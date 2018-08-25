Menu
Rick Loomis/Getty

Did Trump intentionally give QAnon conspiracy theorists a photo op or was it a mistake?

On Thursday, Lionel Lebron, a prolific promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, was photographed in the Oval Office meeting the President. In the photo Trump is flanked by LeBron and his wife. QAnon is an amorphous theory that hold that Donald Trump is battling a pedophile cult that runs the Deep State and the Democratic Party. How this photograph came to exist and how Lebron and his wife entered the Oval Office is mysterious.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey says White House aides “seemed startled themselves” when questioned about the photograph.

The Daily Beast also claims White House staff was baffled by the incidence:

All four White House officials the Beast did speak with about about how Trump, the leader of the free world, ended up in a smiling photo op at the Resolute Desk with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, pleaded ignorance about when this occurred, and why. Two of these West Wing officials audibly could not contain their laughter.

The two possibilities are that either someone in the White House set up the meeting to help bolster QAnon or that White House security is so lax that a dubious character like LeBron could easily push his way into a photo-op. Neither possibility is reassuring.

August 24, 2018

Topical Press Agency/Getty

Trump and his supporters seem to think Al Capone was unfairly prosecuted.

On Wednesday, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch made a strange comment on NRATV’s program Relentless. “They’re trying to Al Capone the president,” she said. “I mean, you remember. Capone didn’t go down for murder. Elliot Ness didn’t put him in for murder. He went in for tax fraud. Prosecutors didn’t care how he went down as long as he went down. The same goes for Democrats. Whatever avenue is needed to bring down the president, they’ll take it.”  

Here is the way the Capone story is normally understood: Al Capone was a gangster who was responsible for many murder, but these crimes couldn’t be proved. So Federal agents targeted Capone for tax evasion, and got him for that crime. The metaphor of prosecuting someone in the manner of Al Capone thus means you are going after a guilty person not for their most heinous offense but for something provable in court.

But Loesch, by linking Capone with someone she is defending, makes it sound like Capone was the victim of an unfair prosecution. Nor is Loesch alone. In early August, Terresa Monroe-Hamilton of Right Wing News’ wrote, “They are looking to catch these people in a process crime...Think Al Capone and the IRS. It’s a trap meant to take down the Trump Presidency.”

The president himself is perhaps the origin of the misused Capone metaphor. In July, interviewed by Sean Hannity, Trump said, “With Paul Manafort, who really is a nice man, you look at what’s going on with him, it’s like Al Capone.” The following month, Trump tweeted: 

Joe Raedle/Getty

Congressman Duncan Hunter blames his corruption indictment on his wife.

Both Republican congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter are facing charges of misusing campaign funds. Appearing on Fox News on Thursday night, the lawmaker seemed to blame his spouse for his troubles.

“I’m saying when I went to Iraq in 2003, the first time, I gave her power of attorney and she handled my finances throughout my entire military career and that continued on when I got into Congress,” Hunter said. “Because I’m gone five days a week, I’m home for two.”

In the same interview, Hunter underscored the point. “And she was also the campaign manager,” the lawmaker claimed. “Whatever she did, that will be looked at too, I’m sure. But I didn’t do it. I didn’t spend any money illegally.”

It’s not clear that this line of argument will do him any good, since the indictment specifies that Hunter himself appointed his wife in the campaign manager’s position and kept her their even after he was warned about her spending. “Duncan Hunter installed Margaret Hunter as his paid Campaign Manager despite the protests of his Treasurer and with full knowledge of her long history of misuse of campaign funds, in part because as they discussed the Hunters ‘need[ed] the extra money’ that would come from her salary,” the indictment reads.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Did the Trump Organization’s bookkeeper flip on the president?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that investigators granted immunity to Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of Trump’s business empire, in exchange for his testimony about hush-money payments organized by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, to at least two women during the 2016 campaign. Weisselberg appeared before a federal grand jury earlier this summer.

The extent of Weisselberg’s cooperation with the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan is unclear. The Journal said it could not determine “whether Mr. Weisselberg told prosecutors that Mr. Trump had knowledge of the payments.” If he did, the testimony would place Trump himself in even greater legal peril. Cohen told a federal court during his allocution earlier this week that he made the illegal payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” then-candidate Trump.

Weisselberg’s assistance would have been a significant asset to investigators as they probed the circumstances surrounding those payments. As the keeper of the company’s financial keys, he is one of the few people who could offer a comprehensive account of the Trump Organization’s expenditures. The 71-year-old executive has spent most of his adult life as an accountant for the Trump family business since he worked for the president’s father in the 1980s.

As a result, Friday’s reports that he cooperated with investigators in some form will likely send chills down the White House’s spine. In addition to his corporate role, Weisselberg also serves as a manager for Trump’s personal trust and as treasurer for the Trump Foundation, which is under investigation by New York state authorities for potentially violating state tax and charity laws. If there are skeletons in those closets, Weisselberg likely knows everything about them.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

John McCain has stopped cancer treatment.

On Friday morning, the family of John McCain, the Arizona senator, announced he was discontinuing the medical treatment he had been receiving for more than a year for an aggressive form of brain cancer. The family statement read:

Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, tweeted:

Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter, tweeted:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The White House is in thrall of another weird anti-Obama conspiracy theory.

On Thursday night, New Yorker staff writers Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow revealed that a strange memo, which posited that the Trump administration was being sabotaged by a cabal of former Obama aides, had circulated in early 2017 in White House circles, including among the National Security Council (NSC). The memo labelled the conspirators “The Echo Chamber” (after a phrase used in a magazine profile of Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Obama). Among those named in the memo are former White House officials such as Colin Kahl, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer.

According to the memo, “The communications infrastructure that the Obama admin used to sell Obamacare and the Iran Deal to the public (‘Echo Chamber’) has been shifted from the White House into the private sector, and is now being used to undermine President Trump’s foreign policy. Some of the members of this network refer to themselves as ‘the resistance.’”

The memo theorizes that these erstwhile Obama officials and their alleged allies in the media (such as Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg and NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell) act as a co-ordinated unit to subvert the Trump administration, including targeting individuals like former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.

The authorship of this conspiracy theory memo are still mysterious. Entous and Farrow note that it does bear a striking resemblance to opposition research done by Black Cube, an Israeli private intelligence firm. (Black Cube is most famous for working for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who hired the firm to spy on actresses who accused him of sexual harassment.)

“In May, 2017, that firm, Black Cube, provided its operatives with instructions and other briefing materials that included the same ideas and names discussed in the memo,” Entous and Farrow write. “The Black Cube documents obtained by The New Yorker referred to Rhodes and Kahl, arguing that they were using allies in the media to undermine the Trump Administration.” Black Cube operatives seem to have adopted false identities in order to secure private information about Rhodes and Kahl.

The strange thing about the Echo Chamber theory is that it takes something fairly banal (the fact that prominent Democrats and liberals are critical of Trump) and turns it into a narrative of secretive sinister machinations. After all, many of the figures named appear on the podcasts hosted by Crooked Media, where their opposition to Trump is no secret.

“This is one of the stupider conspiracy theories circulating through a city currently drowning in stupid conspiracy theories,” Goldberg told The New Yorker.

August 23, 2018

Scott Olson/Getty

Trump wants fentanyl dealers to get the death penalty.

Bloomberg is reporting that in a Thursday meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the president insisted that “illegal dealers of the opioid fentanyl should be sentenced to death when convicted.”

This position is in keeping with Trump’s longstanding approach to these issues. In March, the White House circulated a plan to deal with the opioid crisis that included using the death penalty. “If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time,” Trump said at the time. “And that toughness includes the death penalty.” Earlier, in April of 2017, Trump effusively praised Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in a private phone conversation. Duterte’s government has overseen the extra-judicial murder of thousands of alleged drug dealers. Trump told Duterte that he was doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem.”

More broadly, Trump has long been an advocate for an expansive use of the death penalty. “In order to bring law and order back into our cities, we need the death penalty and authority given back to the police,” he said in a 1990 Playboy interview. In 1989, Trump called for the execution of five black and Latino teens in the Central Park Five case. The teens were later exonerated, but Trump has said he still believes they’re guilty.

Under an existing law that was passed during Bill Clinton’s presidency, large-scale drug dealing can be a capital offense. But that law has never been applied and there are questions of whether it is even constitutional.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Archdiocese of St. Louis breaks new ground with its handling of child sex abuse.

Archbishop Robert Carlson has agreed to voluntarily cooperate with an independent state review of its records, Reuters reported today. Missouri’s attorney general, Josh Hawley, had said that his office could not force dioceses to cooperate with criminal investigations. Carlson is the first bishop in the state to agree to the review. His decision is a submission to the sort of public accountability the Catholic Church has often tried to avoid.

In a letter published by the St. Louis Review, a website run by the archdiocese, Carlson said that the protection of minors is “one of our highest priorities,” and that he had commissioned a review of the archdiocese’s safe environment protocols “by a former member of the FBI with experience in this area.” “She found our protocols to be appropriate and robust,” Carlson wrote. (There have been some of allegations of abuse made within the St. Louis archdiocese, but there’s not yet evidence of a cover-up.)

News of the St. Louis investigation broke after hours after WKBW in Buffalo, New York, published an investigation into the Diocese of Buffalo’s mishandling of abuse complaints. Similar scandals continue to unfold overseas, namely in Chile, where the Marist Brothers face 35 abuse allegations. Pope Francis has agreed to meet with Irish victims of clergy during an upcoming visit to the country.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions again rebukes Trump without naming Trump.

After the president criticized the department and Sessions’s leadership of it on Thursday morning, the attorney general fired back in a rare public retort. “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” Sessions said.

Sessions was the first sitting senator to endorse Trump in 2016, and was one of his closest advisers. But he became a frequent target of the president’s anger for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. In a Fox News interview on Thursday morning, Trump said without merit that the department had become a tool of his political opponents. “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department,” he said. The president also complained that Sessions had not used his office to shield Trump and his allies from political harm. “You know, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty,” he explained.

Since their rupture, Trump often attacks Sessions in interviews and urges him to take aggressive steps against the Russia investigation in Twitter posts. Thursday’s statement is one of the few times that Sessions has responded in public. As in a statement in March, after Trump criticized him on Twitter, he did not directly name the president. But the timing and content amounts to a reaffirmation of the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House—and from Trump.

Beyond the Russia investigation, though, Sessions is perhaps the most effective member of Trump’s cabinet when it comes to executing the president’s policy vision. His Justice Department has taken a hardline policy toward undocumented immigrants, including the widely criticized family-separation plan earlier this year. But this apparently matters less to Trump than Sessions’s subservience to him.

Francois Durand/Getty

National Enquirer honcho flips on Trump.

In a Fox News interview that aired this morning, the president decried “flippers” (people who take immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying against others). Now he has another “flipper” to worry about: his longtime friend and political supporter David Pecker, CEO of American Media, the company that owns National Enquirer and many other tabloids. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Pecker has taken an immunity deal with federal prosecutors. In exchange, Pecker has agreed to testify about hush money paid to women who had sexual affairs with Trump.

As the Wall Street Journal explained on Wednesday night, National Enquirer has served as a shield for the president, protecting him from scandal: “Prosecutors say Mr. Pecker offered to help keep quiet negative stories about Mr. Trump that might come to National Enquirer, a practice in the business known as ‘catch and kill.’”

Pecker’s willingness to testify opens up the possibility that hitherto unrevealed scandals in the possession of the tabloid could become public. We now know that American Media executives had a role to play in two hush money deals: one involving the adult film actress and director Stephanie Clifford (popularly known by her stage name Stormy Daniels) and the other involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Pecker became entangled with federal prosecutors thanks to evidence and testimony provided by the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has also flipped on Trump. One worry for Trump is that there is now a domino effect, with many other figures around him likely to become entangled in scandal and motivated to flip as well.

“If somebody defrauded a bank and he is going to get 10 years in jail or 20 years in jail, but you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you will go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made, in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that,” Trump said in his Fox interview. “And I have seen it many times. I have had many friends involved in this stuff. It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal.”

Spencer Platt/Getty

Trump-loving think tank wracked with white nationalist controversy.

Politico is reporting that the The Claremont Institute, a California think tank notable for being a rare haven of intellectual support for President Donald Trump, is undergoing a divisive debate over white nationalism. The controversy began when former White House speechwriter Darren Beattie posted a message asking fellow conservatives for support. Beattie had been fired on Monday after it was revealed that he had given a speech at a conference with white nationalists.

Beattie’s email elicited a response from another Listserv member, Charles Johnson, a notorious alt-right troll. “Beattie’s offense is that he spoke at an event where — gasp! — there were white nationalists afoot!” Johnson wrote the Listserv. “Heaven forbid that some thinkers — like the American founders who favored our country be majority white — think that the U.S. of A should stay majority white! Perish the thought. Can’t have that.” The Politico article claims there were other “racially incendiary emails” but only Johnson is quoted.

Johnson’s comments reported provoked a heated debate and led The Claremont Institute to shut-down the Listserv in a little over an hour.

According to Politico, “The episode provides a window into the challenges facing the Trump-friendly right as it has struggled to build an intellectual movement that can outlast Trump — and to rid itself of bigots and fringe elements who have glommed on to some of the president’s immigration rhetoric.”

It is true that there is a larger pattern here, one that can be seen in white nationalists and racists running for office as Republicans, attending parties with high ranking White House officials, and having their ideas echoed by leading Republican candidates.

But the problem is so persistent that it can’t be seen simply as fringe individuals trying trying to jump on the Trump bandwagon. Rather, white nationalism is now clearly a part of the Republican base, one that the president himself tries to cater to through his rhetoric and tweets. Johnson himself is not marginal figure in The Claremont Institute but has been affiliated with the think tank. He has been a Publius Fellow at the Institute and a contributor to The Claremont Review of Books. Johnson wrote a book endorsed with a forward by Charles Kesler, a senior fellow at the think tank and one its leading intellectual lights. In other words, the Republican Party and conservative institutions can’t simply go around asking, with faux-naivety, “Why are all these white nationalists constantly showing up wherever we go?”