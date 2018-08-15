H. Brooke Paige wins five or six GOP nomination slots in Vermont.

Paige won the Republican nominee to run against Bernie Sanders for the Senate race. But that’s only one of the many races Paige was victorious in Tuesday night. He’s also going to be a Republican candidate in one of Vermont’s congressional districts, the Republican candidate for auditor in Vermont, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Vermont, and the Republican candidate for secretary of state in Vermont. Finally, although voting is tight, as of Tuesday night he was also on track to be the Republican candidate for treasurer.

My favorite candidate of the day: H. Brooke Paige, a dude who is running for (deep breath) state auditor, state treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. The first four offices have no other R candidate. https://t.co/M2JgtbjvPS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 14, 2018

.@Bo_onthego and I have discovered that H. Brooke Paige is winning the GOP primaries in VT for Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, Attorney General, and U.S. House. He is a real-life version of the Jeb! meme. pic.twitter.com/zqSwApVY8f — Eli (@elium2) August 15, 2018

How did Paige end up with five or six Republican nominations? Will he really run for all those post? What will happen if he wins more than one?



The answer to these questions is complicated and has to do with Paige wanted to protect Vermont’s small Republican Party from being taken over by Democrats. As Vermont Public Radio explains: