Menu
Magazine

https://ocasio2018.com/

Stunning upset: 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Rep. Joe Crowley in New York primary.

Joe Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. But in a shocking result, he has now lost Tuesday night’s Democratic party for New York’s 14th Congressional District—to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old native of The Bronx. (Crowley previously represented New York’s 7th District.)

Crowley had been ready to replace Representative Nancy Pelosi as the next House Democratic leader, but Ocasio-Cortez defeated him 57 to 42, as of 10 pm on Tuesday. This is more than a victory: It’s an upset, and it’s the clearest sign yet that a surging leftist faction is reshaping the Democratic Party.

Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, ran openly on Medicare for All, free higher education, and abolishing ICE. She is a socialist, and belongs to Democratic Socialists of America, which experienced significant growth as the Sanders campaign gained prominence. She articulated her political views in a June 22 interview with The Nation:

Ocasio-Cortez characterizes narratives that pit race against class as a “fundamental misunderstanding” of how our country works: “I can’t name a single issue with roots in race that doesn’t have economic implications, and I cannot think of a single economic issue that doesn’t have racial implications. The idea that we have to separate them out and choose one is a con.”

The 14th is a deep blue district, meaning Ocasio-Cortez is nearly guaranteed to win her general election in November. Less than two full years after working on the Sanders campaign, Ocasio-Cortez will in all likelihood follow him into Congress. If she does, she’ll become the youngest sitting member of Congress, its second self-identified socialist–and proof that socialist policies don’t necessarily doom political campaigns.

June 26, 2018

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Milo Yiannopoulos wants “vigilante squads” to start shooting journalists.

Only a few years ago, Yiannopoulos was one of the star pundits on the Trumpian right. He was a prized writer for Breitbart, a touted ally of Steve Bannon and even the possessor of a book deal from Simon and Shuster. The Mercer family, among the biggest donors to the Republican Party, amply subsidized his provocations. But Yiannopoulos’ extremist politics have made him an increasingly toxic figure, especially after an amply documented BuzzFeed expose revealing the depth of his ties to Neo-Nazis. These revelations caused even very hard-right figures like the Mercers and Breitbart to cut their ties to Yiannopoulos.

Now, Observer is reporting that Yiannopoulos’ descent into the political gutter continues apace. Asked by Observer to comment on a story, Yiannopoulos texted, “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.” He sent a similar comment to a Daily Beast writer.

Yiannopoulos has also sent anti-Semitic messages to the writer and fact checker Talia Lavin. “This past weekend, the nationalist bragged on Facebook and Instagram that he’d sent $14.88 to The New Yorker‘s former fact checker Talia Lavin,” Observer notes. (1488 being a notorious code used by white supremacists to hail each other).

Amid the current brouhaha over civility, it is important to remember that so noxious a figure as Yiannopoulos was once courted and promoted by a White House aide and major Republican donors. The successful campaign to shun and marginalize Yiannopoulos, made in the wake of the BuzzFeed story, now seems more justified than ever.  

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The fate of literary publishing in the twenty-first century, in three numbers.

The New York Times Magazine’s Taffy Brodessener-Akner has written a sharp and humanizing profile of online enemy number one (and novelist) Jonathan Franzen on Tuesday. While the piece itself is most notable for its sensitive dissection of Franzen’s complicated relationship with the public, public life, and technology (and also birds), a paragraph on Franzen’s declining sales numbers stood out:

Sales of his novels have decreased since The Corrections was published in 2001. That book, about a Midwestern family enduring personal crises, has sold 1.6 million copies to date. Freedom, which was called a “masterpiece” in the first paragraph of its New York Times review, has sold 1.15 million since it was published in 2010. And 2015’s Purity, his novel about a young woman’s search for her father and the story of that father and the people he knew, has sold only 255,476.

It is implied that Franzen himself is wounded by this decline in relevance, and the sales numbers themselves are used to imply a growing division in public opinion: that Franzen is increasingly dismissed as a “snob” and that he’s losing touch with the public. There may be a grain of truth to that, though Franzen’s complicated relationship with the public has been there since he emerged on the world stage. (He controversially declined an invitation to go on Oprah’s show after she selected The Corrections for her coveted Book Club in 2001, though the two eventually made nice.) But this decline reflects two larger changes in the publishing market more broadly.

The first is that the kinds of large platforms—notably Oprah’s aforementioned club—simply do not exist anymore. Oprah, who selected Freedom but ended the Book Club before Purity’s release, isn’t solely responsible for the one million copy discrepancy between the two books, but her gargantuan impact can certainly be seen there—as can the absence of other big time book-promoting platforms, like Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, and the fragmentation of cultural consumption. (It’s no wonder Franzen hates the iPhone—it cost hundreds of thousands in sales!)

But these numbers also reflect a troubling decline in literary fiction more broadly. The Association of American Publishers reported last year that adult fiction sales fell 7.8 percent in 2016, compared to the year before—and have fallen a staggering 23 percent since 2012. Franzen’s sales are dropping, but not because of his essays about birding. They’re dropping because the days of the novel that sells a million copies are behind us.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Collusion-linked Russian pop star mocks Trump in music video.

In Russia, Emin Agalarov is famous as a pop star specializing in Eurotrash crooning. In America, Emin, as he is commonly referred to, has made a name for himself in the Russia investigation since he was a key player in setting up the July 2016 Trump Tower meeting between leading members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Paul Manafort, with Russian lawyers claiming to have information on Hillary Clinton.

As the New York Times explains, “Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Emin, said that he handled the logistics of the sit-down at Trump Tower last year at the behest of the pop singer, 37, who is the son and business partner of the billionaire real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov. The Agalarov and Trump families were friendly because of past business collaborations, most notably in bringing the Miss Universe contest — then owned by Donald J. Trump — to Moscow in 2013. Plans to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital were tossed around as well, though they fell through.” Trump efforts to cultivate ties with Emin go back to 2013 when he a cameo appearance in video for the pop star, using the catch phrase “You’re fired.”

But the Emin/Trump romance seems to have lost its bloom, to judge by a video the singer released today. The video shows Emin singing a song called “Got Me Good” against a backdrop of actors pretending to be Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels. Among the highlights of the video are scenes of Clinton shooting down a vodka and Trump in a bedroom with a bevy of attractive young ladies, hinting at one of the most perverse rumors about Trump’s 2013 visit to Moscow.

In 2013, Trump tweeted “Emin was WOW!” It’ll be curious to see the president’s reaction to the new video.

APA/Getty Images

On the civility debate and forgetting the ’70s.

David Gergen, the genial centrist wiseman whose has served as high counsellor to presidents of both parties, argued on CNN on Monday night that the recent surge of anti-Trump protests was disruptive than the political protests of the 1960s and 1970s. “It is extraordinarily divisive,” Gergen said. The anti-war movement in Vietnam, the civil rights movement in the 1960s and early ’70s, both of those were more civil in tone. Even the anti-war movement was more civil in tone but certainly the civil rights movement among the people who were protesting.”

Nor is Gergen alone in thinking this. Politico ran an article arguing that “In the Donald Trump era, the left is as aggressively confrontational as at any time in recent memory.”

These claims are so at odds with easily verifiable history that it’s hard to know what to do with them. Historians have taken to Twitter to document just how wrong it is to remember the 1960s and 1970s as a period of greater civility.

As Harvard University’s Stuart Schrader noted, between 1965 and 1970 there were 1,391 bombings, shootings and attacks in the United States, many of them outgrowths of the anti-war movement and civil rights struggle:

Bombings were alarming common in the era:

In 1968, Secretary of State Dean Rusk was confronted by a crowd in San Francisco yelling “Dean Rusk: Wanted for Murder.”

The re-writing of history to make current protests seem like outliers is based on a complete whitewashing not just of history but of memory. After all, David Gergen was born in 1942 so he was an adult all through the 1960s. But he’s chosen to willfully forget the period he lived through in order to bash contemporary protesters.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court just made it easier for crisis pregnancy centers to lie to women.

The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that California’s Freedom, Accountability, Care and Transparency Act (FACT) violated the First Amendment rights of crisis pregnancy centers. As Nina Totenberg explained for NPR on Tuesday morning, FACT requires pregnancy centers to advertise that they are not licensed medical facilities and do not have licensed medical professionals on staff. The law also requires centers that do have licenses, but only provide limited care, to post a sign stating that the state provides free or affordable access to reproductive services, including abortion.

As The New York Times reported, the law was passed after the “California Legislature found that the roughly 200 centers in the state used ‘intentionally deceptive advertising and counseling practices that often confuse, misinform, and even intimidate women from making fully-informed, time-sensitive decisions about critical health care.’” The National Institute on Family and Life Advocates, which operates a chain of crisis pregnancy centers in the state, sued, arguing that the law violated its free speech rights. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing the majority opinion.

It’s a blow not just to the state of California, but to reproductive rights activists. Crisis pregnancy centers deliberately employ deceptive advertising practices in order get women through the door: They’ll offer free pregnancy tests, for example, without also advertising that women can’t receive abortions or contraception at the clinic. In some states and municipalities, clinics have adopted names that sound similar to the names of abortion clinics, and occasionally set up shop across the street or next door to real clinics. As a result, it’s relatively easy for women to make an appointment at a crisis pregnancy center without realizing she won’t be able to access a full range of reproductive health care options at the center.

Due to the Supreme Court’s ruling, it will now be very difficult for states to even prohibit centers from falsely advertising their services. The ruling could have a knock-on effect of prohibiting conservative states from requiring physicians to give false information about abortion risks to patients, as Eric Citron noted at SCOTUSblog, “One interesting dynamic in this case is that many states have laws telling abortion providers what they need to say to women seeking abortions. Those laws have been challenged as undue burdens on the right to obtain an abortion... But they haven’t been challenged under the kind of First Amendment theory developed here. In the long run, the ruling here may limit states’ ability to force doctors to provide certain kinds of information.”

That’s a very tentative, long-term upside to a ruling whose more immediate consequences are clear and damaging for women in need of clear medical advice.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Clickbait headlines mistakenly convince Trump that David Lynch loves him.

On Saturday, The Guardian published an interview with the film director David Lynch, which noted that he supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primaries, but then added that:

He is undecided about Donald Trump. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Reading The Guardian piece carefully, it’s clear that Lynch is not really praising Trump but rather is making an ironic suggestion that Trump could help bring down a corrupt system and create room for a better politics.

The nuances and ambiguities of Lynch’s statement didn’t stop other websites from publishing clickbait headlines suggesting that the director of Twin Peaks was a MAGA-head.

On Monday night, Donald Trump tweeted out:

At a rally in West Columbia, South Carolina, Trump again returned to the supposed praise given him by Lynch:

Breitbart, in the article Trump linked to, wrote, “Lynch is one of the few Hollywood figures to openly express sympathy or admiration toward President Trump since his rise to the Oval Office. Other major figures to express their support or sympathy towards the Trump agenda include Kanye West, Roseanne Barr, Clint Eastwood, Kid Rock, and Jon Voight.”

Both the Breitbart article and Trump’s retweet show how hungry the Republican right is for acceptance by Hollywood. They are so famished for celebrity praise that they’ll even take it in the form of very ironic and slippery statement from a film director who loves to cultivate an air of mystery.

On the plus side, this whole farce could redeem itself if Donald Trump screens Mulholland Drive in the White House.

June 25, 2018

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

CEO of Google-funded think tank argues “Google is a person.”

The New America Foundation was created in 1999 to break the mould of traditional think tanks, which were too donor-beholden and partisan. New America, as it is now called, was meant to be bipartisan or post-partisan, a haven for quirky, oddball thinkers who were willing to think outside the stifling political spectrum. But in recent years New America has struggled with its own success in attracting big corporate money, which some critics feel has compromised the think tank.

In the latest issue of The Washingtonian, Rachel Cohen fleshes out the controversies around New America and its CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, who has helmed the organization since 2013. A successful fundraiser who has gotten Silicon Valley to chip in to an expansion that has led New America to have 250 employees and a well-appointed 20,000 square feet headquarters, Slaughter has also grappled with a 2017 dispute with Barry Lynn, who ran Open Markets, a New America program investigating corporate concentration.

Lynn was fired after he had praised European moves to regulate Google, whose parent company was run by Eric Schmidt, a major donor to New America. Cohen quotes a recording from an extraordinary meeting Slaughter had with her staff after the firing where the CEO explained that Lynn owed it to Google to warn it ahead of time about his planned statements.

“We’re an organization that develops relationships with funders,” Slaughter told her staff. “And you know, these are not just black boxes; they’re people. Google is a person, the Ford Foundation—these are people. . . . And particularly when they give you money, which is really a nice thing . . . basic courtesy I think requires—if you know something really bad, you say, ‘Here’s a heads-up.’”

In the aftermath of the Lynn controversy, New America hired a management consultant to assess the state of the organization. The report found low morale. “Money, not mission, drives New America,” one founder told the consultant. “We are reactive and opportunistic,” one staffer said.

Perhaps the larger dilemma that bedevils New America is the problem faced by so many centrist and non-partisan institutions in the Trump era. In a time when partisanship runs supreme, what is the driving mission of organizations that try to be non-partisan? Answering that question is crucial. Simply fundraising and affirming the personhood of corporate donors seems like a weak-tea agenda.

Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama’s very traditional retirement is controversial.

New York magazine has published an in-depth profile by Gabriel Debenedetti revealing the former president is doing exactly what almost all former presidents do. According to Debenedetti, Obama “spends the bulk of his time on two projects, building his foundation and writing a memoir. It’s a familiar vision for a post-presidency and, for now, a return to two activities with which Obama is temperamentally more comfortable than raw politics: organizing and writing.”

“Ex-President works on memoir” might seem like a “sun rises in the east story.” But the addled nature of the Trump era is such that Obama’s decision to follow the well-worn path of earlier presidents has been a fraught choice, one that many Obama supporters disagree with. Given the threat that Trump seems to pose to American democracy, as well as outrages like the family separation policy, shouldn’t a still popular ex-president speak out? Many erstwhile Obama supporters think so.

“I know it isn’t usually done that former presidents weigh in, but these are not usual times, and protocol seems to have vanished,” big-league Democratic Party donor Susie Tompkins Buell told New York. “On the immigration stuff, if he were willing to go way over the line and get arrested, or something way out there, that would be a galvanizing event.”

Obama’s decision to not be the face of the anti-Trump resistance is based on a calculated gamble. Partly, the ex-president thinks he needs to get out of the way so that a new generation of Democratic politicians, ones who can run in 2020 for president as he cannot, can grab the limelight. Also, there’s the awareness that any statement he makes will be instantly polarizing and give Trump a chance to frame the issue as a personal battle, rather than one over policy.

Underwriting the strategy of laying low is a philosophy that Debenedetti describes as Obama’s “long-term optimism about historic progress as well as a confidence that his empathetic approach to governing will ultimately be more successful than dishonest tactics or mean-spirited politics.” That optimism is actually a gamble, a wager that America is so fundamentally strong that it will correct itself even if Obama stays away from the political fray. There’s no way to know if Obama has made the right bet until long after Trump leaves office.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Trump escalates with an attack on Maxine Waters.

In an event on Saturday, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters advocated the harassment of Trump administration officials. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” she said. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” She added: “The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’”

Waters’s words were ambiguously worded and she should have made clear that she was calling for non-violent protests. For that reason, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized Waters comments in a tweet. On Monday, President Donald Trump pushed beyond the ambiguity and escalated the controversy with his own Twitter response:

Trump’s tweet combined racism (“low IQ person”) with a conflation of verbal harassment with “harm.” He also falsely claims Waters was calling on a campaign against Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump administration officials. The final sentence of the tweet seemed to be an implied threat.

Trump supporters are picking up on the implications of the tweet and circulating Waters’s home address:

Whatever criticisms one can make of Waters’s original comments, the president is ratcheting up hostility in a way that could lead to violence.

Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

Angela Merkel is lucky to have Trump as an enemy.

While the president has criticized regime-change foreign policies carried out by his predecessors, Trump himself isn’t above trying to unseat a hostile government. Last Thursday, The Huffington Post gathered evidence suggesting that Trump and his ideological allies in Washington had a concerted effort to use the current German political crisis to drive German Chancellor Angela Merkel from power.

“President Donald Trump’s attacks on Twitter against German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week provided the clearest evidence yet of a sprawling American campaign to undermine her,” The Huffington Post argued. “Merkel now has to contend with not only local opponents but also a network of influential anti-immigrant Americans and other international activists inspired by Trump and similar illiberal leaders, like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.” America’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has been particularly active in this effort to, in his own words, “empower” populist forces.

Working to defeat the government of a democratically elected country is not without precedent, particularly in the Cold War era. In the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy worked hard to oust the Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, seen as too resistant to America’s hawkish foreign policy. Still, Kennedy worked covertly, while Trump, as his his tendency, is bluntly obvious about his goal.

Trump is so unpopular in Germany that his opposition to Merkel is strengthening her. “Chancellor Merkel still has an approval rating of 64 percent; she is by far Germany’s most respected politician,” novelist Jagoda Marinic notes in The New York Times. “And she’s on an upswing: People here love the idea of her standing up to Mr. Trump — she got a boost after a photo of her towering over him at the G-7 summit went viral.” This parallels the recent rise in popularity of another politician who sparred with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The problem with Trump’s regime change agenda is that to work he needs the soft power that comes with popularity. Domestically, he still has some of that power since the Republican Party is still loyal to him. But abroad, the agenda of “America First” is, for obvious reasons, a hard sell.