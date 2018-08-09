Menu
Magazine

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Trump’s Space Force is happening.

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday laid out the Trump administration’s plans for a United States Space Force by 2020. It will be the sixth branch of the U.S. military, and the first new one since the U.S. Air Force was created in 1947. “Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our Armed Forces, to prepare for the next battlefield, where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation,” Pence said.

President Trump first announced his intent to create the Space Force during a speech to the National Space Council in June. He then tasked General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. with procuring funding for the project. “We got it,” the general said from the crowd.

According to a White House press release, the administration will begin by establishing a Space Development Agency, a Space Operations Force, “an operating structure and accountable civilian oversight,” and United States Space Command—“a unified combatant command, to improve, evolve, and plan space warfighting.”

“We need to address space as a developing war-fighting domain,” Defense Secretary John Mattis said on August 7, “and a combatant command is certainly one thing we can establish.”

The only other country to ever have an independent space-focused military branch is Russia. But as Defense News noted, “in 2015 Russia actually merged its space force with the air force in an attempt to consolidate command authority and replicate the traditional U.S. approach.” Now Trump is going in the opposite direction, replicating what Russia once had—and Moscow isn’t happy about it.

“What makes this piece of news most alarming,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakarhova told TASS, a state news agency, “is the purpose of the instruction was described in very clear terms—dominance in space.”

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Freedom House’s new chairman of the board was key player in Bush-era civil liberties abuses.

The venerable human rights group announced Thursday morning that their new chairman of the Board is Michael Chertoff, who was Secretary of Homeland Security from 2005 to 2009. As Jesse Walker of Reason points out, Chertoff is an odd pick for an organization that purports to advocate for human rights since he was in the thick of many of the worst civil liberty abuses of the presidency of George W. Bush.

As Walker details, Chertoff as assistant attorney general helped write the USA Patriot Act; he also played a central role in detaining hundreds of Arabs and Muslims without filing charges against them, a roundup that the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General later calledindiscriminate and haphazard.’ After George W. Bush tapped him to run the Department of Homeland Security, Chertoff’s intrusive efforts ranged from warrantless ICE raids to a push for a national ID card. Since leaving office, he has been a vocal advocate of installing full-body scanners in airports—and a lobbyist for the companies that manufacture the scanners.”

Freedom House already has a controversial record. The organization has long received funding from the United States government, and critics have argued it has a double standard of judging the United States and its allies more indulgently than America’s foreign policy foes.

In 2006, The Financial Times reported that Freedom House was involved in clandestine activities inside Iran. These activities, especially as they were in competition with receiving funding from the American government, were widely criticized by other human rights groups, who saw them as delegitimizing democracy promotion.

“The danger is that this is a move towards covert political warfare that will completely stymie the whole idea of democracy-building,” Michael Pinto-Duschinsky, a leader of the West­minster Foundation for Democracy, told The Financial Times.

Chertoff’s new appointment only confirms existing criticism of Freedom House.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images

The official death count from 2017’s hurricanes in Puerto Rico now stands at 1427.

The New York Times reports that the Government of Puerto Rico is now admitting that more than 1400 people died as a result of the two catastrophic hurricanes (Maria and Irma) that hit the island in late September and early October of 2017. Hitherto, the official death count for Hurricane Maria stood at 64.

That low number, much criticized by analysts, only counted people directly killed in the wake of the storm. But the normal procedure in weather emergencies is to count not only direct deaths but indirect deaths due to the disruption of normal life. As it happens, the excess deaths from the combination of Hurricanes Maria and Irma is unusually high because of the collapse of the island’s infrastructure they precipitated.

“In a report to Congress detailing a $139 billion reconstruction plan, the territory’s government said that the additional deaths resulted from the effects of a storm that led to a ‘cascading failures’ in infrastructure across the island of 3.3 million people,” an Associated Press report notes. “Hurricane Maria, as well as Hurricane Irma two weeks later, knocked out power and water to the island and caused widespread flooding that left many sick and elderly people unable to get medical treatment.”

The current figure is 1427 deaths but that will likely be revised when George Washington University’s school of public health, which is working on a report for the Puerto Rican government, releases its analysis later this month. An earlier report from Harvard University offered a much higher assessment, saying that number could range from 800 to 8,500, with the most likely number being more than 4,600.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

During private fundraiser, Devin Nunes admits collusion can be a crime.

The Rachel Maddow Show has obtained and aired a secretly recorded audio of Republican Congressman Devin Nunes speaking to donors at a fundraiser on July 30. In the audio, Nunes makes some notable remarks about the ongoing Russia investigation. As NBC reports, “Nunes also appeared to say that if a campaign received and released stolen emails from a foreign government—he used a hypothetical example of McMorris Rodgers getting secret information from Portugal, where his ancestors are from—there would be a criminal element to that.” These comments go against the thrust of a frequent claim made by President Donald Trump that “collusion is not a crime.” As Nunes concedes, collusion could rise to the level of being a conspiracy with a foreign power, which is criminal.

Nunes also claimed the effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein fizzled because of a lack of time, especially given the urgency of Senate Republicans pushing forward Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. “So if we actually vote to impeach, OK, what that does is that triggers the Senate then has to take it up,” Nunes said. “Well, and you have to decide what you want right now because the Senate only has so much time.” The congressman added: “Do you want them to drop everything and not confirm the Supreme Court justice, the new Supreme Court justice?”

At a crucial moment, Nunes reflected on the fact that Republican control of Congress was essential for defending Trump, saying “if Sessions won’t unrecuse and Mueller won’t clear the president, we’re the only ones. Which is really the danger.”

He underscored the fact that “we have to keep all these seats. We have to keep the majority. If we do not keep the majority, all of this goes away.”

August 08, 2018

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Trump administration, prodded by Congress, sanctions Russia for nerve agent attack.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that they would be imposing sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its use of nerve agent in Britain last March in an attempted assassination. The move came at the instigation of Congress. Two weeks after the attack occurred, President Trump signed a statement with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain that blamed Russia for the attack.

As a consequence of that statement, The Washington Post notes, “Rep. Edward R. Royce (R-Calif.) chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a letter sent to Trump shortly after the Skripal attack, said he was encouraged by the joint statement Trump signed with allies. But he also reminded the administration of the 1991 legislation and asked for an official determination of whether Russia had violated it.”

In a helpful Twitter thread, CNN national security correspondent Jim Sciutto emphasized that the Trump administration’s hand had been forced.

Given this analysis, we’ll see the true shape of Trump’s Russia policy in three months.

DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Pentagon is covering up the shooting of a Marine in Syria.

Task & Purpose is reporting that the military is covering up a February 2018 incident where an American Marine, Sargent Cameron Halkovich, stationed in Syria was deliberately shot by an allied Kurdish soldier. The shooting was no accident but something close to a fragging, albeit involving allies.

Halkovich was part of a forward surgical team of Marines stationed in an Army-run base in Deir al-Zour Province. Their task was to advise and assist a platoon-sized contingent of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Prior to the shooting, there was rising tension between the Marines and the SDF. In early February of 2018, not long before the shooting, Halkovich and Corporal Kane Downey got into an argument with SDF over helping a group of wounded civilians who had approached the base. Halkovich and Downey worked to help the civilians but, as Task & Purpose reports, “The SDF told the Marines no, in clear violation of the Geneva Conventions, which strictly prohibits withholding medical assistance or discriminating in providing care.” The SDF soldiers refused to help the wounded civilians because they were not Kurdish.

Task & Purpose adds, “Halkovich and Downey pushed the SDF soldiers out of the way and opened the gate, amid screaming from both sides in English and Arabic. They moved concertina wire aside while another Marine called in a mass casualty to the Army surgical team. Others placed victims on litters and shuffled them in.” The conflict only increased tensions between the Marines and their allies. “The Kurds even threatened to kick the Marines out of the compound for their humanitarian act.”

Halkovich was shot while on night patrol with Downey. A SDF soldiers had left his post and ambushed the Marine. The SDF soldier was shot dead by Downey.

The Pentagon has refused to comment on the incident, although both Halkovich and Downey have received medals. Possibly the military fears public exposure would cause tension with America’s allies and erode support for the mission in Syria.  

“It’s kind of ridiculous that a Marine gets shot and nobody hears about it,” a source told Task & Purpose. “It kind of blows my mind.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Oscars introduce a new award for “popular” movies.

Although everybody knows that the Oscars are too long, all but the coldest heart warm to see the best sound mixers or costume designers get their moment in the sun. According to a letter from Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President John Bailey to members, however, the awards show is going to be cut down to a strict three hours. Some “select categories,” the letter explains,” will be presented “in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined).” Those awards won’t be cut, exactly—they’ll just be edited down and shown later in the program.

Even worse (for film nerds), the letter also announced a new category: “outstanding achievement in popular film.” This will surely be a boon for ratings, since the most popular actors will be on the TV in their fancy outfits and the novelty of the award itself will draw people in. But its very name raises some existential questions for the industry, and how it rewards itself.

If the “best picture” is explicitly a different animal than the best “popular film,” then does that mean that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences believes that popular movies are never the “best” ones? Does it mean that the greatest movie of the year is one that nobody actually likes? Is Hollywood’s most prestigious awards body pitting commercial against artistic success? The best picture award is usually the peak of each year’s ceremony, and this new category—along with all the questions it raises—will change everything.

These announcements come after a dismal 2018 ceremony—the least-viewed Academy Awards since records began. Academy members are movie nerds, so it must pain them to kill the live presentation of the technical stuff (for the technical stuff will be against the wall, I wager). I’m sure the big studios are happy about the blockbuster category. But Bailey and Hudson’s letter ended on a sad note. “We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world,” they wrote. “The Board of Governors took this charge seriously.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Corey Stewart really loves Southern secession.

Stewart, who is running as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, is well known for his support of Confederate Monuments, but a new CNN report reveals that his affinity for the old South is much deeper. At a campaign event in 2017, Stewart likened leaving the union in 1861 to the American Revolution.

‘I am from Virginia. I’m very, very proud of it,’” said Stewart, who was born in Minnesota. “It’s the state of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.”

Then he added: “But it’s also the state of Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson, and J.E.B. Stuart. Because, at the base of it, Virginians, we think for ourselves. And if the established order is wrong, we rebel. We did that in the Revolution, we did it in the Civil War, and we’re doing it today. We’re doing it today because they’re trying to rob us of everything that we hold dear: our history, our heritage, our culture.”

The event was organized by George Randall, who actually supports secession as a current policy. Randall once told The New York Times that “I’m a secessionist because the federal government is anti-Christian and we’re different culturally.” Stewart’s support of the Confederacy is expected to cause trouble not only for his campaign, but for other Republicans running in Virginia.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Democrats are voting in record numbers, even in the dead of summer.

More Michigan Democrats turned out to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary, won by Gretchen Whitmer, than in any Democratic primary in the state since 1978. The Detroit Free Press reports:

The results show Democratic voters, in particular, are more energized than they were the last time Michigan had a gubernatorial election with contested nominations in both parties. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, close to 2.1 million votes had been cast for governor, shattering recent turnout results for a midterm primary election. Democratic candidates for governor had received just over 1.1 million votes, while Republican candidates for governor had received about 975,000 votes.

Michigan’s record-breaking turnout—in August, no less—was the result of a three-way race that drew national attention, but there’s likely something else at work, too. Motivated by their opposition to President Donald Trump, Democratic voters are turning out to vote around the country. While Danny O’Connor is behind in his too-close-to-call special election for Ohio’s 12th congressional district, the fact that he is just a couple thousand votes short in a reliably conservative district—thanks to high voter turnout in suburban areas—is a clear warning sign for Republicans ahead of the November midterms. (O’Connor will face Troy Balderson again this fall.)

Results prior to Tuesday already spelled trouble for Republicans. “Democratic turnout has risen more sharply than Republican turnout in at least 123 congressional districts, including districts where Republican incumbents are most vulnerable, in states like California and New Jersey,” The New York Times reported in June. It’s still too early to declare that a blue wave will hit the GOP in November, but the forecast looks more convincing by the day.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Is the U.S. preparing to house migrant kids on contaminated sites?

The environmental non-profit Earthjustice sent an Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Defense on Wednesday attempting to answer that question. The 12-page document asks about the Trump administration’s plans to build tent camps for migrant families and unaccompanied minors on two U.S. military bases in Texas that contain toxic sites that may threaten migrants’ health.

A planned camp at the Goodfellow Air Force Base for unaccompanied minors would be located “immediately adjacent to a closed, but uncapped landfill and directly on top of a former military firing range,” the FOIA request reads. A second camp, at Fort Bliss, would be for migrant families. Home to a former nuclear weapons bunker and weapons testing sites, the Army post is contaminated withradioactive materials, unexploded ordnances, heavy metals, PCBs, asbestos, petroleum, pesticides, and volatile organic compounds,” the FOIA states. “These hazardous chemicals can cause cancer, neurological damage and injury to major human organs.”

Lisa Evans, the attorney who filed the FOIA, noted that many detainees are minors and women with children, who are particularly vulnerable to pollutants. “The question is, has the government done its due diligence to ensure that this particular encampments will be safe?” she said. There’s reason to worry. In June, the Pentagon scrapped plans to build a migrant camp at a military facility after it was revealed to be a toxic Superfund site. The Trump administration also suppressed a federal study that concluded contaminated groundwater near military bases was more toxic than the government realized.

Military sites are some of the most polluted places in the country. Last year, ProPublica found contaminated water and soil at approximately 400 active and closed bases. Of those, 149 were designated Superfund sites, meaning they pose a particularly dangerous risk to human health.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s earliest fan in Congress is in handcuffs.

The FBI reportedly has arrested Representative Chris Collins of Western New York, the president’s first congressional supporter, on Wednesday morning. The three-term Republican lawmaker is being charged with committing securities fraud, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI, according to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors.

Collins came under scrutiny last year by the Office of Congressional Ethics for his connections to Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company in which he invested more than $5 million, and for his efforts to persuade other potential investors to join him. Politico reported last year that Collins had bragged in the Speakers’ Lobby of the House of Representatives about “how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months.”

In a statement, Collins’s lawyers said, “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”

On the national stage, Collins made his name as the first elected official on Capitol Hill to endorse Trump, backing his presidential campaign in February 2016 at a time when large swaths of the Republican Party’s establishment still held their eventual nominee at arm’s length. “We need a chief executive, not a chief politician,” Collins, who represents suburban Buffalo and adjacent rural communities, said at the time. (Four days later, Jeff Sessions became the first senator to endorse Trump.)

That early support helped pluck Collins from obscurity, making him a more prominent figure in both the House caucus and on cable news. In May of 2016, Collins told RealClearPolitics that his colleagues on the Hill see him as “the Trump guy.” Earlier this year, former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds, who once represented Collins’s district, told Politico, “There is no one, absolutely no one, in Congress who is more of a champion” for Trump.

Collins’s familiarity with the president could come in handy, if the FBI’s charges stick. Trump has a habit of doling out pardons as rewards to his political supporters.