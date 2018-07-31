Did a love of expensive suits lead Paul Manafort astray?

As the trial of Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on money laundering charges starts, prosecutors are playing up Manafort’s luxurious lifestyle, which they argued was funded by a “secret income” from lobbying in Ukraine. As CNN reports, federal prosecutor Uzo Asonye called attention to Manafort spending money on several homes, expensive cars, watches, and a $15,000 jacket made from an ostrich.
The ostrich suit is only a drop in the bucket. When Manafort was first indicted last October, it was announced that he spent more than $1,369,655 on clothes over the last decade. As GQ reported:
The former Trump campaign chairman’s shopping spree is broken down into dozens of purchases made from 2008 to 2014, at a “men’s clothing store in New York” and a “clothing store in Beverly Hills, California.” That’s a whole lot of power suits. How many? Let’s do a little math. The indictment has corporations associated with Paul Manafort spending $849,215 at that New York City shop. The Italian tailoring house Kiton, just about the fanciest non-Savile Row suit-maker in the world, charges nearly $8,500 for an off-the-rack number at Neiman Marcus. Manafort would have had to buy 100 similar suits, all from the same New York store.