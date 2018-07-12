Menu
The defense of Jim Jordan and the defense of Trump are now intertwined.

The evidence that Congressman Jim Jordan turned a blind eye in a sexual harassment scandal continues to accumulate, with eight former wrestlers saying that they told Jordan the team’s doctor was engaged in sexual abuse. Jordan allegedly acted on none of these complaints.

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News and offered this argument on behalf of his colleague:

The timing is very suspect. To me what is most suspicious is that right after Jim Jordan brought to the floor the question of the Department of Justice’s complete delay in turning over documents, it’s only then days after that when he elevates the contentiousness of that issue. I think there are people who have loose affiliation with a Deep State out to get Jim Jordan and this is the way they are manifesting their hatred for a man who is doing everything to fight for the regular folks in this country.

Jim Jordan is of course a strong supporter of President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation. Gaetz’s comments illustrate how the cause of Trump and Jordan are now tightly linked. Both men being presented by Republicans as alleged victims of the Deep State.

This is further evidence of the the ongoing Trumpification of the Republican Party. Trump has provided a model for how to fend off a scandal: cry “fake news” and blame the Deep State.

Jim Jordan and his supporters have learned that lesson well:

Trump won’t like Brett Kavanaugh’s position on independent investigations of the White House.

As historian Rick Perlstein points out in Twitter, in 1997 Kavanaugh, then working for independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton, wrote an article for The Georgetown Law Journal warning of the dangers of a chief executive undermining the rule law by discrediting his or her accusers. Kavanuagh feared that a “sustained presidential (and presidentially directed) criticism of an independent counsel eventually will have an impact on a large percentage of citizens.... A truly energetic political campaign to destroy the credibility of an independent counsel is an effort to obtain a hung jury, and there is a real danger that it will work in all but the most clear-cut cases of guilt.”

These words are worth revisiting now that Kavanaugh has been nominated by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court. Kananaugh remarks were clearly aimed at the Clinton administration, which did cast aspersions on the Starr investigation as a politicized attack that went beyond the limits of its inquiry. But nothing the Clinton White House did comes anywhere near the constant barrage of conspiracy mongering that Donald Trump is using against special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump’s attack on the Mueller investigation are having an effect on public opinion, with Republicans increasingly skeptical of the special counsel. When Kavanaugh is grilled by the Senate, it will be worth asking if he thinks Trump’s attack on the special counsel undermines the rule of law.

July 11, 2018

Get ready for the great Twitter deflation.

Long under fire for allowing fake accounts to flourish, Twitter is promising a massive purge on Saturday to deal with the problem. As The New York Times reports, this move will have an especially strong impact on users who have inflated their social media status by purchasing followers.

“Twitter’s decision will have an immediate impact: Beginning on Thursday, many users, including those who have bought fake followers and any others who are followed by suspicious accounts, will see their follower numbers fall,” The Times notes. “While Twitter declined to provide an exact number of affected users, the company said it would strip tens of millions of questionable accounts from users’ followers. The move would reduce the total combined follower count on Twitter by about 6 percent — a substantial drop.”

This move will cause a system wide follower deflation but most accounts will only lose a few followers. Some seemingly large accounts, however, will suffer embarrassment.

Twitter deflation will only solve one of Twitter’s vexing trust problems. There’s still the unresolved issue of Nazis and racists exploiting the site. Despite the importuning of prominent users like actor Seth Rogen, there’s little sign that Twitter is about to deal with that issue.

It really doesn’t matter that Brett Kavanaugh is a great carpool dad.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a curious op-ed about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, under the headline “I don’t know Kavanaugh the judge. But Kavanaugh the carpool dad is one great guy.” Written by Julie O’Brien, a neighbor of Kavanaugh, the column eschewed any discussion of his judicial philosophy and instead gave a portrait of him as wonderful friend:

He and his wife, Ashley, support their two daughters and other children at countless school and church functions throughout the year. In the summer, Brett is the “carpool dad,” often shuttling students to and from practices, games and activities. And in a city where professional obligations can often take priority over personal ones, Brett is a steady presence at his daughters’ events, even if it means racing across town just to catch the last 15 minutes of a game or program.

The article was widely mocked for being completely beside the point:

Republicans were pleased by the column:

Melissa McEwan’s tweet about the “perfidy of civility” is the sharpest analysis of this controversial column. As partisan passions become more heated in the Trump era, with government officials sometimes heckled as they go to restaurants, elite institutions like the Post (the idea has also popped up in senators’ Twitter feeds and in The New York Times) increasingly push civility as a panacea.

The ideology of civility means highlighting the humanity of figures like Kavanaugh, rather than the likely impact of their policies. So Kavanaugh becomes the warm-hearted car pooler, rather than the man who could end Roe v. Wade. It’s understandable that Republicans would want to move the conversation away from substance to personality. What’s more notable is that the Post is intent on facilitating this agenda in the name of civility.

Scientists admit Pliny the Elder was right about orcas and whales.

Pliny the Elder’s Natural History was left uncompleted when he died trying to rescue friends from the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 CE. But the Roman scholar’s encyclopedic work still stands as the most impressive synthesis of scientific knowledge in the ancient era, as scientists have once again learned.

In Natural History, Pliny gives a vivid account of orcas attacking whales at the Strait of Gibraltar. Using the term “balæna” to describe an unknown species of whales, Pliny wrote:

It is said that [the whales] are not to be seen in the ocean of Gades before the winter solstice, and that at periodical seasons they retire and conceal themselves in some calm capacious bay, in which they take a delight in bringing forth. This fact, however, is known to the orca, an animal which is peculiarly hostile to the balæna, and the form of which cannot be in any way adequately described, but as an enormous mass of flesh armed with teeth. This animal attacks the balænain its places of retirement, and with its teeth tears its young, or else attacks the females which have just brought forth, and, indeed, while they are still pregnant.

For many decades, scientists were dubious about this passage since whales do not, in the modern era, use the area as a calving ground. But newly discovered whale bones lend credibility to Pliny’s account.

As LiveScience reports:

There are very few whale species that visit the Mediterranean Sea, as outlined in a 2016 report published in the journal Advances in Marine Biology, and none of those species are known to use the area as a calving ground. This fact led scientists to wonder if Pliny’s account was accurate, or if perhaps he was mistaking dolphins for whales.

That is, until researchers discovered ancient whale bones within the ruins of a fish-processing site in the ancient Roman city of Baelo Claudia, near today’s Tarifa, Spain. Pliny’s account “doesn’t match anything that can be seen there today, but it fits perfectly with the ecology if right and gray whales used to be present,” study co-author Anne Charpentier, an ecologist at the University of Montpellier, said in a statement from the University of York.

Trump says “Germany is a captive to Russia.”

In a Wednesday meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump shocked the room by complaining that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia.” The focus of the president’s ire was Germany’s reliance on Russia for roughly a third of its natural gas. “How can you be together when a country is getting its energy from the person you want protection against or from the group that you want protection against?” Trump asked.

Although Trump’s attack took onlookers aback, it follows a familiar pattern. Under fire for alleged collusion with the Russian government, Trump responds by complaining about others who have Russia ties. It’s a reprise of the famous exchange he had with Hillary Clinton in 2016, where he turned around the idea of being “Putin’s puppet” by saying, “No puppet. No puppet. You’re the puppet.”

The remarks are also of a piece with Trump’s habit of attacking American allies, as he did both before and after the G-7 summit. While it’s true that German reliance on Russian natural gas is a longstanding concern, Trump’s deployment of the issue in a public forum to berate Germany seems opportunistic.

Further, as Atlantic columnist David Frum points out, Trump misunderstands the actual American objections to a pipeline between Germany and Russia.

Another major claim is also factually incorrect. “Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting from 60 percent to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline,” Trump said. In fact, only 9 percent of Germany’s energy comes from Russia, so it’s virtually impossible that it will jump that high.

Has Sean Hannity alienated Fox News management?

President Donald Trump’s selection of Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive, to be deputy chief of staff for communications was widely seen as further evidence of the hold the right-wing cable network has on the commander in chief. But Shine’s hiring is turning out to be divisive among the people who know him best.

Shine was unpopular with other Fox News executives for his alleged role in covering up sexual harassment by Roger Ailes, the late Fox News CEO. Shine’s ties to Ailes were the reason he was elbowed out of the network in 2017.

Given this history, it’s easy to understand why Fox News host Sean Hannity’s encouragement of Shine’s hiring has sparked a rift between the TV star and his employers. As BuzzFeed reports, “Shine’s political ascent has brought renewed stress and paranoia to Fox’s executive ranks more than a year after he was forced out of the network amid allegations that he helped cover up the network’s culture of sexual harassment.”

Hannity is feeling the blowback from the White House’s hiring of Shine. “Hannity’s level of freelancing has irked some at the top of Fox News and its parent company, 21st Century Fox, including Rupert Murdoch’s sons James and Lachlan, who increasingly feel like Hannity has ‘gone rogue,’ as one source put it,” BuzzFeed adds.

This reporting suggests that the Trump era, far from being simply Fox News’s moment in the sun, is causing trouble for the network. There are on-air insults between those who seem to want to defend Trump at all costs (such as Hannity) and those who want the network to present the news in a more balanced way (notably Shep Smith, a host who represents the more journalistic wing of Fox).

If there is a growing rift between Hannity and Fox executives, it could shape this battle for control of Fox News.

July 10, 2018

Democrats enjoy a huge party registration advantage in midterms.

On Tuesday, Axios published two articles that offered Democrats conflicting outlooks for the November mid-terms. The first article claimed “Democrats’ Senate dream slips away.” It cited new polls showing that Democrats were likely to lose three seats and gain two in Senate races, which would prevent them from flipping the Senate.

As several critics pointed out, this story relied on over-reading polls that actually showed key races were extremely close.

A more cheerful view of Democratic hopes came in a report that focused not on polls but on registered voters, where the Democrats enjoy a formidable advantage. “Among the 31 states (plus D.C.) with party registration, there are nearly 12 million more registered Democrats than Republicans,” Axios reports. “40% of all voters in party registration states are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 28% are independents.”

These registration numbers are a window into the crucial issue of enthusiasm. In the midterms, the motivation of the base can make the difference in close races. Along with the evidence of special elections and higher turnout, the Democratic advantage in registration bodes well for the party’s chances in the fall.

The New York Times oddly suggests Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a moderate.

In a front-page profile of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, the Times argues that “In his professional life, before he became a judge, he was often a moderating force.” The evidence the newspaper adduces to support this conclusion is less than stellar:

Working for Mr. Starr, Judge Kavanaugh concluded that [Vince Foster] had in fact killed himself. He opposed the public release of the narrative portions of Mr. Starr’s report detailing Mr. Clinton’s encounters with a White House intern. As staff secretary to Mr. Bush, he said in 2006, he strived to be “an honest broker for the president.”

Accepting the fact that Voster Foster killed himself (and was not murdered by the Clintons) is not a mark of moderation. It is a mark of sanity itself. Only right-wing extremists reject the consensus view of Foster’s death.

Further, while Kavanaugh might have wanted to keep salacious parts of the Starr report private, he himself fully participated in the independent counsel’s push to uncover the most lurid details of Bill Clinton’s sexual activities.

Finally, Kananaugh’s claim that he aspired to be an “honest broker” deserves the same skepticism of all self-praise. In short, none of the evidence provided that Brett Kavanaugh is “a moderating force” is at all convincing.

White Americans love Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer—and flashlights.

University of Chicago economists Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica have released an ambitious new working paper that documents how race, class, gender, and ideology shape consumption

Using thirty years of data from a variety of sources, they conclude, “While rural America watches Duck Dynasty and goes fishing and hunting, urban America watches Modern Family and does yoga in the park. The economically better-off travel the world and seek out ethnic restaurants in their neighborhoods, while the less well-off don’t own a passport and eat at McDonald’s. Conservatives give their boys masculine names like Kurt, while liberals opt for the more feminine-sounding options such as Liam. While men play video games and watch pornography, women browse Pinterest and post pictures on Instagram.”

Many of the tidbits are fun. Defining features of whiteness including watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Birdman and the Kentucky Derby, owning a flash-light and using Verizon Wireless. More disturbingly, whites are distinctly more likely to believe that police have a right to hit citizens. Liberals are more likely to watch Juno and No Country For Old Men while conservatives are more likely to watch National Treasure: Book of Secrets and Chronicles of Narnia. 

The big takeaway from the survey is that Americans aren’t fraying as much on cultural preferences and consumption lines as they are on politics. “The results overall refute the hypothesis of growing cultural divides,” Bertrand and Kamenica conclude.  

With few exceptions, the extent of cultural distance has been broadly constant over time. One (unsurprising) exception is that men and women’s time use became more similar from 1965 to 1995; perhaps more surprisingly, there has been no subsequent change in the gender differences in time use over the last 20 years. We also find that differences in social attitudes by political ideology and income have increased since the 1970s. Finally, whites and non-whites have converged somewhat on social attitudes but have diverged in consumer behavior. Nevertheless, our headline result is that for all other demographic divisions and cultural dimensions, cultural distance has been broadly constant over time.

The black/wide gap on consumption seems to be rooted in continued greater homeownership by whites, perhaps exacerbated by the 2008 recession. But the real growing divide is on ideology, with liberals and conservatives further apart on issues like abortion, gay rights, environmentalism, and government efforts to assist African-Americans.  Many of the cultural divisions (liberals preferring The Daily Show, conservatives preferring Fox News) are an outgrowth of this rift. The fraying of America is real, but it is primarily about ideology, not shopping. 

Did Anthony Kennedy make a deal with Trump?

That’s the question raised by reporting from NBC News on Tuesday morning. Reporters Geoff Bennett and Leigh Ann Caldwell tweeted that the departing justice spent months negotiating with the Trump White House about his replacement, and that Kennedy only retired after he received assurances that it would be Brett Kavanaugh, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge and a former Kennedy clerk.

Politico offered a slightly different account of the Kavanaugh selection process, reporting on Monday night that Kennedy, in a conversation with Trump about his imminent retirement, merely suggested his former clerk as a successor. That recommendation then carried great weight with a president eager to leave his mark on the nation’s judiciary.

Administration officials said Trump was taken with Kavanaugh even before his conversation with Kennedy. But Kennedy, in leaving the impression with Trump that Kavanaugh would be a great candidate for the job, helped the president make up his mind.

There’s nothing unusual about a Supreme Court justice timing his or her retirement to ensure an ideologically similar replacement. But what NBC’s report describes is quite different. Any bargaining between a sitting justice and the White House would immediately raise ethical questions about his or her participation in cases involving the president. Kennedy voted to uphold Trump’s controversial travel ban the day before he announced his retirement, for example.

That said, it’s possible that what happened still fell short of an overt quid pro quo between Kennedy and Trump. The president and other conservatives made little secret of their desire to replace the court’s swing justice after the 2016 election. Trump’s selection last year of Neil Gorsuch, another former Kennedy clerk, to replace Antonin Scalia was widely considered to be a not-so-subtle nod at the 81-year-old jurist that Trump would nominate a similar successor to him. Kennedy may have simply taken the hint and offered a suggestion of his own on the way out.