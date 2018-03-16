Stormy Daniels says she’s been threatened with physical violence.

Daniels’s attorney, Mike Avenatti, told Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Friday that his client’s silence has been at least partly purchased with physical threats. Mediaite reports:
And at the end of the interview, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski asked—almost off-the-cuff—what ended up being a very revealing question about Daniels: “Was she threatened in any way?”
“Yes,” Avenatti replied.
“Was she threatened physical harm?” Brzezinski followed up.
“Yes,” the lawyer replied.
“Oh, wow,” co-host Joe Scarborough reacted, while MSNBC’s John Heilemann asked her to continue the questioning.
Daniels is suing Trump to free herself from a non-disclosure agreement that she says he never signed, and 60 Minutes is slated to run a tell-all interview with Daniels on March 25. Her attorney recently said that six other women have come to him with stories of affairs with Donald Trump. Avenatti’s claims aren’t outlandish: Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has a history of threatening Trump’s enemies, as NBC News’s Brandy Zadrozny reported on Twitter:
Cohen says he paid Daniels to keep quiet about the affair with his own money.