A new study on universal health care shows partisans are bad at reading studies.

The Mercatus Center, a libertarian think tank funded by the Koch Brothers, has done a cost analysis of the Medicare For All bill put forward by Bernie Sanders. The report concluded it would cost $32.6 trillion over ten years. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan voiced the common conservative response that this was a prohibitively expensive proposal:

But as Matt Bruenig pointed out in Jacobin, this sum would be a saving of over $2 trillion from what the United States as a whole would spend under the existing system.

“The net change across the whole ten-year period is a savings of $2.054 trillion,” Bruenig notes. “When talking about Medicare for All, it is important to distinguish between two concepts: national health expenditures and federal health expenditures. National health expenditures refer to all health spending from any source whether made by private employers, state Medicaid programs, or the federal government. It is national health expenditures that, according to the report, will decline by $2.054 trillion.”

The Mercatus report has had a predictably polarized response, with liberals denouncing it and conservatives defending the think tank:

Both sides are wrong here. Liberals should welcome a report that shows Medicare For All is a great bargain, while conservatives might want to find another source for their campaign against universal health care.

Trump’s willingness to meet with the Iranian president is commendable, up to a point.

At a press conference on Monday, the president said he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the drop of a hat. “No preconditions,” Trump asserted. “If they want to meet, I’ll meet. Anytime they want.”

This openness to diplomacy is admirable and follows the pattern set by Barack Obama, who also said preconditions are not necessary for meetings with foreign adversaries like North Korea. But it should be noted that Trump is also using the same script he did with North Korea of first creating a crisis and then using meetings as a way to present himself as a necessary problem solver.

With both North Korea and Iran, Trump has used Twitter to make threats of nuclear war. In the case of Iran, the violent words were combined with breaking a nuclear arms control deal. These threats are followed by conciliatory gestures indicating a willingness to hold discussions. In effect, Trump is using a Good-Cop/Bad-Cop routine but one in which he is both the good and bad cop. His eagerness to sit at the bargaining table is praise-worthy but we should never forget that the crisis he is defusing is one of his own making.

Is Seymour Hersh a 9/11 truther?

“I’m about to interview the 81-year-old doyenne of investigative journalism Seymour Hersh.” So begins a piece by Youssef El-Gingihy published yesterday on, then deleted from, The Independent’s website. That the word “doyenne” was used in reference to a man was not the British paper’s only issue with the story, presumably. As Tom Gara of BuzzFeed tweeted today, citing a cached version of the piece, the accomplished investigative reporter Seymour Hersh is quoted as suggesting that Osama bin Laden couldn’t have been the only brains behind the attack.

Did Hersh mean that the U.S. went after the Taliban for wobbly reasons, or something more dramatic? “The concept of perpetual war is not exactly unintentional,” El-Gingihy wrote cryptically, adding that “war is good for business.” The article contains further tantalizing tidbits, like Hersh’s theory that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s attacks on his people represent “as close to a just war” as they come.

Is this why the article was pulled? Or was there a more pedestrian reason? El-Gingihy claims that it was mistakenly published early, and will return online on Wednesday:

This is somewhat at odds with his earlier tweet promoting the piece:

As The New Republic reported last month, Hersh’s new autobiography itself contains more than a few eye-popping revelations—like his recollection that he knew that Richard Nixon hit his wife, Pat, but figured it was none of his business. Hersh has done important work in recent years, but if his quotes in The Independent are accurate, and not taken out of context, he may have some explaining to do.

Trump may not like NATO, but he likes ... Italy?

Meeting with newly-elected Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the White House, President Trump singled out for commendation Italy’s new tough line on immigration. As a nationalist and populist, Conte has more in common with Trump than most American allies.

“I agree very much with what you are doing with respect to migration, and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration,” Trump said to Conte. “He has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance that few countries have taken. And frankly he is doing the right thing in my opinion.” These kind words are all the more striking given the fact that Italy, contrary to Trump’s preferred policy, is falling behind in its military spending. They illustrate, perhaps, that nativism is more important to Trump than NATO.

Trump’s warm words for Conte illustrate that the president’s “America First” foreign policy is in practice a policy of building closer ties with governments that share the president’s own politics. As Max Fisher of The New York Times observes, this is a genuine innovation given previous American governments have tried to work with allies of varying political orientation.

Broader midterm map shows Democrats could win big in November.

With the mid-term elections now 99 days away, New York Times analyst Nate Cohn argues that substantially more congressional districts are in  play than previously thought. Hitherto, the conventional wisdom was that the Democrats would do best in traditionally Republican suburban districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, which might give them a narrow win in the House. 

Looking at polling in individual districts, Cohn concludes that focusing on these suburban districts has led to an excessively narrow view of the battleground. “Instead, the battleground is broad, and it includes a long list of white working-class and rural districts that voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016,” Cohn contends. “The broader battleground is a positive development for Democrats. It’s a reflection of how much the Republican structural advantage in the House has eroded over the last year.” 

The “structural advantage” the Republicans enjoy are in gerrymandering, incumbency, and a more geographically dispersed electorate. To judge by local polls, these factors aren’t holding Democrats back from regaining many white working class districts. “A flurry of Republican retirements has led to 42 open seats, many of them the sort of well-entrenched incumbents in competitive districts whose retirements are the most valuable for Democrats,” Cohn notes. “The Democrats have succeeded in recruiting well-funded and strong candidates in many of the battlegrounds, which has tended to lessen the advantage of incumbency even in the districts where Republicans are running for re-election. A court decision in Pennsylvania has eliminated the party’s gerrymander there.”

If Cohn’s analysis is correct, it has implications for just for the possibility of Democrats regaining the House but also the nature of the Democratic political coalition going forward. If Democrats regain their strength in white working class districts, then it suggests that the results of 2016 weren’t predictive of the future but an anomaly based on the special circumstances of two unusual candidates. The way forward for the Democrats is to rebuild the Obama coalition of 2008 and 2012 rather than follow Clinton’s footsteps in 2016 of trying to appeal to moderate Republicans in well-to-do suburbs. In other words, the future of the Democratic Party would look more like an alliance of Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York rather than Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost in Georgia.

Rudy Giuliani sees Donald Trump as a Shakespearean hero.

Interviewed by CNN on Monday morning, the former mayor of New York went on a long rampage against the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. Giuliani called Cohen a “scumbag” and compared Donald Trump to a Shakespearean hero betrayed by his associates. “He turned out to have a close friend betray him, like Iago betrayed Othello, like Brutus put the last knife into Caesar,” Giuliani reflected. “It happens in life, that you get double-crossed.”

As writer and theater director Isaac Butler pointed out, Giuliani’s Shakespearean allusions don’t quite work.

Brutus and Iago both betray close friends, but they are not otherwise alike. Brutus was motivated by idealism, believing that Caesar was a would-be dictator who would destroy the Roman Republic. Iago, by contrast, was motivated by pure envy and spite. Giuliani’s own speculations about Cohen’s motives (that the lawyer was stung by not getting a White House job and jealous of the president’s children) does follow a pattern close to Iago.

But in any case, these analogies do little credit to Trump. If Cohen is Brutus or Iago then Trump is Caesar or Othello. Which means Trump is either an aspiring tyrant or he’s so foolish that he can easily be manipulated into self-destruction by an underling.

What did the Times’ publisher think would happen in an off-the-record meeting with Trump?

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted a mini-scoop amid his usual tirade about immigration, the economy, and the “witch hunt” being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It soon came out that the Times’ 37-year-old publisher, A. G. Sulzberger, and the editor of its opinion section, James Bennet, had been invited to sit down with the president nine days earlier—and agreed to the White House’s demand that it be kept off the record. Although Sulzberger didn’t know the purpose of the meeting when he accepted the invitation, he released a statement saying that he visited with the president “to raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.” (When Trump broke the terms of the agreement, the Times followed suit.)

What we know about the meeting, which appears to have been called so that the president could berate the Times publisher for negative coverage, is unsettling. Trump bragged about inventing the term “fake news” and proudly referenced the fact that other countries had taken steps to ban “fake news.” Sulzberger, according to New Yorker editor David Remnick, “replied calmly that such countries were dictatorships and only dictatorships could ban independent inquiry.” Trump also expressed surprise that the Times and other news organizations had only just begun posting armed guards outside their offices.

This outcome was predictable. It’s not clear why Sulzberger would have agreed to a meeting that was so clearly a trap. Trump wanted to use Sulzberger, and by extension the Times, as a punching bag; it was inevitable that he would tweet about it. Perhaps Sulzberger agreed because he recognized that it was a no-win situation—either attend, and become part of the president’s anti-press PR push, or not attend, and be called out for cowardice. But the result has made Sulzberger look out of his depth.

Trump is dreaming of a new FBI building.

Axios is reporting that the president of the United States hates the current FBI headquarters and has detailed plans for making a new one. “Even the building is terrible,” the president reportedly groused in private. “It’s one of the brutalist-type buildings, you know, brutalist architecture. Honestly, I think it’s one of the ugliest buildings in the city.”

According to Axios, “Trump told Chief of Staff John Kelly he wants to oversee the project at an excruciating level of detail: the cost per square foot, the materials used, the renovation specs, etc.” In effect, Trump is treating the FBI Building as a Trump property, to be remade at his whim.

For a president to show such interest in the arcane details of building design is unusual. But Trump’s own background as a real estate developer is clearly shaping his desire to be a hands-on designer president. Trump is notorious for his finicky attention to the design details of his properties. Trump is applying the same approach not just to the FBI Building but also to Air Force One, which he also wants to remake to match his sensibility.

Trump’s political opponents might want to indulge his building fantasies. After all, it’s one of the least dangerous things he can do as president.

Religion doesn’t really explain the partisan divide in the South.

Writing in Time, conservative pundit David French disputes those who believe that “race is still the dominant political and cultural factor of Southern political life.” French argues that this view ignores the cultural distinctiveness of the South, which he sees as fundamental. According to French, the emphasis on race “understates the role of what for many is the single most important aspect of their identity: their faith in God. The South is America’s most churchgoing region. How is it possibly going to connect with a Democratic Party dominated by a secular, progressive elite?”

French paints a convincing portrait of Southern regional identity. It’s true that the South is both more religious and conservative than the North. And white Southerners are very Republican. In 2016, Harry Enten noted in FiveThirtyEight that “In 2014, Democrats lost the white vote in the Deep South by about 65 percentage points, 81 percent to 17 percent. That made white voters in the Deep South 61 points more Republican the country as a whole.”

But churchgoing does little to explain voting for the Republican party because African-Americans, who as a group are more likely to be religious than their white neighbors, overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party. As Slate’s Jamelle Bouie notes, French’s article erases the experience of a vast chunk of the South: African-American church goers who vote Democratic.

Donald Trump Jr. has a close encounter of the unwelcome kind with Robert Mueller.

Politico is reporting that while trying to catch a flight at DCA on Friday, the president’s son shared a gate with a figure he probably didn’t want to run into: Robert Mueller, the special counsel for the Russia investigation.

The proximity between the two men is likely to be pure coincidence. Still, it comes at an awkward time, with news last night that the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen claims that Donald Trump Jr. told his father about a planned meeting in 2016 with Russian officials promising opposition research on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. surely thinks about Mueller a great deal these days, and this was reminder that the special counsel isn’t easy to escape.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a perfect place for the unsavory to meet the Washington elite.

The arrest of Marina Butina for acting as a Russian agent is putting the spotlight on the annual National Prayer Breakfast, a major Washington ritual to promote Christian fellowship which also serves as a place where dubious figures can hobnob with the high and mighty. Butina used the 2017 Prayer Breakfast to try and arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

As The New York Times reports, “With its relative lack of diplomatic protocols and press coverage, the prayer breakfast setting is ideal for foreign figures who might not otherwise be able to easily get face time with top American officials, because of unsavory reputations or a lack of an official government perch, according to lobbyists who help arrange such trips. They also contend that it is easier to secure visas when the breakfast is listed as a destination.”

The Christian rhetoric of forgiveness and reconciliation deployed at the Prayer Breakfast is perfect tool for lobbyists. In 2016 lobbyist Herman J. Cohen offered the President of Chad Idriss Déby an invitation to the event for $220,000. Cohen promised the event would be “a special occasion to get to know and converse directly with the President of the U.S.”  

Déby did not take up the offer but other foreign leaders have found the Prayer Breakfast to be a useful. The New York Times cites one memorable example:

James C. Slattery, a former congressman whose firm was paid more than $1.8 million since 2011 to provide lobbying help for Ms. Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian leader, and her political causes, encouraged her to attend the breakfast. He accompanied her to last year’s event, where she secured a photograph and brief conversation with Mr. Trump, which her allies used to promote her nascent presidential candidacy back home — to the apparent surprise of the White House, and to the chagrin of the sitting Ukrainian president.