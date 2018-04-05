Menu
Magazine

Youtube

Kevin D. Williamson is out at The Atlantic.

Two weeks after the magazine announced that it had hired Williamson as an Ideas columnist, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg told staff on Thursday that Williamson has been fired.

Goldberg made the announcement one day after Media Matters for America released audio of Williamson affirming his now-infamous suggestion on Twitter that women who get abortions should be hanged. Via Media Matters, a direct transcript of his remarks:

KEVIN WILLIAMSON (CO-HOST): But yeah, so when I was talking about, I would totally go with treating it like any other crime up to and including hanging -- which kind of, as I said, I’m kind of squishy about capital punishment in general, but I’ve got a soft spot for hanging as a form of capital punishment. I tend to think that things like lethal injection are a little too antiseptic --

CHARLES C.W. COOKE (CO-HOST): Sure, if you’re going to do it.

WILLIAMSON: -- quasi-medical -- yeah, if the state is going to do violence, let’s make it violence.

COOKE: I absolutely agree.

WILLIAMSON: Let’s not pretend like we’re doing something else.

[...]

WILLIAMSON: I think in some ways it’s worse than your typical murder. I mean, it’s absolutely premeditated --

COOKE: It’s clinical.

WILLIAMSON: --it’s clinical.

COOKE: Literally.

WILLIAMSON: Yes, it’s something that’s performed against the most vulnerable sort of people. And that’s the sort of thing we generally take into account in the sentencing of other murder cases. You know, murdering a four year old kid, is not the same as killing a 21-year-old guy.

In his memo to staff, Goldberg said the transcript proved Williamson’s tweet “was not merely an impulsive, decontextualized, heat-of-the-moment post, as Kevin explained it.” But Williamson’s remarks to Charles C.W. Cooke, an editor at National Review, closely resemble those he made to pro-life website LifeSiteNews after some pro-life leaders criticized his tweets. “I’m queasy about capital punishment in general,” he said, “though I am not against it in all cases. And I do believe that abortion should be treated under the law like any other premeditated homicide.”

The evidence, in other words, has been there, in public, the entire time.

nemens.com

The Paris Review announces its new editor: Emily Nemens.

After a much-speculated-upon job search, the prestigious literary journal has found its replacement for the disgraced Lorin Stein. A co-editor of The Southern Review since 2013, Nemens is known both for her writing and illustration, the latter in the form of cartoons and watercolors of women in Congress. She has written widely about sports, and in 2014 published a chapbook called Butcher Papers.

Nemens lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is not a denizen of the New York literary world as it is traditionally construed. The Paris Review has been under intense pressure to find the perfect helmsperson to steer it after Stein left under a cloud of misconduct allegations.

Paris Review board member Akash Shah told The New York Times that Nemens was chosen for her “literary tastes, her accomplishments, the combination of her work ethic and her sense of collaboration.” Nemens herself added that she will bring a “meritocratic approach” to the job. Her background includes a degree in art history and studio art from Brown and a degree in creative writing from Louisiana State University.

Nemens is the second woman editor of the magazine, after Brigid Hughes. She is an interesting choice for the job, and was not among the candidates named in a gossipy, widely circulated piece in New York’s Vulture. But despite representing a surprise, there is no doubt that her tenure at the prize-winning Southern Review makes her a solid choice. She starts work on June 1.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Saheed Vassell’s death shows why police have too much discretion to kill.

I published an article this morning about California’s proposed bill to rein in police shootings by raising the legal standard for officers’ use of lethal force. A deadly police shooting in New York last night underscored the need for that higher threshold.

Five NYPD officers shot and killed Vassell, a 34-year-old black man, on a street corner in Brooklyn. NYPD officials told news outlets that 911 callers had reported that they had seen a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun. The object turned out to be a chrome shower head, which the department claims Vassell had pointed at the officers before they shot him. (Vassell’s father told reporters that his son had bipolar disorder, making this one of many police shooting cases where the victim had a mental illness.)

The NYPD has circulated stills from nearby surveillance footage that support their version of events, but haven’t released any clips of the encounter. While the city plans to equip all NYPD officers with body cameras by year’s end, the officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting apparently weren’t wearing them.

Even with these gaps, the fact that Vassell wasn’t wielding a gun raises questions about why the officers chose to open fire. As I noted in my article, most states use a legal standard that prioritizes an officer’s instincts in determining whether they acted reasonably. California’s proposed bill would instead require police to exhaust all means of de-escalation before resorting to lethal force, which could then only be used to prevent imminent physical harm. It’s impossible to know if that standard would’ve saved Vassell’s life. But it certainly couldn’t have done more harm.

April 03, 2018

Alex Edelman/DPA/Alamy News

If Scott Pruitt gets fired, he might be replaced by a former coal lobbyist.

The rumors continue that the Environmental Protection Agency administrator could be fired over his potentially unethical rental agreement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife, as Monday brought a barrage of news about him.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House has launched an investigation into the condo deal, while Politico revealed that White House chief of staff John Kelly has considered firing Pruitt over his wave of scandals.

Tuesday brought yet more news: The Atlantic reported that Pruitt “used an obscure provision last month to increase the salaries of a pair of staffers by tens of thousands of dollars.”

If President Donald Trump did fire Pruitt—which still seems unlikely, given Trump’s good personal relationship with him—it would be a victory for environmentalists. Just last week, green groups including Sierra Club and NRDC launched a coordinated effort to “Boot Pruitt” from office.

They wouldn’t have much to celebrate for very long, though. The person who would likely replace Pruitt at the EPA is former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s nominee for deputy administrator. As I’ve previously reported, Wheeler is a more extreme choice to lead the agency than Pruitt:

In many ways, Wheeler is similar to Pruitt. Both men are climate-change deniers who speak in a disciplined legalese, thereby avoiding political gaffes. But environmentalists should consider Wheeler a more egregious nominee. His conflicts of interests are certainly worse: Pruitt may have worked closely with the fossil fuel industry before taking office, but Wheeler worked for the fossil fuel industry. Before he took office, Pruitt indirectly raised money from conservative dark money groups to stop the EPA regulations he’s now in charge of. But Wheeler directly raised money for the same Republican Senators who are evaluating his nomination, the Intercept reported on Wednesday.

Wheeler’s confirmation has been held up for months. If the Senate does confirm him, though, he’d be first in line to become the acting administrator if Pruitt leaves.

April 02, 2018

Ron Sach/Pool/Getty Images

Trump (probably) won’t fire Scott Pruitt over ethics concerns.

There’s a growing belief that the president might fire his Environmental Protection Agency administrator as a result of Pruitt’s potentially unethical living arrangement with a top energy lobbyist’s wife. According to CNN, senior White House aides are “exasperated” with the drama surrounding Pruitt’s $50/night rental agreement with the wife of J. Steven Hart, who has contributed to Pruitt’s political career and whose firm lobbies for the export of liquefied natural gas. An anonymous EPA source told CNN that Pruitt’s “goose is cooked.”

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake wrote that the situation “looks really bad” for Pruitt and “carries more than a whiff of a sweetheart deal.” Former Trump adviser Chris Christie speculated similarly in an interview on Sunday: “I don’t know how you survive this one,” he said, adding to a chorus of cries from Democratic lawmakers.

Pruitt reportedly rented the room in the Capitol Hill condo, which Vicki Hart co-owns, on an as-needed basis. Though ethicists have said the arrangement raises red flags, career employees in the EPA ethics office have already said Pruitt’s room was not technically considered a “gift.” Even if it were a gift, though, it’s hard to imagine that Trump—who has seemingly endless financial conflicts of interest of his own—would find it egregious enough to warrant firing him. Pruitt is also said to be “a favorite” of the president, and Trump tends to fire only the cabinet members he doesn’t get along with personally.

March 30, 2018

Riccardo Sav/Getty

A brief guide to Scott Pruitt’s bizarre condo corruption controversy.

The latest scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator has it all: Cheap housing, forceful door-breaking, nepotism, and questions about negotiated bribery. It also has the feature of being fast-moving and a little complicated. It’s worth taking one detail at a time.

On Thursday, ABC News revealed that, for the first six months Pruitt was in D.C., he lived in a fancy Capitol Hill condo co-owned by the wife of top energy lobbyist J. Steven Hart. Hart is chairman of a firm that lobbies for the export of liquefied natural gas. This brought up serious ethical questions, since Pruitt is currently under investigation for using taxpayer money to travel to Morocco for the sole purpose of promoting liquefied natural gas. Critics say Pruitt had no business doing this because it was unrelated to his job of protecting public health and the environment.

Later Thursday, Bloomberg reported on the terms of Pruitt’s lease: $50 per night to stay in one of the bedrooms. In D.C. lingo, that’s known as a gosh-darn steal.

An EPA ethics attorney initially told ABC that, because Pruitt paid for the room, the transaction was allowable. “It was a routine business transaction and permissible even if from a personal friend,” EPA Senior Counsel for Ethics Justina Fugh said. She made her opinion, however, without knowing the next part of the story, which ABC broke on Friday: Pruitt’s adult daughter—a White House intern—lived in the condo, too. Fugh then told Buzzfeed News she needed more information to determine whether the arrangement was ethical.

In the midst of all this, ABC uncovered yet another strange detail. About a year ago, Pruitt’s security detail literally broke down the front door of the fancy energy lobbyist-connected condo, believing Pruitt was inside and unconscious. Pruitt was inside, but apparently just taking a nap. The EPA then had to reimburse the condo owner for the damage to the door. Put another way, the EPA used taxpayer dollars to fix property owned by a top energy lobbyist’s wife. The EPA has not released details of those payments.

Pruitt is no stranger to scandal, having been heavily scrutinized for the last few months over his potentially improper use of taxpayer dollars for first-class flights and pricey hotels. But this latest controversy is more serious for two reasons. The first is that Pruitt’s living arrangement raises questions about potential corruption—a far more impactful malfeasance than frivolous spending. (New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained the difference nicely in this Twitter thread.) The second is that officials in Trump’s White House actually seem to care about this one. Depending how much they care, and the details that continue to emerge, perhaps the new environmentalist-led campaign to kick Pruitt out of office won’t be necessary.

Drew Anthony Smith / Getty Images

Texas’s voter-fraud crusade sends a mother of two to prison for five years.

A local judge handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Crystal Mason for illegally casting a provisional ballot during the 2016 election. At the time, Mason was on supervised release for her 2011 conviction in a tax-preparation fraud case, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Mason said that court and prison officials didn’t tell her that she couldn’t vote after her release from prison for the 2011 conviction. When she couldn’t find her name on the voting rolls at her polling place in 2016, she said that an election worker told her to cast a provisional ballot instead. Mason signed an affidavit attesting that she was eligible to vote at the time, but told the judge she didn’t read it carefully because the worker was helping her through the process.

Why would the state separate a mother from her children for five years for what was likely a good-faith mistake? The Washington Post noted that the prosecution comes amid a broader crackdown on the purported threat of voter fraud by Texas Republicans. Governor Greg Abbott insisted in 2016 that fraud is “rampant” and that Texas was at the forefront of fighting it. The rhetoric doesn’t appear to have much basis in reality: The Texas Tribune reported that there was “scant evidence” to back the governor’s claim, with one study finding “fewer than three glitches per 1 million votes.”

Claims of persistent voter fraud also fuel Texas Republicans’ efforts to enact more stringent requirements for voters to cast a ballot. Ironically, those measures may have a far greater warping effect on Texas elections than the handful of voter-fraud cases found so far. A federal judge struck down the state’s controversial 2011 voter-ID law last August for its discriminatory impact on black and Hispanic voters. Election experts previously warned that roughly 600,000 otherwise eligible Texans wouldn’t be able to meet the ID requirement, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Texas is also one of 48 states that strips voting rights from residents who were convicted of felony offenses. Those rights are automatically restored once the person completes their sentence, including any parole or probation requirements attached to it. The Star-Telegram noted that criminal-justice reform groups estimate that over six million Americans, including almost 500,000 Texans, couldn’t cast a ballot in 2016 because of felon-disenfranchisement laws.

One of those Texans is Mason, who told the judge that she thought she had already repaid her debt to society for the 2011 conviction. “I owned up to that,” she said. “I took accountability for that. I would never do that again. I was happy enough to come home and see my daughter graduate. My son is about to graduate. Why would I jeopardize that?”

George Frey/Getty

Trump’s EPA chief says undoing car pollution regulations will help the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon announce plans to roll back yet another of former President Barack Obama’s regulations to prevent air pollution and global warming, according to The New York Times. This time, the regulations surround pollution from the transportation sector—which recently overtook the electricity sector to become the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

Known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, or CAFE, the rules would have required automakers to “nearly double the average fuel economy of new cars and trucks to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025,” according to the Times, ensuring speedier development of hybrid and electric cars. Obama’s EPA projected that the rules “would have cut oil consumption by about 12 billion barrels and reduced carbon dioxide pollution by about six billion tons over the lifetime of all the cars affected by the regulations,” the Times reported. But America’s Big Three automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler—met with the Trump White House shortly after his inauguration in 2017 to argue that the standards would be too expensive and difficult to achieve. Thus, they’ll be rolled back.

Though EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt hasn’t formally announced the plan yet, he’s argued in the past that Obama’s pollution regulations actually made the air dirtier, because people don’t want to buy hybrid cars—they still want to buy pick-up trucks. “The whole purpose of CAFE standards is to make cars more efficient that people are actually buying,” Pruitt said in a March 13 interview with Bloomberg News. “And if you just come in and try to drive this to a point where the auto sector in Detroit just makes cars that people don’t want to purchase, then people are staying in older cars, and the emission levels are worse, which defeats the overall purpose of what we’re trying to achieve.”

Others aren’t buying the reasoning. “It’s a backwards argument,” said Dave Cooke, a senior vehicles analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Automakers don’t need to make that many more more electric or hybrid cars than they do now to meet the requirements under the regulations through 2025, he said—and there are more than enough people who want to save money on fuel who will buy them. “These [rules] aren’t going to have a negative impact on fleet turnover, or on the industry as whole,” he said.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Noor Salman’s acquittal is a victory for domestic violence victims.

Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in June of 2016, on Friday was found not guilty on charges of aiding and abetting the killer and obstructing justice. The acquittal is remarkable because federal prosecutors almost never lose terrorism cases against Muslim defendants. But the case against Salman was always suspect since it heavily relied on interviews the FBI did while holding her for 17 hours after the massacre. The FBI did not read Salman her Miranda rights or let her speak to a lawyer.

One of the strongest points that the defense made was that Salman was not an accomplice but the victim of domestic abuse. According to a statement by a nurse that Salman’s attorneys entered as evidence, “Her behavior was entirely consistent with severely abused women who are completely controlled by a highly abusive male partner.” In the opening statements, one of Salman’s lawyers said, “Omar Mateen is a monster. Noor Salman is a mother, not a monster. Her only sin is she married a monster.”

With Salman’s acquittal, it is easier to see the Pulse massacre as part of a larger pattern in cases of mass shootings and terrorism. There’s an emerging consensus that domestic violence often precedes mass shootings and terrorism, which suggests that one way to tackle these problems is to have stronger programs to combat domestic violence. By finding Salman not guilty, the jury refused to blame the victim.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s legal strategy against Stormy Daniels takes a strange turn.

The president’s personal lawyer is squaring off against the porn actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, over a non-disclosure agreement she signed two weeks before Election Day in 2016. In exchange for her silence on an alleged sexual encounter a decade earlier between Clifford and Donald Trump, Cohen apparently paid Clifford $130,000 from his personal funds.

Clifford sued Cohen last month in an effort to break the agreement, arguing that it wasn’t a legally binding contract because Trump himself had never signed it. (He is not named in the agreement, which instead refers to a pseudonymous individual named “David Dennison.”) David Schwartz, Cohen’s lawyer, told CNN in interviews on Wednesday night that there’s a good reason for that signature’s absence: Schwartz says that Cohen never told Trump about the agreement with Clifford before it was struck.

“So, can you say unequivocally that the president was never in any way aware of the $130,000 of the agreement itself?” CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked Schwartz. “The president was not aware of the agreement,” Schwartz replied. “At least, Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement, I can tell you that.” Schwartz also said Cohen crafted the agreement to be between Clifford and the limited-liability corporation he had set up to facilitate the deal, with an option to include Cohen’s client, “David Dennison,” as well.

That’s why he left that signature line [for Dennison/Trump],” Schwartz said. It would leave “the option open to go to him. [Cohen] chose not to.” Lawyers quickly noted that some provisions in the agreement clearly seem to require Trump’s assent, however, and that without such assent, the contract may be unenforceable.

That may be the least of Cohen’s problems, though. Schwartz’s description of events only intensifies campaign-finance questions. Watchdog groups have raised concerns that Cohen’s $130,000 payment to suppress damaging information about a presidential candidate counts as an in-kind donation to Trump’s presidential campaign. If Trump didn’t reimburse him, then the value of Cohen’s payment clearly exceeds the federal cap on individual donations.

March 28, 2018

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

This is why Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon.

Axios reported on Wednesday morning that, while Facebook may increasingly be in the sights of legislators and regulators, Trump is more concerned with Amazon’s insidious influence on American life. According to Jonathan Swan, people close to the president say that he is “obsessed” with the company and that he has “wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law.” Amazon’s stock dropped significantly in the wake of Axios’s report.

Trump believes that Amazon does not pay its fair share of taxes, which is true. He seems to be particularly focused on “subsidies” that the United States Postal Service gives to Amazon, however, having gone on record that USPS should be charging “MUCH MORE.”

(Amazon is getting a pretty good deal from USPS, but this relationship doesn’t crack the top 50 in the long list of things to be mad at Amazon about.) Finally, according to Axios, Trump’s “real estate buddies tell him—and he agrees—that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers.”

Thanks to Trump’s verbosity, voters have a pretty good idea what he cares about and why. We know, for instance, that he really does care about the USPS subsidies, since he has mentioned it in the past. We also can surmise that what Trump was probably actually mad about on December 29, 2017, was this story about White House dysfunction that was published in the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, since the Post is one of his frequent targets.

The death of brick-and-mortar retail is something that Trump, a New York City native who has been safely cocooned from shopping malls his entire life, has never mentioned with regard to Amazon. This suggests that Trump’s interest in Amazon is personal, not political.