John Pendygraft/Getty

Gawker was just bought by one of its frequent targets.

Gawker.com and its archives were sold to Bryan Goldberg, the founder of Bustle and Bleacher Report, for $1.35 million in a closed-door auction. The initial bidding was led by a $1.13 million offer from marketer Kevin Lee, who intended to turn the site into what he called “Gawker for Good,” a celebrity-driven site that would donate half of its net advertising revenue to charity. Gawker stopped publishing in 2016, after a lawsuit brought against the company by Hulk Hogan and funded by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel forced it to declare bankruptcy.

Given that his career has been based on creating content farms, Goldberg’s reputation in media circles is, to put it lightly, not great. He was the subject of a lacerating 2013 New Yorker profile, and described as a “notable mansplainer” in The Atlantic. He was also singled out repeatedly for criticism by Gawker. In a series of posts on Gawker and ValleyWag, Goldberg was skewered as a “self-serving misogynist” and “not a smart man ... who mocks himself better than his critics ever could.”

This is not a good sign for the site’s archives. Heading into the auction there appeared to be few—if any—good possible outcomes. But, with the exception of being purchased by Thiel himself (who pulled out of the bidding in April), this is about as ominous as it gets.

Paul Manafort loses VIP amenities in a new jail.

On Wednesday, Federal Judge T.S. Ellis ordered Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, to be moved from Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia to an Alexandria, Virginia detention facility. Manafort is in jail pending his trial for a variety of money laundering charges. He was denied bail because of attempted witness tampering.

In ordering the move, the judge wrotethe professionals at the Alexandria Detention Center are very familiar with housing high-profile defendants including foreign and domestic terrorists, spies and traitors.”

Manafort’s time at Northern Neck Regional Jail was controversial. The government claimed in filings that Manafort, a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, was enjoying VIP amenities:

Among the unique privileges Manafort enjoys at the jail are a private, self-contained living unit, which is larger than other inmates’ units, his own bathroom and shower facility, his own personal telephone, and his own workspace to prepare for trial. Manafort is also not required to wear a prison uniform. On the monitored prison phone calls, Manafort has mentioned that he is being treated like a “VIP.”

The filings also accuse Manafort of exploiting these privileges by using his laptop to smuggle emails out of jail:

Although the jail does not allow prisoners to send or receive emails, Manafort appears to have developed a workaround. Manafort has revealed on the monitored phone calls that in order to exchange emails, he reads and composes emails on a second laptop that is shuttled in and out of the facility by his team. When the team takes the laptop from the jail, it reconnects to the internet and Manafort’s emails are transmitted.

Both the court and the special counsel seem to have lost patience with Manafort’s antics. He’ll be more restricted at his new digs.

The Emmett Till case has been reopened.

The Associated Press reports that due to “new information,” the Justice Department is reinvestigating the black teenager’s murder in Money, Mississippi, in 1955.

Two white men kidnapped, beat, and shot Till, then dumped his body in a river. Carolyn Donham, one of the men’s wives, had claimed that Till whistled at her outside of a store, and then proceeded to make crude verbal and physical advances towards her. She testified in court that the 14-year-old said he had been “with white women before.” The two men were acquitted, but later confessed in a magazine interview. They were never retried, and have since died.

In a book published last year, The Blood of Emmett Till, Duke University scholar Timothy B. Tyson revealed that in 2007, at age 72, Donham admitted that Till had not whistled at her, and she said couldn’t remember the rest of the incident.

Last month, senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Tim Scott introduced legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime. As The New York Times noted, “Nearly 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress from 1882 to 1986. None were approved.” But this bill seems stand a better chance, as it has the support of the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

“I thought we did that many years ago,” McConnell said in a radio interview in June. “I hadn’t thought about it, I thought that was done back during L.B.J. or some period like that.” He added, “If we need one at the federal level, I certainly will support it.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Was there something fishy about Stormy Daniels’s arrest?

Stephanie Clifford, who performs in strip clubs and films under the name Stormy Daniels, was arrested on Wednesday for “fondling” patrons and a police officer at a Columbus, Ohio burlesque house. Clifford’s lawyer Michael Avenatti describes the arrest as “a setup & politically motivated.” There is ample reason to think he is right.

Clifford was charged under a 2007 ordinance, the Community Defense Act. As The Washington Post reports, “A spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office could find no instances in which the 2007 law had been used.” To enforce a law that has been rarely if ever used, the Columbus police deployed extraordinary resources. There were at least four police officers at the club, several of whom were undercover.

Clifford is, of course, best known for an ongoing legal struggle with President Donald Trump over payment he made to her, allegedly to not speak about a 2006 sexual encounter.

Former Trump campaign advisor A.J. Delgado tweeted:

Update: On Thursday, Michael Avenatti announced that all charges against Clifford had been dropped.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump is right to reject Air Force One nostalgia.

The commander in chief is pushing for a radical overhaul of presidential air travel by demanding that the next generation of Air Force One replace the color scheme from luminous ultramarine to a “more American” splash of red, white, and blue. Trump refers to the current planes as having “Jackie Kennedy colors,” which suggests that he finds them too feminine. It is true that they evoke the streamlined modernism of the high Cold War era. The current subdued look of Air Force One dates to the early 1960s, created by industrial designer Raymond Loewy and approved by John and Jackie Kennedy.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss is aghast. “Why would anyone want to discard an Air Force One design that evokes more than a half-century of American history?” he asked in an interview with Axios. Every time you see that blue trim and the words ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ spelled out in that same typeface as an early version of the Declaration of Independence, it brings back JFK landing in Germany to speak at the Berlin Wall, Richard Nixon flying to China, Ronald Reagan stepping off the plane to see Gorbachev in Iceland and a thousand other scenes of Presidents in our past.”

Beschloss’s argument is pure nostalgia. Design is not a timeless art, but meant to be functional and reflect changing taste. Jackie Kennedy’s own extensive efforts to restore and redesign the White House were guided by a belief that presidential spaces were not meant to be fixed, but needed to evolve to reflect changing needs. Her design sensibility did evoke the past, but with modern stylization.

Redesigning Air Force One is truly in keeping with the spirit of the Kennedys and other presidencies. To be sure, Trump’s redesign of Air Force One likely would be gaudy and embarrassing. But that just means future presidents can make further changes in the post-Trump era.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Trump won’t like Brett Kavanaugh’s position on independent investigations of the White House.

As historian Rick Perlstein points out on Twitter, in 1997 Kavanaugh, then working for independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton, wrote an article for The Georgetown Law Journal warning of the dangers of a chief executive undermining the rule law by discrediting his or her accusers. Kavanuagh feared that a “sustained presidential (and presidentially directed) criticism of an independent counsel eventually will have an impact on a large percentage of citizens.... A truly energetic political campaign to destroy the credibility of an independent counsel is an effort to obtain a hung jury, and there is a real danger that it will work in all but the most clear-cut cases of guilt.”

These words are worth revisiting now that Kavanaugh has been nominated by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court. Kananaugh remarks were clearly aimed at the Clinton administration, which did cast aspersions on the Starr investigation as a politicized attack that went beyond the limits of its inquiry. But nothing the Clinton White House did comes anywhere near the constant barrage of conspiracy mongering that Donald Trump is using against special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump’s attack on the Mueller investigation are having an effect on public opinion, with Republicans increasingly skeptical of the special counsel. When Kavanaugh is grilled by the Senate, it will be worth asking if he thinks Trump’s attack on the special counsel undermines the rule of law.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The defense of Jim Jordan and the defense of Trump are now intertwined.

The evidence that Congressman Jim Jordan turned a blind eye in a sexual harassment scandal continues to accumulate, with eight former wrestlers saying that they told Jordan the team’s doctor was engaged in sexual abuse. Jordan allegedly acted on none of these complaints.

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News and offered this argument on behalf of his colleague:

The timing is very suspect. To me what is most suspicious is that right after Jim Jordan brought to the floor the question of the Department of Justice’s complete delay in turning over documents, it’s only then days after that when he elevates the contentiousness of that issue. I think there are people who have loose affiliation with a Deep State out to get Jim Jordan and this is the way they are manifesting their hatred for a man who is doing everything to fight for the regular folks in this country.

Jim Jordan is of course a strong supporter of President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation. Gaetz’s comments illustrate how the cause of Trump and Jordan are now tightly linked. Both men being presented by Republicans as alleged victims of the Deep State.

This is further evidence of the the ongoing Trumpification of the Republican Party. Trump has provided a model for how to fend off a scandal: cry “fake news” and blame the Deep State.

Jim Jordan and his supporters have learned that lesson well:

July 11, 2018

JONATHAN ALCORN/AFP/Getty Images

Get ready for the great Twitter deflation.

Long under fire for allowing fake accounts to flourish, Twitter is promising a massive purge on Saturday to deal with the problem. As The New York Times reports, this move will have an especially strong impact on users who have inflated their social media status by purchasing followers.

“Twitter’s decision will have an immediate impact: Beginning on Thursday, many users, including those who have bought fake followers and any others who are followed by suspicious accounts, will see their follower numbers fall,” The Times notes. “While Twitter declined to provide an exact number of affected users, the company said it would strip tens of millions of questionable accounts from users’ followers. The move would reduce the total combined follower count on Twitter by about 6 percent — a substantial drop.”

This move will cause a system wide follower deflation but most accounts will only lose a few followers. Some seemingly large accounts, however, will suffer embarrassment.

Twitter deflation will only solve one of Twitter’s vexing trust problems. There’s still the unresolved issue of Nazis and racists exploiting the site. Despite the importuning of prominent users like actor Seth Rogen, there’s little sign that Twitter is about to deal with that issue.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

It really doesn’t matter that Brett Kavanaugh is a great carpool dad.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published a curious op-ed about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, under the headline “I don’t know Kavanaugh the judge. But Kavanaugh the carpool dad is one great guy.” Written by Julie O’Brien, a neighbor of Kavanaugh, the column eschewed any discussion of his judicial philosophy and instead gave a portrait of him as wonderful friend:

He and his wife, Ashley, support their two daughters and other children at countless school and church functions throughout the year. In the summer, Brett is the “carpool dad,” often shuttling students to and from practices, games and activities. And in a city where professional obligations can often take priority over personal ones, Brett is a steady presence at his daughters’ events, even if it means racing across town just to catch the last 15 minutes of a game or program.

The article was widely mocked for being completely beside the point:

Republicans were pleased by the column:

Melissa McEwan’s tweet about the “perfidy of civility” is the sharpest analysis of this controversial column. As partisan passions become more heated in the Trump era, with government officials sometimes heckled as they go to restaurants, elite institutions like the Post (the idea has also popped up in senators’ Twitter feeds and in The New York Times) increasingly push civility as a panacea.

The ideology of civility means highlighting the humanity of figures like Kavanaugh, rather than the likely impact of their policies. So Kavanaugh becomes the warm-hearted car pooler, rather than the man who could end Roe v. Wade. It’s understandable that Republicans would want to move the conversation away from substance to personality. What’s more notable is that the Post is intent on facilitating this agenda in the name of civility.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists admit Pliny the Elder was right about orcas and whales.

Pliny the Elder’s Natural History was left uncompleted when he died trying to rescue friends from the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 CE. But the Roman scholar’s encyclopedic work still stands as the most impressive synthesis of scientific knowledge in the ancient era, as scientists have once again learned.

In Natural History, Pliny gives a vivid account of orcas attacking whales at the Strait of Gibraltar. Using the term “balæna” to describe an unknown species of whales, Pliny wrote:

It is said that [the whales] are not to be seen in the ocean of Gades before the winter solstice, and that at periodical seasons they retire and conceal themselves in some calm capacious bay, in which they take a delight in bringing forth. This fact, however, is known to the orca, an animal which is peculiarly hostile to the balæna, and the form of which cannot be in any way adequately described, but as an enormous mass of flesh armed with teeth. This animal attacks the balænain its places of retirement, and with its teeth tears its young, or else attacks the females which have just brought forth, and, indeed, while they are still pregnant.

For many decades, scientists were dubious about this passage since whales do not, in the modern era, use the area as a calving ground. But newly discovered whale bones lend credibility to Pliny’s account.

As LiveScience reports:

There are very few whale species that visit the Mediterranean Sea, as outlined in a 2016 report published in the journal Advances in Marine Biology, and none of those species are known to use the area as a calving ground. This fact led scientists to wonder if Pliny’s account was accurate, or if perhaps he was mistaking dolphins for whales.

That is, until researchers discovered ancient whale bones within the ruins of a fish-processing site in the ancient Roman city of Baelo Claudia, near today’s Tarifa, Spain. Pliny’s account “doesn’t match anything that can be seen there today, but it fits perfectly with the ecology if right and gray whales used to be present,” study co-author Anne Charpentier, an ecologist at the University of Montpellier, said in a statement from the University of York.

TIMO JAAKONAHO/AFP/Getty Images

Trump says “Germany is a captive to Russia.”

In a Wednesday meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump shocked the room by complaining that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia.” The focus of the president’s ire was Germany’s reliance on Russia for roughly a third of its natural gas. “How can you be together when a country is getting its energy from the person you want protection against or from the group that you want protection against?” Trump asked.

Although Trump’s attack took onlookers aback, it follows a familiar pattern. Under fire for alleged collusion with the Russian government, Trump responds by complaining about others who have Russia ties. It’s a reprise of the famous exchange he had with Hillary Clinton in 2016, where he turned around the idea of being “Putin’s puppet” by saying, “No puppet. No puppet. You’re the puppet.”

The remarks are also of a piece with Trump’s habit of attacking American allies, as he did both before and after the G-7 summit. While it’s true that German reliance on Russian natural gas is a longstanding concern, Trump’s deployment of the issue in a public forum to berate Germany seems opportunistic.

Further, as Atlantic columnist David Frum points out, Trump misunderstands the actual American objections to a pipeline between Germany and Russia.

Another major claim is also factually incorrect. “Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting from 60 percent to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline,” Trump said. In fact, only 9 percent of Germany’s energy comes from Russia, so it’s virtually impossible that it will jump that high.