’s unceremonious ousting via Twitter, the then–secretary of state told reporters that the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter in a British bar “clearly came from Russia.” That was not the White House’s position, exactly. “If we get the facts straight we will condemn Russia, or whoever it might be,” Donald Trump said.

Were Tillerson’s comments on the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal the last straw for Trump? A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday morning that Tillerson is “unaware of the reason” behind his firing, while Trump added that he and the former ExxonMobil executive “were not really thinking the same.”

Trump and Tillerson did not see eye to eye on policy, and there have long been rumors that Tillerson’s time was soon coming to an end. But reporters were quick to raise their eyebrows at the timing of Tillerson’s sudden firing and the statement condemning Russia for the recent attack, especially after Trump adamantly denied press reports that Tillerson was on his way out just three months ago.

Furthermore, Russia has been a particular subject of disagreement between the two men. While Tillerson has blamed Russia for interfering in the 2016 election and warned of future meddling in the 2018 midterms, Trump seemingly remains unconvinceddespite last month’s unanimous assessment from his intelligence chiefs, including CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick to replace Tillerson at the State Department.

Mike Pompeo may be the first climate-denying secretary of state.

Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, was well-known for clashing with President Donald Trump on the issue of climate change. Unlike Trump, who claims global warming is a “hoax,” Tillerson accepted climate science and advocated for remaining in the Paris climate agreement. Trump defied Tillerson, announcing in June that the U.S. would withdraw from the accord.

Trump’s new choice for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, is more likeminded on the issue. During his confirmation hearing last year, Pompeo refused to answer questions regarding climate change. “Frankly, as the director of CIA, I would prefer today not to get into the details of the climate debate and science,” he said. But as ThinkProgress reported last year, Pompeo’s past statements indicate unfounded skepticism of the science:

Previously, Pompeo has adamantly denied the scientific consensus on climate change, telling C-SPAN’s Washington Journal during a 2013 interview that “the science [on climate change] needs to continue to develop.” Pompeo also argued, in that same interview, that there is still significant scientific debate about the causes of climate change (that is not true — climate scientists are 97 percent certain that climate change is both real and a result of human activity).

The Nation calls Pompeo the “Koch Brothers’ Favorite Congressman” for accepting more than $375,000 from Koch Industries over the course of his political career, as well as more than $1 million from the oil and gas industry in general. The Koch brothers have played a large role in getting the Republican Party as a whole to reject climate science and climate policy.

Past secretaries of state have been champions of the climate issue. Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, George Shultz, and Madeleine Albright all had different strategies to address the issue, but all accepted its reality. Even Henry Kissinger, in 2009, wrote that climate change should be tackled globally. If Pompeo is confirmed, it’s possible he’ll be the first secretary of state to hold the opposite view.

Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to head the CIA, played a leading role in Bush’s torture regime.

Rex Tillerson is out, which means Mike Pompeo is the new secretary of State and Haspel will become the new director of the CIA. That’s if she’s confirmed. Senators have plenty of reasons to reject her nomination: Think back to the worst moments of the George W. Bush era, the grimmest, most inhumane examples of “enhanced interrogation,” and Haspel had a role. As ProPublica reported in 2017, Haspel monitored her own black site and oversaw the sustained torture of Abu Zubaydah:

As the CIA’s video cameras rolled, security guards shackled Abu Zubaydah to a gurney and interrogators poured water over his mouth and nose until he began to suffocate. They slammed him against a wall, confined him for hours in a coffin-like box, and deprived him of sleep.

The 31-year-old Zubaydah begged for mercy, saying that he knew nothing about the terror group’s future plans. The CIA official in charge, known in agency lingo as the “chief of base,” mocked his complaints, accusing Zubaydah of faking symptoms of psychological breakdown. The torture continued.

That “chief of base” was Haspel. At The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald provides more details:

Beyond all that, she played a vital role in the destruction of interrogation videotapes that showed the torture of detainees both at the black site she ran and other secret agency locations. The concealment of those interrogation tapes, which violated multiple court orders as well as the demands of the 9/11 commission and the advice of White House lawyers, was condemned as “obstruction” by commission chairs Lee Hamilton and Thomas Keane. A special prosecutor and grand jury investigated those actions but ultimately chose not to prosecute.

Haspel was wrong about Zubaydah: He wasn’t a high-ranking al Qaeda official. Haspel’s torture saved no one, and in an alternate universe where the Obama administration prosecuted the CIA’s Bush-era war crimes, she could be in prison. Instead she’s going to be the head of the CIA—unless the Senate acts.

Rex Tillerson just got brutally dumped from the White House.

For the last several months, there have been rumors that President Trump was displeased with his Secretary of State and that he wanted to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The White House has repeatedly denied that such a shakeup was in the offing, and Tillerson has repeatedly said that he doesn’t want to leave his job. But on Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted it out.

There is a lot going on here. Tillerson and Trump have never exactly jibed. The two have clashed over the Paris Climate Accords, North Korea, and the decision to move the United States’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Most recently, Tillerson raised eyebrows by laying the blame on Russia for the poisoning of the double agent Sergei Skripal—something that Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t do.

All of that may be secondary to the fact that Trump has never quite gotten over being called a “fucking moron” by his secretary of state. Tillerson was caught unawares, with the State Department saying he “had every intention of staying. ... The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason.”

Tillerson’s tenure was a disaster, marked by a historic gutting of his department, conflicts with the president that increasingly left him outside of major policy decisions, and a seeming hatred for the job. But perhaps Tillerson’s main problem was that he tried to act like a diplomat in an administration that hates diplomacy.

For those who are concerned about Trump’s erratic temperament, Pompeo and Haspel are alarming choices. Pompeo sees the War on Terror as a clash of civilizations and is a hawk when it comes to Iran. Haspel, meanwhile, played a “direct role” in the CIA’s extraordinary rendition program. With weeks to go before negotiations with North Korea supposedly start, Trump’s national security team just got a lot more hawkish.

Republicans are already pointing fingers in Pennsylvania’s special election.

Conor Lamb, a Democrat, shouldn’t have a shot in Pennsylvania’s 18th District. The district voted for Mitt Romney by 17 points in 2012 and for Donald Trump in 2016. But with less than 24 hours until polls open, Lamb is neck-and-neck with Rick Saccone, the Republican running to fill the seat of Tim Murphy, who resigned after it was revealed that he had a mistress and had asked her to have an abortion.

Lamb has run an effective, gaffe-free campaign designed at winning over Republican-leaning voters. He has also distanced himself from Nancy Pelosi, expressed support for gun ownership, and has walked a tightrope on abortion—which he says he personally opposes, although he doesn’t support legislation to change the status quo. But the biggest reason PA-18 is a toss-up is that Donald Trump is enormously unpopular—particularly among college-educated voters, who are well-represented in the district. Saccone may ultimately prevail, but that doesn’t change the likely takeaway from the election: that Democrats could retake the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms.

If Saccone does lose, Trump is already hinting that he will blame the candidate and absolve himself of any responsibility. On Sunday, Axios’s Jonathan Swan reported that “Trump thinks Saccone is a terrible, ‘weak’ candidate.” Citing Saccone’s lackluster fundraising, Republicans are arguing that if Saccone loses he has no one to blame but himself.

Betsy DeVos admits she doesn’t know a whole lot about schools.

As the White House prepares to endorse President Trump’s proposals on school safety, the education secretary re-entered the limelight she’s largely avoided since her disastrous January 2017 confirmation hearing. Sitting across from 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, DeVos stumbled on a string of basic questions pertaining to her job, including how schools are faring in her home state of Michigan.

The interview started on an expected note, with DeVos explaining why arming teachers is “an option” for combating school shootings. But then her talking points wore thin. After DeVos said the government had invested billions in public education and had “seen zero results,” Stahl pushed back. “That really isn’t true,” Stahl said, citing the fact that test scores have improved over the last 25 years.

DeVos was at sea over the issue of discriminatory discipline, despite her department’s consideration of rescinding Obama-era guidelines that work to make sure students of color don’t get punished more harshly for the same infraction as their white peers. When asked if the schools in her home state of Michigan had gotten better under a Republican program to privatize the system, she said she “didn’t know.” (They haven’t.)

“Have you seen the really bad schools?” Stahl asked.

“I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming,” DeVos said.

“Maybe you should,” Stahl replied.

And when Stahl asked DeVos whether or not she thinks the number of sexual assaults on college campuses equals the number of false accusations, she claimed she didn’t know—despite rescinding the Obama-era Title IX guidelines this fall, on the basis of giving more of a voice to the accused.

Ivanka Trump is still making money from the Trump Organization.

According to her financial disclosure form filed last year, the First Daughter and “unpaid” senior White House adviser never cut ties with the sprawling Trump Organization, which her brothers now run. As a result, she made $1.5 million a year in payment beginning in 2017.

McClatchy reports:

According to the 98-page financial disclosure report, Ivanka Trump was to receive these lump-sums from three Delaware incorporated companies, all affiliated with the Trump Organization. They are: $800,000 from TTT Consulting and $600,000 from TTTT Venture, both for consulting, licensing and management of real estate properties; and $100,000 from T International Realty for consulting work for the luxury real estate brokerage company.

Ivanka Trump also retains an interest in Ivanka Opo Hotel Manager LLC, which includes the Washington hotel project that she spearheaded before joining the White House. The hotel, which includes an Ivanka Trump branded spa, has quickly become a popular meeting place for Republican and conservative groups in the nation’s capital. The report does not indicate how much she will receive from the hotel.

McClatchy also notes that these organizations have recently come under fire for possible legal and ethical violations relating to their business contracts abroad. A spokesperson for Ivanka’s attorney told McClatchy that she was “merely a passive investor.”

These potential conflicts of interest are especially troubling as she engages in diplomatic talks on behalf of the U.S., further blurring her various overlapping roles in Trumpland. Last July, Ivanka, who only has interim security clearance, sat in place of her father at the G-20 Summit, and earlier this year, she travelled to the Winter Olympics to discuss economic sanctions against North Korea with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Republicans are wishcasting Justice Kennedy’s retirement again.

The only person who really knows if Anthony Kennedy will retire from the Supreme Court this summer is Anthony Kennedy. But that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from trying to nudge him out the door. “I believe we’re going to have another Supreme Court justice this year,” Nevada Senator Dean Heller said in Las Vegas last week, according to audio obtained by Politico. “I think Kennedy’s going to retire sometime early summer. That being the case, Republicans are going to have the opportunity now to put another Supreme Court justice in place, which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated.”

Heller can’t be blamed for wanting Kennedy to retire. As he acknowledged, the confirmation battle would give the senator a high-profile chance to burnish his conservative credentials as he fights to retain his Senate seat in November’s midterm elections. Replacing Kennedy with a justice more akin to Neil Gorsuch would also shift the court’s ideological makeup further to the right, a longstanding Republican policy goal. Precedents on abortion, LGBT rights, racial discrimination, and the scope of federal power would almost certainly be imperiled.

Heller’s remarks were heard by some as a declaration of fact, but as Politico noted, the senator was merely making a prediction. An ouroboros-like rumor of Kennedy’s imminent departure also spread through Washington last spring, nourished by Republicans like senators Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley who repeated it without identifying its origins. President Donald Trump spoke on the campaign trail of filling three or four vacancies during his term, which is extremely unlikely absent a tragedy.

Kennedy hasn’t made any overt signals that he’s leaving. He hired four clerks in December for the upcoming term this fall, a move that doesn’t suggest an imminent departure. Those clerks would still work for the court if he left, so it’s not conclusive proof he’ll stay. But it tips the balance closer to the status quo. Either way, if Kennedy does decide to hang up his robe, the American public won’t know until he tells them at the end of the court’s term in June.