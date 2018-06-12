Life is full of surprises (Dennis Rodman and North Korea edition).

The summit in Singapore inspires a trip down memory lane:
The North Korean and American flags share the color pattern of red, white, and blue. They also both feature stars (or rather, one star in the North Korean case) and stripes. The similarities are hard to ignore as the two flags of these enemy nations fly side by side in Singapore.
For some American nationalists, the sight of Old Glory keeping company with the North Korean flag is deeply upsetting.
National Review editor Jonah Goldberg fulminated:
Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, lodged a similar complaint:
These objections seem misdirected. After all, North Korea and the United States are having a summit, so it’s natural for flags to fly there. There might be a case for avoiding contaminating the American flag with the emblem of an odious regime if it is done for purely gratuitous reasons. The 1936 Olympics, where the American flag kept company with the Nazi swastika, is a prime example. In retrospect, America should have boycotted that Olympics.
But if you are going to hold a summit, then the flying of flags is necessary. Perhaps Goldberg and Tanden don’t want a summit at all. If so, that should be the focus of their complaints, not the flags.
On the flags issue, journalist Tim Shorrock’s argument is hard to dispute:
When the history of the groundbreaking meeting between the Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is written, pride of place will be given to the role played by basketball great Dennis Rodman, at least if CNN is to be trusted. The cable news network had Rodman on for an inordinate length of time.
Interviewed by Chris Cuomo, Rodman told the story of how he first visited Pyongyang in 2013 and fell in love with North Korea. Since then, Rodman has tried to act as a bridge between America and isolated communist dictatorship, often earning derision and contempt for his ad hoc diplomacy.
The interview made for gripping television:
Yet however riveting for viewers, it’s hard to see how this helped clear up an already fairly nutty summit. CNN appears to be following a ratings-at-all-costs model. As former New York Observer editor Elizabeth Spiers rightly noted, it calls to mind the way the network gave Donald Trump endless free air time during the 2016 election:
In a 31-page opinion on Monday, the attorney general ruled that domestic-abuse survivors and people fleeing criminal gangs couldn’t claim asylum on those grounds alone. Even for an administration whose immigration policy is defined by cruelty, Sessions’s unilateral move stands out for its heartlessness.
“Generally, claims by aliens pertaining to domestic violence or gang violence perpetrated by non-governmental actors will not qualify for asylum,” Sessions wrote. “The mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes—such as domestic violence or gang violence—or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim.”
The case centered on a Salvadoran woman, identified only as A.B., who was arrested after crossing the southern U.S. border in 2014 without authorization. A.B. requested asylum on the grounds that she suffered frequent physical, verbal, and sexual abuse from her husband. An immigration judge denied the request, but the Board of Immigration Appeals reversed the decision and granted asylum.
Sessions intervened in the case in March. Some of his conclusions are marked by tortured logic, such as his mind-bending logic about the factual record for why A.B.’s husband may have abused her.
The Board, required to find “clear error” of a factual finding, pointed to no record [or] evidence that respondent’s husband mistreated her in any part “on account of” her membership in the particular social group of “El Salvadoran women who are unable to leave their domestic relationship where they have children in common.” The Board cited no evidence that her husband knew any such social group existed, or that he persecuted [his] wife for reasons unrelated to their relationship.
In other words, Sessions concluded that there’s no evidence that the husband abused his wife specifically for being a Salvadoran woman who was trapped in a relationship with a man with whom she had kids in common. And yet, there seems to be no dispute that A.B. was a Salvadoran woman who was trapped in a relationship with a man with whom she had kids in common, and that she was abused by that man.
Advocates for domestic-abuse survivors had long feared that Sessions, an avowed foe of legal and undocumented immigration alike, would use his powers to deny safety to women fleeing abusive households. In Monday’s ruling, those fears became a reality.
The home improvement giant has announced a plan to dramatically expand its online presence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Pledging $1.2 billion in the next five years towards e-commerce, the chain is seeking to bolster online sales—currently only 6.7 percent of total revenue—in a world where Amazon can deliver a garden hose or electric drill to your door within hours.
Home Depot will build 170 distribution facilities across the country, ultimately vowing to deliver to 90 percent of U.S. customers in one day or less. Mark Holifield, the company’s executive vice president of supply chain and product development, recently told a conference in Atlanta that the expansion will “re-engineer” Home Depot “to ensure that we are prepared for the future in retail.”
The “future in retail” is often synonymous with Amazon, the world’s largest internet retailer, which so dominates e-commerce that it recently went in the opposite direction and opened its very first brick-and-mortar store in Seattle in January. But competing with Amazon will be tough work: Home Depot competitor Lowe’s recently launched an app and has reported major growth in retail, but e-commerce sales still made up only 4.6 percent of Lowe’s total revenue in the first quarter.
In January, McClatchy reported that special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating whether the National Rifle Association was a conduit for money from Russia to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In a follow-up report on Monday, the outlet indicated that a clearer picture was emerging of possible connections.
“Several prominent Russians, some in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle or high in the Russian Orthodox Church, now have been identified as having contact with National Rifle Association officials during the 2016 U.S. election campaign, according to photographs and an NRA source,” Peter Stone and Greg Gordon of McClatchy write. “The contacts have emerged amid a deepening Justice Department investigation into whether Russian banker and lifetime NRA member Alexander Torshin illegally channeled money through the gun rights group to add financial firepower to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid.”
Torshin, now under sanction by the United States government, is a high-ranking official who serves as the deputy director of the Russian government’s central bank. He is also under investigation by Spanish authorities for alleged connections with money laundering operations. Torshin has denied any connections to Russian mobsters or of funneling money to the NRA.
The NRA spent $30 million dollars on Trump’s campaign in 2016 and another $40 million in various efforts to lobby and help elect Republicans. Much of this spending was dark money, making it difficult to trace the source and how it was spent.
The historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un hasn’t started yet but the White House is already announcing that it will be a one-day affair:
This is the second truncated summit in a row for Trump. Over the weekend, he attended the G-7 summit in Quebec, where he showed up late and left early. We don’t know yet what the meaning of the quick Singapore summit is, but the G-7 fiasco is not reassuring. Perhaps the best case scenario is that Trump will settle for a quick photo-op and let his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sweat out the details.
When it comes to summits, Trump’s clearly following in the tradition of Groucho Marx singing, “Hello, I Must Be Going.”
The Presidential Records Act requires that any paper or document that the president touches be preserved by the National Archives. As Politico reports, this is proving to be a challenge in the Trump era because this particular president likes to rip up memos and letters once he’s done with them, his idiosyncratic “filing system” being the trash bin. “But White House aides realized early on that they were unable to stop Trump from ripping up paper after he was done with it and throwing it in the trash or on the floor, according to people familiar with the practice,” Politico observes. “Instead, they chose to clean it up for him, in order to make sure that the president wasn’t violating the law.
In pursuit of this task, government officials like Reginald Young Jr., a senior records management analyst, had to use scotch tape to reconstruct shredded documents like jigsaw puzzles.
“We had to endure this under the Trump administration,” Young told Politico. “I’m looking at my director, and saying, ‘Are you guys serious?’ We’re making more than $60,000 a year, we need to be doing far more important things than this. It felt like the lowest form of work you can take on without having to empty the trash cans.”
Young was fired by the White House in April, shortly after another official involved in Trumpian document restoration was also terminated from his job. It’s not clear whether their job was given to other officials or whether the White House has given up on the Sisyphean task of keeping Trump in conformity with his lawful duty on records preservation.
The president’s attack on “the very dishonest & weak” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are creating a rift in America’s alliance with its northern ally, but they are having a very different impact inside Canada itself. As reporter Paul Wells of Maclean’s magazine notes, every major political party in Canada from the social democratic New Democratic Party to the pro-business Conservatives agrees with Trudeau’s stance on trade with the United States:
This unity was amply on display on Sunday in tweets from Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer:
Scheer’s comments were echoed by his ideological opposite, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh:
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also agreed:
And even Doug Ford, the Progressive Conservative leader who is about to be sworn in as Ontario’s new Premier, made the same point:
Ford’s tweet is significant because he’s a right-wing populist who is about as close to Donald Trump as any Canadian politician can be. But even Ford rallied to Trudeau’s side. All of which suggests that Trump has no allies in Canada who would agree to the trade terms he wants to impose.
The G7 debacle, where President Donald Trump ended up alienating America’s allies even as he bizarrely called for Russia to be readmitted into the elite fellowship, raises fundamental questions about America’s global leadership. Since 1945, the United States has been the pillar upholding an international order based on free trade and multilateralism. Under Trump, America has abandoned that stance.
But the problem goes deeper than Trump. As Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan notes, equally crucial is the reaction of the Republican Party to Trump’s antics.
So far, only a few Republican senators have raised the alarm. These outliers tend to be politicians who are either retiring or, in the case of John McCain, grievously ill.
Trump’s buffoonery is by now so well known it can be dismissed as just Trump being Trump. And it’s tempting for allies to see Trump as a one-off. The best-case scenario is that he’ll only be around for another two to six years, and then replaced by a more normal president. But it’s hard for allies to ignore the fact that the GOP is becoming Trumpized, that it is taking its cue on international relations from a president hostile to the international order. What ensures that the next Republican president won’t be the same?
As historians and political scientists often note, the American commitment to the international order since World War II has rested on a bipartisan elite consensus (which often had to buck the tide of popular opinion that was more protectionist and isolationist). Trump has broken that elite consensus, and it seems like only the Democratic Party is still committed to it.
The question for America’s allies is: What comes after Trump? If he’s the harbinger of the Republican future, then they need to accept that the United States will never again be a reliable partner and friend. Even if America elects a Democratic president that tries to repair the international order, it’ll only be a matter of time before Trump 2.0 takes power.
The Trump administration has gone on a strange anti-Canadian kick after the G7 summit, with the president tweeting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “very dishonest & weak.” As New York Times reporter Michael Shear noted, Trump’s harsh words are at odd with Trudeau’s attempt to be conciliatory at the summit:
Interviewed on CNN, Trump’s chief economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, made clear that bashing Canada was really about impressing North Korea. “He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow told CNN. “He really, actually, you know: he did a great disservice to the whole G-7. He betrayed.”
But Kudlow made clear that the real motive for the spat is North Korea.
“Now, POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around, push him, POTUS, around, President Trump, on the eve of this—he is not going to permit any show of weakness on a trip to negotiate with North Korea,” Kudlow said. “Kim must not see American weakness. It’s that short.” Kudlow added that Trudeau was “pouring collateral damage on this whole Korean trip, that was a part of Trudeau’s mistake. Trudeau made an error, he should take it back, he should pull back on his statements.”
Attacking Canada as a way to impress Kim Jong Un is, to put it mildly, a bizarre strategy. After all, the conflicts with Canada and North Korea are not commensurate. Canada is a longstanding ally and America’s biggest trading partner that, at worst, has created hurdles for the sale of America lumber and milk. North Korea is a country that America has technically been at war with for nearly 70 years and has threatened to nuke America and its Asian allies. In what way would bluster against Canada impress Kim Jong Un at all or even register as something worthy of notice?