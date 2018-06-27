Trump thinks lots of things are about him.

This tweet turns an inter-mural Democratic argument into a Trump story, and in a remarkably implausible fashion. There are many possible explanations as to why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Crowley, but surely no Democratic voter cast their vote for her because Joe Crowley was not nice enough to Trump.
A similar self-obsessed tone could be heard in a Wednesday morning tweet:
Whatever the merits of either protectionism or free trade, Trump is more focused on framing the Harley-Davidson decision as a personal grievance. “I’ve done so much for you, and then this,” would be a bad break-up line in a soap opera, let alone in a president setting policy.
Taken together, the two tweets highlight the problem with Trump’s egotistical approach to politics. Seeing every new development and policy dispute through the prism of self-regard deeply distorts the president’s view of reality.
Twitter tries to win the trust of conservatives over secretive dinners.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, has been hosting dinners with prominent conservatives to convince them of his company’s commitment to ideological diversity. Conservative lawmakers and pundits have criticized Twitter, among other Silicon Valley giants, for alleged liberal bias and a tendency to censor right-leaning posts or advertisements. Per The Washington Post, Dorsey told Twitter employees in a June 7 memo, “It’s no secret that we are largely left leaning, and we all have biases.”
Now Twitter’s trying to make nice. Dorsey has been reaching out to conservatives such as Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, and Mercedes Schlapp in an attempt to hear out their viewpoints and convince them of Twitter’s neutrality as a platform. People in attendance at one June 19 dinner in Washington, D.C., urged Dorsey to include more positive coverage of conservative politics in Twitter’s “Moments” feature, which displays trending news stories.
These peace-making attempts from Dorsey come months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Senate hearing that, though Facebook has no bias, Silicon Valley remains “an extremely left-leaning place.”
Twitter and Facebook are increasingly seen as news outlets instead of social media platforms—allowing conservatives to lump them into the category of “Fake News.” A new Axios/Surveymonkey poll reports that an overwhelming 92 percent of Republicans (compared to 53 percent of Democrats) believe news outlets report fake news knowingly.
Tuesday’s primaries were a good night for the populist left.
Ben Jealous, formerly the president of the NAACP and a prominent surrogate for Senator Bernie Sanders, won his Democratic primary in Maryland on Tuesday. Jealous defeated primary competitor Rushern Baker III, who had received the endorsements of The Washington Post editorial board and Democratic Representatives Steny Hoyer and Chris Van Hollen. Jealous will now face incumbent Governor Larry Hogan in the fall.
Donald Trump won the presidency by combining a superficial economic populism with appeals to resentment against religious and ethnic minorities. Jealous’s candidacy is a photo-negative of Trump’s: Economic populism fused with appeals to racial justice and equality. “We’re the only ones who can really unify the entire base of the party,” Jealous told a group of voters in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Catonsville. “It matters that we can pull the whole party together, with the enthusiasm of everybody.”
Jealous and Ocasio-Cortez will now make up a small cohort of left Democrats running for office this fall. Others include Randy Bryce, who has a real chance to take Paul Ryan’s old seat now that Ryan has retired; and Anthony Flaccavento, who is challenging Representative Morgan Griffith in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District on a platform that includes Medicare for All. (Flaccavento, notably, faced another left-wing challenger, Justin Santopietro, in the district’s first contested Democratic primary this year.) These candidates face uneven chances—Ocasio-Cortez is the surest win of the lot—but each campaign is a data point. The Democratic establishment’s grip on the party’s trajectory may be weakening—and leftist populism seems to be more viable than the party credited.
A federal judge orders Trump to reunite the families he has torn apart.
While President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting his zero-tolerance policy for border crossers, the government has been slow to reunite families that were separated by the policy. All that might change quickly thanks to an injunction granted by Judge Dana Sabraw in a class action suit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of migrant families.
“A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday barred the separation of migrant children from their parents and ordered immigration officials to reunify within 30 days families that have been divided as a result of a zero-tolerance policy enforced by the Trump administration until last week,” The Washington Postreported on Tuesday night. “She said all children must be returned to their families within 30 days, while children under 5 must be reunited with parents in half that time. All parents must be entitled to speak with their children within 10 days.”
In her decision, Judge Sabraw curtly observed, “The unfortunate reality is that under the present system, migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property.”
The Trump administration is likely to appeal the decision. If they do so, there is genuine reason to be concerned since the final decision could end up at the Supreme Court, which has just sided with the president in the Muslim ban case. There’s little reason to think the current incarnation of the Supreme Court will be a friendly venue for migrants.
Stunning upset: 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Rep. Joe Crowley in New York primary.
Joe Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. But in a shocking result, he has now lost Tuesday night’s Democratic party for New York’s 14th Congressional District—to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old native of The Bronx. (Crowley previously represented New York’s 7th District.)
Ocasio-Cortez characterizes narratives that pit race against class as a “fundamental misunderstanding” of how our country works: “I can’t name a single issue with roots in race that doesn’t have economic implications, and I cannot think of a single economic issue that doesn’t have racial implications. The idea that we have to separate them out and choose one is a con.”
The 14th is a deep blue district, meaning Ocasio-Cortez is nearly guaranteed to win her general election in November. Less than two full years after working on the Sanders campaign, Ocasio-Cortez will in all likelihood follow him into Congress. If she does, she’ll become the youngest sitting member of Congress, its second self-identified socialist–and proof that socialist policies don’t necessarily doom political campaigns.
Milo Yiannopoulos wants “vigilante squads” to start shooting journalists.
Only a few years ago, Yiannopoulos was one of the star pundits on the Trumpian right. He was a prized writer for Breitbart, a touted ally of Steve Bannon and even the possessor of a book deal from Simon and Shuster. The Mercer family, among the biggest donors to the Republican Party, amply subsidized his provocations. But Yiannopoulos’ extremist politics have made him an increasingly toxic figure, especially after an amply documented BuzzFeed expose revealing the depth of his ties to Neo-Nazis. These revelations caused even very hard-right figures like the Mercers and Breitbart to cut their ties to Yiannopoulos.
Now, Observer is reporting that Yiannopoulos’ descent into the political gutter continues apace. Asked by Observer to comment on a story, Yiannopoulos texted, “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.” He sent a similar comment to a Daily Beast writer.
Yiannopoulos has also sent anti-Semitic messages to the writer and fact checker Talia Lavin. “This past weekend, the nationalist bragged on Facebook andInstagramthat he’d sent $14.88 toThe New Yorker‘s former fact checker Talia Lavin,” Observer notes. (1488 being a notorious code used by white supremacists to hail each other).
Amid the current brouhaha over civility, it is important to remember that so noxious a figure as Yiannopoulos was once courted and promoted by a White House aide and major Republican donors. The successful campaign to shun and marginalize Yiannopoulos, made in the wake of the BuzzFeed story, now seems more justified than ever.
The fate of literary publishing in the twenty-first century, in three numbers.
TheNew York Times Magazine’s Taffy Brodessener-Akner has written a sharp and humanizing profile of online enemy number one (and novelist) Jonathan Franzen on Tuesday. While the piece itself is most notable for its sensitive dissection of Franzen’s complicated relationship with the public, public life, and technology (and also birds), a paragraph on Franzen’s declining sales numbers stood out:
Sales of his novels have decreased since The Corrections was published in 2001. That book, about a Midwestern family enduring personal crises, has sold 1.6 million copies to date. Freedom, which was called a “masterpiece” in the first paragraph of its New York Times review, has sold 1.15 million since it was published in 2010. And 2015’s Purity, his novel about a young woman’s search for her father and the story of that father and the people he knew, has sold only 255,476.
It is implied that Franzen himself is wounded by this decline in relevance, and the sales numbers themselves are used to imply a growing division in public opinion: that Franzen is increasingly dismissed as a “snob” and that he’s losing touch with the public. There may be a grain of truth to that, though Franzen’s complicated relationship with the public has been there since he emerged on the world stage. (He controversially declined an invitation to go on Oprah’s showafter she selected The Corrections for her coveted Book Club in 2001, though the two eventually made nice.) But this decline reflects two larger changes in the publishing market more broadly.
The first is that the kinds of large platforms—notably Oprah’s aforementioned club—simply do not exist anymore. Oprah, who selected Freedom but ended the Book Club before Purity’s release, isn’t solely responsible for the one million copy discrepancy between the two books, but her gargantuan impact can certainly be seen there—as can the absence of other big time book-promoting platforms, like Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show, and the fragmentation of cultural consumption. (It’s no wonder Franzen hates the iPhone—it cost hundreds of thousands in sales!)
But these numbers also reflect a troubling decline in literary fiction more broadly. The Association of American Publishers reported last year that adult fiction sales fell 7.8 percent in 2016, compared to the year before—and have fallen a staggering 23 percent since 2012. Franzen’s sales are dropping, but not because of his essays about birding. They’re dropping because the days of the novel that sells a million copies are behind us.
Collusion-linked Russian pop star mocks Trump in music video.
In Russia, Emin Agalarov is famous as a pop star specializing in Eurotrash crooning. In America, Emin, as he is commonly referred to, has made a name for himself in the Russia investigation since he was a key player in setting up the July 2016 Trump Tower meeting between leading members of the Trump campaign, including Donald Trump Jr. and campaign manager Paul Manafort, with Russian lawyers claiming to have information on Hillary Clinton.
As the New York Timesexplains, “Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Emin, said that he handled the logistics of the sit-down at Trump Tower last year at the behest of the pop singer, 37, who is the son and business partner of the billionaire real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov. The Agalarov and Trump families were friendly because of past business collaborations, most notably in bringing the Miss Universe contest — then owned by Donald J. Trump — to Moscow in 2013. Plans to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital were tossed around as well, though they fell through.” Trump efforts to cultivate ties with Emin go back to 2013 when he a cameo appearance in video for the pop star, using the catch phrase “You’re fired.”
But the Emin/Trump romance seems to have lost its bloom, to judge by a video the singer released today. The video shows Emin singing a song called “Got Me Good” against a backdrop of actors pretending to be Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels. Among the highlights of the video are scenes of Clinton shooting down a vodka and Trump in a bedroom with a bevy of attractive young ladies, hinting at one of the most perverse rumors about Trump’s 2013 visit to Moscow.
In 2013, Trump tweeted “Emin was WOW!” It’ll be curious to see the president’s reaction to the new video.
David Gergen, the genial centrist wiseman whose has served as high counsellor to presidents of both parties, argued on CNN on Monday night that the recent surge of anti-Trump protests was disruptive than the political protests of the 1960s and 1970s. “It is extraordinarily divisive,” Gergen said. The anti-war movement in Vietnam, the civil rights movement in the 1960s and early ’70s, both of those were more civil in tone. Even the anti-war movement was more civil in tone but certainly the civil rights movement among the people who were protesting.”
Nor is Gergen alone in thinking this. Politicoran an article arguing that “In the Donald Trump era, the left is as aggressively confrontational as at any time in recent memory.”
These claims are so at odds with easily verifiable history that it’s hard to know what to do with them. Historians have taken to Twitter to document just how wrong it is to remember the 1960s and 1970s as a period of greater civility.
As Harvard University’s Stuart Schrader noted, between 1965 and 1970 there were 1,391 bombings, shootings and attacks in the United States, many of them outgrowths of the anti-war movement and civil rights struggle:
Bombings were alarming common in the era:
In 1968, Secretary of State Dean Rusk was confronted by a crowd in San Francisco yelling “Dean Rusk: Wanted for Murder.”
The re-writing of history to make current protests seem like outliers is based on a complete whitewashing not just of history but of memory. After all, David Gergen was born in 1942 so he was an adult all through the 1960s. But he’s chosen to willfully forget the period he lived through in order to bash contemporary protesters.
The Supreme Court just made it easier for crisis pregnancy centers to lie to women.
The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that California’s Freedom, Accountability, Care and Transparency Act (FACT) violated the First Amendment rights of crisis pregnancy centers. As Nina Totenberg explained for NPR on Tuesday morning, FACT requires pregnancy centers to advertise that they are not licensed medical facilities and do not have licensed medical professionals on staff. The law also requires centers that do have licenses, but only provide limited care, to post a sign stating that the state provides free or affordable access to reproductive services, including abortion.
As The New York Timesreported, the law was passed after the “California Legislature found that the roughly 200 centers in the state used ‘intentionally deceptive advertising and counseling practices that often confuse, misinform, and even intimidate women from making fully-informed, time-sensitive decisions about critical health care.’” The National Institute on Family and Life Advocates, which operates a chain of crisis pregnancy centers in the state, sued, arguing that the law violated its free speech rights. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing the majority opinion.
It’s a blow not just to the state of California, but to reproductive rights activists. Crisis pregnancy centers deliberately employ deceptive advertising practices in order get women through the door: They’ll offer free pregnancy tests, for example, without also advertising that women can’t receive abortions or contraception at the clinic. In some states and municipalities, clinics have adopted names that sound similar to the names of abortion clinics, and occasionally set up shop across the street or next door to real clinics. As a result, it’s relatively easy for women to make an appointment at a crisis pregnancy center without realizing she won’t be able to access a full range of reproductive health care options at the center.
Due to the Supreme Court’s ruling, it will now be very difficult for states to even prohibit centers from falsely advertising their services. The ruling could have a knock-on effect of prohibiting conservative states from requiring physicians to give false information about abortion risks to patients, as Eric Citron noted at SCOTUSblog, “One interesting dynamic in this case is that many states have laws telling abortion providers what they need to say to women seeking abortions. Those laws have been challenged as undue burdens on the right to obtain an abortion... But they haven’t been challenged under the kind of First Amendment theory developed here. In the long run, the ruling here may limit states’ ability to force doctors to provide certain kinds of information.”
That’s a very tentative, long-term upside to a ruling whose more immediate consequences are clear and damaging for women in need of clear medical advice.
Clickbait headlines mistakenly convince Trump that David Lynch loves him.
On Saturday, The Guardianpublished an interview with the film director David Lynch, which noted that he supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primaries, but then added that:
He is undecided about Donald Trump. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”
Reading The Guardian piece carefully, it’s clear that Lynch is not really praising Trump but rather is making an ironic suggestion that Trump could help bring down a corrupt system and create room for a better politics.
The nuances and ambiguities of Lynch’s statement didn’t stop other websites from publishing clickbait headlines suggesting that the director of Twin Peaks was a MAGA-head.
On Monday night, Donald Trump tweeted out:
At a rally in West Columbia, South Carolina, Trump again returned to the supposed praise given him by Lynch:
Breitbart, in the article Trump linked to, wrote, “Lynch is one of the few Hollywood figures to openlyexpresssympathy or admiration toward President Trump since his rise to the Oval Office. Other major figures to express their support or sympathy towards the Trump agenda include Kanye West, Roseanne Barr, Clint Eastwood, Kid Rock, and Jon Voight.”
Both the Breitbart article and Trump’s retweet show how hungry the Republican right is for acceptance by Hollywood. They are so famished for celebrity praise that they’ll even take it in the form of very ironic and slippery statement from a film director who loves to cultivate an air of mystery.
On the plus side, this whole farce could redeem itself if Donald Trump screens Mulholland Drive in the White House.