Noor Salman’s acquittal is a victory for domestic violence victims.
Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in June of 2016, on Friday was found not guilty on charges of aiding and abetting the killer and obstructing justice. The acquittal is remarkable because federal prosecutors almost never lose terrorism cases against Muslim defendants. But the case against Salman was always suspect since it heavily relied on interviews the FBI did while holding her for 17 hours after the massacre. The FBI did not read Salman her Miranda rights or let her speak to a lawyer.
One of the strongest points that the defense made was that Salman was not an accomplice but the victim of domestic abuse. According to a statement by a nurse that Salman’s attorneys entered as evidence, “Her behavior was entirely consistent with severely abused women who are completely controlled by a highly abusive male partner.” In the opening statements, one of Salman’s lawyers said, “Omar Mateen is a monster. Noor Salman is a mother, not a monster. Her only sin is she married a monster.”
With Salman’s acquittal, it is easier to see the Pulse massacre as part of a larger pattern in cases of mass shootings and terrorism. There’s an emerging consensus that domestic violence often precedes mass shootings and terrorism, which suggests that one way to tackle these problems is to have stronger programs to combat domestic violence. By finding Salman not guilty, the jury refused to blame the victim.
Texas’s voter-fraud crusade sends a mother of two to prison for five years.
A local judge handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Crystal Mason for illegally casting a provisional ballot during the 2016 election. At the time, Mason was on supervised release for her 2011 conviction in a tax-preparation fraud case, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Mason said that court and prison officials didn’t tell her that she couldn’t vote after her release from prison for the 2011 conviction. When she couldn’t find her name on the voting rolls at her polling place in 2016, she said that an election worker told her to cast a provisional ballot instead. Mason signed an affidavit attesting that she was eligible to vote at the time, but told the judge she didn’t read it carefully because the worker was helping her through the process.
Why would the state separate a mother from her children for five years for what was likely a good-faith mistake? TheWashington Postnoted that the prosecution comes amid a broader crackdown on the purported threat of voter fraud by Texas Republicans. Governor Greg Abbott insisted in 2016 that fraud is “rampant” and that Texas was at the forefront of fighting it. The rhetoric doesn’t appear to have much basis in reality: TheTexas Tribune reported that there was “scant evidence” to back the governor’s claim, with one study finding “fewer than three glitches per 1 million votes.”
Claims of persistent voter fraud also fuel Texas Republicans’ efforts to enact more stringent requirements for voters to cast a ballot. Ironically, those measures may have a far greater warping effect on Texas elections than the handful of voter-fraud cases found so far. A federal judge struck down the state’s controversial 2011 voter-ID law last August for its discriminatory impact on black and Hispanic voters. Election experts previously warned that roughly 600,000 otherwise eligible Texans wouldn’t be able to meet the ID requirement, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Texas is also one of 48 states that strips voting rights from residents who were convicted of felony offenses. Those rights are automatically restored once the person completes their sentence, including any parole or probation requirements attached to it. The Star-Telegram noted that criminal-justice reform groups estimate that over six million Americans, including almost 500,000 Texans, couldn’t cast a ballot in 2016 because of felon-disenfranchisement laws.
One of those Texans is Mason, who told the judge that she thought she had already repaid her debt to society for the 2011 conviction. “I owned up to that,” she said. “I took accountability for that. I would never do that again. I was happy enough to come home and see my daughter graduate. My son is about to graduate. Why would I jeopardize that?”
Trump’s EPA chief says undoing car pollution regulations will help the environment.
The Environmental Protection Agency will soon announce plans to roll back yet another of former President Barack Obama’s regulations to prevent air pollution and global warming, according to The New York Times. This time, the regulations surround pollution from the transportation sector—which recently overtook the electricity sector to become the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.
Known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, or CAFE, the rules would have required automakers to “nearly double the average fuel economy of new cars and trucks to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025,” according to the Times, ensuring speedier development of hybrid and electric cars. Obama’s EPA projected that the rules “would have cut oil consumption by about 12 billion barrels and reduced carbon dioxide pollution by about six billion tons over the lifetime of all the cars affected by the regulations,” the Times reported. But America’s Big Three automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler—met with the Trump White House shortly after his inauguration in 2017 to argue that the standards would be too expensive and difficult to achieve. Thus, they’ll be rolled back.
Though EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt hasn’t formally announced the plan yet, he’s argued in the past that Obama’s pollution regulations actually made the air dirtier, because people don’t want to buy hybrid cars—they still want to buy pick-up trucks. “The whole purpose of CAFE standards is to make cars more efficient that people are actually buying,” Pruitt said in a March 13 interview with Bloomberg News. “And if you just come in and try to drive this to a point where the auto sector in Detroit just makes cars that people don’t want to purchase, then people are staying in older cars, and the emission levels are worse, which defeats the overall purpose of what we’re trying to achieve.”
Others aren’t buying the reasoning. “It’s a backwards argument,” said Dave Cooke, a senior vehicles analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Automakers don’t need to make that many more more electric or hybrid cars than they do now to meet the requirements under the regulations through 2025, he said—and there are more than enough people who want to save money on fuel who will buy them. “These [rules] aren’t going to have a negative impact on fleet turnover, or on the industry as whole,” he said.
Michael Cohen’s legal strategy against Stormy Daniels takes a strange turn.
The president’s personal lawyer is squaring off against the porn actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, over a non-disclosure agreement she signed two weeks before Election Day in 2016. In exchange for her silence on an alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier between Clifford and Donald Trump, Cohen apparently paid Clifford $130,000 from his personal funds.
Clifford sued Cohen last month in an effort to break the agreement, arguing that it wasn’t a legally binding contract because Trump himself had never signed it. (He is not named in the agreement, which instead refers to a pseudonymous individual named “David Dennison.”) David Schwartz, Cohen’s lawyer, told CNN in interviews on Wednesday night that there’s a good reason for that signature’s absence: Schwartz says that Cohen never told Trump about the agreement with Clifford before it was struck.
“So, can you say unequivocally that the president was never in any way aware of the $130,000 of the agreement itself?” CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked Schwartz. “The president was not aware of the agreement,” Schwartz replied. “At least, Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement, I can tell you that.” Schwartz also said Cohen crafted the agreement to be between Clifford and the limited-liability corporation he had set up to facilitate the deal, with an option to include Cohen’s client, “David Dennison,” as well.
“That’s why he left that signature line [for Dennison/Trump],” Schwartz said. It would leave “the option open to go to him. [Cohen] chose not to.” Lawyers quickly noted that some provisions in the agreement clearly seem to require Trump’s assent, however, and that without such assent, the contract may be unenforceable.
That may be the least of Cohen’s problems, though. Schwartz’s description of events only intensifies campaign-finance questions. Watchdog groups have raised concerns that Cohen’s $130,000 payment to suppress damaging information about a presidential candidate counts as an in-kind donation to Trump’s presidential campaign. If Trump didn’t reimburse him, then the value of Cohen’s payment clearly exceeds the federal cap on individual donations.
Axios reported on Wednesday morning that, while Facebook may increasingly be in the sights of legislators and regulators, Trump is more concerned with Amazon’s insidious influence on American life. According to Jonathan Swan, people close to the president say that he is “obsessed” with the company and that he has “wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law.” Amazon’s stock dropped significantly in the wake of Axios’s report.
Trump believes that Amazon does not pay its fair share of taxes, which is true. He seems to be particularly focused on “subsidies” that the United States Postal Service gives to Amazon, however, having gone on record that USPS should be charging “MUCH MORE.”
(Amazon is getting a pretty good deal from USPS, but this relationship doesn’t crack the top 50 in the long list of things to be mad at Amazon about.) Finally, according to Axios, Trump’s “real estate buddies tell him—and he agrees—that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.”
Thanks to Trump’s verbosity, voters have a pretty good idea what he cares about and why. We know, for instance, that he really does care about the USPS subsidies, since he has mentioned it in the past. We also can surmise that what Trump was probably actually mad about on December 29, 2017, was this story about White House dysfunction that was published in the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, since the Post is one of his frequent targets.
The death of brick-and-mortar retail is something that Trump, a New York City native who has been safely cocooned from shopping malls his entire life, has never mentioned with regard to Amazon. This suggests that Trump’s interest in Amazon is personal, not political.
The EPA’s “approved talking points” for climate change are scientifically incorrect.
Don’t believe me—believe actual climate scientists. I spoke to a few on Wednesday, after The Huffington Post revealed “a list of eight approved talking points on climate change” sent to Environmental Protection Agency employees from EPA political staff on Tuesday night. They confirmed that the EPA’s talking points include two statements on climate science that are misleading, if not completely inaccurate.
Let’s take them one at a time.
Human activity impacts our changing climate in some manner. The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact, and what to do about it, are subject to continuing debate and dialogue.
The ability to measure “the degree and extent” of human impact on modern climate change is not subject to legitimate scientific debate. To say it is contradicts hundreds of climate scientists and 13 federal government agencies (spoiler alert: one is the EPA!), which together released a report last year asserting “that it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.” Extremely likely means scientists are 95 to 100 percent sure. Not much room for debate and dialogue there.
“Nothing other than greenhouse gases can reasonably explain the warming trend we’ve seen,” Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at Columbia University and the NASA Goddard Institute of Space studies, wrote in an email. The EPA is technically correct that we’re still debating “what to do about it,” but climate scientists don’t debate that the only solution is emitting less carbon dioxide.
Here’s the second EPA talking point:
While there has been extensive research and a host of published reports on climate change, clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.
A less-than-5-percent certainty gap over human activity’s role in climate change does not count as a “clear gap.” As Rachel Cleetus, the climate policy manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told me: “You don’t need to know exactly how many cancer cells are in a human body before administering the therapy. You’ll never know that with exact certainty. But you know treatment is required.”
If the EPA is talking about the actual impacts of human-caused climate change, then, yes, there are many scientific uncertainties about exactly how bad things will get. (I covered all those uncertainties in a previous article.) But even so, “that talking point is an exaggeration,” Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University, wrote in an email. “There are some gaps in our understanding, but none big enough that climate change might turn out to be a non-problem. The gaps will determine whether climate change is a mildly serious problem or an extremely serious one. And what we can do about it is quite clear: To stabilize the climate, we need to reduce emissions of GHGs to near zero.”
In short, the EPA is pushing scientifically inaccurate talking points, contradicting its own research, and forcing scientists to explain for the 47,000th time basic concepts that should be widely accepted in intelligent society.
Retired Supreme Court justice calls for a repeal of the Second Amendment.
John Paul Stevens, who served on the high court from 1975 to 2010, praised the March for Our Lives protests over the weekend in a New York Times op-ed on Tuesday. Instead of backing calls for new legislation, however, he took aim at the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, which recognized an individual’s right to gun ownership in the Second Amendment for the first time.
That decision—which I remain convinced was wrong and certainly was debatable—has provided the NRA with a propaganda weapon of immense power. Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the NRA’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option.
“That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform,” he explained. Simple though his proposal may be; easy to accomplish, it is not. The United States has only amended the Constitution 27 times since 1789, most recently in 1992. The Eighteenth Amendment, which prohibited alcohol sales and manufacturing nationwide, is the only one to have been repealed.
Rewriting the Constitution is an issue of special interest for Stevens. In 2014, he published a book that proposed six amendments to overturn Supreme Court rulings that he viewed as mistaken. At the time, Stevens offered a more narrow revision to the Second Amendment. He proposed rewriting it so that it read, “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms when serving in the militia shall not be infringed.” Those five words would “make it unambiguously conform to the original intent of its draftsmen,” he explained.
The retired justice’s latest proposal is politically impossible in the short term, to say the least. But if the tide eventually turns toward repeal, pro-gun organizations will have only themselves to blame. Gun-rights groups like the NRA frame even modest efforts at gun control as a threat to the Second Amendment. Is it any wonder that, when faced with the routine slaughter of children, some of their opponents would take that perspective to its logical conclusion?
The Stormy Daniels interview was a milestone in the way America listens to sex workers.
Tonight on 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper asked Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, “How do we know you’re telling the truth?” The speech of sex workers is under unprecedented scrutiny in American politics right now. Clifford replied, “‘Cause I have no reason to lie. I’m opening myself up for, you know, possible danger and definitely a whole lot of shit.”
Later in the interview, Cooper also quoted adult performer Jenna Jameson, who said the following about Clifford’s predicament: “The left looks at her as a whore and just uses her to try to discredit the president. The right looks at her like a treacherous rat. It’s a lose-lose. Should’ve kept her trap shut.” Clifford replied, “I think that she has a lotta wisdom in those words.”
The credibility of Clifford’s voice is perhaps the most crucial element of this whole affair—helping voters decide whether, first, she had an affair with Trump and, second, whether she is speaking up, as she claims, to set the record straight. Meanwhile, to hear Jenna Jameson cited as a person with insight into the nexus between sex and politics is a remarkable event. But the question remains: Has America changed enough to take sex workers’ voices seriously?
As the activist movement against Congress’s SESTA/FOSTA bill continues to swell among America’s sex workers, who claim that this ostensible anti–sex trafficking bill will endanger their livelihoods and lives, that question is being litigated in real-time. Clifford’s confident performance on 60 Minutes is a part of that process. She did the job well.
Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened by a Trump stooge.
Stephanie Clifford, whose professional name is Stormy Daniels, appeared tonight on 60 Minutes to “set the record straight” regarding her motivations in disclosing her alleged affair with President Trump in 2006. “This is not a #MeToo [story],” she said, emphasizing that the affair was consensual. She went on to recount efforts to keep the story buried, including verbal threats made to her by a person who, she suggested, was connected to Trump or his team. Speaking about Clifford’s child, a man in 2011 allegedly said to Clifford: “What a beautiful little girl, it would be shame if something happened to her mom.”
Recalling the night she claims she had sex with Trump, Clifford described Trump showing her a magazine cover with his face on it. “Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,” Clifford recalled saying to him, before spanking him with the magazine on his bare behind. Clifford also repeated a claim she made in a 2011 interviewwithInTouch, about how Trump watched a documentary on sharks while in her company.
In that interview Clifford also recalled Trump talking about her appearance:
He kept rubbing my leg and was like, “You know, you’re so beautiful. I love your little nose, it’s like a little beet.” I go, “Did you say a beet? Like, what the f---?” I started giving him a hard time about it. And he goes, “No, no, no, no! It’s majestic. It’s a very smart nose, like an eagle.” I was like, “Just keep digging, dude. Keep digging that hole.” Like I said, we had this banter.
“I thought of it as a business deal,” Clifford told Anderson Cooper, saying she held out some hope that she might be hired to appear on Trump’s show The Apprentice. But the non-disclosure agreement that Clifford entered into in the weeks before the 2016 election was made with less autonomy. The low figure of $130,000 proves that she was not looking for a big pay day, Clifford remarked.
John Bolton is now part of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Speaking at CPAC in 2017, John Bolton boasted that his Super PAC’s implementation of “advanced psychographic data” would help elect “filibuster majorities” in 2018. According to a New York Times report published on Friday, Bolton’s Super PAC paid $1.2 million to Cambridge Analytica, the British firm that has come under scrutiny for its misuse of Facebook data to influence voters. Bolton’s Super PAC, moreover, was heavily funded by the Mercer family, who gave millions to Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign.
There is no indication that Bolton was aware that Cambridge Analytica was exploiting the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users—but he was certainly aware that it was using an extensive trove of personal data to target voters. “The data and modeling Bolton’s PAC received was derived from the Facebook data,” Christopher Wylie, the co-founder of Cambridge Analytica turned whistleblower, told the Times. “We definitely told them about how we were doing it. We talked about it in conference calls, in meetings.”
What Bolton was paying Cambridge Analytica to do is, perhaps, more damning than his use of the shady data firm. “The Bolton PAC was obsessed with how America was becoming limp wristed and spineless and it wanted research and messaging for national security issues,” Wylie told the Times. “That really meant making people more militaristic in their worldview,” he added. “That’s what they said they wanted, anyway.” Cambridge Analytica produced fear-mongering advertisements aimed at drumming up support for Bolton and other hawkish Republicans. The relationship between the firm and the Super PAC grew “so close that the firm was writing up talking points” for Bolton after only a few months of collaboration.
Congress may have just nixed a Supreme Court case on digital privacy.
Legislators stuffed the CLOUD Act—short for the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act—into the 2,232-page omnibus spending bill that’s headed to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature—or veto, as he threatened this morning. If signed into law, the act would rewrite the rules for how U.S. tech companies deal with law-enforcement requests for data across international borders.
The new legislation’s most immediate impact would be felt in the Supreme Court, where the justices are currently mulling United States v. Microsoft. The tech giant is contesting a warrant issued by federal prosecutors, under the Stored Communications Act of 1986, for data stored on servers at a Microsoft data center in Ireland. Microsoft argues that Congress didn’t intend for the 1986 law to apply to data held by U.S. companies overseas.
During oral arguments last month, some of the justices asked lawyers from both sides whether the court should simply wait for Congress to pass the CLOUD Act. The new law would resolve the extraterritoriality question in the government’s favor, likely rendering the Supreme Court case moot. Microsoft also backed the CLOUD Act because it clarifies how previous legal standards for computer searches apply to newer technologies. Because the 1986 law predates cloud computing or mass adoption of the internet, I noted last month that the justices’ task was essentially to “interpret a Bronze Age law for an Iron Age world.”
While the CLOUD Act’s passage would satisfy both Microsoft and federal prosecutors, digital-privacy groups are far less thrilled. The new law also streamlines how foreign governments obtain data stored on U.S.-based servers, a move that’s raised concerns about lowered privacy standards for citizens and non-citizens inside the United States. Congress’s hasty incorporation of the CLOUD Act into a massive spending bill also drew criticism for short-circuiting a major policy debate. “Because of this failure, U.S. and foreign police will have new mechanisms to seize data across the globe,” the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned on Thursday night.