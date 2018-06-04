Menu
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Maureen Dowd echoes conservatives by blaming Obama for Trump.

In his new book The World as It Is, Ben Rhodes, former advisor to president Barack Obama, quotes the shocked reaction of his boss to the election of Donald Trump. “What if we were wrong?” the president asked. “Maybe we pushed too far. Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”

These questions reflect Obama’s longstanding habits of self-criticism and concern for national unity, but for New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd they provide an opportunity to smirk at the former president and hold him responsible for electing his successor. “Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Obama told his aides. Dowd’s gloss on this is, “We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.”

According to Dowd, “President Obama could be deliberative, reticent and cautious to a fault, which spurred an appetite for a more impulsive, visceral, hurly-burly successor.”

Down wouldn’t describe herself as a conservative, but to a remarkable extent, her story of the aloof Obama paving the way for Trump echoes the standard line on the right. Dowd’s piece rehashed many points made on Friday by Matthew Continetti in the Washington Free Beacon, in a column which described Obama as “an aloof, smug, vainglorious chief executive totally divorced from political reality.”

The Dowd/Continetti version of history gives huge priority to personality (or rather assumptions about personality such as the idea that Obama is “smug”) while ignoring structural factors. It rests on the assumption that the Democrats should have been able to win the presidency in 2016 easily and the failure to do so rests with Obama. But winning the presidency three times in a row is very difficult for a political party. Since the Civil War, the Democrats have only done it once, with Franklin Roosevelt under the exceptional circumstances of the Great Depression and the Second World War. Replacing Obama with another Democrat was always going to be a hard slog, and what is impressive is that Hillary Clinton won a sizable popular vote victory despite losing the electoral college.

If Obama’s liberal policies did provoke a backlash, that still doesn’t explain why Trump won. After all, the Republicans fielded 17 candidates in the presidential primaries in 2015 and 2016, all of whom were critical of Obama on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and gun control (which Continetti includes in his list of presidential sins). If Republicans wanted to, they could have run some very conservative candidates in 2016 such as Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio. Instead they went with Trump.

What distinguished Trump from the other Republicans was his shamelessness in making racist appeals. From his birtherism to his calls for a wall to keep out Mexican “rapists” to his push for a Muslim ban, Trump ran an extraordinarily bigoted campaign. Trump’s success was hardly surprising given the fact that Obama was the first African-American president and the Republicans have been exploiting racism as a wedge issue since the Southern Strategy coalesced in 1964. What truly paved the way for Trump is the long history of Republican pandering to prejudice.

Racism goes unmentioned by either Dowd or Continetti. But racism, more than any imaginary smugness, explains how Obama led to Trump. Obama’s presidency provoked a backlash because he disrupted the racial hierarchy. Conservatives like Continetti have good reason for wanting to whitewash this fact and now they have an ally in Dowd, who is mainstreaming their self-serving version of history.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Bannonism lives on in Germany.

Richard Grenell has only recent taken up the post of representing the United States in Germany, but he’s already in hot water. On Sunday, he gave an interview to Breitbart where he stated, “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.” Germany already has a conservative government, headed by Christian Democrat Angela Merkel, but Grenell clearly wants to encourage political forces further on the right, such the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy blasted Grenell in a tweet:

The Washington Post reports that “German newspaper headlines summarized Grenell’s comments on Monday morning as having ‘caused a stir’ and described them as ‘not diplomatic or as an ‘indication that Grenell would like to unseat the Merkel government. Leading German journalists accused the ambassador of acting as a ‘political activist.’”

Aside from the diplomatic indiscretion, Grenell’s comments are noteworthy for what they say about the ideological dimensions of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Former Trump confidant Steve Bannon is currently in political exile, having been forced to leave both the White House and Breitbart (though he did give CNN an hour-long interview on Friday). But Grenell’s comments show that Bannon’s core idea of creating an international alliance of right-wing nationalists lives on in the Trump administration.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Trump says he can commit federal crimes and get away with it.

The president’s assertion came in the form of a Monday morning tweet, where he cited “numerous legal scholars” as the basis for his unprecedented declaration. “But why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump added.

Legal scholars generally agree that the pardon is one of the president’s least constrained constitutional powers: He can grant them at will for any federal offenses, Congress can’t revoke or modify them, and the Supreme Court has never before intervened to limit one. Indeed, one of the few aspects of the power where legal scholars often disagree is whether a president can use it to escape criminal culpability.

In practical terms, Trump’s statement claims the right to commit federal crimes and then immunize himself from the consequences. It’s a stark declaration of lawlessness without precedent in American history. It also recalls one of Richard Nixon’s most famous assertions during the Watergate crisis. In a 1973 press conference in Florida, Nixon defended himself against accusations of impropriety and profiting from his career in public service.

People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” he told reporters. “Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.” Trump sent a different message on Monday: I can be a crook, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me.

June 01, 2018

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Summit with North Korea will be about relationship building rather than nukes.

President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he’ll be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. As with his earlier letter he sent to Kim after cancelling a summit, Trump framed the meeting in the language of personal connections. “It’s going to have to be a process, but relationships are building, and that’s a very good thing,” the president told assembled journalists. About the animosity that led to the cancellation, Trump said, “We’re over that. Totally over that.” He also praised a letter that he had received from Kim a “very nice letter.” Then, strangely, Trump acknowledged he hadn’t read Kim’s letter:

Leaving the letter aside, Trump’s approach to North Korea suggests that he wants to form a bond before taking up tough issues. Trump indicated that he did not talk about human rights with Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea’s Central Committee who brought the letter to the White House. Trump seemed eager to dampen down any expectations that the nuclear stand-off would be seriously addressed at the meeting.

As CBS news correspondent Bianna Golodryga noted, Trump is giving Kim Jong Un exactly what he wanted: a photo op which enhances North Korea’s international profile without making any concessions on its nuclear arsenal.

Trump isn’t completely wrong in his instincts. Diplomacy is about relationship building and any long term settlement will require trust-building exercises. But diplomacy also rests on knowledge and there is little reason to think that Trump or his administration can get up to speed on actual policy in time for the summit. Indeed, Matthew  Pottinger, the top official for Asia in the National Security Council, made news earlier this week by telling reporters in a backgrounder that it would be “impossible” for Trump to be prepared for a summit by June 12. 

Nicholas Kamm/Getty

Did Trump tell anyone about the jobs report before he tweeted about it?

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he was “looking forward” to the jobs numbers that were scheduled to be released later that day. Investors, many of whom built models devoted to tracking the president’s Twitter feed months ago, quickly read the obvious subtext—that the numbers were very good—and jumped into action, juicing Treasury yields and sending the dollar climbing in response.

The jobs numbers, like other pieces of classified information, are closely guarded and are not supposed to be released in advance. Journalists who have access to early figures are not allowed to use electronics when they receive the numbers, and decades of precedent have kept the president, and other high-level officials, quiet about the numbers as well. The jobs figures move markets, as Jeet Heer pointed out earlier today, and early access to that information would be enormously valuable to traders.

Much of the early response to Trump’s tweet focused on Trump’s habit of breaking with precedent and decorum. But it also raises another question. Trump got information about the jobs report on Thursday evening, well before he publicly commented about it. We know that he often spends several hours on the phone every night talking to various rich guys. We also know that, back in March, one of those rich guys, Carl Icahn, dumped millions in steel stock right before the president announced steel tariffs.

Trump tweeting about the jobs numbers is a serious breach of protocol, but not one that privileged specific interests over others. If Trump discussed the jobs report with his friends before the markets opened, that’s a different story.

YouTube/Fox News

What does Jordan Peterson have to do with psychology anymore?

Thanks to his YouTube following, his bestselling self-help book 12 Rules for Life, and his skill at repackaging Jungian ideas to support social conservatism, Peterson has become one of the world’s most famous psychologists. But mixing celebrity, political activism, and clinical care seems to have hampered his ability to help his patients, according to an in-depth report from Jonathan Goldsbie for the website Canadaland.

Investigating the claims of a former Peterson client who had lodged a complaint with the College of Psychologists of Ontario, Goldsbie concluded that Peterson’s growing celebrity in 2017 conflicted with his clinical practice. Among other acts, Peterson “cancelled sessions with patients, later claiming illness, while maintaining an appointment to appear on television; he responded to messages from patients with auto-reply emails which brought up the challenges of his burgeoning fame, directing recipients to send argumentative emails to his ideological opponents; he employed his wife to sort through emails from patients without first asking for their consent; he shared potentially identifying information about patients with other patients.”

Peterson tacitly acknowledged the problem in mid-2017 by no longer seeing clients—a wise decision, perhaps, given the problems experienced by other celebrity doctors such as Andrew Weil, Mehmet Oz, and Phil McGraw. “When the practice of clinical medicine begins to be trumped by individual physician brand-building,” Scientific American argued last year,patient safety and well being can become endangered. And while many of the mega-media physicians often do face scrutiny for their practices, physicians who are merely social media celebrities attract less, even though they might have just as large an audience.”

Peterson’s authority rests on being a clinical psychologist and university teacher, and yet, he no longer seems to do those jobs: In addition to halting his clinical practice, he has taken an extended leave from teaching at the University of Toronto, where he’s a tenured professor. He’s instead spending his time selling his wares as a popular writer and lecturer. There’s nothing wrong with that in and of itself, but Peterson might do well to be more honest about what his current profession is.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is preparing an actual bailout of the coal industry.

Sixteen months into the job, President Donald Trump has largely failed to deliver on his campaign promise to “put our miners back to work.” Despite halting more than 40 environmental regulations, coal plants are still closing at a staggering rate. Demand for coal continues to decline, too, and no new plants are being built.

But the Trump administration isn’t giving up on coal quite yet. On Thursday, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Dlouhy released the details of their new plan: to make electricity grid operators buy coal-fired power, whether they want to or not.

The 41-page plan—circulated before the National Security Council meeting on Friday and obtained by Dlouhy—says Trump officials plan to justify their directive by using a Cold War–era law called the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to intervene in markets during national security emergencies. Coal industry players have long argued that coal’s decline is a national security issue, because the renewable energy it’s being replaced with is unreliable. The loudest such player has been Robert Murray, a Trump donor and coal company CEO, who said last month that the federal government needed to bail out the industry in order “to make sure grandma doesn’t die on the operating table.”

Independent energy analysts have largely rejected this argument, saying adding renewable energy actually increases the reliability of the grid. If Trump does bail out the industry, perhaps some of those new profits can go toward the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which helps cover medical expenses for ex-coal miners with black lung disease. The fund is at immediate risk of insolvency due to shrinking contributions from coal companies, according to a Reuters report.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President ensures market reacts to him, not jobs report.

The good news is the economy continues to hum along at a strong pace. On Friday morning the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 223,000 jobs were added in May, bringing unemployment down to 3.8 per cent. The bad news is that the president couldn’t help but blab about this good news before it was officially announced.

“President Trump on Friday broke with decades of protocol and commented publicly about the highly anticipated jobs report data 69 minutes before they were released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” The Washington Post reports. “Treasury yields moved sharply higher within seconds of a tweet from President Trump that said he was ‘looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning.’ He had never issued such a tweet before.”

Obviously, some on Wall Street were paying attention to Trump’s feed and quickly pounced on the news. New Yorker Staff writer Adam Davidson tweeted a sharp analysis of how Trump’s norm-breaking behavior could have a larger effect on the economy:

Over the first two years of the Trump economy, two conflicting trends have tugged at each other: the robustness of economy has been in tension with Trump’s various norm-breaking antics (igniting a trade war and using twitter to attack individual companies). The question remain whether Trump’s activities will end up sabotaging the economy.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Niall Ferguson wanted opposition research on a student.

Campus arguments over diversity and free speech are causing some distinguished academics to do extremely strange things. Ferguson, a historian affiliated with both Oxford and Stanford University and much celebrated for his books on the topics like the First World War and the British Empire, is a prime example. At Stanford, Ferguson had been a member of the Cardinal Conversations program which brought in guest speakers to the university. In that capacity, Ferguson was anxious about student criticism of some speakers such as Charles Murray, the social scientist notorious for his views on race and IQ who spoke at Stanford in February. 

As The Stanford Daily reported on Thursday, newly public emails show that Ferguson’s eagerness to fight off what he saw as encroaching political correctness led the historian to some bizarre extracurricular activity. Ferguson teamed up with a group of student Republicans, led by John Rice-Cameron, to wage a covert political battle against Michael Ocon, a  student they viewed as excessively left-wing. In the e-mails they refer to Ocon as “Mr. O” and talk about ways to discredit him. “Some opposition research on Mr. O might also be worthwhile,” Ferguson wrote. Ferguson’s research assistant Max Minshull was tasked with the job of collecting the dirt on Ocon. 

“Now we turn to the more subtle game of grinding them down on the committee,” Ferguson wrote in another email. “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” Rice-Cameron, the son of Barack Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, was equally grandiose. “Slowly, we will continue to crush the Left’s will to resist, as they will crack under pressure,” Rice-Cameron crowed in an email, showing he has a great future ahead of him doing Darth Vader cosplay. 

When the emails were revealed to Stanford officials, Ferguson resigned from his position on the Cardinal Conversations program. “It seemed to me that the Cardinal Conversations student steering committee was in danger of being taken over by elements that were fundamentally hostile to free speech,” Ferguson explained to The Stanford Daily. “It was, however, rash of me to seek to involve the Stanford Republicans, and reckless to use such inflammatory language.” 

Ferguson was more than just “rash.” It invites the question: Why does the defense of free speech require a scholar to engage in political dirty tricks? 

May 31, 2018

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Samantha Bee picked the worst moment to insult Ivanka Trump.

In comedy, timing is everything, as Samantha Bee is discovering amid the outrage over an offensive joke on her show Full Frontal about the president’s daughter. “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee quipped. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!”

After the episode aired, Bee issued a quick apology, stating, “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Bee’s comments would be provocative at the best of times, but were especially incendiary given that actress Roseanne Barr recently lost her sitcom after sending out a racist tweet. Against the backdrop of Barr’s firing, Bee’s own insult became natural fodder for partisan theater.

Conservatives were quick to decry a double standard:

Meanwhile, liberals emphasized the difference between Bee’s comments and Barr’s:

The true commonality between the Barr and Bee controversies is both show that American politics is increasingly dominated by television, as befits the era of a reality TV president. Although real world news continues to happen (shooting wars and trade wars, hurricanes and scandals), television is now a major front for ideological contest. By insulting Ivanka Trump at a moment when the political right was looking for tit-for-tat retaliation, regardless of whether the joke would have been productive or appropriate under any circumstances, Bee made the wrong joke at the wrong time.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

John Boehner believes in naps.

While delivering a keynote speech at a political conference in Michigan, the former speaker of the House offered an acute analysis of the GOP. “There is no Republican Party,” Boehner said. “There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is taking a nap somewhere.”

This might sound like a damning diagnosis of a party which has abandoned all principles and become a personality cult. But as it turns out, Boehner is quite happy with the results. He went on to say that, “If you peel away the noise and the tweets, the things that he’s doing are really good things.” Boehner also said he was “thrilled the U.S. is leading” in foreign policy. The retired lawmaker waved away concerns that Trump has launched a trade war by saying that the president’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum was just a hardball negotiating tactic.

It’s clear that Boehner’s pronouncements apply as much to himself as others. Like most prominent Republicans, Boehner has decided to take a “nap” and let Trump have his way even at the cost of violating norms and party principles (such as free trade). This abdication of leadership is the true reason why the Republican Party no longer really exists.