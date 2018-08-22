Menu
Hawaii has never seen a hurricane like this.

Half of the Aloha State is under hurricane warning with the approach of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 storm with winds up to 156 miles per hour. Lane had even reached Category 5—the highest ranking on the Saffir-Simpson wind scalelate Tuesday and early Wednesday, the first such storm to pass within 350 miles of Hawaii in 24 years. In fact, Lane is the closest a Category 5 storm has ever gotten to the island.

Hawaii, which became a U.S. state in 1959, has been hit directly by a hurricane just once. Hurricane Iniki made landfall in 1992 as a Category 4 storm, causing more than $3 billion in damages. Whether Lane will make history as the second storm to make landfall is still unclear, but residents are preparing either way. On Wednesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the storm “is forecast to move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane Thursday through Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding from heavy rainfall.”

Unprecedented storms like Lane are more likely now because of global warming. According to NASA, “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.” Climate change has also raised the average sea surface temperature significantly, and as CBS News reported last week, high seawater temperatures increase the risk of Pacific Ocean hurricanes. Seawater temperatures are particularly high right now. “Researchers at the Scripps Pier in California have already recorded water temperatures as high as 79.5 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal,” another CBS News report read.   

Some scientists believe Hawaii will be more at risk from storms like Hurricane Lane as the planet warms. According to 2013 study published in Nature Climate Change, the state could see “a two-to-three-fold increase in tropical cyclones by the last quarter of this century.” Considering how few hurricanes Hawaii currently gets, that’s still a relatively low number. But it only takes one to do serious damage. 

University of Iowa

Conservatives tussle with the family of a murder victim.

On Tuesday, police in Iowa arrested and charged Christian Rivera, age 24, for the murder of Mollie  Tibbetts, who had gone missing more than a month ago while jogging.  The following day, the White House released a tweet which focused on the alleged fact that Rivera is an undocumented immigrant:

A court document filed on Wednesday morning by Rivera claimed he was working in Iowa legally

Tibbetts’s family released a statement which took a very different tone from the White House:

Our hearts are broken.

On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.

On Tuesday night, Billie Jo Calderwood, one of Mollie Tibbetts’s aunt, released a statement on Facebook:

Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Despite the words of Tibbetts’s family, many on the right have echoed the White House’s politicization of the murder. On Twitter, right-wing pundit Candace Owens got into an argument with a man claiming to Tibbetts’s cousin. Owens badgered this person for not agreeing with the White House line on the murder. 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This Trump official thinks abortion is worse than the Holocaust.

Mother Jones reported on Wednesday that Scott Lloyd, who currently heads the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, once wrote an anti-abortion manifesto so virulent that it shocked his classmates at the Catholic University of America’s school of law. The essay, which Lloyd submitted for a course in Catholic Social Teaching and which a former classmate leaked to Mother Jones, expressed outrage over an ex-girlfriend’s abortion—which he drove her to and helped pay for—and argued that if women didn’t want to be forced to give birth they shouldn’t have sex. Lloyd also embarked on an extended diatribe about the Holocaust, which Mother Jones quotes directly: 

The Holocaust was the violent result of society assigning lesser value to a vulnerable segment of its population.  Abortion is the same exact thing. One can argue that we need to protect women, or they should be allowed to do what they want for their bodies. What prevents you from saying that German society needed protection and Germany was allowed to do what they wanted with their society? 

The Jews who died in the Holocaust had a chance to laugh, play, sing, dance, learn, and love each other. The victims of abortion do not, simply because people have decided this is the way it should be, not through any proper discernment of their humanity. Neither type of murder is more or less tragic, but don’t fool yourself into thinking that they are not both tragedies, and they are not both murder. 

It’s relatively common for pro-life organizations and individual pro-life activists to compare abortion to genocide; it’s less common, though still relatively prevalent, for activists to compare abortion to the Holocaust. If each abortion procedure murders a human being, the result is mass murder, or so the reasoning goes. But Lloyd’s essay takes the comparison a step further. Lloyd thinks abortion is actually worse than the Holocaust: that even though Jews were rounded up into cattle cars to face torture, forced labor, starvation, and death by poison gas, they got to be happy first, and thus abortion constitutes the more significant atrocity. Lloyd tries to distance himself from the implications of his argument by permitting his reader to feel equally sad about both events, but it doesn’t really work. The subtext is too loud to ignore. 

To call Lloyd’s beliefs fringe would be an understatement: Elsewhere in the essay, Lloyd suggests pregnancy and childbirth are nothing compared to what Christian martyrs endured, ridiculing women who leave the Church over its abortion position. Lloyd’s essay obviously horrified his classmates, and the Catholic University of America doesn’t exactly have a reputation for attracting abortion rights activists. There’s no evidence Lloyd’s convictions have moderated. As head of ORR, he has repeatedly tried to prevent pregnant immigrant minors from getting abortions, and has forced them to visit religious crisis pregnancy centers. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty I

Top Republicans are finding it harder to ignore the white nationalism of their friends.

Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic advisor, has become enmeshed in scandal because his recent birthday party had as its guest Peter Brimelow, editor of Vdare.com, a website that often publishes white nationalists. Kudlow and Brimelow are longstanding friends but Kudlow said he wasn’t aware of Brimelow’s views on race and immigration.

“If I had known this, we would never have invited him,” Kudlow told The Washington Post, which broke the story. “I’m disappointed and saddened to hear about it.” When read statements from Vdare.com Kudlow said this was “a side of Peter that I don’t know, and I totally, utterly disagree with that point of view and have my whole life. I’m a civil rights Republican.”

On one level, it’s hard to take Kudlow’s claim of total ignorance seriously. After all, Brimelow’s 1995 book Alien Nation: Common Sense about America’s Immigration Disaster, was a major event on the American right. Excerpted in National Review and a best-seller, it sparked a major debate in conservative circles. Kudlow would have to have been in complete oblivion to not have been aware of it, since he belongs to the very set of people, conservative pundits, who argued about the book so passionately.

Brimelow himself suggests a more likely scenario. “We agreed to disagree on immigration long ago,” he told The Washington Post. Given this, what is most probable is that Kudlow knew that his old friend Brimelow had some unpleasant views, but decided to turn a blind eye to them. There was no reason for Kudlow to trouble his mind by reading Vdare.com.

But Kudlow’s decision to simple ignore Brimelow’s views on race and immigration became impossible in the new political environment. Thanks to Donald Trump’s foregrounding of racial politics and the increasing number of over white nationalists running for public office as Republicans, Kudlow’s friendship with Brimelow was bound to get more scrutiny. The old script that Kudlow followed, of just agreeing not to talk to Brimelow about his unsavory beliefs, no longer works in the new era.

Joe Raedle/Getty I

Duncan Hunter’s corruption indictment should not be buried in the news avalanche.

On Tuesday, California Republican congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter were indicted on corruption offenses relating to misusing campaign funds. On almost any other day, this would have been front-page news, since the indictment alleges an array of astonishingly corrupt practices.

The Washington Post notes the charges read “like a caricature of a corrupt, greedy politician.” The newspaper adds: “Federal prosecutors allege that he and his wife stole $250,000 in campaign funds to do things like take their family to Italy (and buy a three-piece luggage set for it), buy their kids’ school lunches, treat family and friends to hotel rooms and wine and golf, and fly a family member’s pet to Washington, D.C., for vacation.”

To justify a family trip to Italy as an expense, Hunter asked to visit a naval base in that country. When his request, Hunter said, “Tell the Navy to go fuck themselves.”

It’s too late to remove Hunter from the ballot, so the indictment could have a real-world electoral effect. If voters decide to punish Hunter, that’ll bring the Democrats one seat closer to a majority.

Sean Gallup/Getty

In media blitz, Michael Cohen’s lawyer says “Donald Trump is guilty of a crime.”

Lanny Davis is the lawyer for Michael Cohen, who used to be President Trump’s lawyer. Yesterday, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts including paying hush money at Trump’s direction—a violation of campaign finance laws. Today, Davis continued to feed the the media frenzy surrounding his client’s plea by more or less denouncing President Trump in a series of TV and radio interviews. 

“Donald Trump is guilty of a crime, and a president of the United States being guilty of a crime is far beyond what has been classically called impeachable offenses,” Davis told NPR. He added that Cohen was not interested in receiving a pardon from the president. “Mr. Cohen is not interested in being dirtied by a pardon from such a man,” Davis asserted.

Davis made similar remarks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program: “There is no dispute that Donald Trump committed a crime.”

Aside from tarring the president, Davis seemed to be interested in rehabilitating the reputation of his client. He made the far-fetched claim that Cohen’s willingness to turn on Trump wasn’t just about self-preservation but was motivated by patriotism. 

“He certainly found Donald Trump as president to be unsuitable to hold the office after Helsinki,” Davis claimed  on NBC’s Today show. “He worried about the future of our country with somebody who was aligning himself with Mr. Putin.”

Davis, of course, has a history of defending unsavory clients, including dictators. With Cohen, Davis has his work cut out for him. One fact that Davis has in his advantage is that Cohen’s foe, the president, is perhaps even more unwholesome.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

Trump’s new defense: These convictions aren’t that bad, actually.

The last 24 hours have been the worst of Trump’s presidency. His former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight counts of  tax and bank fraud, although a mistrial was declared on ten other counts. His former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on eight charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion. Even worse, Cohen admitted to making illegal campaign contributions at the direction of Trump “for the principal purpose” of winning the presidential election. 

Trump was largely quiet about Manafort’s conviction and Cohen’s plea at a subdued rally in West Virginia on Tuesday evening. But on Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to try out a number of possible defenses: 

Given that Manafort and Cohen were very close to Trump during the 2016 election, and both are likely going to prison, it’s fairly obvious now that he is not the victim of a senseless, politically motivated investigation. But Trump is contorting to keep his “witch hunt” defense alive, presenting Manafort as a victim of a biased campaign and Cohen as a feckless coward who is willing to lie to escape a harsher sentence. 

But he’s also testing a new narrative: None of this is that bad. Manafort, after all, was found guilty on less than half the charges brought against him. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations that “are not a crime,” and anyway the Obama campaign committed campaign finance violations during the 2012 election. (Contra Trump, Cohen’s campaign finance violations were indeed crimes, while the Obama campaign’s violation—failing to report certain contributions to the Federal Election Commission within 48 hours—merited only a hefty fine.)

These are political sleights of hand, and not very subtle ones at that. Trump is trying to draw attention to the crimes that may not have happened, instead of the proven ones that imperil his presidency, while also muddying the waters. These moves have worked for him in the past, at least with his diehard supporters, and may continue to do so. But with the convictions of Manafort and Cohen, he will find it harder to convince the rest of America that he’s the victim of a witch hunt and untainted by his criminal associates.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen is “more than happy” to talk about 2016 Trump Tower collusion.

On Tuesday, Rachel Maddow on her MSNBC show interviewed Lanny Davis, who represents Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. The interview was more unwelcome news for the president. Davis said that Cohen feels “liberated to tell the truth, everything about Donald Trump he knows.”

Elaborating on this point, Davis said “Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel—[not just] the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election which the Trump Tower meeting was all about but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

The president and his supporters took comfort in the fact that today’s conviction of Cohen and former Trump campaign CEO Paul Manafort were not directly connected to Russian collusion. “Where is the collusion?” The President asked at a rally on Tuesday. “You know, they’re still looking for collusion! Find some collusion!”

Davis’s words suggest ways that collusion could in fact become visible.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

In a subdued rally, Trump says very little about conviction of former associates.

The president is still capable of surprises. After a roller coaster day which saw his former campaign chairman convicted on eight counts of financial crimes and his former lawyer pleading guilty to eight counts including campaign finance violations that implicate Trump himself, the president was widely expected to go off the rail at a rally in West Virginia.

Instead, Trump only made glancing reference to the day’s legal news and gave a subdued but lengthy performance where he hit many of his familiar talking points.

Trump praised coal. He mocked Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Maxine Waters. He demonized “illegal aliens.” He falsely claimed the Mexican border wall was being constructed. He praised ICE. He derided NATO allies. He led chants of “lock her up” and “drain the swamp.” He described West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as “the largest, most beautiful man” and “6-foot-11.” (Justice is 6-foot-7). He teased Justin Trudeau. In short: a medley of Trump’s greatest hits—a mixture of lies, blarney, and bravado.

At one point he did sneer at “the fake news” media for concentrating on Russian collusion. “Where is the collusion?” He asked. “You know, they’re still looking for collusion! Find some collusion!”

But as Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale noted, this was actually less reference to the Mueller investigation than is the norm for Trump. The names Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen went unmentioned.

The Mueller investigation may or may not be on Trump’s mind, but it’s not on Trump’s lips, at least when he talks to his supporters.

Win McNamee/Getty

Manafort’s guilty conviction doesn’t change Trump’s ‘witch hunt’ tune.

Reacting to news Tuesday evening that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been convicted on eight counts of financial crimes, the president reiterated familiar talking points.

“Paul Manafort is a good man,” Trump said. “He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with a lot of different people over the years. I feel very sad about that. It doesn’t involve me but I still feel, you know, it’s a very sad thing that has happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This started as Russian collusion. This has absolutely nothing to do. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace. This has nothing to do with what they started out, looking for Russians involved in our campaign. There were none.” The president also added,  “we continue the witch hunt.” 

Asked about his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to eight charges, including those involving paying hush money on Trump’s behalf and at his request, the president turned away from reporters and didn’t answer. 

The business headquarters of Christopher Steele, Leon Neal/Getty

Judge dismisses defamation suit over the salacious 2016 Trump dossier.

On Tuesday, DC Superior Court Judge Anthony C. Epstein dismissed a suit brought against former British spy Christopher Steele over claims made in his controversial 2016 dossier on Russian connections to President Donald Trump. The suit had been brought by three Russian billionaires: Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan. All three own a stake in the Alfa bank. The Russian businessmen disputed the claim that they were in any way involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Judge Epstein’s dismissal was based that the businessmen were public figures, which means the suit had to meet the high threshold of proving that Steele made false claims with malicious intent, rather than just negligently (the threshold for ordinary citizens). The ruling has a wider political significance because while the judge by no means affirmed the factuality of the Steele Dossier he did acknowledge its public interest value. “The Steele dossier generated so much interest and attention in the US precisely because its contents relate to active public debates here,” Judge Epstein noted. This decision will make it harder for others to pursue legal cases against Steele in the United State. At least one libel case against Steele is pending London, England, where libel laws are stricter and make fewer allowances for public interest.

Lawyers for the Russian billionaires said they would pursue an appeal.