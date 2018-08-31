Menu
Magazine

YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty

Former NBC producer claims network spiked Harvey Weinstein story.

On Thursday night, The New York Times and The Daily Beast published complementary accounts reporting that Rich McHugh, who until recently worked in the investigative reporting unit of NBC, maintains that senior executives tried to kill an investigation by former NBC reporter Ronan Farrow into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. NBC disputes McHugh’s claims. 

Farrow’s reporting was eventually published in The New Yorker, and played a pivotal role, along with earlier reporting in The New York Times, in Weinstein’s fall from grace. Farrow shared a Pulitzer prize for his Weinstein reporting.

“At a critical juncture in our reporting on Harvey Weinstein, as we were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story,” McHugh alleges in a public statement. “Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC. That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity.” 

As The Daily Beast reports, “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner made a series of phone calls to Farrow, threatening to smear him if he continued to report on Weinstein.” A spokesperson for NBC News, speaking off the record, denied the allegations. “There’s no truth to that all,” The spokesperson told NBC News. “There is no chance, in no version of the world, that Susan Weiner would tell Ronan Farrow what he could or could not report on.”  

McHugh claims Weinstein associates put pressure on the network.  “Externally, I had Weinstein associates calling me repeatedly,” he told The New York Times. “I knew that Weinstein was calling NBC executives directly. One time it even happened when we were in the room.”

August 30, 2018

GERARD FOUET/AFP/Getty

In 1999, Boris Yeltsin wanted a secret rendezvous with Bill Clinton in a submarine.

The Clinton Digital Library has released more than a 1000 pages of documents related to American/Russian relations in the 1990s. These documents include hitherto secret transcripts of talks between President Bill Clinton and his Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin, as well as National Security Council and State Department memos. They are valuable as history and also shed light in the current fraught state of American/Russian relations.

In the 1990s, Russia was economically prostrate and eager for American investments but still proud and wanting to be seen as superpower on world stage. Many of the issues Clinton and Yeltsin had disputes over (including Ukraine and the Middle East) continue to bedevil relations between the two countries.

One of the strangest moments in the released documents comes in a dialogue in 1999, when Yeltsin suggests a private meeting to sort out Kosovo. “Well, I have one more option,” Yeltsin suggests. “It is for us two to meet in some hiding place. Well, it is for you and I to meet either on a boat or some submarine or some island so not a single person will disturb us, so you will not be agitated by anyone, and I will not be agitated by anyone or any person.” (Andrew S. Weiss of the Carnegie Endowment suggests Yeltsin was, as so often, intoxicated during this conversation).

An ominous moment comes in the end of the transcripts, when Yeltsin introduces his hand-picked successor, Vladimir Putin:

Shortly, in the next few days, you will have a meeting with Mr. Putin. Briefly at this time, I would like to tell you about him so you will know what kind of man he is. It took me a lot of time to think who might be the next Russian president in the year 2000. Unfortunately, at that time, I could not find any sitting candidate. Finally, I came across him, that is, Putin, and I explored his bio, his interests, his acquaintances, and so on and so forth. I found out he is a solid man who is kept well abreast of various subjects under his purview. At the same time, he is thorough and strong, very sociable. And he can easily have good relations and contact with people who are his partners. I am sure you will find him to be a highly qualified partner.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Trump’s Twitter torrent has become a flood.

The president’s Twitter feed has been more than unusually active on Wednesday and Thursday: host of tweets taking swipes as his enemies and claiming that he’s not getting credit for good news. The number and intensity of these tweets suggest that the political scandals engulfing his presidency require a rallying of loyal troops.

The torrent began with a false claim that Google hadn’t informed its users about Trump’s State of the Union address. Then Trump issued a contradictory thread explaining why negotiations with North Korea are stalled, where the president both effusively praised North Korean and Chinese leaders while blaming them for the slow down in progress.

Subsequent tweets included calling legendary reporter Carl Bernstein a “degenerate fool”:

Trump also claimed without evidence that Lester Holt fudged a taped interview with Trump:

Further, the President suggested that Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr should be fired:

CNBC suggests that “The president’s social media fusillade dovetailed with recent news reports suggesting that Trump and his attorneys are adopting a siege mentality, as the potential threats loom from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, compounded by the potential for Democrats flipping the House in the midterm elections and the investigations they might launch. There’s also the specter of impeachment, which Trump has discussed with his lawyers.”

These hectic and sometimes unfactual tweets run parallel with Trump’s public statements, which have been more dishonest than usual even for him. As Daniel Dale, who tracks the president’s misstatements for The Toronto Star, notes, this last week Trump “made 67 false claims in all, the fifth-highest number for any week of his presidency.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Trump wanted to buy National Enquirer’s safe full of reporting on him.

The New York Times is reporting that the President’s entanglement with America’s leading weekly tabloid is even deeper than previously suspected. In 2016, Trump and his then lawyer Michael Cohen wanted to make a deal with David Pecker, the CEO of the company that runs National Enquirer. Trump has had a longstanding relationship with the Enquirer and with Pecker, with the tabloid purchasing damaging gossip about Trump but making it public. Rather, this information is kept in a safe by the Enquirer, in a practice called “catch and kill.”

The most famous case of “catch and kill” was the purchased of the story from Playboy model Karen McDougal about her alleged affair with Trump but never released it. This transaction took place on the eve of the 2016 election. Both Trump and Cohen were aware of it. While they appreciated the services that National Enquirer did on behalf of Trump, they worried about what would happen to the safe full of dirt if Pecker left the company or anything else happened to him.

“Maybe he gets hit by a truck,” Trump conjectured. Cohen’s solution was to get the Trump Organization to purchase the contents of the safe. “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info, regarding our friend David,” Cohen insisted.

We now know that negotiations between Trump and National Enquirer did take place in 2016, although the deal fell through. The existence of this potential deal could bring the contents of the safe into the ambit of federal prosecutors, who have already gotten Cohen to plead guilty to campaign finance violations in relation to hush money payments.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The FBI arrested a man who echoed Trump’s rhetoric in threatening to kill Boston Globe reporters.

Robert D. Chain described the newspaper as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people” in a series of phone calls this month, according to court filings by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts. The 68-year-old California man is charged with a single count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Chain’s campaign of harassment began after the Globe organized an editorial campaign with other newspapers earlier this month. The Globe’s efforts pushed back against President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit American news outlets and single out journalists as political opponents. In an August 16 phone call, Chain effectively proved the Globe’s point by quoting the president while threatening to shoot Globe reporters in the “fucking head.”

You’re the enemy of the people, and we’re going to kill every fucking one of you. Hey, why don’t you call the F, why don’t you call [special counsel Robert] Mueller, maybe he can help you out buddy. Still there faggot? Alright, why, you going to trace my call? What are you going to do motherfucker? You ain’t going to do shit. I’m going to shoot you in the fucking head later today, at 4 o’clock. Goodbye.

Trump frequently describes American journalists as the “enemy of the people,” a phrase that’s most commonly associated with the Soviet Union’s repression of political opponents in the mid-twentieth century. Chain told a Globe employee during an August 22 call that he would “continue to threats [sic], harass, and annoy” the Globe for its perceived hostility towards the president.

Because you are the enemy of the people, and I want you to go fuck yourself. As long as you keep attacking the president, the duly elected president of the United States, in the continuation of treasonous and seditious act, I will continue to threats [sic], harass, and annoy the Boston Globe, owned by the New York Times, the other fake news.

In the Globe editorial, which ran on August 15, the newspaper’s editorial board defended American journalists and their role in a free, open society. “To label the press ‘the enemy of the people’ is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries,” the paper said. As Chain’s case suggests, the phrase is dangerous to individual journalists, too.

CRAIG RUTTLE/AFP/Getty Images

After his debate with Cynthia Nixon, Andrew Cuomo is still standing.

New York’s Democratic gubernatorial primary between the two-term governor and the actress-activist has been heated from the very beginning. Wednesday night’s debate at Hofstra University was no different, with the candidates sparring on a number of issues, including New York City’s deteriorating subway system, Cuomo’s record on progressive issues, and the best way to combat the Trump administration.  

Trailing in the polls, Nixon made the most of her one opportunity to go head-to-head against Cuomo. She threw punch after punch, attacking Cuomo for his ties to corrupt aides and politicians; for his alleged role in propping up a Republican-led state Senate; and for his failure to push progressive priorities more forcefully through Albany, such as protecting undocumented immigrants. Every time Cuomo touted an accomplishment, Nixon attempted to undercut it, making the case that the governor’s record wasn’t nearly as progressive as he claimed it was. 

Nixon appeared to get under Cuomo’s skin. His strategy going in was to play rope-a-dope, while making the case that he was not just a progressive, but a progressive who got things done. But he quickly grew irritated and the debate frequently descended into the two candidates accusing each other of lying. Cuomo seemed to think he had an ace up his sleeve—that Nixon filed taxes as an S-corporation, suggesting she was something of a tax cheat—but it didn’t quite work as he expected:

The debate was a microcosm of the primary thus far. Nixon’s strategy was to hammer Cuomo again and again on his ties to New York’s corrupt politics and for being an obstacle to progressive policies. Her own policy agenda was secondary. Cuomo was annoyed and dismissive, but ultimately stuck to his script: New York should stay the course with a governor who legalized gay marriage and beefed up gun control, among other things. Nixon landed blow after blow, but Cuomo stayed on his feet. 

August 29, 2018

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos is set to weaken sexual misconduct enforcement on campus.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Education Department secretary is revising Title IX standards for addressing cases of sexual harassment and assault on college campuses. DeVos has yet to finalize the revisions, but a draft obtained by Times will “bolster the rights” of accused students, “narrow the definition of sexual harassment,” and hold “schools accountable only for formal complaints filed through proper authorities and for conduct said to have occurred on their campuses.” The draft rule states:

The Department recognizes that despite well-intentioned efforts by school districts, colleges and universities, advocacy organizations and the Department itself, sexual harassment and assault continue to present serious problems across the nation’s campuses. The lack of clear regulatory standards has contributed to processes that have not been fair to all parties involved, that have lacked appropriate procedural protections, and that have undermined confidence in the reliability of the outcomes of investigations of sexual harassment allegations.

Even the most ardent feminists would acknowledge that Title IX is an imperfect tool to combat a rampant problem. But there’s evidence that DeVos isn’t operating in good faith. She chose Candice Jackson to head the department’s Office for Civil Rights, which investigates Title IX complaints; Jackson once asserted to the Times that “90 percent” of assault complaints “fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk,’ ‘we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right.”

In 2017, DeVos also reached out to several men’s rights groups to discuss the issue of rape on campus. The secretary met with members of Families Advocating for Campus Equality and Stop Abusive and Violent Environments, which advocate for students accused of sexual misconduct, and the National Coalition for Men, which refers to itself as “the oldest Men’s Rights organization in America.” The latter group recently filed its own Title IX complaint against the University of Pennsylvania because the school has “over 20 women programs ... but nothing similar for men.”

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

Canada scrambles to figure out a response to Trump’s NAFTA ultimatum.

Crowing over the deal he has made with Mexico, President Donald Trump has offered Canada take-it-or-leave-it offer: sign up on the new deal with Mexico and the United States by Friday or be shut out.

The Canadian government is taking the threat seriously. As The New York Times reports, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister,cut short a trip to Europe to fly to Washington.” After a meeting with her American negotiating counterparts, Freeland acknowledged that “This is a really big deal” and said “We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor.”

Inside Canada itself there’s a disagreement over how imperative it is to abide by Trump’s artificial deadline, which is more an act of political showmanship than a timeline that absolutely has to be met.

As Globe News notes, “trade experts are dismissing the take-it-or-leave-it threat as political theatre aimed at pressuring Canada to acquiesce, with some even questioning whether the president has the legal authority to pursue a deal that doesn’t include Canada.”

It’s by no means clear that Trump even has the legal authority to shift NAFTA from a three-country deal to a two-country one. Global News explains: “At issue is the trade promotion authority Congress has granted Trump to fast-track renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. That authority was for a trilateral deal involving all three NAFTA partners, not a bilateral pact between just two of them.”

Still, even if Trump’s ultimatum is only political drama, it might be in Canada’s best interest to go along with it, in order to reassure investors that NAFTA is secure. The recourse of relying on American courts and the congress to slow down Trump’s actions might work legally but could come at a cost of creating uncertainty about Canadian/American relations. The choice Canada faces is between humoring Trump’s attention-grabbing ultimatum or sticking with the tactic of lobbying institutions outside the presidency.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Don McGahn is leaving the White House at a critical time for Trump.

President Donald Trump confirmed in a Wednesday morning tweet that the White House’s top lawyer would exit “in the fall.” As Axios reported earlier this morning, he will likely happen sometime after Brett Kavanaugh’s expected confirmation to the Supreme Court next month.

McGahn’s departure comes at a sensitive legal moment for the president. A potential Democratic takeover of the House this November would ratchet up congressional scrutiny of the White House and the counsel’s workload. Trump’s personal lawyers are also negotiating terms for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation. McGahn, who likely witnessed Trump’s efforts to obstruct the inquiry, reportedly participated in more than 30 hours of interviews with Mueller’s team on the subject. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who worked closely with McGahn on judicial appointments, expressed dismay at the news.

The White House counsel’s office represents the office of the presidency and not the president himself, a distinction that Trump has reportedly struggled to appreciate. The New York Times reported in January that Trump ordered the dismissal of Mueller last June, only to back down when McGahn refused to carry out the order and threatened to resign. McGahn’s defiance may have prevented a latter-day repeat of the Saturday Night Massacre, Richard Nixon’s infamous purge of the Justice Department during the Watergate crisis.

According to Axios, the likely frontrunner to replace McGahn is Emmet Flood, a veteran Washington litigator who worked for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Flood, who joined the president’s personal legal team earlier this year, reportedly enjoys the confidence of both the president and his West Wing staff for taking a more hardline approach toward Mueller’s inquiry. Keeping that confidence as legal pressures mount on the Trump White House will not be an easy task.

Joey Foley/Getty Images for People For The American Way

Andrew Gillum sprang from the red state-blue city divide.

The early analysis of Gillum’s shock victory in Florida’s Democratic primary for governor has focused on two items: He is the first black nominee to run for governor in the state, and he is running on an unapologetically progressive platform that includes support for Medicare for All and the abolition of ICE. But an overlooked aspect of his candidacy is that he was the mayor of a progressive city, Tallahassee, in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic governor in two decades.

Gillum’s career has been defined by this divide, which has solidified across the country over the past two years: two-thirds of the largest 50 cities by population have Democratic mayors, while two-thirds of states have Republican governors. As mayor, Gillum reduced the carbon footprint of Tallahassee’s consumers by 20 percent, in a state whose governor, Rick Scott, has questioned whether climate change exists. Gillum implemented Ban the Box legislation to help formerly incarcerated people in his city find employment, in one of only four states that permanently denies the vote to ex-offenders. And he tried to implement tougher gun control in his city, in a state that has made it illegal to do so.

It was this last effort that truly tested the limits of local power in a state like Florida. In 2014, when Gillum was Tallahassee city commissioner, two gun-rights organizations sued the city over regulations prohibiting residents from using firearms in public parks, which they argued violated a 2011 state law preempting local governments from passing gun control ordinances. For Gillum, the lawsuit was a crucial fight between state and city interests, showing how “special interests and corporations, after getting their way with state government, are trying to intimidate and bully local communities.” An appeals court ultimately threw the case out in 2017, and Tallahassee in 2018 joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2011 state law.

If Gillum wins his race for governor, he won’t just try to scale up some of the progressive legislation he’s fought for on the local level. He’ll also be redefining the state’s relationship to local government.

Alex Wong/Getty

Andrew Gillum’s surprise win turns Florida into an ideological battlefield.

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, won an upset victory to become the Democratic nominee in the fall governor’s race. None of the polls prior to tonight’s results showed Gillum in the lead. Gillum has broken ground since no African-American has ever won a major-party nomination in Florida for governor. If Gillum wins the state-wide election, he’ll be the first African-American governor of Florida.

Gillum ran on a strongly progressive platform. As Splinter notes, Gillum “was the only candidate supported by Bernie Sander’s political nonprofit Our Revolution and was endorsed by the senator. His platform includes support for Medicare for All, legalizing weed, banning employer discrimination against formerly incarcerated people (as he did in Tallahassee), restorative justice for teens, gun control, and abolishing ICE.”

Gillum will be facing off against Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis, who has adopted a strongly Trumpian political identity. On Monday, the president tweeted in support of DeSantis:

As The Washington Post notes, the victories of Gillum and DeSantis sets up “a colossal fall showdown between two potent political forces in the country’s biggest swing state.”