Menu
Magazine

JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s historical legacy is being held together by scotch tape.

The Presidential Records Act requires that any paper or document that the president touches be preserved by the National Archives. As Politico reports, this is proving to be a challenge in the Trump era because this particular president likes to rip up memos and letters once he’s done with them, his idiosyncratic “filing system” being the trash bin. “But White House aides realized early on that they were unable to stop Trump from ripping up paper after he was done with it and throwing it in the trash or on the floor, according to people familiar with the practice,” Politico observes. “Instead, they chose to clean it up for him, in order to make sure that the president wasn’t violating the law.

In pursuit of this task, government officials like Reginald Young Jr., a senior records management analyst, had to use scotch tape to reconstruct shredded documents like jigsaw puzzles.

“We had to endure this under the Trump administration,” Young told Politico. “I’m looking at my director, and saying, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We’re making more than $60,000 a year, we need to be doing far more important things than this. It felt like the lowest form of work you can take on without having to empty the trash cans.”

Young was fired by the White House in April, shortly after another official involved in Trumpian document restoration was also terminated from his job. It’s not clear whether their job was given to other officials or whether the White House has given up on the Sisyphean task of keeping Trump in conformity with his lawful duty on records preservation.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Donald Trump unifies the nation (Canada, that is).

The president’s attack on “the very dishonest & weak” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are creating a rift in America’s alliance with its northern ally, but they are having a very different impact inside Canada itself. As reporter Paul Wells of Maclean’s magazine notes, every major political party in Canada from the social democratic New Democratic Party to the pro-business Conservatives agrees with Trudeau’s stance on trade with the United States:

This unity was amply on display on Sunday in tweets from Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer:

Scheer’s comments were echoed by his ideological opposite, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh:

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also agreed:

And even Doug Ford, the Progressive Conservative leader who is about to be sworn in as Ontario’s new Premier, made the same point:

Ford’s tweet is significant because he’s a right-wing populist who is about as close to Donald Trump as any Canadian politician can be. But even Ford rallied to Trudeau’s side. All of which suggests that Trump has no allies in Canada who would agree to the trade terms he wants to impose.

June 10, 2018

JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Where is the GOP as Trump trashes alliances?

The G7 debacle, where President Donald Trump ended up alienating America’s allies even as he bizarrely called for Russia to be readmitted into the elite fellowship, raises fundamental questions about America’s global leadership. Since 1945, the United States has been the pillar upholding an international order based on free trade and multilateralism. Under Trump, America has abandoned that stance.

But the problem goes deeper than Trump. As Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan notes, equally crucial is the reaction of the Republican Party to Trump’s antics.

So far, only a few Republican senators have raised the alarm. These outliers tend to be politicians who are either retiring or, in the case of John McCain, grievously ill.

Trump’s buffoonery is by now so well known it can be dismissed as just Trump being Trump. And it’s tempting for allies to see Trump as a one-off. The best-case scenario is that he’ll only be around for another two to six years, and then replaced by a more normal president. But it’s hard for allies to ignore the fact that the GOP is becoming Trumpized, that it is taking its cue on international relations from a president hostile to the international order. What ensures that the next Republican president won’t be the same?

As historians and political scientists often note, the American commitment to the international order since World War II has rested on a bipartisan elite consensus (which often had to buck the tide of popular opinion that was more protectionist and isolationist). Trump has broken that elite consensus, and it seems like only the Democratic Party is still committed to it.

The question for America’s allies is: What comes after Trump? If he’s the harbinger of the Republican future, then they need to accept that the United States will never again be a reliable partner and friend. Even if America elects a Democratic president that tries to repair the international order, it’ll only be a matter of time before Trump 2.0 takes power.

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trump adviser suggests president insulted Canada to impress Kim Jong Un.

The Trump administration has gone on a strange anti-Canadian kick after the G7 summit, with the president tweeting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “very dishonest & weak.” As New York Times reporter Michael Shear noted, Trump’s harsh words are at odd with Trudeau’s attempt to be conciliatory at the summit:

Interviewed on CNN, Trump’s chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, made clear that bashing Canada was really about impressing North Korea. “He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow told CNN. “He really, actually, you know: he did a great disservice to the whole G-7. He betrayed.”

But Kudlow made clear that the real motive for the spat is North Korea.

“Now, POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around, push him, POTUS, around, President Trump, on the eve of this—he is not going to permit any show of weakness on a trip to negotiate with North Korea,” Kudlow said. “Kim must not see American weakness. It’s that short.” Kudlow added that Trudeau was “pouring collateral damage on this whole Korean trip, that was a part of Trudeau’s mistake. Trudeau made an error, he should take it back, he should pull back on his statements.”

Attacking Canada as a way to impress Kim Jong Un is, to put it mildly, a bizarre strategy. After all, the conflicts with Canada and North Korea are not commensurate. Canada is a longstanding ally and America’s biggest trading partner that, at worst, has created hurdles for the sale of America lumber and milk. North Korea is a country that America has technically been at war with for nearly 70 years and has threatened to nuke America and its Asian allies. In what way would bluster against Canada impress Kim Jong Un at all or even register as something worthy of notice?

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Trump’s belated comeback to Justin Trudeau.

In a classic episode of the sitcom Seinfeld, the weaselly George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) smarts from an insult and tries to come up with a worthy retort. Constanza’s counter-jibe leaves much to be desired. “Oh yeah, Really? Well, the jerk store called. They are running out of you!”

The president of the United States had a Costanza moment on Saturday when he turned a testy meeting of the G7 into a complete fiasco. Earlier in the day, Trump praised the progress of the talks, saying of his relationship with the other G7 countries that “I would say the level of relationship is a 10. We have a great relationship.” Trump then left the summit early to go to Singapore.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the host of the meeting, announced that the seven economic powers at the meeting had come to a broad consensus on economic and foreign policy goals. Trudeau also reiterated his longstanding criticism of Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum and promised, as he repeatedly has, retaliation.

Trump, who was in flight after leaving Canada when he saw Trudeau’s press conference, let loose with angry tweets taking back his prior agreement:

In other words, “The jerk store called. They are running out of you!”

The French have a useful expression “l’esprit de l’escalier,” which describes the moment when a rejoinder comes to mind too late. Trump, smoldering with anger at the G7 meeting but only willing to vent on Twitter, is practicing l’esprit de l’escalier diplomacy. But the sort of behavior that is amusing in a sitcom character like Costanza only comes across as erratic and pathetic in the leader of a superpower.

June 08, 2018

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Top Trump advisor is itching to escalate trade war.

As the president quarrels with America’s G7 allies over tariffs, there are signs that his administration is preparing to open up a new front on the global trade war. Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy, has penned an op-ed for The New York Times making a strident case for a much more aggressive reprisals against America’s trading partners, including longstanding allies.

Far from backing down from the criticisms the United States is receiving for steel and aluminum tariffs, Navarro argues that “President Trump reserves the right to defend those industries critical to our own national security. To do this, the United States has imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. While critics may question how these metal tariffs can be imposed in the name of national security on allies and neighbors like Canada, they miss the fundamental point: These tariffs are not aimed at any one country. They are a defensive measure to ensure the domestic viability of two of the most important industries necessary for United States military and civilian production at times of crisis so that the United States can defend itself as well as its allies.”

Navarro’s piece is particularly focused on the suppose unfair practices of Germany and its automotive industry. “While the United States tariff on cars made in Germany and elsewhere in the European Union is 2.5 percent, the European Union tariff is four times as high, at 10 percent,” he argues. “No wonder Germany sells us three cars for every one we export to Germany.” Left undiscussed is the fact that the United States has three times the population of Germany.

Navarro’s column is significant in terms of timing (coming during the G7 meeting) and it’s implied message (targeting Germany and other car making nations). With Navarro whispering in Trump’s ear, the world can expect a rocky road ahead as the United States pushes for a wider trade war.

Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mueller adds new charges for Paul Manafort and his longtime Russian associate.

The former Trump campaign chairman’s legal troubles worsened on Friday as the special counsel Robert Mueller’s office formally charged him with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Also charged for the first time in the indictment was Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political consultant who worked as Manafort’s aide in Ukraine. Kilimnik is the first new defendant to be indicted in the sweeping federal inquiry into Russian electoral meddling since February.

The new charges come less than a week after Mueller accused Manafort of witness tampering and asked a federal court to revoke his bail. In court filings, Mueller alleged that Manafort and an unnamed man identified as “Person A”—later identified as Kilimnik—used encrypted messaging apps to encourage two other witnesses to commit perjury. Those witnesses instead alerted federal investigators to the conversations.

Kilimnik, a 47-year-old translator born in Soviet-era Ukraine, started working with Manafort during the latter’s days as a political consultant working for Moscow-aligned political parties in Kiev. Manafort is currently awaiting trial on charges that he illegally funneled millions of dollars he made in Ukraine back to the United States. In addition, Kilimnik is reportedly under Mueller’s scrutiny for his connections to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

It’s notable that Mueller’s new charges also follow weeks of veiled threats and intense criticism from President Donald Trump, including a tweet claiming he could pardon himself. Friday’s charges don’t directly relate to the core inquiry into the Trump campaign’s ties to Moscow or whether the president illegally interfered in the Russia investigation. But they send an unmistakable (and perhaps unintentional) signal from the special counsel: Yes, obstruction of justice is a crime.

@krauthammer/Twitter

Charles Krauthammer pens farewell note.

Krauthammer, the Washington Post columnist who has been fixture on national policy debates since the 1970s, has written a note explaining that the cancer he had removed last August has returned and doctors have told him he has only a few weeks to live.

Born in New York City in 1950, Krauthammer attended medical school at Harvard and worked as a psychiatrist before becoming involved in politics. He moved to Washington, D.C., in 1978 to take a job directing psychiatric policy for the Carter administration. The following year, he wrote his first article for The New Republic. In 1981, he became editor and writer for our magazine. In that capacity he was one its defining voices in the 1980s.

In the 1970s and early 1980s, Krauthammer was very much a Cold War liberal, in the manner of his hero Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson. Still, a Democrat Krauthammer worked as a speechwriter for Vice-President Walter Mondale in 1980. But during the the 1980s, the tug of his foreign policy hawkishness pulled Krauthammer to the right.

Krauthammer found a wide audience as an eloquent neo-conservative. He became a writer for Time magazine in 1983 and a columnist for The Washington Post in 1985. His Post columns won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1987.

During the rise of Donald Trump in 2015 and 2016, Krauthammer became increasingly critical of the popular Republican candidate and an outspoken proponent of Never Trump conservatism, supporting Hillary Clinton for the presidency, albeit reluctantly.

“I leave this life with no regrets,” Krauthammer writes in his farewell note. “It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Here is Krauthammer’s reflective piece on civic religion. And here is his provocative and thoughtful 1991 essay on the United States’ role abroad: “The Lonely Superpower.”

How not to screw up media coverage of suicides.

First things first: If you are thinking about suicide, dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to message with a trained counselor.

At the website Reporting on Suicide, the most prominent sentence on its home page reads: “Suicide is a public health issue.” For this reason, journalists have serious responsibilities when it comes to covering news stories about public figures who have died by suicide. The guidelines for doing so are simple, and every single one has been violated by tabloid (and some legacy) media outlets in recent days while reporting the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

The most important responsibility lies in avoiding contagion. The specific details about the death should not be prominent in stories. (Do not, as Page Six originally did with Bourdain, put the method of death in the headline.) Second, do not write about the person who died in the sense that “they had everything going for them.” That romanticizes the death, and it wrongly suggests that suicide isn’t a complex phenomenon that’s driven by multiple factors, including (treatable) psychiatric illness.

This is harder in the case of a celebrity, but an outlet should try not to use a photograph of the person who has died, because doing so inaugurates a tradition of romantic legacy and extra visibility. This encourages contagion, too. There is no one-line explanation, nor is there an adequate one-line moralizing response.

Suggesting that Bourdain is in heaven, while a well-intended remark, makes him seem like a martyr and generally admirable for his action.

It’s vital to provide information about a suicide hotline or counseling options somewhere on the article page. Most outlets that do—and the U.S. media is catching up to the British press in this respect—put the information at the bottom. The statistics on how many readers actually make it the bottom of an article are not encouraging, but that’s not much of an excuse for failing to do so.

The final rule is challenging. “Whenever possible,” the Reporting on Suicide site explains, “present examples of positive outcomes of people in suicidal crisis.” There are plenty of celebrities who have talked about their mental health in recent years. Gabourey Sidibe, for example, has written about thoughts of suicide in her memoir, This is Just My Face. She told People last year, When it’s too big for me to just turn around on my own, I see a therapist... Fucking do it, it’s worth it!”

In personal tweets, Instagrams, and Facebook posts, it can be harder to know where the lines are. On the one hand, we use these forums to express our feelings, in the moment, and we bond with each other over shared pain. However, there is no line which separates your public social media posts from the “media” writ large. A viral tweet can reach more people than a bad tabloid headline.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Mitt Romney is the face of Republican capitulation to Donald Trump.

In 2016, Romney was one of the most vocal Republican critics of Donald Trump, but now, as he runs for the Senate, has made his peace with his party’s standard bearer. “I think President Trump will be re-nominated by my party easily, and I think he’ll be reelected solidly,” Romney told a group of GOP donors. “I think that not just because of the strong economy and because people are increasingly seeing rising wages, but I think it’s also true because I think our Democrat friends are likely to nominate someone who is really out of the mainstream of American thought and will make it easier for a president who is presiding over a growing economy.”

It is worth recalling severe words Romney used when denouncing Trump in 2016. “I don’t want to see trickle-down racism,” Romney told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “I don’t want to see a president of the United States saying things which change the character of the generations of Americans that are following. Presidents have an impact on the nature of our nation, and trickle-down racism, trickle-down bigotry, trickle-down misogyny, all these things are extraordinarily dangerous to the heart and character of America.”

Romney’s warnings of the dangers of “trickle-down racism” have been amply justified in the Trump era, which has seen a spike in hate crimes. But Romney seems no longer to care. He still voices, in muted terms, objection over Trump’s bombastic style but has no problem with the racism and misogyny. In 2016, Romney was the face of Republican resistance to Trump. Now he is the living emblem of capitulation.

R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images

Trump might pardon Muhammad Ali, who had principled reasons for not serving in the Vietnam War.

President Donald Trump is considering a posthumous pardon of the late boxing legend, who was convicted of draft evasion in 1967 and sentenced to five years in prison. “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali,” Trump told reporters on Friday before leaving for the G7 summit. “I’m thinking about that very seriously and some others.”

Ali, who died in 2016, never served his prison sentence because he won his case on appeal, with the Supreme Court unanimously overturning his conviction in 1971. Given this fact, Ali attorney Ron Tweel said in a statement later on Friday, “a pardon is unnecessary.”

Trump has been on a clemency kick of late. Earlier this week, he commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who served 20 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense, and weeks ago pardoned the late Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, who was convicted in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines. Trump has already pardoned five people, an unusually fast clip for a president for a president who’s just a third of the way through his first term.

Ali paid a heavy cost for conscientiously objecting, as a black Muslim, to serve in the Vietnam War. Trump avoid serving, , too, albeit through legal means. As The New York Times reported in 2016, Trump received five deferments—four for education, and one for bad feet: “But after he graduated from college in the spring of 1968, making him eligible to be drafted and sent to Vietnam, he received a diagnosis that would change his path: bone spurs in his heels. The diagnosis resulted in a coveted 1-Y medical deferment that fall, exempting him from military service...”

Trump told the Times that the spurs were a “temporary,” “minor” medical condition.