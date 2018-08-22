Menu
Top Republicans are finding it harder to ignore the white nationalism of their friends.

Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic advisor, has become enmeshed in scandal because his recent birthday party had as its guest Peter Brimelow, editor of Vdare.com, a website that often publishes white nationalists. Kudlow and Brimelow are longstanding friends but Kudlow said he wasn’t aware of Brimelow’s views on race and immigration.

“If I had known this, we would never have invited him,” Kudlow told The Washington Post, which broke the story. “I’m disappointed and saddened to hear about it.” When read statements from Vdare.com Kudlow said this was “a side of Peter that I don’t know, and I totally, utterly disagree with that point of view and have my whole life. I’m a civil rights Republican.”

On one level, it’s hard to take Kudlow’s claim of total ignorance seriously. After all, Brimelow’s 1995 book Alien Nation: Common Sense about America’s Immigration Disaster, was a major event on the American right. Excerpted in National Review and a best-seller, it sparked a major debate in conservative circles. Kudlow would have to have been in complete oblivion to not have been aware of it, since he belongs to the very set of people, conservative pundits, who argued about the book so passionately.

Brimelow himself suggests a more likely scenario. “We agreed to disagree on immigration long ago,” he told The Washington Post. Given this, what is most probable is that Kudlow knew that his old friend Brimelow had some unpleasant views, but decided to turn a blind eye to them. There was no reason for Kudlow to trouble his mind by reading Vdare.com.

But Kudlow’s decision to simple ignore Brimelow’s views on race and immigration became impossible in the new political environment. Thanks to Donald Trump’s foregrounding of racial politics and the increasing number of over white nationalists running for public office as Republicans, Kudlow’s friendship with Brimelow was bound to get more scrutiny. The old script that Kudlow followed, of just agreeing not to talk to Brimelow about his unsavory beliefs, no longer works in the new era.

Hawaii has never seen a hurricane like this.

Half of the Aloha State is under hurricane warning with the approach of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 storm with winds up to 156 miles per hour. Lane had even reached Category 5—the highest ranking on the Saffir-Simpson wind scalelate Tuesday and early Wednesday, the first such storm to pass within 350 miles of Hawaii in 24 years. In fact, Lane is the closest a Category 5 storm has ever gotten to the island.

Hawaii, which became a U.S. state in 1959, has been hit directly by a hurricane just once. Hurricane Iniki made landfall in 1992 as a Category 4 storm, causing more than $3 billion in damages. Whether Lane will make history as the second storm to make landfall is still unclear, but residents are preparing either way. On Wednesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the storm “is forecast to move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane Thursday through Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding from heavy rainfall.”

Unprecedented storms like Lane are more likely now because of global warming. According to NASA, “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.” Climate change has also raised the average sea surface temperature significantly, and as CBS News reported last week, high seawater temperatures increase the risk of Pacific Ocean hurricanes. Seawater temperatures are particularly high right now. “Researchers at the Scripps Pier in California have already recorded water temperatures as high as 79.5 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal,” another CBS News report read.   

Some scientists believe Hawaii will be more at risk from storms like Hurricane Lane as the planet warms. According to 2013 study published in Nature Climate Change, the state could see “a two-to-three-fold increase in tropical cyclones by the last quarter of this century.” Considering how few hurricanes Hawaii currently gets, that’s still a relatively low number. But it only takes one to do serious damage. 

Duncan Hunter’s corruption indictment should not be buried in the news avalanche.

On Tuesday, California Republican congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter were indicted on corruption offenses relating to misusing campaign funds. On almost any other day, this would have been front-page news, since the indictment alleges an array of astonishingly corrupt practices.

The Washington Post notes the charges read “like a caricature of a corrupt, greedy politician.” The newspaper adds: “Federal prosecutors allege that he and his wife stole $250,000 in campaign funds to do things like take their family to Italy (and buy a three-piece luggage set for it), buy their kids’ school lunches, treat family and friends to hotel rooms and wine and golf, and fly a family member’s pet to Washington, D.C., for vacation.”

To justify a family trip to Italy as an expense, Hunter asked to visit a naval base in that country. When his request, Hunter said, “Tell the Navy to go fuck themselves.”

It’s too late to remove Hunter from the ballot, so the indictment could have a real-world electoral effect. If voters decide to punish Hunter, that’ll bring the Democrats one seat closer to a majority.

In media blitz, Michael Cohen’s lawyer says “Donald Trump is guilty of a crime.”

Lanny Davis is the lawyer for Michael Cohen, who used to be President Trump’s lawyer. Yesterday, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts including paying hush money at Trump’s direction—a violation of campaign finance laws. Today, Davis continued to feed the the media frenzy surrounding his client’s plea by more or less denouncing President Trump in a series of TV and radio interviews. 

“Donald Trump is guilty of a crime, and a president of the United States being guilty of a crime is far beyond what has been classically called impeachable offenses,” Davis told NPR. He added that Cohen was not interested in receiving a pardon from the president. “Mr. Cohen is not interested in being dirtied by a pardon from such a man,” Davis asserted.

Davis made similar remarks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program: “There is no dispute that Donald Trump committed a crime.”

Aside from tarring the president, Davis seemed to be interested in rehabilitating the reputation of his client. He made the far-fetched claim that Cohen’s willingness to turn on Trump wasn’t just about self-preservation but was motivated by patriotism. 

“He certainly found Donald Trump as president to be unsuitable to hold the office after Helsinki,” Davis claimed  on NBC’s Today show. “He worried about the future of our country with somebody who was aligning himself with Mr. Putin.”

Davis, of course, has a history of defending unsavory clients, including dictators. With Cohen, Davis has his work cut out for him. One fact that Davis has in his advantage is that Cohen’s foe, the president, is perhaps even more unwholesome.

Trump’s new defense: These convictions aren’t that bad, actually.

The last 24 hours have been the worst of Trump’s presidency. His former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight counts of  tax and bank fraud, although a mistrial was declared on ten other counts. His former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on eight charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion. Even worse, Cohen admitted to making illegal campaign contributions at the direction of Trump “for the principal purpose” of winning the presidential election. 

Trump was largely quiet about Manafort’s conviction and Cohen’s plea at a subdued rally in West Virginia on Tuesday evening. But on Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to try out a number of possible defenses: 

Given that Manafort and Cohen were very close to Trump during the 2016 election, and both are likely going to prison, it’s fairly obvious now that he is not the victim of a senseless, politically motivated investigation. But Trump is contorting to keep his “witch hunt” defense alive, presenting Manafort as a victim of a biased campaign and Cohen as a feckless coward who is willing to lie to escape a harsher sentence. 

But he’s also testing a new narrative: None of this is that bad. Manafort, after all, was found guilty on less than half the charges brought against him. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations that “are not a crime,” and anyway the Obama campaign committed campaign finance violations during the 2012 election. (Contra Trump, Cohen’s campaign finance violations were indeed crimes, while the Obama campaign’s violation—failing to report certain contributions to the Federal Election Commission within 48 hours—merited only a hefty fine.)

These are political sleights of hand, and not very subtle ones at that. Trump is trying to draw attention to the crimes that may not have happened, instead of the proven ones that imperil his presidency, while also muddying the waters. These moves have worked for him in the past, at least with his diehard supporters, and may continue to do so. But with the convictions of Manafort and Cohen, he will find it harder to convince the rest of America that he’s the victim of a witch hunt and untainted by his criminal associates.

Michael Cohen is “more than happy” to talk about 2016 Trump Tower collusion.

On Tuesday, Rachel Maddow on her MSNBC show interviewed Lanny Davis, who represents Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. The interview was more unwelcome news for the president. Davis said that Cohen feels “liberated to tell the truth, everything about Donald Trump he knows.”

Elaborating on this point, Davis said “Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel—[not just] the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election which the Trump Tower meeting was all about but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

The president and his supporters took comfort in the fact that today’s conviction of Cohen and former Trump campaign CEO Paul Manafort were not directly connected to Russian collusion. “Where is the collusion?” The President asked at a rally on Tuesday. “You know, they’re still looking for collusion! Find some collusion!”

Davis’s words suggest ways that collusion could in fact become visible.

In a subdued rally, Trump says very little about conviction of former associates.

The president is still capable of surprises. After a roller coaster day which saw his former campaign chairman convicted on eight counts of financial crimes and his former lawyer pleading guilty to eight counts including campaign finance violations that implicate Trump himself, the president was widely expected to go off the rail at a rally in West Virginia.

Instead, Trump only made glancing reference to the day’s legal news and gave a subdued but lengthy performance where he hit many of his familiar talking points.

Trump praised coal. He mocked Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Maxine Waters. He demonized “illegal aliens.” He falsely claimed the Mexican border wall was being constructed. He praised ICE. He derided NATO allies. He led chants of “lock her up” and “drain the swamp.” He described West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as “the largest, most beautiful man” and “6-foot-11.” (Justice is 6-foot-7). He teased Justin Trudeau. In short: a medley of Trump’s greatest hits—a mixture of lies, blarney, and bravado.

At one point he did sneer at “the fake news” media for concentrating on Russian collusion. “Where is the collusion?” He asked. “You know, they’re still looking for collusion! Find some collusion!”

But as Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale noted, this was actually less reference to the Mueller investigation than is the norm for Trump. The names Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen went unmentioned.

The Mueller investigation may or may not be on Trump’s mind, but it’s not on Trump’s lips, at least when he talks to his supporters.

Manafort’s guilty conviction doesn’t change Trump’s ‘witch hunt’ tune.

Reacting to news Tuesday evening that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been convicted on eight counts of financial crimes, the president reiterated familiar talking points.

“Paul Manafort is a good man,” Trump said. “He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with a lot of different people over the years. I feel very sad about that. It doesn’t involve me but I still feel, you know, it’s a very sad thing that has happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This started as Russian collusion. This has absolutely nothing to do. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace. This has nothing to do with what they started out, looking for Russians involved in our campaign. There were none.” The president also added,  “we continue the witch hunt.” 

Asked about his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to eight charges, including those involving paying hush money on Trump’s behalf and at his request, the president turned away from reporters and didn’t answer. 

Judge dismisses defamation suit over the salacious 2016 Trump dossier.

On Tuesday, DC Superior Court Judge Anthony C. Epstein dismissed a suit brought against former British spy Christopher Steele over claims made in his controversial 2016 dossier on Russian connections to President Donald Trump. The suit had been brought by three Russian billionaires: Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan. All three own a stake in the Alfa bank. The Russian businessmen disputed the claim that they were in any way involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Judge Epstein’s dismissal was based that the businessmen were public figures, which means the suit had to meet the high threshold of proving that Steele made false claims with malicious intent, rather than just negligently (the threshold for ordinary citizens). The ruling has a wider political significance because while the judge by no means affirmed the factuality of the Steele Dossier he did acknowledge its public interest value. “The Steele dossier generated so much interest and attention in the US precisely because its contents relate to active public debates here,” Judge Epstein noted. This decision will make it harder for others to pursue legal cases against Steele in the United State. At least one libel case against Steele is pending London, England, where libel laws are stricter and make fewer allowances for public interest.

Lawyers for the Russian billionaires said they would pursue an appeal.

Think tanks targeted by Russian intelligence are also in the shadow of the Mueller investigation.

The New York Times is reporting that “conservative American think tanks that have broken with President Trump” seem to be victims of hacking attacks by Russian military intelligence. According to the newspaper, “a report scheduled for release on Tuesday, Microsoft Corporation said that it detected and seized websites that were created in recent weeks by hackers linked to the Russian unit formerly known as the G.R.U. The sites appeared meant to trick people into thinking they were clicking through links managed by the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute, but were secretly redirected to web pages created by the hackers to steal passwords and other credentials.”

But aside from the fact that both the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute are critical of President Donald Trump’s push for friendlier ties to Russia, these two think tanks also have another significant commonality. Both have ties to individuals caught up in the Mueller investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump foreign policy advisor who pled guilty to lying to the FBI, worked for the Hudson Institute between 2011-2015. Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian national who has been indicted Special Counsel Robert Mueller, once worked for the International Republican Institute while also serving as a fixer for Paul Manafort, the former Trump Campaign chairman who is currently on trial.

GOP candidate Kris Kobach spreads white nationalist disinformation on his website.

Media Matters is reporting that Kobach, who is running for Governor of Kansas as a Republican, features on his website a column with the claim that “75 percent of those on the most wanted criminals lists in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Albuquerque are illegal aliens.” The problem here is twofold. The stated fact is wrong, and the source for the claim is Peter Gemma, a white nationalist agitator.

Gemma has extensive ties to racist movements. In 2005, he organized an event for David Irving, a notorious Holocaust denier. Gemma has in the past worked for the Council of Conservative Citizens, a group whose “Statement of Principles” affirms the belief that “the American people and government should remain European in their composition and character” and opposition to “all efforts to mix the races of mankind.”

In early August, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that political consultants claimed that Kobach’s campaign hired three white nationalists to work on the campaign.

The Republican Party has been increasingly hospitable to open and avowed racists in the 2018 election cycle. “In at least five state and national races across the country, the Republican Party is dealing with an uncomfortable problem,” Vox noted in July. “Their party’s candidates are either a card-carrying Nazi, a Holocaust denier, a proud white supremacist, or all of the above.”