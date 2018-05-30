Menu
Magazine

VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images

Surprise: murdered Russian journalist reappears, holds live press conference.

On Tuesday, the world was mourning the murder in Kiev of Arkady Babchenko, seemingly the latest killing of a Russian journalist and critic of Vladimir Putin. Babchecko had been shot in the back after leaving his apartment. But this morning, Babchenko appeared at a press conference and explained that his murder had been faked, an elaborate sting operation to help capture those who had put an bounty on his head.

As a result of the brilliant special operation carried out by Ukrainian law enforcers,” Anton Gerashchenko, of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, wrote in Russian on Facebook, “the killer who received the order for the murder of Arkady and the organizer of the murder were detained.”

Gerashchenko compared the ruse to Sherlock Holmes faking his own death in the classic story “The Final Problem.” Other analysts drew more contemporary parallels:

The police operation was so secret that Babchenko didn’t even tell those closest to him, including his wife, who was the one who reported the shooting to the police. This morning, the journalist offered a few words to his mourners:

National Review inhabits an intellectual no-man’s land.

Jonah Goldberg is receiving loud hosannas, especially from fellow Never Trump conservatives, for his latest National Review column decrying how both the left and right deal with immigration. In truth, there is much to admire in the column, particularly Goldberg’s incisive critique of nativists who dehumanize immigrants:

Today the conversation about immigration is so toxic in part because we poisonously disagree about what it means to be an American. Thanks to the identity politics of the Left and the Right, immigrants are increasingly cast either as imported victims ready-made to join the Coalition of the Oppressed or invading “takers,” “rapists,” and even “animals.” If White House adviser Stephen Miller has his way, the children of immigrants would be seen as a terrorism threat, which might explain why the Trump administration is snatching babies from their mothers at the border.

Yet this argument rests on false equivalence. Even if we stipulate, for the sake of argument, that the left has been using immigrants as props in a culture war, that is surely a venial sin compared to the obscenity of “snatching babies from their mothers” because you see those children as a potential terrorists.

Goldberg is here executing a common feint among Never Trump conservatives. He is taking a position agreeing on a fundamental level with the left (that immigrants should be seen as humans and potential American citizens) but still making a few jabs at progressives, maintaining status as a card-carrying conservative.

Goldberg’s column is symptomatic of the way National Review now exists in perilous territory between the left and the right. On a few keys issues, notably the controversy over the firing of Roseanne Barr, the magazine is leaning closer to moderate liberals than to the Trumpian right. But whether to keep up appearances or for other reasons, they couch arguments within a pox-on-both-your-houses framework.

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

Can Kim Kardashian convince Trump to pardon a first-time drug offender?

Vanity Fair reports that the reality star is meeting this afternoon with White House adviser Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, to discuss prison reform in general and one prisoner in particular: Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who has been behind bars for 21 years.

After being convicted for her role in a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring in Memphis, Tennessee, in the early 1990s, Johnson was given a mandatory life sentence without parole in 1996. Her case was picked up by the nonprofit Clemency for All Non-violent Drug Offenders (CAN-DO) and has circulated throughout social media, where Kardashian caught wind of it in 2017:

Kushner has been an advocate for prison reform since his father’s 2005 arrest for tax evasion, and since joining he White House he has largely focused on prisoner reentry programs like bipartisan First Step Act. He and Kardashian reportedly have been in talks for months about Johnson’s case.

While Trump set a precedent last year for granting clemency in cases of egregious sentencing, this particular case may be at odds with the aims of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who last year reversed an Obama administration position by calling for prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense” against low-level offenders—including those who face severe mandatory sentences.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Regrets? Trump has some about Jeff Sessions.

On Tuesday night, The New York Times broke the startling news that President Donald Trump tried to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “unrecuse” himself in March 2017 from the Russia investigation, an act that might constitute an attempt at obstructing justice. Before making the request, Trump had punished Sessions by giving him the silent treatment for two days as the Attorney General haplessly tried to talk to the president about the administration’s efforts to implement a travel ban.

“When they met, Mr. Trump was ready to talk — but not about the travel ban,” the Times reports. “His grievance was with Mr. Sessions: The president objected to his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Mr. Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry, berated Mr. Sessions and told him he should reverse his decision, an unusual and potentially inappropriate request.”

Interviewed by CBS This Morning on Wednesday, South Carolina Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy tried to put a good face on Trump’s actions. “I would be frustrated, too,” Gowdy said. “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” Trump quoted these words and added his own twist:

When a member of the cabinet loses the confidence of the president, they usually either resign or are fired. But neither possibility is likely right now: Sessions shows no signs of leaving, possibly in fear that if he goes Trump will quash the Russia investigation. Conversely, Trump, possibly fearing that he wouldn’t be able to get a new attorney general confirmed, isn’t prepared to fire Sessions. So Trump and Sessions are stuck with each other and America is stuck with both.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bill Maher gets caught in the Roseanne Barr crossfire.

The firing of Barr for writing a racist tweet has led some conservatives to decry an alleged double standard. On Tuesday, Charlie Kirk tweeted:

Going a bit further, some on the right are calling for tit-for-tat revenge, demanding that Maher be fired:

This argument rests on a false equivalence. Maher’s insult of Trump was a personal one, while Barr’s attack on Valarie Jarrett rests on a centuries old anti-black trope linking African Americans to apes.

But also, Maher and Barr aren’t equivalent figures politically. Maher might lean liberal but he’s heterodox on many issues such as Islam (where he’s been guilty of Islamophobia). And he often has conservative guests on his show and gives them ample time to talk. Given all that, retaliating against Maher seems counterproductive, a fact that the smarter conservatives figured out:

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Trey Gowdy rejects Trump’s Spygate theory.

The South Carolina Republican congressman, best known for his aggressive investigation of the Obama administration’s handling of the Benghazi attack, dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim that his campaign was spied on by the FBI in 2016. “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got,” Gowdy told Fox News on Tuesday night.

In defending the FBI, Gowdy broke ranks with Trump’s repeated attempts to discredit the Mueller investigation by casting doubt on the underlying case. As Politico notes, “Moments after Gowdy’s interview, Trump took the stage at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, and insisted that his campaign had been ‘infiltrated’ by political opponents, reiterating the allegation that he has leveled in recent weeks as part of an effort to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.”

In normal times, Gowdy’s words might carry weight among Republicans. After all, he’s an unimpeachable conservative who won during the Tea Party wave of 2010 and earned renown on the right for his fierce questioning of Hillary Clinton during the Benghazi hearings.

But these are not normal times. Gowdy himself seems an anachronism in a Trumpized GOP, which might explain why he’s not running for re-election this fall. As Gowdy prepares to leave office, he can afford to be more frank than other Republican lawmakers. But it is unlikely he’ll sway many Trump voters to doubt the president’s Spygate fantasy.

May 29, 2018

Photo by Getty Images

“Spygate” and a short history of conspiracy-mongering.

President Donald Trump is no stranger to conspiracy theories. Aside from his famous Obama “birtherism,” he has also suggested the American government knew about 9/11 before it happened and that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered. But with his recent false suggestions that the FBI and Department of Justice under the Obama administration planted spies in the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, Trump is headed down a particularly troubling path.

In an analysis of Trump’s increasing use of conspiracy theories,  Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times argue that stirring up paranoia is a conscious strategy. “It is a vital ingredient in the president’s communications arsenal, a social media-fueled, brashly expressed narrative of dubious accusations and dark insinuations that allows him to promote his own version of reality,” Davis and Haberman observe. “Students of Mr. Trump’s life and communication style argue that the idea of conspiracies is a vital part of his strategy to avoid accountability and punch back at detractors, real or perceived, including the news media.”

If this is a deliberate tactic, it is working—both because many in the right-wing media and Republican Party seem to buy the fables, and because such accusations, almost regardless of whether they are believed, seem tailor-made to distract from potential criticisms and destabilize the public’s sense of what is true and what isn’t. As such, Trump’s effective use of conspiracy theories calls to mind some ominous historical parallels. The most famous American precedent is Senator Joseph McCarthy, whose demagoguery poisoned the political system in the early 1950s, as with his accusation that former Secretary of State George Marshall was involved with treason.

But McCarthy was only a senator, while Trump is president. There are few examples in America’s past of a chief executive so willing not merely to demonize potential enemies, but instead to conjure entirely imaginary demons for political purposes: While credible reports suggest an FBI informant contacted campaign aides over concerns about Russian interference, this is a far cry from the sleeper agent Trump has alleged was sent to infiltrate his campaign.

The only existing parallels are tyrants like Stalin, who used fictions of saboteurs and foreign agents to keep the population in line, and explain away any setbacks. To be sure, Trump is nowhere close to Stalin, and American presidents are restrained by a system of laws and checks that make any quick descent into tyranny unlikely. Just because America isn’t Soviet Russia doesn’t mean Trump isn’t using tyrant’s tools. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr is the Trump era.

In the wake of Barr’s racist tweets from earlier today, ABC has cancelled her show.  “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced in a written statement. 

The Barr fiasco is the latest example of the trouble mainstream institutions face as American public opinion frays in the Trump era. Mainstream media is geared towards representing the political center but accommodating both political parties. Just as The Atlantic found itself ensnared in controversy over hiring the inflammatory conservative polemicist Kevin Williamson, so ABC learned that hiring Barr meant being responsible for her most repellent opinions. 

The inspiration for rebooting Barr’s show was to give Trump supporters a program that mirrors their experiences. But the show centers around a figure who embodied the darkest impulses of the times, including conspiracy mongering and racism. 

As Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent suggests, even many Trump supporters are likely to be wary of Barr’s particularly naked racism:

The Roseanne show was a huge hit, with roughly 10 per cent of Americans watching the first show. Subsequent episodes tapered off in ratings but still drew an impressive audience. President Donald Trump himself hailed the ratings success of the show and called up Barr to congratulate her. 

The cancellation is likely to add gasoline to the already burning culture wars. Even in the unlikely event Trump remains quiet, many of his supporters will decry the cancellation as yet another example of political correctness run amok. Conversely, Trump’s opponents will see it as further proof that the Republican Party has been taken over by paranoid bigots. 

ABC’s goal was surely nothing more than ratings, which they got. But they also received a lesson: that you can’t profit from polarization without also being burned by it.

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Katrina killed 1,833 people. Hurricane Maria killed at least 4,645.

The death toll from last year’s devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico is nearly 73 times greater than the government’s official estimate of 64 deaths, according to a new study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. First reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, its findings are a damning indictment of the Trump administration’s response to the storm.

Most of the deaths occurred in the days, weeks, and months after Maria, often due to a lack of medical services. The Post describes the case of Ivette Leon, a 54-year-old mother who couldn’t get cell phone reception to dial 911. Her daughter “cradled her mother’s head as she lay dying on the floor of her bedroom ... gasping for air and pleading for help.” Leon died on November 29, more than a month after Maria hit the island. The study says that thousands more died this way: waiting for help that never arrived.

In some cases, help from the U.S. government was slow to arrive because of the limits of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. But help was also slow to arrive because of the government’s denial about how much help was needed. When President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico in October, he said things could have been much worse. “Every death is a horror,” he said, “but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina and you look at the tremendous—hundreds and hundreds of people that died—and you look at what happened here... You can be very proud. Everybody watching can really be very proud of what’s taken place in Puerto Rico.”

Now, eight months after the storm, 13,000 Puerto Ricans still lack electricity, 283 schools are slated to close because thousands of people have fled the island, and another hurricane season is less than a week away.

Why did a Russian man vandalize a painting of Ivan the Terrible?

After drinking vodka in the café of Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery, a 37-year-old man from the town of Voronezh used a metal pole from a security rope to attack Ilya Repin’s 1885 painting Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581. The painting is now “badly damaged,” the gallery says, the canvas torn in three places.

The painting depicts Ivan the Terrible holding his son after delivering the blow that would kill him. Repin supposedly conceived of the painting a few years earlier, inspired by the theme of vengeance in Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphonic suite Antar. Some Russian nationalists have claimed that the bloody incident never happened, although most historians differ (the son was furious with the father for attacking his pregnant wife; relations deteriorated). Some Orthodox Christians even tried to get the gallery to remove the painting, claiming it was offensive. The gallery refused.

Ivan the Terrible is undergoing something of a makeover these days. In 2016, the Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky unveiled a statue of the leader, who killed thousands of Russians during his 16th century oprichnina. Look at Charles IX of France, Medinsky pointed out. He killed a lot of Hugenots.

Sophie Pinkham has recently written about the nationalist myths of war and triumph that are being rebuilt around the legacy of Ivan the Terrible. Ivan’s siege of Kazan, immortalized on film in Eisenstein’s film about his life, was in 2003 celebrated in a military history book published by Russia’s defense ministry.

It remains unclear, however, what motivated the unnamed vandal of the painting, who said only that he became “overwhelmed by something” after drinking the vodka.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr apologizes but ABC keeps quiet.

The ABC star early Tuesday tweeted a picture of Valarie Jarrett, former Barack Obama advisor, with the blurb: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” After a barrage of criticism, Barr deleted the tweet and offered this half-hearted mea culpa:

As a display of contrition, this falls far short of the mark. After all, the original offending tweet wasn’t offensive because it was about Jarrett’s politics or looks. Rather, it was conspiratorial, racist, and Islamophobic.

But as insufficient as it is, Barr at least made a gesture of remorse, which throws into relief the utter silence of her employer, ABC. As New York Times reporter Sopan Deb tweeted:

As Deb suggests, Roseanne Barr making incendiary and conspiratorial comments is hardly a surprise.

CNN’s Brian Stelter offered a similar analysis:

ABC knew her history when they gave her a new show and they’ve decided to keep their peace and enjoy the high ratings. Her racism and paranoia says as much about the network as it does about the star.

Update, 12:55 EST: Wanda Sykes, consulting producer on Roseanne, has announced she won’t be returning to the show.