Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened by a Trump stooge.

Stephanie Clifford, whose professional name is Stormy Daniels, appeared tonight on 60 Minutes to “set the record straight” regarding her motivations in disclosing her alleged affair with President Trump in 2006. “This is not a #MeToo [story],” she said, emphasizing that the affair was consensual. She went on to recount efforts to keep the story buried, including verbal threats made to her by a person who, she suggested, was connected to Trump or his team. Speaking about Clifford’s child, a man in 2011 allegedly said to Clifford: “What a beautiful little girl, it would be shame if something happened to her mom.”

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Recalling the night she claims she had sex with Trump, Clifford described Trump showing her a magazine cover with his face on it. “Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,” Clifford recalled saying to him, before spanking him with the magazine on his bare behind. Clifford also repeated a claim she made in a 2011 interview with InTouch, about how Trump watched a documentary on sharks while in her company.

In that interview Clifford also recalled Trump talking about her appearance:

He kept rubbing my leg and was like, “You know, you’re so beautiful. I love your little nose, it’s like a little beet.” I go, “Did you say a beet? Like, what the f---?” I started giving him a hard time about it. And he goes, “No, no, no, no! It’s majestic. It’s a very smart nose, like an eagle.” I was like, “Just keep digging, dude. Keep digging that hole.” Like I said, we had this banter.

“I thought of it as a business deal,” Clifford told Anderson Cooper, saying she held out some hope that she might be hired to appear on Trump’s show The Apprentice. But the non-disclosure agreement that Clifford entered into in the weeks before the 2016 election was made with less autonomy. The low figure of $130,000 proves that she was not looking for a big pay day, Clifford remarked.