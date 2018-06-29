Comedian Stuttering John just punked Donald Trump.

The broadcaster John Melendez, who goes by the name Stuttering John and was once a fixture on the Howard Stern show, played a prank on the president of the United States on Thursday. Melendez phoned up the White House pretending to be Senator Bob Menendez, asking to speak with Trump about immigration. Perhaps eager to talk to a Democrat he can win over, Trump on Air Force One called back the pretend Bob Menendez. The president expressed sympathy for Menandez’s recently corruption case, in which he was acquitted.

“’You went through a tough, tough situation - and I don’t think a very fair situation - but congratulations,” Trump told Stuttering John. Trump here goes against Republican talking points claiming that Menendez is corrupt.

The prank is all the more impressive because Trump and Stuttering John have talked before, back in the era when they were both regulars on the Howard Stern show. Yet the president gave no signs of distinguishing the prankster from the senator he pretended to be. Stuttering John also briefly talked to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top advisor.

The conversation can be heard at the one hour 10 minute point of the podcast.

