Beto O’Rourke is nipping at Ted Cruz’s boot heels.

O’Rourke’s bid to unseat the Republican senator has always been a long shot. But the 45-year-old third-term congressman is drawing national attention for his dogged campaign. “Can a guy who looks like a Kennedy, and often sounds like one, too, win a statewide election in Texas?” Town and Country recently wondered. According to Cook Political Report, the answer is “maybe.” On Friday morning, it shifted O’Rourke’s race against Cruz from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican.” As Cook notes, O’Rourke has shown remarkable fundraising prowess:

O’Rourke has also proven to be a very adept fundraiser. As of June 30, he had $23.8 million receipts for cycle, including $10.4 million in the 2nd quarter; 41 percent of the 2nd quarter receipts were in contributions of less than $200. After spending almost $4.5 million last quarter, he finished with $13,961,359 in the bank. O’Rourke doesn’t accept contributions from PACs and has asked super PACs to stay out of the race. By contrast, Cruz had $23.7 million in receipts for the cycle, including almost $4.1 million in the second quarter. The campaign spent $2 million in the second, posting a cash-on-hand total of $9,299,366 as of June 30.

The Democrat also made it a point to visit every Texas county ahead of the general election in November. That punishing schedule is likely part of the reason that the race is competitive. A Wednesday poll showed him within two points of Cruz.

The Trump administration insists the ACLU re-unite separated families.

Politico is reporting that the Trump administration practiced a jiu-jitsu legal maneuver on Thursday with a court filing arguing that the responsibility for fixing the family separation policy rests with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents families torn asunder by the the government’s actions.

In the filing, the Department of Justice argued that “Plaintiffs’ counsel should use their considerable resources and their network of law firms, NGOs, volunteers, and others, together with the information that defendants have provided (or will soon provide), to establish contact with possible class members in foreign countries.”

“The administration suggested that the ACLU find out whether the deported parents wish to be reconnected with their children, or whether they waive that option,” Politico notes.

The ACLU, in its court filing, disputed this attempt to shift responsibility and insisted the government “must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents.”

The legal move follows the common pattern of the Trump administration of trying to place responsibility for the family separation crisis on a variety of other parties. On July 11, the president tweeted:

Now the ACLU joins the ranks of Democrats, Judges, “illegals” and traffickers in bearing blame for the problems growing out of the administration’s policy.

A GOP donor was prepared to pay Michael Cohen $10 million if nuclear power plant deal succeeded.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the president’s former lawyer was set to make as much as $10 million dollars from Trump donor Franklin L. Haney, contingent upon Cohen’s helped ensure that a nuclear power plant Haney was promoting in Alabama got built. Cohen would also receive a monthly fee for his lobbying efforts. The deal was made shortly before federal agents raided Cohen’s residences and workplaces in April. It is no longer operative since Cohen has broken with the president and seems ready to testify against him.

As the Journal notes, the deal is highly irregular:

James Thurber, a professor of government at American University, said success fees are “outside the ethical norms” among Washington lobbyists and are frowned upon. Century-old court rulings deemed fees contingent on lobbyists obtaining public funds or killing legislation unenforceable and counter to public policy, saying they encouraged corruption, he said. Several lobbyists contacted by the Journal said $10 million was an unheard-of sum to pay a consultant for government-related work.

Cohen is currently under investigation for unregistered lobbying.

Donald Trump Jr. loves a new movie that links Democrats to Nazis.

In his new film Death of a Nation, right-wing polemicist Dinesh D’Souza argues that modern “liberals” and leftists (he uses the terms interchangeably) have a strong affinity with Nazism. “Check out the official Nazi platform!” D’Souza blurts out in the film. By his summary it consists of: “Money lenders and profiteers punished by death…State control of media and the press…Seizure of land without compensation…State control of religious expression.” According to D’Souza, “This reads like something jointly written by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders!”

In the screening of the movie in Washington, DC, D’Souza said, “The movie would appeal immensely to people who really want to know what’s going on and know nothing about it.” He acknowledged that most of the people who would like the film would be “predominantly Republicans and conservatives.”

One Republican conservative who knows “nothing about it” and loved the film, apparently, was the president’s namesake and scion, Donald Trump Jr.

“When you look at the movie, you’ll see that there is a very distinct and clear difference between what actually happened and what is being sold to our youth today,” the president’s son told an interviewer. “You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s . . . and you look at it compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary. It’s the exact opposite of what you’ve been told.”

How do you solve a problem like the liberal international order?

On July 23, a distinguished group of international relations scholars published an ad in The New York Times arguing that President Donald Trump was threatening an “international order” formed after World War II. The scholars argued that this international order “provides important benefits to the United States as well as other countries. The United Nations, NATO, the World Trade Organization, the European Union and other postwar institutions all help to provide economic stability and international security, contributing to unprecedented levels of prosperity and the longest period in modern history without war between major powers.”

Writing in Foreign Policy, Stephen Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, says he was tempted to sign the statement as well, since he believes Trump is damaging America’s standing in the world, but he decided he didn’t share the nostalgic vision the past that that the statement articulated.

“It was never a global order, and there was an awful lot of illiberal behavior even by countries and leaders who constantly proclaimed liberal values,” Walt notes. “The United States propped up plenty of authoritarian rulers throughout the Cold War (and has continued to do so ever since), and Washington didn’t hesitate to break the rules of the liberal order whenever it saw fit, as it did when it dismantled the Bretton Woods system in 1971 and when it invaded Iraq in 2003.” Further, organizations like NATO don’t necessarily promote order but can be seen as “a disruptive force” in recent years “mostly by pursuing an open-ended and ill-conceived eastward expansion.”

Walt makes a compelling case that has a value beyond the critique of the original statement. It’s true that challenging Trump shouldn’t be based on a hazy yearning for an idealized past. The international order is not something that needs to be re-created but rather built anew, with fresh institutions and new relationships. Arguably, the power vacuum Trump is creating could be filled by other democracies who might be better suited to deal with regional problems. As Walt observes, “defending the old order in this way is both a losing proposition politically and a distraction from the important task of figuring out what a new order should look like.”

Is Turning Points USA doing partisan politics while enjoying tax-exempt status?

The Weekly Standard has published a profile of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Points USA, which raises the question of whether the organization is keeping faithful to its status as a nonprofit. The article reports that, “Candace Owens, TPUSA’s communications director, is usually tied to her phone. While I was with them, she was tweeting praise of Ivanka Trump at the first daughter’s request.” As Lachlan Markay of The Daily Beast notes, Owens acts seem in tension with the fact that Turning Points USA is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit and as such prohibited from engaging in partisan politics.

Under tax laws, Turning Points USA is allowed to be as conservative as it wants in ideological orientation but it is not allowed to be an open supporter of any political party. It’s not clear whether Turning Points USA was able to abide by that simple red line.

Ivanka Trump says she also suffered a “low point” from family separation policy.

The president’s daughter, who is also a senior advisor in his White House, spoke for the first time in public about the administration’s policy of family separation. “That was a low point for me as well,” she said on Thursday at an event organized by Axios. Thursday. “I felt very strongly about that and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children so I would agree with that sentiment. Immigration is incredibly complex as a topic. Illegal immigration is incredibly complicated.” She also went against her father’s stance on the media by saying, “I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

It’s unclear whether these words will translate into any actual policy shift. The family separation policy has yet to be full remedied. Roughly one in three of the children separated (or 559 kids) are still not reunited with their parents. Nor is it clear that Trump will heed his daughter’s words and stop referring to the press as the “enemy of the people.” As often in the past, Ivanka Trump’s attempt to distance herself from her father’s policies might amount to little more than public relations.

Pope Francis goes all-in against the death penalty.

The Vatican announced on Thursday that the pontiff revised the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the church’s written summarization of its teachings, to categorically oppose capital punishment in all circumstances. The revision is a significant shift in Catholic teachings, albeit one that largely takes existing doctrine on capital punishment to its logical conclusion.

The church’s previous articulation of its teachings indicated that the death penalty could be acceptable if “this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.” The new version recognizes that executions are far from the only effective way to protect human life, citing “an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes,” as well as “more effective systems of detention” that protect safety and leave open “the possibility of redemption.”

Papal opposition to the death penalty itself is hardly novel. That opposition is most often directed at its use in the United States, which is one of the few remaining countries with a large Catholic population that still regularly executes prisoners. Francis called for the “global abolition” of capital punishment during his address to the U.S. Congress in 2015, echoing similar remarks made by Pope John Paul II throughout his 26-year papacy. In 1999, John Paul II successfully persuaded Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan, who was not a Catholic, to commute a death-row prisoner’s sentence during a papal visit to the state.

Thursday’s announcement also drew scorn from conservative American Catholics, some of who have grown increasingly critical of Francis’s leadership of the church. In a series of Twitter posts, National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty described the new death-penalty teaching as “religious Calvinball” and wrote that the church “is now a political party with a platform that changes with leadership.”

Does Trump think he can sweet talk his way out of the Mueller investigation?

The New York Times is reporting that the president is willing to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“President Trump pushed his lawyers in recent days to try once again to reach an agreement with the special counsel’s office about him sitting for an interview, flouting their advice that he should not answer investigators’ questions, three people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday,” the Times observes. “Mr. Trump has told advisers he is eager to meet with investigators to clear himself of wrongdoing, the people said. In effect, he believes he can convince the investigators for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, of his belief that their own inquiry is a ‘witch hunt.’”

Trump’s eagerness to have a tête-à-tête with Mueller is striking considering the fact that Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, previously worried the special counsel was setting a “perjury trap” for his client. Further, this report is at odds with Trump’s public rhetoric, which has been increasingly hostile to Mueller.

Julian Sanchez, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, speculates that Trump might think that the salesman patter that has served him so well in life could also work with the special counsel:

An Illinois lawmaker is accused of using revenge porn for a catfishing scheme.

Nick Sauer, an Illinois state representative, is expected to resign soon in the wake of a complaint from his former girl friend Kate Kelly who alleges the politician used intimate photographs of her to create a fake identity on Instagram. According to Kelly, Sauer used the Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.”

Kelly and Sauer dated from 2016 to early 2018. She found out about the fake Instagram account from another man, who contacted her and said her identity was being misused.

If the allegations are true, Sauer faces not just the end of his political career but possible legal trouble under revenge-porn laws. As Josh Marshall notes, “2018 has been a year with constant new innovations in the field of politician revenge porn. First Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Later St. Paul Minnesota City Council candidate David Martinez posted a semi-nude photo of his estranged wife to his campaign website after she got a restraining order against him. He then got arrested.”

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that Trump can neither embrace nor disavow.

The letter Q was everywhere to be seen at Donald Trump’s Tampa, Florida Rally. It showed up in countless signs and shirts. “Q” is a shorthand for QAnon, an anonymous internet purveyor of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that are gaining traction among the the president’s most vocal fans. The QAnon theories are elaborate and contradictory but at their heart is the idea that Donald Trump is waging a secret war against a cabal of pedophiles who hold positions of power in the government and the media.

As Isaac Stanley-Becker explains in The Washington Post, In the black hole of conspiracy in which ‘Q’ has plunged its followers, Trump only feigned collusion to create a pretense for the hiring of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is actually working as a ‘white hat,’ or hero, to expose the Democrats. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros are planning a coup — and traffic children in their spare time. J.P. Morgan, the American financier, sank the Titanic.”

QAnon serves an obviously useful function for Trump supporters. It allows them to imagine that his sometimes bizarre acts are in fact part of a covert operation. Further, as a fighter against pedophilia, Trump enjoys the high moral ground against his foes, no matter what else he does.

The curious thing about the QAnon conspiracy theory is that Trump will have a hard time either embracing it or denouncing it. Trump, given his past as a birther, is hardly adverse to conspiracy thinking. But QAnon in its present form would require him to validate Robert Mueller, something the president doesn’t seem inclined to do.

Pray Trump mentions Q!” a supporter declared on 8chan. But so far, there has been little evidence that Trump is willing to mention Q, since it seems to go a step too far even for him.

But even if Trump doesn’t mention Q, he can still benefit from the flourishing of QAnon. “What Trump doesn’t do is also important,” Philip Bump notes in The Washington Post. “He is always loath to criticize those who stand with him, allegedly asking then-FBI Director James B. Comey to give longtime adviser Michael Flynn a break, or declining to speak forcefully against far-right protesters in Charlottesville or, we can add, refusing to undercut Russian President Vladimir Putin in public. Trump could help stamp out QAnon and other conspiracy theories, but he chooses not to because they often serve his political ends.”