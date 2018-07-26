Menu
Magazine

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Was the arrest of Stormy Daniels preplanned?

The Lafayette Advocate reports that a whistleblower is providing evidence that the early July arrest of Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, on charges of fondling clients at a strip club in Ohio, was a targeted sting operation. Previously police claimed that the arrest was the outgrowth of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

The documents cited by The Lafayette Advocate call into question the credibility of the police account:

Inside the emails are news clippings discussing Daniels’ planned appearance in Columbus, pictures of Daniels with President Donald Trump, videos of her dancing, and even a map to the club where she would be performing, all sent days before she would pull into town on her tour bus.

The bulk of the emails that the whistleblower provided are from the email account of Detective Shana Keckley. Keckley was one of the lead-arresting officers the night that the “sting” operation went down.

The emails from Keckley are particularly damaging to the police narrative. In one email, Keckley boasts “we arrested Stormy this morning, she is in jail.” In another, Keckley brags to a fellow officer, “You’re Welcome!!!!!….Thank me in person later.”

As the whistleblower told The Lafayette Advocate, “It is clear that Keckley and her fellow officers were there because of Stormy and only because of Stormy.” Neither the police nor the mayor’s office in Columbus, Ohio had immediate responses to requests from The Lafayette Advocate to comment. The mayor’s office promises to comment later.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

GOP congressman accused of ignoring sex abuse makes bid for Speaker of the House.

In a letter to colleagues on Thursday morning, the Republican congressman Jim Jordan announced he was running to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Jordan’s bid is a bold move given that he’s been entangled in a scandal involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University medical doctor who is accused of abusing scores of athletes in his care. Several former Ohio State University students have alleged that they spoke of Strauss’s actions to Jordan, who worked as an assistant coach at the school from 1987-1995, and Jordan did nothing.

As CNN reports, “Jordan has repeatedly denied any knowledge of inappropriate behavior during his time as assistant wrestling coach at OSU and said Thursday that he does not believe the questions surrounding his time at OSU will affect his bid for speaker.”

”I’ve talked to all sorts of colleagues,” Jordan told CNN. “They can all see through that story.”

Jordan’s bid seems to rely on the assumption that the GOP either doesn’t believe the allegations against him or won’t care—a decent bet, going by recent history. If Jordan gets the speakership, it would follow the pattern of the party remaining loyal to Donald Trump, as well as many Republicans supporting the 2017 Senate campaign of Roy Moore, who is alleged to have molested a teenage girl.

Jordan’s own personal loyalty to Trump, as displayed in his support for a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, is likely to help him garner support. As FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver notes:

AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

Former cricketer Imran Khan set to be Pakistan’s next prime minister.

Khan, a legendary cricket star and debonaire playboy, is likely to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, even as counting of votes from Wednesday’s election remains unusually slow. By Thursday morning, it appears that Khan will win a plurality in Pakistan’s parliament, which he can augment to majority status by peeling off members of rival parties to join his government. 

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won on the promise of cleaning up political corruption. The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been wracked by scandals, including a former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stealing a fortune from public funds and using it to buy expensive apartments in London for his children.  

Yet Khan’s victory is not clean and he will have a difficult time uniting his nation. The election has been bedevilled by violence. As Vox report, “On Sunday, PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur was killed by a suicide bomber in an attack that also wounded four others. And earlier this month, a bombing at a political rally in the northwestern town of Mastung killed 151 people and wounded 177 people.”

Equally dangerous for Pakistan’s fragile democracy is the fact that the military was not neutral in the election but clearly pushing for Khan’s victory. A New York Times article notes that “In recent months, army and intelligence officers pressured, threatened and blackmailed politicians from rival parties, human rights groups have said, steadily narrowing Mr. Khan’s competition.”

Khan ran on an ambitious agenda. Aside from anti-corruption, he’s promising a new foreign policy that will be more independent of the United States as Pakistan seeks closer friendship with China and a negotiated peace with Taliban forces in Afghanistan. But the circumstances of Khan’s victory are likely to haunt his government. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Facebook’s stock lost $110 billion in minutes.

Facebook’s shares plunged immediately after Thursday’s opening bell, losing 20 percent of its value after the tech behemoth released its latest earnings report. While investors were rattled by the fact that the company missed its revenue target, the biggest worries are long term. On an investor call, the company’s CFO, David Wehner, informed investors that he expects revenue growth to continue to slow.

“Our total revenue-growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue-growth rates to decline by high-single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4,” while the company’s expenses will continue to grow, he said. Facebook and its top two apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, have 2.5 billion users combined—roughly the population of the world in 1950—but user growth was flat in the U.S. and Canada, while Europe saw a decline from the previous quarter.

Facebook’s growth, both in terms of revenue and users, is slowing—and investors rarely like slow growth. But given the scale that the company is operating on, it’s also unlikely that the company could have kept up its meteoric rise. To some extent, this is an inevitable correction. Given the increasing public criticism and government scrutiny of its platform, focusing its energy on making a better service, rather than on growth at all costs, might be the better long-term strategy.

There’s a growing sense that Facebook is no longer an invincible world-conqueror. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal—and with increased regulatory action likely on both sides of the Atlantic—the company has seen its standing drop with both the public and with politicians, two groups that had previously embraced it. Then again, Facebook has weathered quite a bit of turbulence over the last few months. Its shares dropped six percent—about $35 billion in market cap—after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but within days were rocketing upward again.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Eleven House Republicans want to impeach the deputy attorney general.

On Wednesday night North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, supported by ten of his fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The grounds of the impeachment are that Rosenstein has allegedly blocked congressional oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The resolution is unlikely to go far since it doesn’t have the support of the Republican leadership. Still, it’s a significant indicator of the arguments that President Donald Trump’s fervent allies are making against the Mueller investigation.

One striking thing about the resolution is, as USA Today reporter Brad Heath notes, Rosenstein is being accused of alleged irregularities that took place before he assumed his office.

Heath’s entire thread is worth reading. It makes abundantly clear that the impeachment resolution is a document of dubious legal validity, even as it might have some propaganda value for a subset of hard-core Trump supporters.

July 25, 2018

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow would rather not be fact-checked.

In The New York Times Magazine, Taffy Brodesser-Akner has written a splendid profile showing how the actress leveraged her celebrity to create a second career as a wellness advisor through her company Goop. Started in 2008 as a simple newsletter for sharing advice on products she liked, Goop became “a clothing manufacturer, a beauty company, an advertising hub, a publishing house, a podcast producer and a portal of health-and-healing information, and soon it would become a TV-show producer. It was a clearinghouse of alternative health claims, sex-and-intimacy advice and probes into the mind, body and soul. There was no part of the self that Goop didn’t aim to serve.”

The big selling point of Goop is Paltrow herself, her robust and confident public persona being the very embodiment of wellness. Regrettably, Paltrow is wary of fact-checking the health advice about the healing powers of gems and crystals she so freely shares. Dr. Jen Gunter, a San Francisco gynecologist and obstetrician, has written 30 blog posts debunking many Goop claims.

“From tampons to tomatoes to toxic lube your website is a scare factory. Literally,” Gunter wrote in a May 2007 post.

It’s either made up (often poorly, but with liberal use of the word toxin) or someone’s hypothesis with little to no supporting data. Tampons are not vaginal death sticks, vegetables with lectins are not killing us, vaginas don’t need steaming, Epstein Barr virus (EBV) does not cause every thyroid disease, and for fuck’s sake no one needs to know their latex farmer what they need to know is that the only thing between them and HIV or gonorrhea is a few millimeters of latex so glove that shit up.

When Paltrow teamed up with Condé Nast last fall to create Goop magazine, the wellness entrepreneur immediately had a falling out over the publisher over fact-checking.Goop wanted Goop magazine to be like the Goop website in another way: to allow the Goop family of doctors and healers to go unchallenged in their recommendations via the kinds of Q. and A.s published, and that just didn’t pass Condé Nast standards,” Brodesser-Akner notes. “Those standards require traditional backup for scientific claims, like double-blind, peer-reviewed studies.”

Goop and Condé Nast have broken off their partnership. Now published in-house, Goop magazine doesn’t have fact checkers, although Paltrow says it will hire some in September as part of its “necessary growing pains.”

Commenting on the profile on Twitter, magazine writer Clive Thompson argues that this dispute illustrates a core problem with Paltrow’s wellness advice:

If Goop is, as Thompson suggests, peddling conspiracy theories and fake news, it poses the same problem as political disinformation: there’s a class of followers who will believe the message now matter how often it is refuted.

Left: David Pecker of the National Enquirer (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Trump has a mutually back-scratching relationship with The National Enquirer.

With former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen now seemingly co-operating with the Mueller investigation and also talking to the press, we’re learning more about the president’s connections with The National Enquirer and David Pecker, the CEO of its parent company American Media Inc. (AMI). In an audio released on Tuesday by CNN, Cohen referred to Pecker as “our friend David.”  

As the Wall Street Journal reports, Michael Cohen acted as the mediator between Pecker and Trump in a complex relationship that stretches back many years:

In previously unreported interactions, some of which are memorialized in emails now under review, Mr. Cohen mediated a dispute between Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who had been a star on Mr. Trump’s “Apprentice” reality TV show, and the Enquirer over a story about her brother’s murder. He intervened in a separate legal case on behalf of David Pecker, chief executive of Enquirer parent American Media Inc. And when American Media paid a doorman who alleged that Mr. Trump fathered a child with an employee, a company executive ordered reporters to stop investigating after speaking with Mr. Cohen.

The revelations show a relationship characterized by mutual benefit and favor-trading on a greater scale than was previously known. The shared history could expose American Media, Mr. Cohen and by extension, Mr. Trump, to criminal campaign-finance charges. For example, federal agents and prosecutors in New York are investigating whether Mr. Cohen, acting as Mr. Trump’s representative, improperly coordinated with American Media to keep an ex-Playboy model’s account of an affair with Mr. Trump under wraps in the months before the 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the matter said.

The Wall Street Journal here focuses on possible legal irregularities. Other publications, including The New Republic, have used that framework as well. 

But the new information raises wider issues. What the newspaper’s reporting shows is that even apart from any possible campaign violations, the president has a deeply troubling relationship with a major media firm. The National Enquirer has gathered damaging information on Trump and he has reason to be grateful that they are keeping it under wraps. The open question becomes what favors Trump might be called upon to do in the future in order to repay this debt. This is a question that goes beyond what is legal and into the realm of political morality. 

There’s more than one kind of vulnerability and risk to consider in situations such as this one.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yelling the n-word and dropping your pants on camera still carry a price in American politics.

Georgia state Rep. Jason Spencer has resigned after being tricked by television prankster Sacha Baron Cohen. On his Showtime series Who is America?, Cohen pretended to be an Israeli counter-terrorist expert offering training in fending off Islamic extremists. This ridiculous cover story allowed Cohen to induce Spencer and an array of other politicians to do extremely embarrassing acts.

As The Washington Post reports, “As part of the ‘training,’ Spencer yelled the n-word multiple times while learning how to ward off a kidnapper; offered an offensive portrayal of a ‘Chinese tourist’ while using a selfie stick to take pictures up a Muslim actor’s robe to check for a gun, and, lastly, dropped his pants and chased Cohen around threatening to touch him with his buttocks, which he was told would ‘intimidate’ terrorists.”

The Spencer fiasco shows how fluid political accountability is in America. After all, the president of the United States is guilty of all sorts of transgressions, ranging from boasting on tape of sexual assault, to making repeated racist comments in private and public, to trying to influence Department of Justice investigations, to threatening nuclear war via Twitter.

Given Trump’s behavior, it’s an open question how much other politicians can get away with. “Racism and its violent outgrowths are certainly more prevalent now compared to a decade ago, and that is on purpose,” Jamil Smith notes in Rolling Stone. “But what price has this administration and the GOP at large truly paid for this behavior?”

This is a pressing question. For now, we can say that Spencer’s obscene antics were a step too far but Trump himself continues to enjoy a strange impunity.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

The new Michael Cohen tape proves Trump knew about payout to his former mistress.

On Monday night, CNN aired an audio recording of a phone conversation the president and his then lawyer Michael Cohen that took place in the month before the 2016 election. In the brief conversation, which lasts less than two minutes, the men discuss the need to keep various stories under wrap, particularly the need to restrict access to the divorce papers in Trump’s first marriage. They also discuss the financing of the payout The National Enquirer was making to Karen McDougal. They agree that it was unwise to leave the settlement with someone Cohen refers to as “our friend David” (likely David Pecker, CEO of the company that owns The National Enquirer). As Trump notes, “maybe he gets hit by a truck.” The idea here is that any information acquired by The National Enquirer wasn’t safe with them but needed to be in the hands of Trump and his people.

The audio is of poor quality and some of the words are garbled. But this conversation is noteworthy:

COHEN: And, I’ve spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up with …

TRUMP: So, what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?

COHEN: … Funding . . . Yes. Um, and it’s all the stuff.

TRUMP: Yeah, I was thinking about that.

COHEN: All the stuff. Because — here, you never know where that company — you never know what he’s —

TRUMP: Maybe he gets hit by a truck.

COHEN: Correct. So, I’m all over that. And, I spoke to Allen about it, when it comes time for the financing, which will be —

TRUMP: Wait a sec, what financing?

COHEN: Well, I’ll have to pay him something.

TRUMP: [UNINTELLIGIBLE] pay with cash.

COHEN: No, no, no, no, no. I got it.

TRUMP: Check.

Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Alan Futerfas have made conflicting claims about this discussion. Giuliani claims that Trump was saying “don’t pay with cash.”  Futerfas acknowledges Trump was saying “pay with cash” but contends that this merely meant the payment should be made from money on hand, not a loan.

The issue of cash or check is, in some ways, immaterial. The key fact is that Trump knew about the payment to McDougal and the deal was made for campaign purposes, which means it could run afoul of campaign financing laws. 

July 24, 2018

Chris J Ratcliffe-Pool/Getty Images

A debauched prince was the first person to buy a Jane Austen novel.

Writing in The New York Times, Jennifer Schuessler reports that a graduate student has uncovered a bill of sales suggesting that in 1811 the very first known sale of the first published Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility, was made by the Prince Regent, who was the de facto monarch of the United Kingdom because his father, George III, was mentally incapacitated. The Prince Regent, who would later become George IV, was the very opposite of a Jane Austen hero. He was infamous for his adulteries, his gluttony, and his constant indebtedness.

The Prince Regent was also notorious for his mistreatment of his wife, Caroline of Brunswick. Once he took the throne, he tried to use Parliament to force a divorce in 1820. Popular opposition to the move prevented Parliament from acting on the monarch’s wishes. Like many other commoners, Jane Austen took the side of Caroline over her husband. “Poor woman, I shall support her as long as I can, because she is a Woman, & because I hate her husband,” Austen wrote in an 1813 letter.

Despite her distaste for the Prince Regent, Austen was compelled by a courtier and her publisher to dedicate her novel Emma (1815) to him. This unwilling dedication suggests a motive for the Prince’s original purchase. He was aware of his general unpopularity and, in the manner traditional of monarchs, wanted to cultivate ties to the arts to win support. If the Prince Regent was hoping that Jane Austen’s popularity would rub off on him, he bet poorly. The dedication of Emma remains a footnote, and George IV, who died in 1830, is remembered as scoundrel.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren prefers capitalists who aren’t cheaters and thieves.

The rising visibility of avowedly “socialist” politics in America is creating a divide within the Democratic Party. Some Democratic politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have followed Bernie Sanders lead in taking up the mantle of what they call “socialism,” while presenting what in fact is closer to mild democratic socialism or a strong welfare state. More traditional Democrats, meanwhile, are wary of the label. “I don’t think we have to change from capitalism,” House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi told a town hall in 2017. “We’re a capitalist system.”

Interviewed by Jim Harwood of CNBC, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren found a way to thread the needle between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi. Asked if capitalists are bad people, Warren responded, “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don’t believe in is theft, what I don’t believe in is cheating. That’s where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it’s about the powerful get all of it. And that’s what’s gone wrong in America.”

When Harwood raised the point that she was seen as a polarizing figure by the business community, Warren responded:

I get that there are a lot of folks who like having the power and the riches they have, they like being able to tweak their little pinkie and the United States government does just what they want. They like being able to get regulations rolled back or not enforced. I totally get that. And I get that I push hard against that, that I may be a threat to them on that. But my view on that is, don’t call me the polarizing figure; they’re the ones who want to take advantage of this country. They’re the ones who want to cheat. They’re the ones who want to say that their personal wealth, their power is more important than building an America that works for everyone.

This interview demonstrates the election strategy Warren is likely to follow if she makes her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren won’t take up the flag of socialism, but she’ll lean heavily on the critique made by the left-wing of the Democratic Party of the excessive power of big business. The gambit is that this will allow Warren to unite behind her both the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party and the Nancy Pelosi wing.