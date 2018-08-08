Menu
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Veterans Affairs is being shaped by Trump’s Mar-a-Lago cronies.

ProPublica is reporting that a trio of the President Donald Trump’s friends, who meet at his members-only Florida club, are acting as informal cabinet members helping shaping policy at Veteran’s Affairs. This shadow cabinet consists of Bruce Moskowitz, a doctor who specializes in rich patients, Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter, and Marc Sherman, an attorney.

This group claims to only be offering informal advice. As ProPublica notes:

But hundreds of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and interviews with former administration officials tell a different story — of a previously unknown triumvirate that hovered over public servants without any transparency, accountability or oversight. The Mar-a-Lago Crowd spoke with VA officials daily, the documents show, reviewing all manner of policy and personnel decisions. They prodded the VA to start new programs, and officials travelled to Mar-a-Lago at taxpayer expense to hear their views. “Everyone has to go down and kiss the ring,” a former administration official said.

Access to VA policymaking allowed Perlmutter to use public events to promote his private interest. Thus in February 2017, David Shulkin, at the time secretary of the VA, participated in a Veterans Day event at the New York Stock Exchange that saw him “standing near a preening and flexing Captain America, with Spider-Man waving from the trading pit, and Marvel swag distributed to some of the attendees.”

A head of a veterans advocacy group told ProPublica, “Generally the VA secretary or defense secretary don’t shill for companies.”

On another occasion, ProPublica notes, Moskowitz “wanted Apple and the VA to develop an app for veterans to find nearby medical services. Who did he bring in to advise them on the project? His son, Aaron, who had built a similar app. The proposal made Apple and VA officials uncomfortable, according to two people familiar with the matter, but Moskowitz’s clout kept it alive for months. The VA finally killed the project because Moskowitz was the only one who supported it.” Moskowitz has also worked to stall a $10 billion contract for the VA to buy new record-keeping software from a firm called Cerner “because he used a different Cerner product and didn’t like it.”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Is the U.S. preparing to house migrant kids on contaminated sites?

The environmental non-profit Earthjustice sent an Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Defense on Wednesday attempting to answer that question. The 12-page document asks about the Trump administration’s plans to build tent camps for migrant families and unaccompanied minors on two U.S. military bases in Texas that contain toxic sites that may threaten migrants’ health.

A planned camp at the Goodfellow Air Force Base for unaccompanied minors would be located “immediately adjacent to a closed, but uncapped landfill and directly on top of a former military firing range,” the FOIA request reads. A second camp, at Fort Bliss, would be for migrant families. Home to a former nuclear weapons bunker and weapons testing sites, the Army post is contaminated withradioactive materials, unexploded ordnances, heavy metals, PCBs, asbestos, petroleum, pesticides, and volatile organic compounds,” the FOIA states. “These hazardous chemicals can cause cancer, neurological damage and injury to major human organs.”

Lisa Evans, the attorney who filed the FOIA, noted that many detainees are minors and women with children, who are particularly vulnerable to pollutants. “The question is, has the government done its due diligence to ensure that this particular encampments will be safe?” she said. There’s reason to worry. In June, the Pentagon scrapped plans to build a migrant camp at a military facility after it was revealed to be a toxic Superfund site. The Trump administration also suppressed a federal study that concluded contaminated groundwater near military bases was more toxic than the government realized.

Military sites are some of the most polluted places in the country. Last year, ProPublica found contaminated water and soil at approximately 400 active and closed bases. Of those, 149 were designated Superfund sites, meaning they pose a particularly dangerous risk to human health.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s earliest fan in Congress is in handcuffs.

The FBI reportedly has arrested Representative Chris Collins of Western New York, the president’s first congressional supporter, on Wednesday morning. The three-term Republican lawmaker is being charged with committing securities fraud, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI, according to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors.

Collins came under scrutiny last year by the Office of Congressional Ethics for his connections to Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company in which he invested more than $5 million, and for his efforts to persuade other potential investors to join him. Politico reported last year that Collins had bragged in the Speakers’ Lobby of the House of Representatives about “how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months.”

In a statement, Collins’s lawyers said, “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”

On the national stage, Collins made his name as the first elected official on Capitol Hill to endorse Trump, backing his presidential campaign in February 2016 at a time when large swaths of the Republican Party’s establishment still held their eventual nominee at arm’s length. “We need a chief executive, not a chief politician,” Collins, who represents suburban Buffalo and adjacent rural communities, said at the time. (Four days later, Jeff Sessions became the first senator to endorse Trump.)

That early support helped pluck Collins from obscurity, making him a more prominent figure in both the House caucus and on cable news. In May of 2016, Collins told RealClearPolitics that his colleagues on the Hill see him as “the Trump guy.” Earlier this year, former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds, who once represented Collins’s district, told Politico, “There is no one, absolutely no one, in Congress who is more of a champion” for Trump.

Collins’s familiarity with the president could come in handy, if the FBI’s charges stick. Trump has a habit of doling out pardons as rewards to his political supporters.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Gretchen Whitmer’s win in Michigan primary shows the enduring power of mainstream Democrats.

Whitmer, a long-time lawmaker, won a handy victory to be the Democratic nominee in Michigan, getting  50.3 percent of the vote. This put her far ahead physician Abdul El-Sayed (33.3 percent) and businessman Shri Thanedar (16.3 percent). Whitmer’s triumph showed the robustness of the old school Democratic Party in the face of insurgent challenges. El-Sayed ran as a progressive candidate and got a ringing endorsement from Bernie Sanders. Thanedar’s self-financed campaign also employed progressive themes. 

Whitmer’s great advantage was she had the backing of the party’s infrastructure, getting the endorsement of almost every Democratic official in Michigan and the strong support of labor unions. Unlike her outsider rivals, Whitmer was a party candidate who emphasized her legislative track record, notably her success in getting Medicaid expansion.

Whitmer was decidedly less progressive than her rivals. Unlike them, she opposed state-level single-payer health insurance and opposed doing away with Charter Schools (which she did want to regulate more). But, as the Huffington Post notes, “Whitmer also supports a host of traditional progressive priorities. She wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, provide state residents two years of debt-free college or trade school and roll back the state’s right-to-work law.” 

Her victory strengthens the general trend of 2018 being a “year of the women” for Democrats. Indeed, as journalist Amy Sullivan noted, Whitmer will be heading a team of impressive female candidates vying for high office in Michigan. 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Labor unions win the day in Missouri.

Voters emphatically rejected right-to-work legislation on Tuesday evening, making Missouri the first state to overturn such a law by public referendum.

A vote in favor of Proposition A tonight would have blocked both Missouri’s private and public sector unions from collecting fees from non-union members, even though unions are legally obligated to represent everyone in a unionized shop.

It’s the end of a hard-fought campaign for labor organizers and their allies in this conservative state. Activists for the “No” campaign collected twice the required number of signatures to put the legislation to a vote after then-Governor Eric Greitens signed it into law in 2017. In one of his final acts as governor, Greitens acquiesced to conservative demands and moved up the date for the referendum to August 7. As I previously reported for The New Republic, right-to-work supporters had hoped the earlier date would depress voter turnout.

Tuesday’s vote is a landmark victory for organized labor, which is still reeling from the Supreme Court’s verdict in Janus v. AFSCME, which prohibits public sector unions from collecting fees from non-members. At its core, the result is a sign that even voters in red states can be persuaded of the importance of organized labor to worker prosperity.

August 07, 2018

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina learns that trade wars are not good or easy to win.

The State, a South Carolina newspaper, is reporting that Fairfield County is about to lose 126 jobs as a consequence of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Elements Electronics, a TV-maker, is letting go of the employees. In a letter to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Element wrote “the layoff and closure is a result of the new tariffs that were recently and unexpectedly imposed on many goods imported from China, including the key television components used in our assembly operations in Winnsboro.”

The new layoffs hit a region that is already economically depleted, having lost a textile mill last year.

“When you think you’ve reached rock bottom, to get kicked in the gut like this, you didn’t think anything more could happen,” state Senator Mike Fanning told the newspaper.

As The State notes, South Carolina as a whole has been suffering from the new trade regime. “Trump’s tariffs already have made an impact in manufacturing-heavy South Carolina,” the newspaper observes. “Swedish automaker Volvo has said it may have to break its promise to hire 4,000 employees for a new plant in South Carolina. And German automaker BMW recently wrote U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the tariffs could jeopardize 45,000 S.C. jobs, including 10,000 at its Spartanburg plant and 35,000 at BMW suppliers.”

Trump won South Carolina handily in 2016, although he lost Fairfield County. But however Fairfield voted, the situation of South Carolina as a whole supports the idea that Trump’s trade wars will hurt his supporters as the most.

SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP/Getty Images

The United States turns a blind eye as Saudi Arabia allies with al-Qaida in Yemen.

The official story is that the United States is supporting Saudi Arabia in a two-front war in Yemen against both a group called al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the Houthis (Iranian-backed Shiite rebels). But a blockbuster report from the Associated Press Tuesday contradicts this official story. Instead, the AP reports, Saudi Arabia regards the Houthis (and Iran) as a far bigger threat, so have adopted the policy of co-opting al-Qaida fighters and forming a de facto alliance with AQAP. The American military is well aware of this alliance but has decided to ignore it.

According to AP, the Saudi-led coalition “cut secret deals with al-Qaida fighters, paying some to leave key cities and towns and letting others retreat with weapons, equipment and wads of looted cash.” Also, hundreds of al-Qaida fighters “were recruited to join the coalition itself.” The report argues “These compromises and alliances have allowed al-Qaida militants to survive to fight another day — and risk strengthening the most dangerous branch of the terror network that carried out the 9/11 attacks. Key participants in the pacts said the U.S. was aware of the arrangements and held off on any drone strikes.”

Michael Horton, a fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, observes that “Elements of the U.S. military are clearly aware that much of what the U.S. is doing in Yemen is aiding AQAP and there is much angst about that.”

This is not the first time the United States has found itself supporting a de facto alliance with al-Qaida and Saudi Arabia. An earlier version of this alliance in the 1980s resulted in the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, 9/11, and the Global War on Terrorism.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Is the current commerce secretary “among the biggest grifters in American history”?

The Trump administration is already a rogue’s gallery of corruption on a scale unseen in American public life since at least Warren G. Harding’s presidency in the early 1920s. The President’s hotels are profiting from the patronage of foreign governments eager to curry favor, former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid repeated accusations of ethics violations including using government staff as personal servants, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned for similar reasons including spending more than $300,000 on jet travel. These are only some of the examples.

But it could be that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross outdoes them all. After interviewing 21 people, Forbes claims they’ve found a striking pattern. “Many of those who worked directly with him claim that Ross wrongly siphoned or outright stole a few million here and a few million there, huge amounts for most but not necessarily for the commerce secretary,” Forbes reports. “At least if you consider them individually. But all told, these allegations—which sparked lawsuits, reimbursements and an SEC fine—come to more than $120 million. If even half of the accusations are legitimate, the current United States secretary of commerce could rank among the biggest grifters in American history.”

Most of these allegations are prior to Ross becoming Commerce Secretary. But he’s continued the same troubling pattern in office by not divesting himself of holdings even though they create conflicts of interest. “In June, two senators and a congressman asked the Securities & Exchange Commission to launch an insider trading investigation of Ross, based on revelations that Ross shorted at least $100,000 in Putin-linked Navigator Holdings, soon after being told about a forthcoming exposé on his connection to the company,” Forbes notes. “The minuscule scale—the trade seemingly bolstered Ross’ wallet by $3,000 to $10,000—makes the blunder that much more vexing.”


Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Firefighter on the biggest blaze in California history: “That just doesn’t happen.”

The wildfire season is only half over, but it’s already breaking records. On Monday, the Mendocino Complex fire, 130 miles northwest of Sacramento, became the largest wildfire in the state’s history. The fire—which formed when two separate fires combined into one massive behemoth—spans 443 square miles, almost the size of Los Angeles. It’s only 30 percent contained.

The Mendocino fire is burning mostly in remote areas, which is why no one has died and the damage has been relatively limited. (The ongoing Carr fire in Redding, California, has killed six people and is the seventh most destructive in California’s history.) But firefighters, who have been stretched thin since last year’s historically destructive season, are struggling to contain the massive blaze, which threatens at least 11,000 structures.

Now, as 17 blazes rage across the state, the 14,000 firefighters battling them are confronting two terrifying possibilities: One, that this year’s season could be a repeat of last year’s, and two, that every season moving forward might be this destructive due to climate change.

“I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10,000 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now,” Scott McLean, a deputy chief with state firefighting agency Cal Fire, told the Associated Press. To The Los Angeles Times, he expressed disbelief at how quickly the Mendocino fire became a record-breaking inferno. “That doesn’t happen,” he said. “That just doesn’t happen.”

It does now.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrats want to focus on Brett Kavanaugh’s mentor’s history of sexual harassment.

Politico is reporting that Senate Democrats are planning on asking Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee about “his decades-long relationship with former Judge Alex Kozinski, who was forced into retirement last year by a mounting sexual harassment scandal.”

Senator Mazie Hirono told Politico that, “Given Judge Kavanaugh’s close relationship with former Judge Alex Kozinski, the subject of numerous harassment complaints, we need to know what Judge Kavanaugh knew and his views on this serious problem.”

In the #MeToo era, this is a line of inquiry that could resonate. There was some worry about Kavanaugh’s potential #MeToo problem within Republican circles. As Politico observes, “Critics of Kavanaugh previously raised the Kozinski connection in an opposition research document passed around to try to persuade Trump not to nominate him to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.” Concern that this issue needs a pre-emptive response might explain the sudden spate of op-eds testifying to Kavanaugh’s personal character and mentorship of women.

While this is a worthy topic of exploration, Democrats might be framing the issue too narrowly. Aside from his relationship with Kozinski, there is a broader question of how Kavanaugh will handle issues of particular interest to women such as reproductive rights and workplace harassment law. Democrats would do well to focus not just on legitimate concerns about personal conduct but also the specific impact Kavanaugh’s conservative jurisprudence will have on women’s legal rights.

August 06, 2018

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Rick Gates-Paul Manafort show: everyone cheating everyone.

Paul Manafort’s former long-time deputy delivered damning testimony in a Virginia courthouse where Donald Trump’s onetime campaign chairman is being tried on charges of money laundering and conspiracy. As described by Gates, he and Manafort were accomplices but Manafort was also Gates victim.

Gates was asked by prosecutor “Did you commit crimes with Mr. Manafort?” Gates replied, “yes.”

As The Washington Post reports:

Presented with a copy of the plea agreement he signed in federal court in Washington, Gates said he conspired with Manafort to falsify Manafort’s tax returns. Gates said he and Manafort knowingly failed to report foreign bank accounts and had failed to register Manafort as a foreign agent.

Andres, the prosecutor, asked Gates whether he understood that his lies to Manafort’s accountants and omissions were illegal.

“Yes,” Gates said.

When asked why he had lied, Gates said he had done so at Manafort’s request.

Separately, Gates explained that Manfort had directed him to report money wired from his foreign bank accounts as loans, rather than as income, in order to reduce Manafort’s taxable income. By reporting it as a loan, Gates explained, Manafort could defer the amount of taxes he owed.

On the issue of why Manafort needed so much money, previous reports pointed to his habit of spending freely on suits.

But Gates’s testimony made clear there was another factor: Gates himself was stealing massively from Manafort.

As The Post notes:

Gates said he had authority on some of Manafort’s Cyprus accounts, which were set up by a law firm in that country. “I added money to expense reports and created expense reports” that were not accurate, he said, to pad his salary by “several hundred thousand” dollars.