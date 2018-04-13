The president is in a rage over James Comey’s book.
A Higher Loyalty drops on Tuesday, but, in keeping with longstanding publishing tradition, the good bits have already been selectively leaked to outlets in advance. We’ve learned that the former FBI director compares Trump to a mafia boss, that Trump’s “leadership is transactional, ego driven, and about personal loyalty,” and that Comey admits that the widespread belief that Clinton would become president may have played a role in his decision to announce that the FBI was reopening an investigation into her use of a private email server less than two weeks before the election.
We also learn that Trump was obsessed with the “pee tape,” the most salacious allegation in the infamous Steele Dossier. Comey writes that Trump “strongly denied the allegations, asking—rhetorically, I assumed—whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes. He then began discussing cases where women had accused him of sexual assault, a subject I had not raised. He mentioned a number of women, and seemed to have memorized their allegations.”
Trump took the bait, sending out two tweets attacking Comey on Friday morning.
But of course, Trump admitted, only days after Comey’s dismissal, that he really fired Comey over the Russia investigation.
The backlash to the teachers’ strikes has arrived.
The Guardian reported on Thursday that a network of right-wing think tanks has released a how-guide to undermining teachers’ strikes. The State Policy Network, which is financed in part by the DeVos family, has long been antagonistic to teachers’ unions, an agenda reflected in its new messaging. “Top of the list of talking points is the claim that ‘teacher strikes hurt kids and low-income families.’ It advises anti-union campaigners to argue that ‘it’s unfortunate that teachers are protesting low wages by punishing other low-wage parents and their children,’” The Guardian reports.
The manual continues:
Rock star teachers deserve rock star pay. But the truth is, teachers’ unions and associations (name your state’s) fight policies that would allow good teachers to get paid what they deserve.
Forcing teachers onto the same pay scale, and basing that scale solely on the number of years teaching, means that our very worst teachers make just as much as our very best teachers. And it means that young teachers—even if they are the most effective teachers in a school district—make the least. That doesn’t make any sense. We should find a way that teachers and policymakers can agree to measure teacher effectiveness and pay good teachers what they deserve.
In fact, in states where teachers have recently walked out—that’s West Virginia, Kentucky and Oklahoma, for now—new teachers were already paid least, and veteran teachers still weren’t making a living wage. Merit had nothing to do with it.
Scott Pruitt borrowed a few paintings from the Smithsonian. Here they are.
The EPA administrator has some museum art hanging in his office in Washington. That was perhaps the most benign detail in two letters released by congressional Democrats on Thursday that contain dozens of new allegations of excessive spending by Pruitt. Nonetheless, I decided to find out what they are.
The letters allege that Pruitt has been“paying leases for art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution” in order to decorate his office. That’s not true, according to Linda St.Thomas, the Smithsonian Institute’s chief spokesperson. She told me that the government has had a loan program for “I don’t know how long—forever,” and that “we do not charge.” Paintings and sculptures not on view in the museums are routinely loaned to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the White House, she said. The latter, for example, currently has a bronze sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. on display. “I believe there’s a Kennedy portrait as well,” St. Thomas said. She confirmed that President Barack Obama’s EPA administrators also loaned paintings from the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
St.Thomas said Pruitt currently has three works of art on loan: A landscape from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and two portraits from the National Portrait Gallery. The landscape is a 1854 oil painting from William Lewis Sontag titled Mountain Landscape. It looks nice. (I don’t know a lot about art.)
The two portraits hanging in Pruitt’s office are of President James Monroe and former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall. Monroe is a relatively uncontroversial choice: founding father, lawyer, namesake of the Monroe Doctrine. Marshall is more indicative of Pruitt’s style, since the justice was, in the words of the conservative Heritage Foundation, “responsible for proclaiming the power of ‘judicial review,’ the authority of the Supreme Court to declare the decisions of other institutions of government unconstitutional.” (Pruitt sued the Obama administration’s EPA more than a dozen times to overturn regulations, often arguing that they ran afoul of the Constitution.)
Another bomb just dropped on Scott Pruitt—from a Trump ally.
A former top political aide to the Environmental Protection Administrator who describes himself as a Republican and loyalist to President Donald Trump is coming out swinging against his former boss. His newly public allegations of excessive spending, retaliation, and overall shady behavior at EPA could represent the most significant threat to Pruitt’s job yet.
The New York Times had previously reported that Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt’s former deputy chief of staff for operations, was placed on unpaid administrative leave after refusing to approve Pruitt’s requests expensive office furniture and first-class flights. Chmielewski has now confirmed this story in a wide-ranging conversation with congressional Democrats, the contents of which were published in letters Democrats sent to Pruitt and Trump on Thursday. Chmielewski also provided a wealth of new details about Pruitt’s myriad scandals—including one tense situation that culminated in Chmielewski filing a police report against the head of Pruitt’s security team.
Those details are contained within the letters published below, but a few notable ones: Chmielewski, who was among the first employees of Trump’s presidential campaign before he joined Pruitt’s office, said that he believes Pruitt retaliated against him for raising concerns about excessive spending on security, office decor, and first-class flights. (The decor, apparently, included art leased from the Smithsonian.) He said he overheard Pruitt speaking with Stephen J. Hart, the energy lobbyist who rented part of his condo to Pruitt for $50 per night, about concerns that Pruitt wasn’t paying his rent. Chmielewski said he had evidence that Pruitt knew about the huge raises given to his top aides in defiance of White House orders, despite Pruitt repeatedly claiming he had no idea about them. He also said he cooperated with the inquiry from Democrats because “regardless of political party, ‘right is right, and wrong is wrong,’” according to the letters.
The significance of these claims stems from Chmielewski’s close relationship to Trump, who is the only reason Pruitt still has a job. During a campaign rally in April 2016, Trump personally called Chmielewski to the stage to praise him. “Where the hell is Kevin?” Trump said. “He’s a star.” He’s also not the only Republican raising concerns. Trey Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Wednesday that Pruitt has not been adequately cooperating with his investigation of Pruitt’s scandals.
The Republican National Committee just unveiled a new website, LyinComey.com, to counter whatever allegations the former FBI director levels against President Donald Trump in his new book, which goes on sale next week. As CNN reports, the RNC is also buying digital ads and sending talking points sent to GOP politicians. This counter-information campaign is a sign of how worried Republicans are about Comey’s potential to inflict political damage—and is wholly unconvincing.
For example, the RNC’s Comey site says that he “stated under oath that he never posed as an anonymous source to leak information to the press,” then notes that he “later testified that he ‘asked a friend of [his] to share the content of the memo with a reporter.’” The presentation makes these two factual statements seem contradictory when they’re not. Comey testified in a May 3, 2017, congressional hearing that he had never been an anonymous source; he told lawmakers the following June that he sent his bombshell memos to TheNew York Times through an intermediary only after his May 9 ouster.
Those memos laid the groundwork for allegations that Trump obstructed justice by firing the FBI director. “Comey may use his book tour to push the phony narrative that President Trump obstructed the Russia investigation,” the website warns, citing Comey’s testimony last June in which he said Trump never ordered him to halt the Russia investigation. The framing is somewhat misleading, since legal experts believe the obstruction question instead revolves around Comey’s firing itself.
The website’s release comes after Comey taped an interview with ABC News that’s set to air on Sunday night. Axios quoted an unnamed source present during the interview who said that Comey “answered every question” posed to him. Hopefully that means he’ll respond to genuine lines of criticism against him, including his decision to investigate both Hillary Clinton and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election but only discuss one of those investigations in public.
Another Trump hush-money scandal raises questions about his hidden debts.
The Associated Press is reporting that in early 2016 the National Enquirer paid Dino Sajudin, a doorman, $30,000 for the rights “in perpetuity” to a story he’d heard about Donald Trump’s sex life: that the president had fathered an illegitimate child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations.” The Enquirer never ran a story based on the information it received from Sajudin.
This recalls two earlier efforts by third parties to keep damaging information about Trump from coming to light. The Enquirer similarly paid $150,000 to silence former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an affair with Trump. And Michael Cohen, a longtime Trump lawyer, has admitted to paying $130,000 to adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump early in his current marriage.
What’s disturbing about these stories is that they suggest Trump owes unknown chips to his benefactors. The Enquirer and Cohen presumably didn’t pay these settlements out of charity. The president has a personal, and perhaps financial, debt to unknown parties who are protecting him from scandal and possibly blackmail. In the wake of the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s office and residences, where investigators confiscated records pertaining to his payment to Clifford, these payouts could well present a major legal problem for Trump.
As I reported yesterday, Pruitt has survived these scandals in part because President Donald Trump still sees him as a political asset. “The president cares about his base and how they view Pruitt,” Trump’s former energy advisor, George David Banks, told me. “That may be the most important part of the job in the president’s eyes.” Trump’s supporters in West Virginia apparently told the president last week that they “love” Pruitt and don’t care about the allegations against him of corruption and taxpayer waste.
Pruitt is not just an asset to Trump in coal country. He’s also not a threat to Trump anywhere else. According to HuffPost, “Just a third of Trump voters ... say Pruitt has done anything wrong, and just 7 percent that his behavior casts an unflattering reflection on the president.” In other words, Pruitt’s scandals aren’t damaging Trump in any meaningful way, so the president might not see a compelling reason to fire him.
On Wednesday, after months of speculation, Ryan made it official: He will retire from Congress at the end of the term. “This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House,” aide Brendan Buck said in a statement. “He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January. After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father.”
The line being pushed by Ryan’s camp is that, with the passage of last year’s $1.5 trillion tax bill, the Wisconsin Republican has no worlds left to conquer. This is stretching the truth some, given Ryan’s long-held ambition to overhaul entitlement programs like Medicaid. But the deficit increase that will follow the tax cut—a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy—does make Ryan’s dream of a large-scale reduction of public benefits more likely.
This is ultimately about politics. Ryan has been speaker since the fall of 2015, a tenure that has been marked by the rise of Donald Trump and constant threats of civil war within his caucus. For the last two and a half years, Ryan has repeatedly bowed to pressure from the right of his party and has, with the notable exception of the immediate aftermath of the Access Hollywood tape, refused to speak out against the president, let alone act to restrain him. Pressed to respond to the president’s bad tweets—or the status of the Dreamers, whom he had pledged to protect—Ryan has punted.
This will be the legacy of Ryan’s speakership. On the one hand, a massive upward redistribution of wealth and a steady erosion of the social safety net. On the other, a refusal to do anything to stop Trump.
Why did the FBI raid the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen?
The New York Timesreported on Monday that federal agents seized “records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress,” presumably referring to the $130,000 payments Cohen made to Stephanie Clifford—who is known professionally as Stormy Daniels—during the 2016 campaign. According to the Times, the search warrants were obtained by the federal prosecutor in Manhattan after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.
Executing a search warrant against any attorney’s office, let alone a personal lawyer for the president of the United States, is no small matter. Attorney and legal blogger Ken White noted that the federal guidelines require prosecutors to seek approval from the Justice Department’s upper echelons before applying for a warrant targeting a lawyer’s office. That DOJ officials approved the raid suggests that the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan had an extremely good reason to search Cohen’s workplace.
This is the first public indication that Cohen is involved in a federal investigation that’s unrelated to Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election meddling. The Washington Post reported last month that Mueller had requested documents and other materials related to Russian interference, but added that there was “no indication” that Cohen is a subject or target of the special counsel’s investigation.
That’ll likely come as little relief to Cohen himself as he now faces a federal investigation of his own. One possible avenue of inquiry for federal prosecutors is whether the president compensated Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Clifford during the 2016 campaign as part of a non-disclosure agreement about her alleged past sexual liaisons with Trump. If he wasn’t reimbursed, Cohen may have run afoul of federal campaign-finance laws, since the payment could be considered an in-kind donation to Trump’s campaign beyond the individual legal limit.
Week two of Pruitt’s scandalpalooza is off to a blazing start.
Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt endured what The Daily Beast deemed “a tougher week than any Cabinet official yet.” It’s already clear that this week won’t be any easier. On Monday, TheNew York Timesreported that the federal government’s top ethics official is getting involved in Pruitt’s hodgepodge of corruption and waste scandals. David J. Apol, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, reportedly sent a letter to the EPA demanding the agency take “appropriate actions” to address questions of impropriety. “The success of our government depends on maintaining the trust of the people we serve,” Apol wrote.
The weekend didn’t provide much relief for Pruitt, either. On Sunday, CNN reported on the unprecedented nature of Pruitt’s security detail. His team “consists of 19 agents and includes a fleet of at least 19 vehicles,” which “leaves the dollar amount for his round-the-clock security in the millions,” according to the report. The EPA said that Pruitt has unusual security needs because of “unprecedented” death threats. But in response to a public records request for death threats against Pruitt, the EPA asserted that no records exist.
Lawmakers and pundits across the political spectrum also criticized the EPA chief over the weekend for his sketchy condo rental with a lobbyist couple; his lavish spending on travel and security; and his reported retaliation against EPA staffers who questioned that spending. “I don’t mean to denigrate Mr. Pruitt but doggone it, he represents the president of the United States and it is hurting his boss and it needs to stop,” Republican Senator John Kennedy said on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. Kennedy also told Pruitt to “stop acting like a chucklehead.”
Pruitt’s job still does not appear to be in jeopardy. On Monday, Republican Senator John Barrasso—the chairman of the Senate panel that oversees the EPA—expressed his support for Pruitt. And the EPA chief still had the public support of the president as of Saturday.
In defending Pruitt, both Barrasso and Trump cited his success at the EPA; Trump said he was doing a “great job,” and Barrasso said Pruitt has “accomplished key priorities.” But as I pointed out on Friday—and as the New York Times, Politico, and NPR have pointed out since—Pruitt hasn’t actually accomplished much when it comes to rolling back EPA regulations.
Keeping with his habit of announcing major foreign policy shifts via Twitter, President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned an alleged chemical attack in Syria, calling out Russian President Putin by name.
An unnamed White House official toldThe New York Times that the “big price” could possibly involve a missile strike.
The chemical attack comes days after Trump announced his intent to pull U.S. forces out of Syria in a matter of months, and a little over a week after he ordered the State Department to freeze some $200 million in humanitarian aid for the Syrian recovery effort. Given, however, that this is at least the thirdmass-casualty chemical attack attributed to Syrian government forces since President Barack Obama famously declared chemical weapons a “red line” in the Syrian conflict, Trump’s switchbacks may be seen as part of a broader tradition of U.S. inconsistency in Syria.
If determining the appropriate, effective, and politically feasible response in Syria was tough in the Obama years, it’s considerably murkier now, thanks to the increasing problem Russia presents to U.S. foreign policy. Monday morning, hours after a deadly airstrike attributed to Israel hit a Syrian airbase near Homs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that Russian investigation of the site of Saturday’s alleged chemical attack had found no evidence of chemical weapons. Meanwhile, stocks in Russian firms took a nose-dive as sanctions imposed by the U.S. on seven Russian oligarchs on Friday took their toll. Exactly one week ago, 24 nations expelled nearly 140 Russian diplomats as a coordinated response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. And Trump’s Twitter attack on Putin could mark a dangerous turn in their once-chummy relationship.
In a conflict where victims have long felt “forgotten” or ignored, the response to this latest attack, whatever it should be, seems all too likely focus on politics rather than addressing a humanitarian nightmare.