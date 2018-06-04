Menu
No, Ronald Reagan would not have joined the #Resistance.

Patti Davis, one of the daughters of the late president, writes in The Washington Post that Reagan would be displeased by Trump’s America. “He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a president who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances,” Davis argues.

Davis is right that in many crucial respects Ronald Reagan is very different than Donald Trump. Reagan was much more inclusive when talking about immigration and signed an act in 1986 that gave three million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship. Reagan was also a free trader and foreign policy internationalist.

But even if Reagan might not have supported all of Trump’s policies, he would not have have pushed Congress to hold him accountable. The evidence from Reagan’s own life is that he would’ve been as loyal to Trump as most Republican lawmakers are. Reagan loved to cite the adage he called the 11th Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

Reagan lived by those words during the Watergate scandal, when he was governor of California and also one of the most ardent defenders of embattled president Richard Nixon. In true Trumpian fashion, Reagan repeatedly denounced the investigation into Nixon’s crimes as a “witch hunt.” When Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev visited America in 1973, Reagan told the press, “I just think it’s too bad that [Watergate] is taking people’s attention from what I think is the most brilliant accomplishment of any president of this century, and that is the steady progress towards peace and the easing of tensions.”

Given Trump’s sordidness, it’s tempting to romanticize earlier Republican presidents. But Reagan is a precursor to Trump.

June 05, 2018

Ted Cruz forgets his own words on limits of presidential pardons.

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted, “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Later that day, Haley Byrd of The Weekly Standard asked Senator Ted Cruz if he agreed with Trump that presidents could pardon themselves. Cruz paused for 18 excruciating seconds and then said, “That is not a constitutional issue I have studied, so I will withhold judgement at this point.”

Cruz was being forgetful. As legal scholars on Twitter pointed out, in 2015 Cruz authored an article titled “The Obama Administration’s Unprecedented Lawlessness” for The Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. In that article, Cruz wrote extensively about the powers of presidential pardon, arguing for a limited view of presidential authority.

Footnote 79 is especially relevant to current debates. “The pardon power was not seen as suspension or dispensation,” Cruz argued. “The pardon power carries a scope specifically limited to crimes already committed. The pardon may not apply to acts that have not yet been committed, because it would function as a personal waiver, the impermissible dispensation of the laws.” It is hard to square these words with Trump’s expansive view of presidential power.

In becoming a Trump supporter, Cruz has already humiliated himself in many ways. He’s become an advocate of a president who has grossly insulted both Cruz’s wife and his father. Having given up so much dignity, Cruz isn’t losing much by abandoning any claims to consistency on constitutional matters.

June 04, 2018

Are Democrats too invested in New Deal history?

Writing in The Week on Monday, Ryan Cooper argued that the Democrats have betrayed their New Deal heritage for a mess of neoliberalism. “Up through about the early 1970s, it had been a fairly straightforward working-class party, but after a generation of reform, under Bill Clinton it stood for a muddle of capitalism worship leavened with means-tested welfare programs,” Cooper contended. “At bottom, it was a left-inflected version of the same neoliberalism that comprises Republican Party doctrine.”

Cooper’s column provoked a lively Twitter canoe where some of the most prominent voices in left of center journalism weighed in:

Perhaps the main takeaway is that the left critique of the Democratic Party can be valid without resorting to nostalgia. After all, the New Deal had a mixed legacy and was compromised on issues like race. So instead of simply pining for a mythical labor-dominated Democratic Party of the past, leftists might be better off trying to just make that a program for the future.

Bill Clinton’s book tour is turning into a #MeToo reckoning.

When NBC’s Craig Melvin asked Clinton on Monday morning about his affair in the 1990s with Monica Lewinsky, the president bristled at the suggestion that he still had amends to make. “Nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” he said. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

Clinton was promoting his new novel, The President is Missing, co-authored with James Patterson, when the conversation on The Today Show pivoted to the affair he had with the then-White House intern, which ultimately led to his impeachment in 1998.

Melvin wanted to know if Clinton felt a greater responsibility to speak out in the wake of the #MeToo movement, to which the former president crossed his arms and curtly said, “I don’t think it would be an issue because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t.”

The anchor then read a section of an essay Lewinsky wrote for Vanity Fair, published in February, in which she revealed a diagnosis of PTSD following the scandal and described how her view of the affair had changed: “He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college.”

But Clinton told Melvin that he doesn’t feel a personal apology is needed. “No, I do not—I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

In his defense, Clinton cited the work he had done for women during his political career, including introducing a sexual harassment policy when he was governor, hiring two female chiefs of staff, and running an Arkansas attorney general’s office in the 1970s where women “were overrepresented.”

He said of Lewinsky: “I dealt with it 20 years ago plus, and the American people, two-thirds of them, stayed with me. I’ve tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That’s all I have to say.”

Bannonism lives on in Germany.

Richard Grenell has only recently taken up the post of representing the United States in Germany, but he’s already in hot water. On Sunday, he gave an interview to Breitbart where he stated, “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.” Germany already has a conservative government, headed by Christian Democrat Angela Merkel, but Grenell clearly wants to encourage political forces further on the right, such the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy blasted Grenell in a tweet:

The Washington Post reports that “German newspaper headlines summarized Grenell’s comments on Monday morning as having ‘caused a stir’ and described them as ‘not diplomatic or as an ‘indication that Grenell would like to unseat the Merkel government. Leading German journalists accused the ambassador of acting as a ‘political activist.’”

Aside from the diplomatic indiscretion, Grenell’s comments are noteworthy for what they say about the ideological dimensions of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. Former Trump confidant Steve Bannon is currently in political exile, having been forced to leave both the White House and Breitbart (though he did give CNN an hour-long interview on Friday). But Grenell’s comments show that Bannon’s core idea of creating an international alliance of right-wing nationalists lives on in the Trump administration.

Trump says he can commit federal crimes and get away with it.

The president’s assertion came in the form of a Monday morning tweet, where he cited “numerous legal scholars” as the basis for his unprecedented declaration. “But why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump added.

Legal scholars generally agree that the pardon is one of the president’s least constrained constitutional powers: He can grant them at will for any federal offenses, Congress can’t revoke or modify them, and the Supreme Court has never before intervened to limit one. Indeed, one of the few aspects of the power where legal scholars often disagree is whether a president can use it to escape criminal culpability.

In practical terms, Trump’s statement claims the right to commit federal crimes and then immunize himself from the consequences. It’s a stark declaration of lawlessness without precedent in American history. It also recalls one of Richard Nixon’s most famous assertions during the Watergate crisis. In a 1973 press conference in Florida, Nixon defended himself against accusations of impropriety and profiting from his career in public service.

People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” he told reporters. “Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.” Trump sent a different message on Monday: I can be a crook, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me.

Maureen Dowd echoes conservatives by blaming Obama for Trump.

In his new book The World as It Is, Ben Rhodes, former advisor to president Barack Obama, quotes the shocked reaction of his boss to the election of Donald Trump. “What if we were wrong?” the president asked. “Maybe we pushed too far. Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”

These questions reflect Obama’s longstanding habits of self-criticism and concern for national unity, but for New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd they provide an opportunity to smirk at the former president and hold him responsible for electing his successor. “Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Obama told his aides. Dowd’s gloss on this is, “We just weren’t ready for his amazing awesomeness.”

According to Dowd, “President Obama could be deliberative, reticent and cautious to a fault, which spurred an appetite for a more impulsive, visceral, hurly-burly successor.”

Down wouldn’t describe herself as a conservative, but to a remarkable extent, her story of the aloof Obama paving the way for Trump echoes the standard line on the right. Dowd’s piece rehashed many points made on Friday by Matthew Continetti in the Washington Free Beacon, in a column which described Obama as “an aloof, smug, vainglorious chief executive totally divorced from political reality.”

The Dowd/Continetti version of history gives huge priority to personality (or rather assumptions about personality such as the idea that Obama is “smug”) while ignoring structural factors. It rests on the assumption that the Democrats should have been able to win the presidency in 2016 easily and the failure to do so rests with Obama. But winning the presidency three times in a row is very difficult for a political party. Since the Civil War, the Democrats have only done it once, with Franklin Roosevelt under the exceptional circumstances of the Great Depression and the Second World War. Replacing Obama with another Democrat was always going to be a hard slog, and what is impressive is that Hillary Clinton won a sizable popular vote victory despite losing the electoral college.

If Obama’s liberal policies did provoke a backlash, that still doesn’t explain why Trump won. After all, the Republicans fielded 17 candidates in the presidential primaries in 2015 and 2016, all of whom were critical of Obama on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and gun control (which Continetti includes in his list of presidential sins). If Republicans wanted to, they could have run some very conservative candidates in 2016 such as Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio. Instead they went with Trump.

What distinguished Trump from the other Republicans was his shamelessness in making racist appeals. From his birtherism to his calls for a wall to keep out Mexican “rapists” to his push for a Muslim ban, Trump ran an extraordinarily bigoted campaign. Trump’s success was hardly surprising given the fact that Obama was the first African-American president and the Republicans have been exploiting racism as a wedge issue since the Southern Strategy coalesced in 1964. What truly paved the way for Trump is the long history of Republican pandering to prejudice.

Racism goes unmentioned by either Dowd or Continetti. But racism, more than any imaginary smugness, explains how Obama led to Trump. Obama’s presidency provoked a backlash because he disrupted the racial hierarchy. Conservatives like Continetti have good reason for wanting to whitewash this fact and now they have an ally in Dowd, who is mainstreaming their self-serving version of history.

June 01, 2018

Summit with North Korea will be about relationship building rather than nukes.

President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he’ll be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. As with his earlier letter he sent to Kim after cancelling a summit, Trump framed the meeting in the language of personal connections. “It’s going to have to be a process, but relationships are building, and that’s a very good thing,” the president told assembled journalists. About the animosity that led to the cancellation, Trump said, “We’re over that. Totally over that.” He also praised a letter that he had received from Kim a “very nice letter.” Then, strangely, Trump acknowledged he hadn’t read Kim’s letter:

Leaving the letter aside, Trump’s approach to North Korea suggests that he wants to form a bond before taking up tough issues. Trump indicated that he did not talk about human rights with Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea’s Central Committee who brought the letter to the White House. Trump seemed eager to dampen down any expectations that the nuclear stand-off would be seriously addressed at the meeting.

As CBS news correspondent Bianna Golodryga noted, Trump is giving Kim Jong Un exactly what he wanted: a photo op which enhances North Korea’s international profile without making any concessions on its nuclear arsenal.

Trump isn’t completely wrong in his instincts. Diplomacy is about relationship building and any long term settlement will require trust-building exercises. But diplomacy also rests on knowledge and there is little reason to think that Trump or his administration can get up to speed on actual policy in time for the summit. Indeed, Matthew  Pottinger, the top official for Asia in the National Security Council, made news earlier this week by telling reporters in a backgrounder that it would be “impossible” for Trump to be prepared for a summit by June 12. 

Did Trump tell anyone about the jobs report before he tweeted about it?

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he was “looking forward” to the jobs numbers that were scheduled to be released later that day. Investors, many of whom built models devoted to tracking the president’s Twitter feed months ago, quickly read the obvious subtext—that the numbers were very good—and jumped into action, juicing Treasury yields and sending the dollar climbing in response.

The jobs numbers, like other pieces of classified information, are closely guarded and are not supposed to be released in advance. Journalists who have access to early figures are not allowed to use electronics when they receive the numbers, and decades of precedent have kept the president, and other high-level officials, quiet about the numbers as well. The jobs figures move markets, as Jeet Heer pointed out earlier today, and early access to that information would be enormously valuable to traders.

Much of the early response to Trump’s tweet focused on Trump’s habit of breaking with precedent and decorum. But it also raises another question. Trump got information about the jobs report on Thursday evening, well before he publicly commented about it. We know that he often spends several hours on the phone every night talking to various rich guys. We also know that, back in March, one of those rich guys, Carl Icahn, dumped millions in steel stock right before the president announced steel tariffs.

Trump tweeting about the jobs numbers is a serious breach of protocol, but not one that privileged specific interests over others. If Trump discussed the jobs report with his friends before the markets opened, that’s a different story.

What does Jordan Peterson have to do with psychology anymore?

Thanks to his YouTube following, his bestselling self-help book 12 Rules for Life, and his skill at repackaging Jungian ideas to support social conservatism, Peterson has become one of the world’s most famous psychologists. But mixing celebrity, political activism, and clinical care seems to have hampered his ability to help his patients, according to an in-depth report from Jonathan Goldsbie for the website Canadaland.

Investigating the claims of a former Peterson client who had lodged a complaint with the College of Psychologists of Ontario, Goldsbie concluded that Peterson’s growing celebrity in 2017 conflicted with his clinical practice. Among other acts, Peterson “cancelled sessions with patients, later claiming illness, while maintaining an appointment to appear on television; he responded to messages from patients with auto-reply emails which brought up the challenges of his burgeoning fame, directing recipients to send argumentative emails to his ideological opponents; he employed his wife to sort through emails from patients without first asking for their consent; he shared potentially identifying information about patients with other patients.”

Peterson tacitly acknowledged the problem in mid-2017 by no longer seeing clients—a wise decision, perhaps, given the problems experienced by other celebrity doctors such as Andrew Weil, Mehmet Oz, and Phil McGraw. “When the practice of clinical medicine begins to be trumped by individual physician brand-building,” Scientific American argued last year,patient safety and well being can become endangered. And while many of the mega-media physicians often do face scrutiny for their practices, physicians who are merely social media celebrities attract less, even though they might have just as large an audience.”

Peterson’s authority rests on being a clinical psychologist and university teacher, and yet, he no longer seems to do those jobs: In addition to halting his clinical practice, he has taken an extended leave from teaching at the University of Toronto, where he’s a tenured professor. He’s instead spending his time selling his wares as a popular writer and lecturer. There’s nothing wrong with that in and of itself, but Peterson might do well to be more honest about what his current profession is.

Trump is preparing an actual bailout of the coal industry.

Sixteen months into the job, President Donald Trump has largely failed to deliver on his campaign promise to “put our miners back to work.” Despite halting more than 40 environmental regulations, coal plants are still closing at a staggering rate. Demand for coal continues to decline, too, and no new plants are being built.

But the Trump administration isn’t giving up on coal quite yet. On Thursday, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Dlouhy released the details of their new plan: to make electricity grid operators buy coal-fired power, whether they want to or not.

The 41-page plan—circulated before the National Security Council meeting on Friday and obtained by Dlouhy—says Trump officials plan to justify their directive by using a Cold War–era law called the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to intervene in markets during national security emergencies. Coal industry players have long argued that coal’s decline is a national security issue, because the renewable energy it’s being replaced with is unreliable. The loudest such player has been Robert Murray, a Trump donor and coal company CEO, who said last month that the federal government needed to bail out the industry in order “to make sure grandma doesn’t die on the operating table.”

Independent energy analysts have largely rejected this argument, saying adding renewable energy actually increases the reliability of the grid. If Trump does bail out the industry, perhaps some of those new profits can go toward the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which helps cover medical expenses for ex-coal miners with black lung disease. The fund is at immediate risk of insolvency due to shrinking contributions from coal companies, according to a Reuters report.