Saudi Arabia threatens to support Quebec’s secession from Canada.

Relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia are at a low point after Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the oil-rich country’s human rights record last week. In response, Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada’s ambassador and suspended trade deals.



Going further, the Saudi government even threatened to retaliate by intervening in Canada’s internal affairs.“Any further step from the Canadian side in that direction will be considered as acknowledgment of our right to interfere in the Canadian domestic affairs,” the Saudi government wrote.

As BuzzFeed observes this threat was accompanied by an social media surge of Saudi Twitter accounts supporting Quebec independence and indigenous rights in Canada.

The roots of the conflict go back to a controversial trade deal where Canada agreed to sell $15 billion of light armored vehicles. The deal was made by the previous Conservative government but continued by the current Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite the support of both major parties, the deal was extremely controversial in Canadian civil society, which witnessed an upsurge in criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. The Liberal government has adopted some of these criticisms into its foreign policy, producing a backlash from the government of Saudi Arabia.



As Thomas Juneau, who teaches international relations at the University of Ottawa, tweeted:

Long story short, any attention to Saudi Arabia came back to the LAVs. In a defensive reaction, the government figured it was better to just avoid talking about Saudi, period. The deal was upheld, but the rest of relations were paralyzed. This significantly frustrated the Saudis. — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) August 5, 2018

So where do we go now? Obviously too early to say, but this is a clear message by the Saudis to the world (Canada being incidental here) that it will not tolerate criticism of its internal affairs. — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) August 5, 2018

Normally, the United States would support Canada over Saudi Arabia in a human rights dispute. But this is no longer certain. President Donald Trump is generally pro-Saudi Arabia and has rocky relations with Justin Trudeau. As Bessma Momani, a professor of political science at the University of Waterloo, noted: