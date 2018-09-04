Menu
White House misrepresents Brett Kavanaugh’s snub of father of shooting victim.

On Tuesday morning, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High earlier this year, tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, only to be rebuffed. As Guttenberg tweeted:

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah contested Guttenberg’s account, claiming that security had escorted Guttenberg (who Shah characterizes as “an unidentified individual”) before Kavanaugh could respond with a handshake.

Video of the event doesn’t support Shah’s account but rather shows that Guttenberg’s version was accurate. Guttenberg clearly identified himself to Kavanaugh and it is only after Kavanaugh gives Guttenberg the cold shoulder that security escorts Guttenberg away.

Shah’s account is at the very least a mischaracterization of the incident and could quite possibly be a deliberate deception.

Brit Hume argues that serving in a “fiasco of a presidency” is a virtue.

The Fox News commentator drew an unusual lesson from Bob Woodward’s new book, which reportedly documents White House staff regarding President Donald Trump as an idiot whose orders often need to be countermanded. For Hume, this bolsters the case for working for Trump.

“What you see here portrayed, at least in the excerpts that we’ve seen from this book, is this volcanic president, who lies about himself in the most demeaning ways to the people around him, walks right up to the edge of what would be incredible disastrous decisions all the time ... restrained apparently only by aides around him, much of the time,” Hume noted on Fox. “There is an account in there about a document he is about to sign to do something that they came and took it off his desk. What does that say to people in the Never Trump movement, particularly on the right, who don’t think that people who are serving in the Trump administration should do so because it participates in this fiasco of a presidency? It seems to me the lesson that comes away from this is thank God for the people who are around Trump who keeping him on the straight and narrow to the extent they can because that’s a service to the country, it seems to me, without question.”

In an impressive feat of polemical jiu-jitsu, Hume is arguing that the more unfit for office Trump is, the more staffers should stick with him, in order to keep him from doing even more terrible things. In other words, the worse Trump is, the more we have to reject the counsel of the Never Trump movement.

John McCain’s Senate replacement has only one job: confirm Brett Kavanaugh.

On Tuesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that Jon Kyl, a former senator who is currently a Washington lobbyist, will be the successor to the Senate seat held by the late John McCain. While Kyl is eminently qualified for the position, having represented Arizona in the Senate from 1995 to 2013, his selection seems connected to one key fact: he can be counted on to help confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice.

As Politico notes, “Kyl has helped direct Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, through the Senate ahead of his confirmation hearings this week.” In other words, Kyl as a lobbyist helped groom Kavanaugh for the nomination process which Kyl, soon to be a senator, will vote on. Adding to the possibility that Kyl’s sole job is to help confirm Kavanaugh is that he’s only agreed to serve until the end of the year, after which Ducey might have to find a second replacement. In other words, once Kavanaugh is confirmed, Kyl could possibly quickly return to lobbying.

Right-wing columnist Ann Coulter usefully spelled out the logic of picking Kyl in tweet she issued in late August:

Bob Woodward reveals “an administrative coup d’etat” in White House.

The Washington Post is reporting some of the details in Fear, the forthcoming book by legendary reporter Bob Woodward. The book seems to portray a chaotic White House where senior staff goes to extraordinary lengths to undermine the policies of a president they regard as an idiot.

Among the startling revelations in the book is the claim that in April 2017, Trump ordered the assassination of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who had just launched a chemical weapons attack. “Let’s fucking kill him!” the president reportedly said in a phone conversation with Defense Secretary Mattis. “Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them.” Mattis told Trump that he’d work on it. Then Mattis told his own aide, “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.”

Woodward also reports that former chief economic advisor Gary Cohn was in the habit of stealing documents from the president’s desk as a way of making sure that certain policies would not be carried out:

Cohn, a Wall Street veteran, tried to tamp down Trump’s strident nationalism regarding trade. According to Woodward, Cohn “stole a letter off Trump’s desk” that the president was intending to sign to formally withdraw the United States from a trade agreement with South Korea. Cohn later told an associate that he removed the letter to protect national security and that Trump did not notice that it was missing.

When Trump had a letter drafted up withdrawing the United States from NAFTA, Cohn said, “I can stop this. I’ll just take the paper off his desk.”

The willingness of Trump’s staff to subvert their commander in chief is a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it’s obviously useful to stop Trump most dangerous impulses from being carried out. On the other hand, not obeying the lawful order of a legitimately elected official is also a subversion of democracy. Woodward refers to it as “an administrative coup d’etat.” If Woodward’s book is accurate, the United States doesn’t have a functional presidency right now.

Why Nike is betting on Colin Kaepernick.

Over the weekend, Nike unveiled its newest ad campaign, commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of its motto “Just Do It.”

The ad features former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the “Star Spangled Banner” in protest of police brutality. The subject of ongoing political and racist attacks for his protest, Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, despite posting a career QB rating in the all-time top 20. He is currently suing the league, alleging that all 30 teams have colluded to prevent him from playing. (The full ad campaign, which features other athletes including Serena Williams, has not yet appeared.)

The campaign quickly prompted a backlash from conservatives, some of whom incorrectly claim that Kapernick is protesting the national anthem and the military. John Rich, of the country duo Big & Rich, posted this picture on Twitter:

Others filmed themselves burning their Nike gear:

A number of prominent athletes, including Williams and LeBron James, have voiced support for the campaign.

Nike will undoubtedly lose customers amid the backlash—the company’s stock has fallen nearly 3 percent on Tuesday. The NFL, which Nike sponsors, will likely not be pleased, although there is little that they can do about it. But the company surely knew this would happen. It’s making several bets with this campaign: that it will pay off long-term, further endearing it to prominent athletes; that Kaepernick’s supporters will make up the difference of lost customers; and that many of those whining on Twitter will return to the company after this news blows over.

While other corporations are making increasingly liberal statements, Nike’s decision to align itself with Kaepernick is still notable, especially given that Disney just surrendered to a bad faith campaign led by alt-right figurehead Mike Cernovich against Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Nevertheless, Nike wouldn’t have made it if they didn’t think it was, at its core, a good business decision. And the publicity is only just getting started: President Donald Trump is sure to tweet about it before the NFL season kicks off on Sunday.

Brett Kavanaugh recycles John Roberts’s baseball metaphor.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court is facing off before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. In excerpts released by the White House, Kavanaugh will use his opening statement to cast himself as an unbiased jurist who will favor no side more than another if confirmed.

“A good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy,” he said. “I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge.”

Kavanaugh’s remarks are likely meant to mirror similar comments made by Chief Justice John Roberts when he appeared before the Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing in 2005. “Judges are like umpires,” Roberts said in his own opening statement. “Umpires don’t make the rules; they apply them. The role of an umpire and a judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules. But it is a limited role. Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire.” Later, he promised to “remember that it’s my job to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat.”

The metaphor isn’t perfect, as Justice Elena Kagan noted during her own confirmation hearing in 2010. She told the Judiciary Committee that “balls and strikes” may give the impression that the law “is a robotic thing.” For Kavanaugh, an avid baseball fan, invoking Roberts’s language has two functions. On one hand, it implicitly counters Democratic criticism that he’s too closely wedded to the Republican Party. On the other, echoing Roberts reaffirms which end of the ideological spectrum he’s most likely to fall on if confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

The New Yorker has a Steve Bannon problem.

Controversy erupted on Monday when The New Yorker announced that Steve Bannon, the former White House advisor, was going to headline the magazine’s festival in October. Bannon will be sharing the stage with New Yorker editor David Remnick. “I have every intention of asking him difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation,” Remnick told The New York Times.

However severe the grilling Remnick intends to inflict on Bannon, many observers were still left wondering if the venerable magazine should really be giving its imprimatur to so notorious a bigot as Bannon.

Writer Richard Yeselson argued that even if he event was a mistake, rescinding the invitation Bannon is no solution. Instead, Yeselson contents, Bannon’s ideas should be publicly challenged.

Yeselson makes a strong point about the problem with de-platforming, which would only serve to shore up Bannon even more by turning him into a faux free speech martyr.

Yet it is hard to defend the event on journalistic grounds. After all, Bannon is no longer the prominent figure he was even a year an a half ago. He’s been elbowed out of both the White House and Breitbart. He’s now a marginal figure in American public life, interesting for the role he briefly played in promoting Trump but not otherwise important.

If the goal is to figure out what the Trump administration is up to, it would be better to get figures like Stephen Miller or Jared Kushner. If the intent is to understand the intellectual origins of the current American right, writers like Pat Buchanan (the founder of The American Conservative) or Daniel McCarthy (the editor of Modern Age) would be vastly superior. Bannon has very little to offer either in terms of insider dirt about the White House or clear articulation of right-wing thinking.

The Bannon invitation has created a genuine pickle for The New Yorker, one that has no obvious solution.

Update: In a statement on Monday, Remnick announced that Bannon would not be interviewed at the festival. “I’ve changed my mind,” he wrote. “There is a better way to do this. Our writers have interviewed Steve Bannon for The New Yorker before, and if the opportunity presents itself I’ll interview him in a more traditionally journalistic setting as we first discussed, and not on stage.”

Meghan McCain’s eulogy for her father was also an attack on Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning in the National Cathedral, McCain delivered a two edged oration, mostly devoted to expressing her love for her father but also taking a few pointed jabs at the president.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said.

Later, the point was underscored with another rebuke to the Trumpian slogan “Make America Great Again”: “The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Many of the mourners at the National Cathedral applauded, an unusual event at a funeral.

It was inevitable that John McCain’s funeral was going to be a political event. He was after all, a politician who died while still active and engaged in a highly visible feud with the president. As Atlantic writer David Frum notes, the entire staging of the funeral, which the late senator had a role in planning was meant as challenge to Trump.

Amid the stagecraft of the McCain funeral, there was no more dramatic moment than Meghan McCain’s remonstrance.

The Village Voice has ceased publication.

Gothamist is reporting that Peter Barbey, the owner of The Village Voice, told staff that the legendary alternative weekly will stop posting new stories. Barbery purchased the newspaper in 2015 and shut down the print publication in 2017. The owner is now intent on digitalizing back issues and selling the paper to a new owner.

“Today is kind of a sucky day,” Barbey told his employees. “I bought The Village Voice to save it; this isn’t exactly how I thought it was going to end up. I’m still trying to save The Village Voice.

The Village Voice was established in 1955 by the novelist Norman Mailer and his friend Dan Wolf, neither of whom had a background in journalism. “If we had known more, we certainly would have suffered less,” Wolf once lamented. But this non-professionalism helped define the classic Voice of the 1950s and 1960s, where it became a leading advocate for counter-cultural values and a seedbed for the New Journalism. The paper was pivotal for Mailer’s own shift from being a fiction writer to engaged flaneur who provided highly subjective accounts of political conventions, anti-war protests, and boxing matches.

“Impersonality and objectivity are part of the ethic of journalistic identity, just as disinterestedness and freedom of inquiry are part of the ethic of professorial identity,” Louis Menand once observed in The New Yorker. “The Voice showed that you could disrespect these idols and still sell newspapers.”

Yet Mailer’s idiosyncratic personal journalism was only one side of The Village Voice, Wayne Barrett, who started writing for the newspaper in 1973, was an old-fashioned muck-racker, skilled at digging into stories about urban corruption. For many years, Barrett was the bane of New York bigwigs like Ed Koch, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump.

Aside from Mailer and Barrett, other notable contributors included James Baldwin, Jules Feiffer, Ellen Willis, Nate Hentoff, Lorraine Hansberry, Andrew Sarris, James Wolcott and countless others. The papers archives will remain a treasure trove of classic journalism.

Trump trash talks Canada in off the record remarks.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the president of the United States made off-the-record comments to Bloomberg New disparaging Canada’s negotiating position in NAFTA trade talks. The thrust of the remarks was that Trump didn’t see any need to compromise with Canada but he couldn’t say so publicly.

“Here’s the problem,” Trump said. “If I say no—the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal ... I can’t kill these people.” Trump also said, “Off the record, Canada’s working their ass off. And every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala.” The Chevrolet Impala is a car made in Canada, production of which would be threatened by Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Atlantic writer David Frum, an erstwhile Canadian, speculates that Trump’s comments are bluff:

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argues the comments are in keeping with Trump’s tendency to disrespect democratic allies:

New poll shows majority of Americans “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that Donald Trump remains an extraordinarily polarizing president, with a majority of the public “strongly” disapproving of him. According to the poll, 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump while 36 approve. But what is more striking is the measure of intensity, which show that those who dislike Trump do so with a passion. Fifty-three percent “strongly disapprove” of Trump while only 24 percent “strongly approve” of him.

Aside from the topline approval/disapproval results, the poll also shows the public is behind the Mueller investigation and wary of the president’s attempts to shut it down.

“But 63 percent of Americans support Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, with 52 percent saying they support it strongly; 29 percent oppose the probe,” The Washington Post reports.

The president’s efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the investigation and build sympathy for his convicted former campaign chair Paul Manafort have made little head way. “Trump has complained that Manafort was treated unfairly by Mueller’s prosecutors, and after a jury convicted Manafort earlier this month the president tweeted that he felt ‘very badly’ for him,” the newspaper notes. “But 67 percent of Americans think Mueller’s case against Manafort was justified, while 17 percent say it was unjustified, according to the poll.”

Trump is most unpopular with African-Americans, where he is at a minuscule 3 percent approval. He is most popular among white men with no college degree, but even with that group he has slipped from a career high of 70 percent to 55 percent.