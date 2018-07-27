Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in advance about Russian campaign meeting.
CNN reports that the president’s former lawyer “claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.”
With his new assertions of Trump’s foreknowledge of collusion, Cohen has made himself front and center of the Russian investigation. The issue will now be whether Cohen, who was until recently a fervent supporter of the president, is credible. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s current lawyer, went on CNN to impugn Cohen’s trustworthiness:
As Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall notes, Giuliani is making the paradoxical argument that he has witnesses who will deny a meeting that he claims never took place.
Further, contra to Giuliani’s claims, Cohen is not alone in making these claims. Earlier this year Sam Nunberg, also a close confidant of Trump, made the same claim in March of 2018:
Between Cohen and Nunberg, there might be enough testimony to cause Donald Trump some serious heartaches.
Amazon’s facial recognition technology falsely identifies 28 members of congress as criminals.
Amazon is marketing a surveillance tool called “Rekognition” to law enforcement agencies, promising that it can allow police to compare video footage with mug shot databases in order to quickly identify criminals. But the technology carries all sorts of civil liberties risks, as the ACLU demonstrated when they conducted a test with it. The civil rights organization ran photos of all 535 members of congress through Rekognition and found that it wrongly matched 28 of them with people arrested for crimes.
“The members of Congress who were falsely matched with the mugshot database we used in the test include Republicans and Democrats, men and women, and legislators of all ages, from all across the country,” the ACLU notes. “The false matches were disproportionately of people of color, including six members of the Congressional Black Caucus, among them civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). These results demonstrate why Congress should join the ACLU in calling for a moratorium on law enforcement use of face surveillance.”
The ACLU test shows how easily Rekognition could lead to bad results. It’s easy to imagine scenarios where police body cameras misidentify people as having previous records, leading to wrongful searches and arrests. As the ACLU further argues, “Face surveillance also threatens to chill First Amendment-protected activity like engaging in protest or practicing religion, and it can be used to subject immigrants to further abuse from the government.”
Fact: Newspapers rarely mention global warming in articles about deadly heat.
Yesterday, I explored how the media—especiallybroadcast television news—has failed to connect the dots between extreme weather events and human-caused climate change. Today, the progressive think tank Public Citizen issued a report analyzing how America’s 50 largest newspapers covered extreme heat in the first six months of this year, as temperature records were set across the globe. Here are some findings:
The newspapers published a total of 760 articles mentioning “extreme heat, heat waves, record heat, or record temperatures.” Only 134 of them, or about 18 percent, mentioned climate change or global warming.
All of the newspapers published stories on extreme heat. Ten of them made no mention of global warming: The New York Post, New York Daily News, Detroit Free Press, Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Kansas City Star, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Tampa Bay Times, East Bay Times,Oklahoman, and Oregonian.
TheNew York Times published the most articles about extreme and record-breaking heat. Only 23 percent of those stories, however, mentioned climate change. The Washington Post published the second-most stories on the subject, but their batting average was much higher: 13 of 32 heat stories, or 41 percent, mentioned climate change.
The White House is rushing to meet its family reunification deadline—and that’s not entirely a good thing.
The Trump administration is scrambling today to reunite the remaining separated migrant families who have been deemed “eligible” for reunification. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a meeting with members of Congress yesterday that the government is on track to meet the court-ordered deadline of 6pm to reunite approximately 1,600 parents with their children. Lawmakers reportedly said that Nielsen provided no statistics to back up the assertion. If DHS fails to meet the deadline, it will likely face few repercussions: A federal judge can just extend it.
But even if it does meet this goal, there will remain over a thousand parents who have not received clearance to reunite with their children. Some have been deemed ineligible after failing criminal background or parental verification checks. Others have already been, or are scheduled to be, deported without their children. Court documents filed on Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union, in support of a motion to stay deportations of parents still separated from their children, asserted that many parents who had allegedly waived their right to reunification had not done so intentionally. According to the report, many parents had been rushed to sign the documents without legal advice, and sometimes without translation.
“The only deadline they are meeting is the one they have set for themselves,” Lee Gelernt, lead counsel for the ACLU, told TheNew York Times. “The government should not be getting applause for cleaning up their own mess, but moreover, they’re still not meeting the deadline for all the families.”
The Lafayette Advocate reports that a whistleblower is providing evidence that the early July arrest of Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, on charges of fondling clients at a strip club in Ohio, was a targeted sting operation. Previously police claimed that the arrest was the outgrowth of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.
The documents cited by The Lafayette Advocate call into question the credibility of the police account:
Inside the emails are news clippings discussing Daniels’ planned appearance in Columbus, pictures of Daniels with President Donald Trump, videos of her dancing, and even a map to the club where she would be performing, all sent days before she would pull into town on her tour bus.
The bulk of the emails that the whistleblower provided are from the email account of Detective Shana Keckley. Keckley was one of the lead-arresting officers the night that the “sting” operation went down.
The emails from Keckley are particularly damaging to the police narrative. In one email, Keckley boasts “we arrested Stormy this morning, she is in jail.” In another, Keckley brags to a fellow officer, “You’re Welcome!!!!!….Thank me in person later.”
As the whistleblower told The Lafayette Advocate, “It is clear that Keckley and her fellow officers were there because of Stormy and only because of Stormy.” Neither the police nor the mayor’s office in Columbus, Ohio had immediate responses to requests from The Lafayette Advocate to comment. The mayor’s office promises to comment later.
GOP congressman accused of ignoring sex abuse makes bid for Speaker of the House.
In a letter to colleagues on Thursday morning, the Republican congressman Jim Jordan announced he was running to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Jordan’s bid is a bold move given that he’s been entangled in a scandal involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University medical doctor who is accused of abusing scores of athletes in his care. Several former Ohio State University students have alleged that they spoke of Strauss’s actions to Jordan, who worked as an assistant coach at the school from 1987-1995, and Jordan did nothing.
As CNN reports, “Jordan has repeatedly denied any knowledge of inappropriate behavior during his time as assistant wrestling coach at OSU and said Thursday that he does not believe the questions surrounding his time at OSU will affect his bid for speaker.”
”I’ve talked to all sorts of colleagues,” Jordan told CNN. “They can all see through that story.”
Jordan’s bid seems to rely on the assumption that the GOP either doesn’t believe the allegations against him or won’t care—a decent bet, going by recent history. If Jordan gets the speakership, it would follow the pattern of the party remaining loyal to Donald Trump, as well as many Republicans supporting the 2017 Senate campaign of Roy Moore, who is alleged to have molested a teenage girl.
Former cricketer Imran Khan set to be Pakistan’s next prime minister.
Khan, a legendary cricket star and debonaire playboy, is likely to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, even as counting of votes from Wednesday’s election remains unusually slow. By Thursday morning, it appears that Khan will win a plurality in Pakistan’s parliament, which he can augment to majority status by peeling off members of rival parties to join his government.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won on the promise of cleaning up political corruption. The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been wracked by scandals, including a former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stealing a fortune from public funds and using it to buy expensive apartments in London for his children.
Equally dangerous for Pakistan’s fragile democracy is the fact that the military was not neutral in the election but clearly pushing for Khan’s victory. A New York Times article notes that “In recent months, army and intelligence officerspressured, threatened and blackmailed politiciansfrom rival parties, human rights groups have said, steadily narrowing Mr. Khan’s competition.”
Khan ran on an ambitious agenda. Aside from anti-corruption, he’s promising a new foreign policy that will be more independent of the United States as Pakistan seeks closer friendship with China and a negotiated peace with Taliban forces in Afghanistan. But the circumstances of Khan’s victory are likely to haunt his government.
Facebook’s shares plunged immediately after Thursday’s opening bell, losing 20 percent of its value after the tech behemoth released its latest earnings report. While investors were rattled by the fact that the company missed its revenue target, the biggest worries are long term. On an investor call, the company’s CFO, David Wehner, informed investors that he expects revenue growth to continue to slow.
“Our total revenue-growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue-growth rates to decline by high-single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4,” while the company’s expenses will continue to grow, he said. Facebook and its top two apps, Instagram and WhatsApp, have 2.5 billion users combined—roughly the population of the world in 1950—but user growth was flat in the U.S. and Canada, while Europe saw a decline from the previous quarter.
Facebook’s growth, both in terms of revenue and users, is slowing—and investors rarely like slow growth. But given the scale that the company is operating on, it’s also unlikely that the company could have kept up its meteoric rise. To some extent, this is an inevitable correction. Given the increasing public criticism and government scrutiny of its platform, focusing its energy on making a better service, rather than on growth at all costs, might be the better long-term strategy.
There’s a growing sense that Facebook is no longer an invincible world-conqueror. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal—and with increased regulatory action likely on both sides of the Atlantic—the company has seen its standing drop with both the public and with politicians, two groups that had previously embraced it. Then again, Facebook has weathered quite a bit of turbulence over the last few months. Its shares dropped six percent—about $35 billion in market cap—after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but within days were rocketing upward again.
Eleven House Republicans want to impeach the deputy attorney general.
On Wednesday night North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, supported by ten of his fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The grounds of the impeachment are that Rosenstein has allegedly blocked congressional oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The resolution is unlikely to go far since it doesn’t have the support of the Republican leadership. Still, it’s a significant indicator of the arguments that President Donald Trump’s fervent allies are making against the Mueller investigation.
One striking thing about the resolution is, as USA Today reporter Brad Heath notes, Rosenstein is being accused of alleged irregularities that took place before he assumed his office.
Heath’s entire thread is worth reading. It makes abundantly clear that the impeachment resolution is a document of dubious legal validity, even as it might have some propaganda value for a subset of hard-core Trump supporters.
In The New York Times Magazine, Taffy Brodesser-Akner has written a splendid profile showing how the actress leveraged her celebrity to create a second career as a wellness advisor through her company Goop. Started in 2008 as a simple newsletter for sharing advice on products she liked, Goop became “a clothing manufacturer, a beauty company, an advertising hub, a publishing house, a podcast producer and a portal of health-and-healing information, and soon it would become a TV-show producer. It was a clearinghouse of alternative health claims, sex-and-intimacy advice and probes into the mind, body and soul. There was no part of the self that Goop didn’t aim to serve.”
The big selling point of Goop is Paltrow herself, her robust and confident public persona being the very embodiment of wellness. Regrettably, Paltrow is wary of fact-checking the health advice about the healing powers of gems and crystals she so freely shares. Dr. Jen Gunter, a San Francisco gynecologist and obstetrician, has written 30 blog posts debunking many Goop claims.
It’s either made up (often poorly, but with liberal use of the word toxin) or someone’s hypothesis with little to no supporting data. Tampons are not vaginal death sticks, vegetables with lectins are not killing us, vaginas don’t need steaming, Epstein Barr virus (EBV) does not cause every thyroid disease, and for fuck’s sake no one needs to know their latex farmer what they need to know is that the only thing between them and HIV or gonorrhea is a few millimeters of latex so glove that shit up.
When Paltrow teamed up withCondé Nast last fall to create Goop magazine, the wellness entrepreneur immediately had a falling out over the publisher over fact-checking. “Goop wanted Goop magazine to be like the Goop website in another way: to allow the Goop family of doctors and healers to go unchallenged in their recommendations via the kinds of Q. and A.s published, and that just didn’t pass Condé Nast standards,” Brodesser-Akner notes. “Those standards require traditional backup for scientific claims, like double-blind, peer-reviewed studies.”
Goop and Condé Nast have broken off their partnership. Now published in-house, Goop magazine doesn’t have fact checkers, although Paltrow says it will hire some in September as part of its “necessary growing pains.”
Commenting on the profile on Twitter, magazine writer Clive Thompson argues that this dispute illustrates a core problem with Paltrow’s wellness advice:
If Goop is, as Thompson suggests, peddling conspiracy theories and fake news, it poses the same problem as political disinformation: there’s a class of followers who will believe the message now matter how often it is refuted.
Trump has a mutually back-scratching relationship with The National Enquirer.
With former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen now seemingly co-operating with the Mueller investigation and also talking to the press, we’re learning more about the president’s connections with The National Enquirer and David Pecker, the CEO of its parent company American Media Inc. (AMI). In an audio released on Tuesday by CNN, Cohen referred to Pecker as “our friend David.”
As the Wall Street Journalreports, Michael Cohen acted as the mediator between Pecker and Trump in a complex relationship that stretches back many years:
In previously unreported interactions, some of which are memorialized in emails now under review, Mr. Cohen mediated a dispute between Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who had been a star on Mr. Trump’s “Apprentice” reality TV show, and the Enquirer over a story about her brother’s murder. He intervened in a separate legal case on behalf of David Pecker, chief executive of Enquirer parent American Media Inc. And when American Media paid a doorman who alleged that Mr. Trump fathered a child with an employee, a company executive ordered reporters to stop investigating after speaking with Mr. Cohen.
The revelations show a relationship characterized by mutual benefit and favor-trading on a greater scale than was previously known. The shared history could expose American Media, Mr. Cohen and by extension, Mr. Trump, to criminal campaign-finance charges. For example, federal agents and prosecutors in New York are investigating whether Mr. Cohen, acting as Mr. Trump’s representative, improperly coordinated with American Media to keep an ex-Playboy model’s account of an affair with Mr. Trump under wraps in the months before the 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the matter said.
The Wall Street Journal here focuses on possible legal irregularities. Other publications, including The New Republic, have used that framework as well.
But the new information raises wider issues. What the newspaper’s reporting shows is that even apart from any possible campaign violations, the president has a deeply troubling relationship with a major media firm. The National Enquirer has gathered damaging information on Trump and he has reason to be grateful that they are keeping it under wraps. The open question becomes what favors Trump might be called upon to do in the future in order to repay this debt. This is a question that goes beyond what is legal and into the realm of political morality.
There’s more than one kind of vulnerability and risk to consider in situations such as this one.