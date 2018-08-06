Menu
MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration ratchets up tension with Iran by restoring sanctions.

The United States is restoring economic sanctions on Iran on Monday at midnight. The new policy is an outgrowth of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued the sanctions are necessary to pressure Iran to change its foreign policy. “We’re very hopeful that we can find a way to move forward, but it’s going to require enormous change on the part of the Iranian regime,” Pompeo said. “They’ve got to behave like a normal country. That’s the ask. It’s pretty simple.”

Among the American demands are that Iran stop supporting insurgent groups in the Middle East (notably Hezbollah and Hamas), that it withdraw from Syria, that it release American citizens from captivity, and that it stop nuclear enrichment (which is in fact allowed under the Iran nuclear agreement and international law).

Pompeo did stop short of calling for regime change, a policy advocated by some hawks in the Trump administration. As the New York Times noted, “senior administration officials said they were simply looking for a change in behavior from Tehran, not for a change in government.”

This increased pressure on Iran puts the United States in tension with its European allies, who support the continuation of the existing nuclear deal. America also doesn’t have the support of Russia or China. It’s unclear how effective American sanctions can be without co-operation from European allies or other world powers.

Roger Ball/Worldsteel via Getty Images

Trump’s trade war is benefitting duopoly power of big steel companies.

The Trump administration promised to save American jobs by raising tariffs on steel imports, but the real beneficiaries are the two big steel companies, Nucor and United States Steel, whose monopolistic stranglehold on the American market has only deepened. As The New York Times reports, “Two of America’s biggest steel manufacturers — both with deep ties to administration officials — have successfully objected to hundreds of requests by American companies that buy foreign steel to exempt themselves from President Trump’s stiff metal tariffs. They have argued that the imported products are readily available from American steel manufacturers.”

Writing in The New Republic in January 2018, David Dayen warned that trade war could lead to “a duopoly in domestic steel production that, if empowered as the two major suppliers to the U.S. market, would have an enormous impact on what Americans build and eventually what they buy.”

The Trump administration’s willingness to shape policy to meet the demands of the big two steel companies confirms Dayen’s concern about creating “domestic steel monopolies.”

The steel companies have objected to 1,600 requests for exemption. “To date, their efforts have never failed, resulting in denials for companies that are based in the United States but rely on imported pipes, screws, wire and other foreign steel products for their supply chains,” The New York Times notes. “The ability of a single industry to exert so much influence over the exclusions process is striking even in Mr. Trump’s business-friendly White House, given the high stakes for thousands of American companies that depend on foreign metals.”

Facebook wants to know what’s in your bank account.

Facebook has spent the better part of the year answering difficult questions about its handling of user data. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it has attempted to show users, regulators, and politicians that it is taking privacy seriously and that it is working to ensure that a similar misuse of its data does not occur again. It has made promises and public apologies, and publicized misinformation campaigns when they are discovered.

But Facebook’s core business—advertising— is still reliant on collecting user data. And the company knows that this data is also enormously valuable to potential partners. On Monday The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had asked banks to “share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking account balances.” Facebook is hoping that it can use the data to build a “platform where people buy and sell goods and services,” seemingly a combination of Craigslist, Venmo, and Amazon. The plan also appears to be an attempt to monetize Messenger, Facebook’s popular, but unprofitable, chat app.

Some of the banks have balked, given the privacy concerns involved and the company’s poor track record on protecting privacy. But the move does tell us two important things. The first is that, following last month’s $100 billion stock dive, the company is seriously looking at ways to monetize popular platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The second is that, despite the fallout from Cambridge Analytica, the company’s cavalier attitude toward privacy persists.

Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia threatens to support Quebec’s secession from Canada.

Relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia are at a low point after Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the oil-rich country’s human rights record last week. In response, Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada’s ambassador and suspended trade deals.

Going further, the Saudi government even threatened to retaliate by intervening in Canada’s internal affairs.“Any further step from the Canadian side in that direction will be considered as acknowledgment of our right to interfere in the Canadian domestic affairs,” the Saudi government wrote.

As BuzzFeed observes this threat was accompanied by a social media surge of Saudi Twitter accounts supporting Quebec independence and indigenous rights in Canada.

The roots of the conflict go back to a controversial trade deal where Canada agreed to sell $15 billion of light armored vehicles. The deal was made by the previous Conservative government but continued by the current Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite the support of both major parties, the deal was extremely controversial in Canadian civil society, which witnessed an upsurge in criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. The Liberal government has adopted some of these criticisms into its foreign policy, producing a backlash from the government of Saudi Arabia.

As Thomas Juneau, who teaches international relations at the University of Ottawa, tweeted:

Normally, the United States would support Canada over Saudi Arabia in a human rights dispute. But this is no longer certain. President Donald Trump is generally pro-Saudi Arabia and has rocky relations with Justin Trudeau. As Bessma Momani, a professor of political science at the University of Waterloo, noted:

August 05, 2018

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump admits his son met with Russians “to get information on an opponent.”

On Sunday morning, the president tweeted: 

The tweet represents a significant shift in how the president is characterizing the Trump Tower meeting. On July 8, 2017, Trump dictated a statement issued by his son Donald Trump Jr. that the Trump Tower meeting was “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children.” 

On the same morning as the new tweet, Jay Sekulow, one of the president’s lawyers, went on ABC News and retracted an earlier claim he made that the president had no role in the statement issued by Donald Trump Jr. “I had bad information at that time and made a mistake in my statement ... over time facts develop,” Sekulow said. 

Sikulow’s statement, combined with the president’s tweets, creates an intriguing timeline of events:

1) On June 9, 2016, Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials meet with a Russian group led by Natalia Veselnitskaya to get opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

2) On July 8, 2017, the president dictates a statement giving a false account of that meeting. His lawyer Jay Sikulow subsequently make the false statement that Trump had no role in dictating that false statement.

3) On August 5, 2018, Trump admits the meeting was about collecting opposition research and Sikulow admits Trump had a role in crafting the false statement. 

If Robert Mueller wants to pursue an obstruction of justice charge against Trump and others in his White House, he has a lot of material to work with.  

August 03, 2018

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is helping keep Trump’s Manhattan hotel profitable.

Donald Trump’s hotel business has gone through a complex shift since he became president. His hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. has been doing thriving business, with nations like Kuwait and the Philippines often booking rooms and events as a way to show friendship with the president. But in New York City, where Trump is politically unpopular and there are fewer occasions for booking political events, the president’s business has suffered. Both Trump’s hotel in SoHo and Trump International Hotel in Manhattan have seen declining use since Trump’s political ascendency. Last year, the SoHo hotel severed its connections with the Trump Organization.

But, as The Washington Post reports, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stepped in to help:

The general manager of the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan had a rare bit of good news to report to investors this spring: After two years of decline, revenue from room rentals went up 13 percent in the first three months of 2018.

What caused the uptick at President Trump’s flagship hotel in New York? One major factor: “a last-minute visit to New York by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” wrote general manager Prince A. Sanders in a May 15 letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The Post notes that the habit of foreign governments enriching Trump’s coffers might open him up to legal trouble, especially with on-going lawsuits pursuing the claims that Trump is in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

But surely the courts are not the only remedy that is available. In a functioning republic, Trump’s suspicious business deals would receive congressional oversight. So far, the Republican congress has been unwilling to inspect the matter. The situation could change after the mid-term elections.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin might need to hire spies who can hold their liquor.

Maria Butina, who is currently under arrest on charges of being a foreign agent, seems not to have been the most adept spy in the world. According to a CNN report, when intoxicated she explicitly boasted of her Kremlin connections. “On at least two separate occasions she got drunk and spoke openly about her contacts within the Russian government, even acknowledging that Russian intelligence services were involved with the gun rights group she ran in Moscow,” CNN notes. “Twice, classmates reported her actions to law enforcement because they found her comments so alarming, sources said.”

This story is similar to another report of a figure caught up in the Russia investigation. As The New York Times reported in December 2017, “During a night of heavy drinking at an upscale London bar in May 2016, George Papadopoulos, a young foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, made a startling revelation to Australia’s top diplomat in Britain: Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton.” Papadopoulos subsequently pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Both the Butina and Papadopoulos stories illustrate the fact that the Russia investigation is not a typical spy thriller along the lines of Ian Fleming or John Le Carre novels. Rather, it is a farce in the tradition of the Coen Brothers movie Burn After Reading.

LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images

Is the NRA facing extinction or crying wolf?

Rolling Stone is reporting that in a new court filing, the main pro-gun lobby group in America claims it is facing catastrophic financial future as a result of the policy of New York State regulators who have limited its ability to purchase insurance. The NRA claims it may soon “be unable to exist… or pursue its advocacy mission.”

As Rolling Stone notes, “The lawsuit stems from actions taken by New York financial regulators to halt the sale of an illegal, NRA-branded insurance policy. The NRA actively marketed ‘Carry Guard,’ a policy to reimburse members for legal costs incurred after firing a legal gun. In May, the state of New York found that Carry Guard ‘unlawfully provided liability insurance to gun owners for certain acts of intentional wrongdoing.’ The NRA’s insurance partners agreed to stop selling the policies and pay a $7 million fine.”

In the wake of these regulations and a consumer boycott that gathered strength after the Parkland school shooting in February 2018, the NRA is having trouble buying insurance.

Opponents of the NRA should treat this news with some caution. Because it has launched a lawsuit, it is in the NRA’s interest to make the most extravagant claims about damages. It’s by no means clear that the NRA is really facing collapse or if it is exaggerating to win legal sympathy—and perhaps raise more money.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump has gone rogue against his own administration.

One of the striking features of the Trump era is that the president is often at odds with the actual policies his government is carrying out, perhaps most strikingly on the issue of Russian interference in American politics. Speaking at rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump re-iterated his view that the Russia story is a hoax. “In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with Putin,” the president said. “We discussed everything.... We got along really well. By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Now we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax—it’s a hoax, OK?”

Earlier that same day, Trump’s national security team met in the White House and gave a briefing presenting a very different view of the matter. Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, said, “We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States.”

The disconnect between Trump and Coats follows a familiar pattern of the president directly contradicting the policy his government is enacting. The same disconnect can be seen in America’s relationship with European allies and other issues. As The New Republic’s Matt Ford pointed out, government officials often act as if they are carrying out their own agenda, one that has nothing to do with the president’s stated intent.

The United States is fortunate that this unusual situation has yet to produce a serious crisis. For now, Trump is content to be a figurehead president who barks out orders at rallies and in Tweets, while his administration disregards his words. But this situation could easily lead to chaos, especially in foreign policy where mixed messages could spark conflict.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke is nipping at Ted Cruz’s boot heels.

O’Rourke’s bid to unseat the Republican senator has always been a long shot. But the 45-year-old third-term congressman is drawing national attention for his dogged campaign. “Can a guy who looks like a Kennedy, and often sounds like one, too, win a statewide election in Texas?” Town and Country recently wondered. According to Cook Political Report, the answer is “maybe.” On Friday morning, it shifted O’Rourke’s race against Cruz from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican.” As Cook notes, O’Rourke has shown remarkable fundraising prowess:

O’Rourke has also proven to be a very adept fundraiser. As of June 30, he had $23.8 million receipts for cycle, including $10.4 million in the 2nd quarter; 41 percent of the 2nd quarter receipts were in contributions of less than $200. After spending almost $4.5 million last quarter, he finished with $13,961,359 in the bank. O’Rourke doesn’t accept contributions from PACs and has asked super PACs to stay out of the race. By contrast, Cruz had $23.7 million in receipts for the cycle, including almost $4.1 million in the second quarter. The campaign spent $2 million in the second, posting a cash-on-hand total of $9,299,366 as of June 30.

The Democrat also made it a point to visit every Texas county ahead of the general election in November. That punishing schedule is likely part of the reason that the race is competitive. A Wednesday poll showed him within two points of Cruz.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump administration insists the ACLU re-unite separated families.

Politico is reporting that the Trump administration practiced a jiu-jitsu legal maneuver on Thursday with a court filing arguing that the responsibility for fixing the family separation policy rests with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents families torn asunder by the the government’s actions.

In the filing, the Department of Justice argued that “Plaintiffs’ counsel should use their considerable resources and their network of law firms, NGOs, volunteers, and others, together with the information that defendants have provided (or will soon provide), to establish contact with possible class members in foreign countries.”

“The administration suggested that the ACLU find out whether the deported parents wish to be reconnected with their children, or whether they waive that option,” Politico notes.

The ACLU, in its court filing, disputed this attempt to shift responsibility and insisted the government “must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents.”

The legal move follows the common pattern of the Trump administration of trying to place responsibility for the family separation crisis on a variety of other parties. On July 11, the president tweeted:

Now the ACLU joins the ranks of Democrats, Judges, “illegals” and traffickers in bearing blame for the problems growing out of the administration’s policy.