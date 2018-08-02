A GOP donor was prepared to pay Michael Cohen $10 million if nuclear power plant deal succeeded.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the president’s former lawyer was set to make as much as $10 million dollars from Trump donor Franklin L. Haney, contingent upon Cohen’s helped ensure that a nuclear power plant Haney was promoting in Alabama got built. Cohen would also receive a monthly fee for his lobbying efforts. The deal was made shortly before federal agents raided Cohen’s residences and workplaces in April. It is no longer operative since Cohen has broken with the president and seems ready to testify against him.
As the Journal notes, the deal is highly irregular:
James Thurber, a professor of government at American University, said success fees are “outside the ethical norms” among Washington lobbyists and are frowned upon. Century-old court rulings deemed fees contingent on lobbyists obtaining public funds or killing legislation unenforceable and counter to public policy, saying they encouraged corruption, he said. Several lobbyists contacted by the Journal said $10 million was an unheard-of sum to pay a consultant for government-related work.
Cohen is currently under investigation for unregistered lobbying.
Donald Trump Jr. loves a new movie that links Democrats to Nazis.
In his new film Death of a Nation, right-wing polemicist Dinesh D’Souza argues that modern “liberals” and leftists (he uses the terms interchangeably) have a strong affinity with Nazism. “Check out the official Nazi platform!” D’Souza blurts out in the film. By his summary it consists of: “Money lenders and profiteers punished by death…State control of media and the press…Seizure of land without compensation…State control of religious expression.” According to D’Souza, “This reads like something jointly written by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders!”
In the screening of the movie in Washington, DC, D’Souza said, “The movie would appeal immensely to people who really want to know what’s going on and know nothing about it.” He acknowledged that most of the people who would like the film would be “predominantly Republicans and conservatives.”
One Republican conservative who knows “nothing about it” and loved the film, apparently, was the president’s namesake and scion, Donald Trump Jr.
“When you look at the movie, you’ll see that there is a very distinct and clear difference between what actually happened and what is being sold to our youth today,” the president’s son told an interviewer. “You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s . . . and you look at it compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary. It’s the exact opposite of what you’ve been told.”
How do you solve a problem like the liberal international order?
On July 23, a distinguished group of international relations scholars published an ad in The New York Times arguing that President Donald Trump was threatening an “international order” formed after World War II. The scholars argued that this international order “provides important benefits to the United States as well as other countries. The United Nations, NATO, the World Trade Organization, the European Union and other postwar institutions all help to provide economic stability and international security, contributing to unprecedented levels of prosperity and the longest period in modern history without war between major powers.”
Writing in Foreign Policy, Stephen Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, says he was tempted to sign the statement as well, since he believes Trump is damaging America’s standing in the world, but he decided he didn’t share the nostalgic vision the past that that the statement articulated.
“It was never a global order, and there was an awful lot of illiberal behavior even by countries and leaders who constantly proclaimed liberal values,” Walt notes. “The United States propped up plenty of authoritarian rulers throughout the Cold War (and has continued to do so ever since), and Washington didn’t hesitate to break the rules of the liberal order whenever it saw fit, as it did when it dismantled the Bretton Woods system in 1971 and when it invaded Iraq in 2003.” Further, organizations like NATO don’t necessarily promote order but can be seen as “a disruptive force” in recent years “mostly by pursuing an open-ended and ill-conceived eastward expansion.”
Walt makes a compelling case that has a value beyond the critique of the original statement. It’s true that challenging Trump shouldn’t be based on a hazy yearning for an idealized past. The international order is not something that needs to be re-created but rather built anew, with fresh institutions and new relationships. Arguably, the power vacuum Trump is creating could be filled by other democracies who might be better suited to deal with regional problems. As Walt observes, “defending the old order in this way is both a losing proposition politically and a distraction from the important task of figuring out what a new order should look like.”
Is Turning Points USA doing partisan politics while enjoying tax-exempt status?
The Weekly Standard has published a profile of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Points USA, which raises the question of whether the organization is keeping faithful to its status as a nonprofit. The article reports that, “Candace Owens, TPUSA’s communications director, is usually tied to her phone. While I was with them, she was tweeting praise of Ivanka Trump at the first daughter’s request.” As Lachlan Markay of The Daily Beast notes, Owens acts seem in tension with the fact that Turning Points USA is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit and as such prohibited from engaging in partisan politics.
Under tax laws, Turning Points USA is allowed to be as conservative as it wants in ideological orientation but it is not allowed to be an open supporter of any political party. It’s not clear whether Turning Points USA was able to abide by that simple red line.
Ivanka Trump says she also suffered a “low point” from family separation policy.
The president’s daughter, who is also a senior advisor in his White House, spoke for the first time in public about the administration’s policy of family separation. “That was a low point for me as well,” she said on Thursday at an event organized by Axios. Thursday. “I felt very strongly about that and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children so I would agree with that sentiment. Immigration is incredibly complex as a topic. Illegal immigration is incredibly complicated.” She also went against her father’s stance on the media by saying, “I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”
It’s unclear whether these words will translate into any actual policy shift. The family separation policy has yet to be full remedied. Roughly one in three of the children separated (or 559 kids) are still not reunited with their parents. Nor is it clear that Trump will heed his daughter’s words and stop referring to the press as the “enemy of the people.” As often in the past, Ivanka Trump’s attempt to distance herself from her father’s policies might amount to little more than public relations.
Essential reporting, interpretation, and opinion on politics and culture. Don't miss our latest.
Pope Francis goes all-in against the death penalty.
The Vatican announced on Thursday that the pontiff revised the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the church’s written summarization of its teachings, to categorically oppose capital punishment in all circumstances. The revision is a significant shift in Catholic teachings, albeit one that largely takes existing doctrine on capital punishment to its logical conclusion.
The church’s previous articulation of its teachings indicated that the death penalty could be acceptable if “this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.” The new version recognizes that executions are far from the only effective way to protect human life, citing “an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes,” as well as “more effective systems of detention” that protect safety and leave open “the possibility of redemption.”
Papal opposition to the death penalty itself is hardly novel. That opposition is most often directed at its use in the United States, which is one of the few remaining countries with a large Catholic population that still regularly executes prisoners. Francis called for the “global abolition” of capital punishment during his address to the U.S. Congress in 2015, echoing similarremarks made by Pope John Paul II throughout his 26-year papacy. In 1999, John Paul II successfully persuaded Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan, who was not a Catholic, to commute a death-row prisoner’s sentence during a papal visit to the state.
Does Trump think he can sweet talk his way out of the Mueller investigation?
The New York Times is reporting that the president is willing to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.
“President Trump pushed his lawyers in recent days to try once again to reach an agreement with the special counsel’s office about him sitting for an interview, flouting their advice that he should not answer investigators’ questions, three people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday,” the Times observes. “Mr. Trump has told advisers he is eager to meet with investigators to clear himself of wrongdoing, the people said. In effect, he believes he can convince the investigators for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, of his belief that their own inquiry is a ‘witch hunt.’”
Trump’s eagerness to have a tête-à-tête with Mueller is striking considering the fact that Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, previously worried the special counsel was setting a “perjury trap” for his client. Further, this report is at odds with Trump’s public rhetoric, which has been increasingly hostile to Mueller.
Julian Sanchez, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, speculates that Trump might think that the salesman patter that has served him so well in life could also work with the special counsel:
An Illinois lawmaker is accused of using revenge porn for a catfishing scheme.
Nick Sauer, an Illinois state representative, is expected to resign soon in the wake of a complaint from his former girl friend Kate Kelly who alleges the politician used intimate photographs of her to create a fake identity on Instagram. According to Kelly, Sauer used the Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.”
Kelly and Sauer dated from 2016 to early 2018. She found out about the fake Instagram account from another man, who contacted her and said her identity was being misused.
If the allegations are true, Sauer faces not just the end of his political career but possible legal trouble under revenge-porn laws. As Josh Marshall notes, “2018 has been a year with constant new innovations in the field of politician revenge porn. First Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Later St. Paul Minnesota City Council candidate David Martinez posted a semi-nude photo of his estranged wife to his campaign website after she got a restraining order against him. He then got arrested.”
QAnon is a conspiracy theory that Trump can neither embrace nor disavow.
The letter Q was everywhere to be seen at Donald Trump’s Tampa, Florida Rally. It showed up in countless signs and shirts. “Q” is a shorthand for QAnon, an anonymous internet purveyor of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that are gaining traction among the the president’s most vocal fans. The QAnon theories are elaborate and contradictory but at their heart is the idea that Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a cabal of pedophiles who hold positions of power in the government and the media.
As Isaac Stanley-Becker explains in The Washington Post, “In the black hole of conspiracy in which ‘Q’ has plunged its followers, Trump only feigned collusion to create a pretense for the hiring of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is actually working as a ‘white hat,’ or hero, to expose the Democrats. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros are planning a coup — and traffic children in their spare time. J.P. Morgan, the American financier, sank the Titanic.”
QAnon serves an obviously useful function for Trump supporters. It allows them to imagine that his sometimes bizarre acts are in fact part of a covert operation. Further, as a fighter against pedophilia, Trump enjoys the high moral ground against his foes, no matter what else he does.
The curious thing about the QAnon conspiracy theory is that Trump will have a hard time either embracing it or denouncing it. Trump, given his past as a birther, is hardly adverse to conspiracy thinking. But QAnon in its present form would require him to validate Robert Mueller, something the president doesn’t seem inclined to do.
“Pray Trump mentions Q!” a supporter declared on 8chan. But so far, there has been little evidence that Trump is willing to mention Q, since it seems to go a step too far even for him.
But even if Trump doesn’t mention Q, he can still benefit from the flourishing of QAnon. “What Trump doesn’t do is also important,” Philip Bump notes in The Washington Post. “He is always loath to criticize those who stand with him, allegedly asking then-FBI Director James B. Comey to give longtime adviser Michael Flynn a break, or declining to speak forcefully against far-right protesters in Charlottesville or, we can add, refusing to undercut Russian President Vladimir Putin in public. Trump could help stamp out QAnon and other conspiracy theories, but he chooses not to because they often serve his political ends.”
Was Rex Tillerson fired for trying to prevent a Middle Eastern war?
The Intercept is reporting that they’ve received new evidence that the March 2018 firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was done at the behest of the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who resented the diplomats attempts to thwart their planned invasion of Qatar.
The news site claims they have “learned of a previously unreported episode that stoked the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s anger at Tillerson and that may have played a key role in his removal. In the summer of 2017, several months before the Gulf allies started pushing for his ouster, Tillerson intervened to stop a secret Saudi-led, UAE-backed plan to invade and essentially conquer Qatar, according to one current member of the U.S. intelligence community and two former State Department officials, all of whom declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of the matter.”
This reporting is based on unnamed sources, so has to be treated with caution. But it fits the known public facts that President Donald Trump has been unusually close to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and that Tillerson did in fact try to dampen down tensions between those countries and Qatar.
On June 6, 2017, Trump tweeted:
These tweets indicate a policy preference at odds with Tillerson’s efforts to mediate between Qatar and its neighbors. As such, they lend credence to The Intercept’s new reporting.
Al Capone is not the best guy to bring up in an attempt to obstruct justice.
On Wednesday, the president returned to tweeting on a familiar theme that special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is a witch hunt. But Trump did so with a new urgency:
These tweets could be seen as an attempt to interfere in an ongoing legal investigation. As the New York Timesnotes, “Presidents typically do not weigh in on ongoing Justice Department investigations, but Mr. Trump has been outspoken about his anger and frustration with the Russia investigation, which predates his presidency and was later taken over by Mr. Mueller. Mr. Trump has also said that henever would have made Mr. Sessions his attorney generalif he knew Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia inquiry.”
The Capone tweet is remarkable for a number of reasons. First of all, the president misspelled “Alphonse.” In any case, Capone is usually known as Al.
More substantially, this is a strange analogy because it undermines the argument Trump is making. Capone was a gangster but the government couldn’t prove it, so they used the charge of income tax evasion to put him behind bars. This clearly parallels the way that Mueller is using money laundering charges to put the squeeze on Paul Manafort, likely in an effort to get him to provide evidence on Russian interference. Bringing up Capone cuts against Trump’s claim that Mueller is conducting a witch hunt because it reminds us that federal prosecutors often use the broad sweep of the law against offenders.