Eleven House Republicans want to impeach the deputy attorney general.
On Wednesday night North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, supported by ten of his fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The grounds of the impeachment are that Rosenstein has allegedly blocked congressional oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The resolution is unlikely to go far since it doesn’t have the support of the Republican leadership. Still, it’s a significant indicator of the arguments that President Donald Trump’s fervent allies are making against the Mueller investigation.
One striking thing about the resolution is, as USA Today reporter Brad Heath notes, Rosenstein is being accused of alleged irregularities that took place before he assumed his office.
Heath’s entire thread is worth reading. It makes abundantly clear that the impeachment resolution is a document of dubious legal validity, even as it might have some propaganda value for a subset of hard-core Trump supporters.
In The New York Times Magazine, Taffy Brodesser-Akner has written a splendid profile showing how the actress leveraged her celebrity to create a second career as a wellness advisor through her company Goop. Started in 2008 as a simple newsletter for sharing advice on products she liked, Goop became “a clothing manufacturer, a beauty company, an advertising hub, a publishing house, a podcast producer and a portal of health-and-healing information, and soon it would become a TV-show producer. It was a clearinghouse of alternative health claims, sex-and-intimacy advice and probes into the mind, body and soul. There was no part of the self that Goop didn’t aim to serve.”
The big selling point of Goop is Paltrow herself, her robust and confident public persona being the very embodiment of wellness. Regrettably, Paltrow is wary of fact-checking the health advice about the healing powers of gems and crystals she so freely shares. Dr. Jen Gunter, a San Francisco gynecologist and obstetrician, has written 30 blog posts debunking many Goop claims.
It’s either made up (often poorly, but with liberal use of the word toxin) or someone’s hypothesis with little to no supporting data. Tampons are not vaginal death sticks, vegetables with lectins are not killing us, vaginas don’t need steaming, Epstein Barr virus (EBV) does not cause every thyroid disease, and for fuck’s sake no one needs to know their latex farmer what they need to know is that the only thing between them and HIV or gonorrhea is a few millimeters of latex so glove that shit up.
When Paltrow teamed up withCondé Nast last fall to create Goop magazine, the wellness entrepreneur immediately had a falling out over the publisher over fact-checking. “Goop wanted Goop magazine to be like the Goop website in another way: to allow the Goop family of doctors and healers to go unchallenged in their recommendations via the kinds of Q. and A.s published, and that just didn’t pass Condé Nast standards,” Brodesser-Akner notes. “Those standards require traditional backup for scientific claims, like double-blind, peer-reviewed studies.”
Goop and Condé Nast have broken off their partnership. Now published in-house, Goop magazine doesn’t have fact checkers, although Paltrow says it will hire some in September as part of its “necessary growing pains.”
Commenting on the profile on Twitter, magazine writer Clive Thompson argues that this dispute illustrates a core problem with Paltrow’s wellness advice:
If Goop is, as Thompson suggests, peddling conspiracy theories and fake news, it poses the same problem as political disinformation: there’s a class of followers who will believe the message now matter how often it is refuted.
Trump has a mutually back-scratching relationship with The National Enquirer.
With former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen now seemingly co-operating with the Mueller investigation and also talking to the press, we’re learning more about the president’s connections with The National Enquirer and David Pecker, the CEO of its parent company American Media Inc. (AMI). In an audio released on Tuesday by CNN, Cohen referred to Pecker as “our friend David.”
As the Wall Street Journalreports, Michael Cohen acted as the mediator between Pecker and Trump in a complex relationship that stretches back many years:
In previously unreported interactions, some of which are memorialized in emails now under review, Mr. Cohen mediated a dispute between Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who had been a star on Mr. Trump’s “Apprentice” reality TV show, and the Enquirer over a story about her brother’s murder. He intervened in a separate legal case on behalf of David Pecker, chief executive of Enquirer parent American Media Inc. And when American Media paid a doorman who alleged that Mr. Trump fathered a child with an employee, a company executive ordered reporters to stop investigating after speaking with Mr. Cohen.
The revelations show a relationship characterized by mutual benefit and favor-trading on a greater scale than was previously known. The shared history could expose American Media, Mr. Cohen and by extension, Mr. Trump, to criminal campaign-finance charges. For example, federal agents and prosecutors in New York are investigating whether Mr. Cohen, acting as Mr. Trump’s representative, improperly coordinated with American Media to keep an ex-Playboy model’s account of an affair with Mr. Trump under wraps in the months before the 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the matter said.
The Wall Street Journal here focuses on possible legal irregularities. Other publications, including The New Republic, have used that framework as well.
But the new information raises wider issues. What the newspaper’s reporting shows is that even apart from any possible campaign violations, the president has a deeply troubling relationship with a major media firm. The National Enquirer has gathered damaging information on Trump and he has reason to be grateful that they are keeping it under wraps. The open question becomes what favors Trump might be called upon to do in the future in order to repay this debt. This is a question that goes beyond what is legal and into the realm of political morality.
There’s more than one kind of vulnerability and risk to consider in situations such as this one.
Yelling the n-word and dropping your pants on camera still carry a price in American politics.
Georgia state Rep. Jason Spencer has resigned after being tricked by television prankster Sacha Baron Cohen. On his Showtime series Who is America?, Cohen pretended to be an Israeli counter-terrorist expert offering training in fending off Islamic extremists. This ridiculous cover story allowed Cohen to induce Spencer and an array of other politicians to do extremely embarrassing acts.
As The Washington Post reports, “As part of the ‘training,’ Spencer yelled the n-word multiple times while learning how to ward off a kidnapper; offered an offensive portrayal of a ‘Chinese tourist’ while using a selfie stick to take pictures up a Muslim actor’s robe to check for a gun, and, lastly, dropped his pants and chased Cohen around threatening to touch him with his buttocks, which he was told would ‘intimidate’ terrorists.”
The Spencer fiasco shows how fluid political accountability is in America. After all, the president of the United States is guilty of all sorts of transgressions, ranging from boasting on tape of sexual assault, to making repeated racist comments in private and public, to trying to influence Department of Justice investigations, to threatening nuclear war via Twitter.
Given Trump’s behavior, it’s an open question how much other politicians can get away with. “Racism and its violent outgrowths are certainly more prevalent now compared to a decade ago, and that is on purpose,” Jamil Smith notes in Rolling Stone. “But what price has this administration and the GOP at large truly paid for this behavior?”
This is a pressing question. For now, we can say that Spencer’s obscene antics were a step too far but Trump himself continues to enjoy a strange impunity.
The new Michael Cohen tape proves Trump knew about payout to his former mistress.
On Monday night, CNN aired an audio recording of a phone conversation the president and his then lawyer Michael Cohen that took place in the month before the 2016 election. In the brief conversation, which lasts less than two minutes, the men discuss the need to keep various stories under wrap, particularly the need to restrict access to the divorce papers in Trump’s first marriage. They also discuss the financing of the payout The National Enquirer was making to Karen McDougal. They agree that it was unwise to leave the settlement with someone Cohen refers to as “our friend David” (likely David Pecker, CEO of the company that owns The National Enquirer). As Trump notes, “maybe he gets hit by a truck.” The idea here is that any information acquired by The National Enquirer wasn’t safe with them but needed to be in the hands of Trump and his people.
The audio is of poor quality and some of the words are garbled. But this conversation is noteworthy:
COHEN: And, I’ve spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up with …
TRUMP: So, what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?
COHEN: … Funding . . . Yes. Um, and it’s all the stuff.
TRUMP: Yeah, I was thinking about that.
COHEN: All the stuff. Because — here, you never know where that company — you never know what he’s —
TRUMP: Maybe he gets hit by a truck.
COHEN: Correct. So, I’m all over that. And, I spoke to Allen about it, when it comes time for the financing, which will be —
TRUMP: Wait a sec, what financing?
COHEN: Well, I’ll have to pay him something.
TRUMP: [UNINTELLIGIBLE] pay with cash.
COHEN: No, no, no, no, no. I got it.
TRUMP: Check.
Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Alan Futerfas have made conflicting claims about this discussion. Giuliani claims that Trump was saying “don’t pay with cash.” Futerfas acknowledges Trump was saying “pay with cash” but contends that this merely meant the payment should be made from money on hand, not a loan.
The issue of cash or check is, in some ways, immaterial. The key fact is that Trump knew about the payment to McDougal and the deal was made for campaign purposes, which means it could run afoul of campaign financing laws.
A debauched prince was the first person to buy a Jane Austen novel.
Writing in The New York Times, Jennifer Schuessler reports that a graduate student has uncovered a bill of sales suggesting that in 1811 the very first known sale of the first published Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility, was made by the Prince Regent, who was the de facto monarch of the United Kingdom because his father, George III, was mentally incapacitated. The Prince Regent, who would later become George IV, was the very opposite of a Jane Austen hero. He was infamous for his adulteries, his gluttony, and his constant indebtedness.
The Prince Regent was also notorious for his mistreatment of his wife, Caroline of Brunswick. Once he took the throne, he tried to use Parliament to force a divorce in 1820. Popular opposition to the move prevented Parliament from acting on the monarch’s wishes. Like many other commoners, Jane Austen took the side of Caroline over her husband. “Poor woman, I shall support her as long as I can, because she is a Woman, & because I hate her husband,” Austen wrote in an 1813 letter.
Despite her distaste for the Prince Regent, Austen was compelled by a courtier and her publisher to dedicate her novel Emma (1815) to him. This unwilling dedication suggests a motive for the Prince’s original purchase. He was aware of his general unpopularity and, in the manner traditional of monarchs, wanted to cultivate ties to the arts to win support. If the Prince Regent was hoping that Jane Austen’s popularity would rub off on him, he bet poorly. The dedication of Emma remains a footnote, and George IV, who died in 1830, is remembered as scoundrel.
Elizabeth Warren prefers capitalists who aren’t cheaters and thieves.
The rising visibility of avowedly “socialist” politics in America is creating a divide within the Democratic Party. Some Democratic politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have followed Bernie Sanders lead in taking up the mantle of what they call “socialism,” while presenting what in fact is closer to mild democratic socialism or a strong welfare state. More traditional Democrats, meanwhile, are wary of the label. “I don’t think we have to change from capitalism,” House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi told a town hall in 2017. “We’re a capitalist system.”
Interviewed by Jim Harwood of CNBC, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren found a way to thread the needle between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi. Asked if capitalists are bad people, Warren responded, “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don’t believe in is theft, what I don’t believe in is cheating. That’s where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it’s about the powerful get all of it. And that’s what’s gone wrong in America.”
When Harwood raised the point that she was seen as a polarizing figure by the business community, Warren responded:
I get that there are a lot of folks who like having the power and the riches they have, they like being able to tweak their little pinkie and the United States government does just what they want. They like being able to get regulations rolled back or not enforced. I totally get that. And I get that I push hard against that, that I may be a threat to them on that. But my view on that is, don’t call me the polarizing figure; they’re the ones who want to take advantage of this country. They’re the ones who want to cheat. They’re the ones who want to say that their personal wealth, their power is more important than building an America that works for everyone.
This interview demonstrates the election strategy Warren is likely to follow if she makes her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren won’t take up the flag of socialism, but she’ll lean heavily on the critique made by the left-wing of the Democratic Party of the excessive power of big business. The gambit is that this will allow Warren to unite behind her both the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party and the Nancy Pelosi wing.
Trump is spending billions to help farmers hurt by his trade war.
The White House said on Tuesday that the administration will offer farmers about $12 billion in emergency aid to offset the repercussions from the president’s tariffs against China, which recently announceda 25 percent import tax on $50 billion in U.S. goods, including soybeans.
Tariffs have not been an easy sell. Members of Trump’s own party have raised objections to the policy, and they weren’t all immediately mollified by news of aid. “This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929 again,” Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska told The New York Times.
Like many of Trump’s plans, the details about the emergency aid are murky; it’s not clear if the money will end up in the pockets of soybean farmers or the agricultural conglomerates that dominate the industry. CNBC reports that shares of John Deere went up after the news. Trump may take that as evidence that his solution worked, but he’s merely patching holes that he himself punched.
Trump’s family reunification is already shaping up to be a disaster.
Thursday, July 26, is the court-imposed deadline for the Trump administration to reunite all the families separated under Jeff Sessions’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. But according to a joint court filing by the federal government and the ACLU on Monday, 463 migrant parents, who were separated from their children when they crossed into the U.S. illegally, are no longer in the country.
This is not a new phenomenon. Immigrant children have been separated from their parents before, and it has consistently been a bureaucratic nightmare for non-profits and the Health and Human Services Department to reunite the families. However, with nearly 3,000 children separated as part of Trump’s push to curb illegal immigration, the chaos has been unprecedented. Administration officials, who spoke to The New York Times anonymously earlier this month, attributed the logistical nightmare to the use of different databases and computer systems, as well as a variety of staff who all handle the situation differently.
There has been progress with reunifications: Reuters reports that, as of Monday, 879 parents had been reunited with their children. But the cases of the 463 parents who have been deported without their children are still “under review.” This will make meeting Thursday’s deadline a challenge.
A football team owner once threatened to “punch” Donald Trump.
Sports writer Jeff Pearlman is working on a history of the United States Football League (USFL), an upstart football conference which tried to challenge the NFL from 1983 to 1985. In the course of his research, Pearlman has uncovered a remarkable letter sent by Tampa Bay Bandits owner to his USFL partner Donald Trump, who owned the New Jersey Generals. (David Frum called attention to Pearlman’s post on Twitter).
As Pearlman explains, Trump was often at odds with his USFL partners. “Trump wasn’t merely disliked by his fellow owners; he was loathed and abhorred and detested,” Pearlman notes. “The general take: Here was a selfish bully who desperately craved an NFL franchise, and viewed the USFL as a temporary (and disposable) vehicle toward that end. Trump memorably led the USFL’s suicide march away from a spring season and toward the fall, and (much like now) his big words and loud voice and thuggish tendencies caused many lemming peers to follow.”
Evidence of Trump’s unpopularity can be found in a letter from Bassett to Trump dated August 16, 1984. “You are bigger, stronger, and younger than I, which means I’ll have no regrets whatsoever punching you right in the mouth the next time an instance occurs where you personally scorn me, or anyone else, who does not happen to salute or dance to your tune,” Bassett wrote.
More voters are being purged from the rolls than at any time in the past decade.
That’s the big takeaway from the latest report on voter purges from the Brennan Center for Justice. Based on data from more than 6,600 jurisdictions in 49 states, it found that, between 2014 and 2016, states removed almost 16 million names from the rolls, four million more than were removed between 2006 and 2008.
Of the range of factors explaining this disturbing trend, the report lays the bulk of the blame on the Supreme Court, for its 2013 decision to overturn a Voting Rights Act provision protecting voters of color from discriminatory purges. In Shelby County v. Holder, the Court enabled states and counties to make changes to their voting laws without federal approval, resulting in purges of an estimated two million additional voters.
In an opinion column in The New York Times, Myrna Pérez, deputy director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center, identified some of the key mechanisms for purging voters: “In the past decade, attacks on the vote have included discriminatory voter ID laws and cutbacks in early voting that emerged from bad laws or policies formulated weeks or even months before Election Day.” These laws are abetted by state and local efforts that are “too often based on bad information, like ‘ineligible’ lists that include the names of eligible voters, or matching processes that confuse two different people for the same one.”
“Flawed purges” like these are especially harmful, the study argues, because voters often don’t know they’ve been removed until they arrive at the polls, at which point they have little recourse to reclaim their rights.