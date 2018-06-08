Menu
Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61, was a chef who became his generation’s best television journalist.

CNN is reporting that Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France by his friend and frequent travel companion Eric Ripert. They were in France to film an episode for Bourdain’s CNN series Parts Unknown. The reported cause of death was suicide.

Bourdain rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the author of Kitchen Confidential, an autobiographical tell-all of the restaurant industry that exposed its seamy underbelly (drugs, sex, parasitic swordfish worms) and inaugurated a wider cultural fascination with the world of professional cookery. He was one of the original celebrity chefs, and could have easily made a fortune hawking cookbooks and hosting culinary battles for the rest of his life.

Instead he became ... a journalist. His original forays into television (A Cook’s Tour, No Reservations) focused on food and travel, and Parts Unknown still featured Bourdain tucking into local fare and drinking copious amounts of alcohol. But he ultimately transformed into one of the best journalists in the business, offering supple portraits of some of the world’s most complex countries, all while bringing his own earthy, sophisticated viewpoint to bear. He’s possibly most famous for the No Reservations episode that chronicled Israel’s 2006 war with Lebanon, which somehow provided more insight than most news outlets despite the fact that Bourdain and his crew were trapped in a luxury hotel. But there were so many more—episodes in Iraq, Israel, and Vietnam come to mind. Most recently, he toured Trump Country and has been at the forefront of bringing the restaurant industry to account for its longstanding culture of sexism and harassment.

We don’t know why Bourdain decided to kill himself. We do know that he struggled with addiction as a young man. We know that the designer Kate Spade killed herself earlier this week, perhaps awakening some latent impulse on Bourdain’s part. And we also know that, despite having what would seem to be the most enviable life in the world, it came with costs. The underlying theme of Patrick Radden Keefe’s great profile of Bourdain, which you should read, is that his fame compromised his connections to the people closest to him—to his partners, to his child. As his former wife Nancy Putkoski said, “I just didn’t anticipate how tricky success would be.”

“I have been Russia’s worst nightmare,” says Trump, proposing pro-Russia stance.

The president told reporters this morning that he wants the Group of Seven to go back to being the Group of Eight by readmitting Russia. Russia had been a member until it was suspended as punishment for the annexation of Crimea.

“I have been Russia’s worst nightmare,” Trump said. “If Hillary got in I think Putin is probably going ‘man I wish Hillary won,’ because you see what I do. But, with that being said, Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?”

The president added: “It may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run. And in the G7, which used to be the G8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in. Because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

Trump’s pro-Russia policy is a poke in the eye to the other G7 nations, which are all (save Italy) opposed to the move. In fact, British Prime Minister Theresa May was planning on using the G7 summit to propose an anti-Russia initiative. According to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, May wants to set up a “rapid response unit to identify Russian malfeasance… whether it’s cyber warfare, assassinations, calling it out and identifying it,”

The Koch Brothers are the Cain and Abel of plutocratic politics.

Earlier this week, David Koch, one half of the ridiculously wealthy Koch Brothers team that has funded so many libertarian and Republicans causes, announced he was stepping down from his leadership role in Koch Industries. The decision was hardly a surprise, since David Koch is 78 years old and has been battling cancer for 24 years. But aside from health issues, there seems to be some personal drama at work. According to a report by Jane Mayer in The New Yorker, older brother Charles Koch, age 82, forced his younger sibling’s withdrawal from leadership in both the company and their extensive dark money network that funds political activity.

“Charles pushed David out,” one Koch associate told Mayer. “It was done with a wink, and a nod, and a nudge.” Another source offered the same story, telling The New Yorker that “Charles had been pushing him out for quite some time. David kept resisting. It was bad. Charles took control.”

This is not the first time fraternal intrigue has divided the family. Frederick Koch, the eldest brother in the family, alleges that after their father died in 1967 Charles tried to use “homosexual blackmail” to force Frederick to sell his shares of the company business. “Charles’ ‘homosexual blackmail’ did not succeed,” Frederick told Mother Jones in 2014, “for the simple reason that I am not homosexual.” (Charles Koch denies these allegations.) Another sibling, Bill, who is David Koch’s twin, has also wrestled for control of the company with both David and Charles.

Of the team of David and Charles Koch, Charles has always been the more cerebral one, living far from the limelight in Wichita, Kansas. He has deeply imbibed libertarian philosophy, which is his chief passion. David, a more multi-faceted figure, has been more diverse in his interests, which include the arts. Now all the vast resources of the two brothers are in the hands of Charles.

The unfolding Koch drama perhaps illustrates the logical endpoint of libertarianism as a philosophy of extreme individualism. After all, what could be be more individualistic than trying to bring a vast fortune and political machine under the control of one man?

A furor is building over Boston Review’s decision to keep Junot Díaz on staff.

Late on Tuesday, all three poetry editors at the magazine announced they were stepping down starting July 1. Their decision was in response to a note from Editors-in-Chief Deborah Chasman and Joshua Cohen in which they confirmed that they would be keeping Díaz as the fiction editor despite multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and verbal abuse made against the author. On Thursday, the statement also drew a strong response from the non-profit feminist organization VIDA, known best for its work tracking the gender disparity in major literary publications and book reviews.

“Like many others, we are dismayed by Boston Review’s recent statement outlining their reasons for retaining Junot Díaz as fiction editor,” read the former poetry editors’ statement, signed by Timothy Donnelly, BK Fischer, and Stefania Heim. “What most distresses us are the letter’s apparent arbitration of what constitutes inclusion the #MeToo movement and its lack of attentiveness to power dynamics in a star-driven media and publishing landscape.” VIDA commended the poetry editors for stepping down in protest and criticized Boston Review for “giving an abuser a platform.”

Donnelly, Fischer, and Heim had brought these concerns to Chasman and Cohen, but to no avail. “We do not think that any of the individual actions that have been reported are of the kind that requires us to end the editorial relationship,” wrote Cohen and Chasman in their Editor’s Note. “The objectionable conduct described in the public reports does not have the kind of severity that animated the #MeToo movement,” they decided; neither did it add up to a “larger pattern of abusing power.”

Among others, the writer Zinzi Clemmons has accused Díaz of forcibly kissing her when she was a graduate student. “I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2,” she wrote on Twitter. “I refuse to be silent anymore.”

Scott Pruitt’s scandals throw David Shulkin’s firing in stark relief.

Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has earned his share of irresistible headlines lately, including reports about his efforts to procure Ritz Carlton lotion, fancy pens, a Chik-fil-A franchise, and a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in D.C. Meanwhile, two of his close aides—a senior counselor and his scheduling director—resigned on Wednesday.

While it’s useful to know the extent of Pruitt’s grift, his scandals are instructive when viewed from another angle. In March, President Donald Trump fired David Shulkin, the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, ostensibly for mismanaging public funds. As CNBC reported at the time:

Shulkin’s now-bruised reputation and relationship with Trump — who previously had been a big fan of his — stem from several issues.

One is the outcry over an internal watchdog’s finding that Shulkin used taxpayer money for his wife’s airfare during travel with him on an official trip to Europe last year.

Another problem is the long-standing criticism of the quality of health care delivered to veterans, waste within the VA and Shulkin’s resistance to increasingly outsource vets’ health care to private providers as many conservatives want to see happen.

Shulkin’s abuse of taxpayer funds, while scandalous, probably wasn’t why he lost his job. More likely it was his opposition to privatizing the VA, an idea Trump’s closest advisors and allies support. That would explain why Pruitt survives, despite countless scandals that include much more egregious travel expenses: Conservatives overwhelming support his deregulatory agenda.

Surprise: Boris Johnson likes Trump.

Johnson, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, is famously indiscreet. But he let more cats out of the bag than usual in a Wednesday meeting of Conservative Way Forward group, a leaked audio tape of which was obtained by BuzzFeed.

The biggest revelation is that Prime Minister Theresa May will be unveiling a counter-Russia policy agenda at the G7 meeting this coming weekend. “She will be putting forward a British plan that will have global support to set up a rapid response unit to identify Russian malfeasance… whether it’s cyber warfare, assassinations, calling it out and identifying it,” Johnson told the group. “One of the problems is Russia is so good at spreading violence. They’re brilliant at it. We need to identify it and call it out.”

Indicating that his government was deeply divided on Brexit negotiations, Johnson admitted it might have to settle for a compromise that many hardliners, himself included, with be unhappy with. The likely outcome, at least in the short run, leave Britain “locked in orbit around the EU, in the customs union and to a large extent still in the single market.”

Johnson also blabbed about speaking earlier that day to American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who asked Britain to “use our nuclear expertise to dismantle Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear missile.”

The foreign secretary spoke highly of Pompeo’s boss. “I am increasingly admiring of Donald Trump,” Johnson said. “I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness.” It’s hardly unexpected that Johnson would admire a reckless wild-haired politician prone to bluster and gaffes.

Study: Ben Carson’s rent-hike plan puts low-income Americans at risk of homelessness.

Back in April, the Housing and Urban Development secretary announced the “Make Affordable Housing Work Act,” legislation intended to incentivize public housing tenants to find work. The legislation, if passed by Congress, would bump rent to 35 percent of the renter’s income—a 5 percent increase—and axe deductions for medical and child care.

But new research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) finds that the plan would cause low-income people living in the country’s top 100 metropolitan areas to pay 20 percent more in rent per year. “That rent increase is about six times greater than the growth in average hourly earnings, putting the poorest workers at an increased risk of homelessness because wages simply haven’t kept pace with housing expenses,” the Associated Press reported.

“I saw public housing as an option to get on my feet, to pay 30 percent of my income and get myself out of debt and eventually become a homeowner,” Ebony Morris of Charleston, South Carolina, told the AP. “But this would put us in a homeless state.”

HUD says that elderly and disabled tenants would be exempt from the plan, but CBPP found that 314,000 households would be at risk of losing their elderly and disabled status, with little or no means to raise their wages to coincide with the price hike. “Raising rents on low-income people would force them to divert resources from other basic needs and expose some to eviction and homelessness,” wrote CBPP senior policy analyst Will Fischer.

The report is unlikely to dissuade Carson, who is, in The New York Times words, “resolute in his belief that too much government assistance has led to too much dependence.”

“We have some people who are mentally ill. We have some elderly and disabled people. We can’t expect in many cases those people to do a great deal to take care of themselves,” Carson told the Times, but added, “There is another group of people who are able-bodied individuals, and I think we do those people a great disservice when we simply maintain them.”

Poetry is back. Does social media deserve credit?

The National Endowment for the Arts reported Thursday the results of a survey showing that poetry reading is rising sharply among American adults. A previous survey in 2012 showed just 6.7 percent of Americans read poetry in the previous year. In the new survey, that number jumps to 11.7 percent. There were particularly strong showings among women (14.5 percent), African-Americans (15.3 percent) and those with graduate or professional degrees (19.7 percent).

Speaking to the Art Works Blog, Amy Stolls, the NEA Director of Literature said, “I suspect social media has had an influence, as well as other robust outreach activities and efforts, many of which we support through our grants to publishers and presenters, fellowships to individual poets, Poetry Out Loud, and the NEA Big Read.”

The new poll numbers come in the wake of a spate of reports on poets using social media to find a new audience for their lyrics and odes. “Poetry seems to be experiencing a renaissance online,” an Instagram bard who goes by named Atticus told the website IQ.

“Poetry is going viral,” Publishers Weekly reports, adding that social media poetry “is suddenly everywhere: on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and increasingly in print, too. These short, snappy poems, often accompanied by illustrations, are shared by countless readers every day. The better known social media poets can have online followings that number in the hundreds of thousands.”

Trump preps for G7 summit with angry allies.

The president is gearing up for two major foreign policy trips, first to Canada to meet his Group of Seven allies and then to Singapore to talk nuclear weapons with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un. While the G7 nations are longtime American friends and Kim is head of a rogue nation, Trump is much more optimistic about meeting America’s foe than its friends. As The Washington Post reports, “the president said Tuesday to several advisers that he fears attending the Group of Seven summit in rural Charlevoix, Quebec, may not be a good use of his time because he is diametrically opposed on many key issues with his counterparts—and does not want to be lectured by them.”

Trump is right to be wary of the G7 summit since there is every indication that America’s allies are increasingly frustrated with his policies on a host of issues ranging from tariffs to pulling out of the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal. Quebec City now looms as the place where Trump will get concerted pushback, even from leaders who have tried to flatter Trump’s ego such as President Emmanuel Macron.

“France has joined Germany in warning President Donald Trump that it won’t sign a joint statement of the Group of 7 at the summit in Quebec this week without major concessions from the U.S., a French official in the president’s office said,” Bloomberg reports. “President Emmanuel Macron has signaled that progress on tariffs, Iran nuclear agreement and Paris climate accord must be made before he’ll be willing to sign a joint statement, the official told reporters Wednesday in Ottawa.”

Macron’s shift to a hardline stance against Trump is further evidence that courting Trump through praise and professions of friendship doesn’t work for leaders of democratic countries, because they are limited by the rule of law in terms of what deal-enhancing rewards they can offer. “Foreign leaders are learning that hand-holding, golf games, military parades and other efforts to personally woo President Donald Trump do not guarantee that Trump won’t burn them on key policy issues,” Politico observes.

Samantha Bee apologizes, but not to Ivanka.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the comedian addressed the recent controversy surrounding her denunciation of Ivanka Trump and the White House’s immigration policies, in which Bee called Trump a “feckless cunt.”

But Bee’s on-air apology made clear that she was not apologizing for offending Ivanka Trump or her father—or any man, for that matter. “Many men were also offended by my use of the word,” Bee said, “I do not care about that.”

Instead, Bee apologized for hurting women who have previously been demeaned by the word; for providing fodder for another crazed news cycle; and, most seriously, for driving attention away from the administration separating children from their families at American borders—the issue that drove Bee’s contentious segment in the first place.

“If you are worried about the death of civility, don’t sweat it,” Bee said. “Civility is just nice words.” With a president who brags about sexual assault and assigns words that are anything but nice (“animal,” “shithole,” “loser,” “rapist”) to entire groups, Bee’s use of an obscene word to condemn Ivanka for her tone-deaf treatment of family-separating policies may not have been civil, but it was certainly substantial. As Bee concluded, “Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

It’s been three decades since Earth was colder than usual. Three decades.

Using NASA data, Axios has mapped Earth’s temperatures from 1880 onward, and it’s a grim sight. The entire globe has warmed since recording began, but incongruently: The North and South Poles appear to be warming faster than anywhere else on the planet. “That Arctic, for example, is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the globe, melting sea ice, glaciers and permafrost,” Andrew Freedman wrote on Thursday.

But it was this parenthetical note later in his piece that takes one’s breath away: “The last cooler-than-average month was 30 years ago, in December 1984.”

Temperatures have risen exponentially ever since. March, April, and May were all among the warmest months on record, and 2018 is projected to be among the five warmest years of all time—along with 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.