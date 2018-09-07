Obama endorses “Medicare for all” and gives a special nod to Elizabeth Warren’s ideas.
Speaking to an audience largely made up of students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, former President Barack Obama spoke approvingly of the aggressively reformist agenda being put forward by Democratic candidates.
“So Democrats aren’t just running on good old ideas like a higher minimum wage, they’re running on good new ideas like Medicare for all, giving workers seats on corporate boards, reversing the most egregious corporate tax cuts to make sure college students graduate,” Obama said. He went on to praise “good new ideas like barring lobbyists from getting paid by foreign governments.”
Obama had supported universal health care before he was president, but this is the first time he’s aligned himself with the new “Medicare for all” push originally championed by Bernie Sanders. Also noteworthy is that two of the “good new ideas” Obama praises (workers sitting on corporate boards and the ban on foreign governments paying lobbyists) are signature issues of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Boris Johnson’s divorce probably won’t slow his ascent to power.
On Friday morning, Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler announced they were divorcing. The couple has been married since 1993 and have four children. This will be Johnson’s second divorce. His first marriage, to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, ended in divorce in 1993. The British tabloid press has long been filled with stories of Johnson’s notoriously louche sexual history, which seems to have involved a staggering number of extramarital affairs and out of wedlock pregnancies.
Having quit as a Foreign Secretary in July, Johnson has become the foremost critic of Prime Minister Theresa May within the Conservative Party and is expected to try and replace her. Johnson’s status as twice-divorced might be seen to hinder his chances. After all, in the modern era, the United Kingdom has only had one divorced Prime Minister (Anthony Eden, whose brief tenure ran from 1955-1957).
But political observers, including bookmakers, still see Johnson as the person most likely to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. “He’s still the favorite,” one bookmaker told Reuters. “Over the years Boris has been very Teflon ... we think he’s got more than a couple of lives left yet.”
With his lurid private life, clownish public persona and frequent recourse to nationalist demagoguery, Johnson has often been compared to Donald Trump. It’s likely that Johnson will prove, as Trump has, that even conservative voters are willing to set aside a politician’s private life.
As Independent columnist Sean O’Grady notes, there are plenty of other reasons to vote against Johnson:
The tragedy of it all is that Johnson is being treated as a character in a reality TV show or soap opera, which denigrates politics. He is much more than that. Still, a potential leader of the country in some diabolical takeover of the Conservative Party by Leave fundamentalists.
What Johnson proposes to do next with his genitalia is nobody’s business than his own. What he proposes to do to the country concerns all of us, whether he is happily married or not.
Rudy Giuliani’s new negotiation tactic for a Trump-Mueller interview.
The president’s personal lawyer this week sketched out a new approach to negotiating Trump’s interview with the special counsel as part of the Russia investigation. It’s unknown, however, whether Mueller will accept Giuliani’s parameters.
In an interview with BuzzFeed on Thursday, Giuliani said that the president’s legal team could negotiate on two separate tracks for interviews between Mueller and Trump. One track is “collusion,” referring to questions about whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Mueller told Trump’s lawyers that he would accept written answers from the president to questions about Russian electoral interference and whether his campaign colluded with Moscow to facilitate it. Giuliani acknowledged to BuzzFeed that Mueller has “a better argument for that [interview], legally and factually.”
On the second track of “obstruction,” which relates to Trump’s post-inauguration efforts to stymie the Russia investigation, Giuliani indicated he would put up a much harder legal fight. “That’s a no-go,” he told the Associated Press on Thursday. “That is not going to happen. There will be no questions at all on obstruction.” Giuliani later clarified to BuzzFeed that he was referring only to Mueller’s first set of questions on the matter, not the subject entirely. Nonetheless, he also said he believes he has a stronger legal position to challenge questions about Trump’s presidential acts.
Trump’s legal team has spent most of the year resisting Mueller’s efforts to secure an interview with the president. While Trump often says publicly that he would be willing to sit down with the special counsel, many members of his inner circle view it as a potentially calamitous legal risk because of the president’s penchant to lie about matters large and small. Giuliani’s new approach could mitigate some of that peril—but not eliminate it entirely.
The August jobs numbers released on Friday exceeded expectations and are, in one key area, the best of the economic recovery. The unemployment rate remained a smidge below 4 percent, with the economy adding 200,000 jobs. But the highlight of the report is year-over-year earnings wage growth, which was at 3.9 percent—the highest it has been since 2009.
Wage growth has been a concern in the wake of recession. Even as the economy has improved, wages have stayed flat—as they largely have since the late-1970s. Despite the windfall that many corporations received in the wake of the passage of the $1.5 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last-December, they have largely refrained from providing their workers with raises. Even in other relatively strong jobs reports, like last month’s, wage growth has been a glaring sore spot. August’s spurt in wage growth is a welcome and long overdue development for workers, millions of whom are struggling despite the fact that this economy is technically performing well.
But there are warning sings. Labor participation is down and has not yet returned to pre-recession levels. As The New York Times’s Neil Irwin noted, there are signs that the economy is straining at capacity and could begin to slow down, particularly if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates which could depress both growth and wages. There are increasing complaints of a labor shortage and the spike in wage growth may be, as Irwin argues, a sign that employers have simply run out of other options.
Trump believes his speeches could one day rank with the Gettysburg Address.
At a rally in Billings, Montana, the president reflected on the history of one of the most famous speeches in American history.
“You know when Abraham Lincoln made the Gettysburg Address speech, the great speech” Trump asked. “Do you know he was ridiculed? He was ridiculed. ... And he was excoriated by the fake news. They had fake news. He was excoriated. They said it was a terrible, terrible speech.” But the president added, the greatness of the speech was eventually recognized: “Fifty years after his death they said it may have been the greatest speech ever made in America. Pretty good. Pretty good. I have a feeling that’s going to happen with us.”
Not surprisingly, Trump’s recounting of history is sketchy. Aside from a few Democratic newspapers that opposed Lincoln for political reasons, the Gettysburg received a warm welcome.
In addition to comparing his own oratory with Lincoln’s, the president struggled to pronounce the word “anonymous.”
Other highlights of the speech, as reported by Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale, include:
* saying the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination is “sick.”
* taking delight in the fact North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said “terrific things about me.”
* warning that if he’s impeached the United States will become “a third world country.”
* trying to guilt trip his supporters by saying that “If [impeachment] does happen it’s your fault, because you didn’t go out to vote.”
* fretting over a “Deep State” conspiracy to subvert his administration. “At some point, this whole thing is going to be exposed,” Trump promised. “And it’s really bad and it’s really dangerous.”
* claiming that the books coming out critical of his administration are a response to White House physician Ronny Jackson giving him a good report. “But Ronny Jackson is a doctor, he is actually the doctor that gave me my physical,” Trump claimed. “And he said that I am in great shape. And the Democrats, liberals, deep state, they were very upset to hear that. So they got tougher and tougher and they write more books now.”
The British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland knows very little about Northern Ireland.
When Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, appointed Karen Bradley to oversee the North Ireland file in January, there was some concern about the decision because Bradley had never been to the region before. In an interview with PoliticsHome, Bradley did little to assuage worries about her preparedness.
“I freely admit that when I started this job, I didn’t understand some of the deep-seated and deep-rooted issues that there are in Northern Ireland,” Bradley told the wesbsite. “I didn’t understand things like when elections are fought for example in Northern Ireland—people who are nationalists don’t vote for unionist parties and vice-versa. So, the parties fight for the election within their own community. Actually, the unionist parties fight the elections against each other in unionist communities and nationalists in nationalist communities.”
The divide between nationalists and unionists has structured politics in Northern Ireland for many decades. This divide is itself rooted in centuries old battles over nationalism and religion. Bradley’s lack of rudimentary information is all the more alarming given the history of political violence in the region, which many fear could flare up again as an side effect of Brexit. Ongoing diplomacy over the implementation of Brexit threatens fundamental issues of border sharing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which had been settled in the Good Friday Accord of 1998.
Jenny Chapman, a Labour member of parliament who serves as her party’s Shadow Brexit minister, was not impressed with Bradley’s remarks. “This is embarrassing from the Northern Ireland Secretary,” Chapman said. “Given this worrying lack of basic knowledge about Northern Ireland, its no wonder the Tories don’t seem to understand the vital importance of preventing a return of a hard border there.”
With strange timing, Twitter finally bans conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Twitter is permanently shuttering the accounts of Alex Jones and his conspiracy minded site InfoWars. The timing of the move is curious. Twitter has been much slower to go after Jones than other social media. The trigger for the ban seems to have been Jones’s mockery of CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.
As BuzzFeed reports, “The incident that inspired Twitter to action appears to have been a series of tweets containing a 9-minute Periscope video of Jones confronting CNN reporter Oliver Darcy. In the video, Jones and his camera men confront Darcy while Jones lambastes him as ‘the equivalent of like the Hitler Youth’ and accuses him of ‘smiling like a possum that crawled out of the rear end of a dead cow.’”
While Jones’s treatment of Darcy is undeniably obnoxious, it is also fairly mild by Jones’s standards. After all, InfoWars is infamous for spreading the falsehood that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation, a lie that caused Jones’s fans to harass families of the mass shooting.
Content that appears to violateTwitter’s rulesappears over and over again in the hundreds of hours of video available on the accounts that Jones and InfoWars maintain on Twitter and Periscope, a livestreaming video service that Twitter owns. Jones has repeatedly degraded individuals of the Muslim faith. He has attacked people on the basis of gender identity. And he has engaged in the harassment of individuals.
In banning Jones and InfoWars after they insulted of Oliver Darcy, Twitter is suggesting a curious double standard. You can apparently harass ordinary people all you want, but shouldn’t go after high-profile reporters.
Burt Reynolds, America’s mustache, has died at 82.
From television origins (Gunsmoke), Reynolds became one of the most recognizable faces of 1970s American film. After negligible early roles in movies like Shark!(1969), he broke out (sans mustache) as archery ace Lewis Medlock in Deliverance (1972). That same year he also played “Sperm Switchboard Operator” in Woody Allen’s Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask).
Those two roles express something at the heart of the Reynolds mystique: He was macho, lusty, and funny.
Aside from Deliverance, Reynolds’s most iconic roles were in movies that eventually took on cult status. In Smokey and the Bandit (1971), The Longest Yard (1974), and 1981’s Sharky’s Machine (which he also directed), he played charming funsters with hearts of gold and biceps of steel. These roles turned Burt Reynolds into a symbol for a butch American sexuality.
The 1990s saw a Reynolds reprise, with turns in Striptease (1996) and Boogie Nights (1997). From the 2000s onward he seemed to enjoy playing up to the typecasting that arguably limited his career, cropping up in a heroic total of 37 movies this century, mostly in comic works like the Dukes of Hazzard remake. In 2019 he will appear posthumously in the Manson family dramatization, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
His long career included a 1973 album, featuring songs like “The First One That I Lay With” and “She’s Taken A Gentle Lover.” He winkingly embodied an American masculinity that women laughed over and men sought to emulate. With Reynolds’s death, America has lost its least subtle and most charismatic old-school Adonis. With a wink and a grin, he has disappeared into the sunset.
Clarence Thomas’s wife hires a staffer who once wrote “I hate blacks.”
Mediaite is reporting that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, employs as a factotum Chrystal Clanton, who was fired last year from Turning Points USA for racist text messages. “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE,” Clanton texted. “Like fuck them all . . . I hate blacks. End of story.” This racist text message was first reported by The New Yorker. Mediate has also discovered that Clanton made frequent Islamophobic comments on Snapchat, including a caption of an Arab-looking man that reads, “Just thinking about ways to do another 9/11.”
On Facebook, Ginni Thomas has praised Clanton as someone “who makes every day better and more fun!” The two frequently travel together to right-wing speaking engagements. According to Mediaite, Clanton “flaunts her relationship with the Thomases to conservative friends as a way to prove that the New Yorker’s publication of her racist text messages did not ruin her career. In July, Clanton shared a photo on Instagram of herself, Thomas, and Ginni Thomas having a ‘great weekend’ together.”
Over the last decade, Ginni Thomas has been increasingly vocal as a strident advocate of right-wing politics. She recently posted a Facebook message mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg as exhibiting “a special kind of stupid.”
The country’s Supreme Court today struck downa British-era law from 1861 that criminalized gay sex. “Consensual sex between adults in the private space, which is not harmful to women or children, cannot be denied as it is a matter of individual choice,” the court wrote in a unanimous opinion. “The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community,” said chief justice Dipak Misra. “Any discrimination on the basis of sexuality amounts to a violation of fundamental rights.” India is now one of more than 120 countries where homosexuality is decriminalized.
Politicians were divided over the ruling. The governing Bharatiya Janata Party has said it would respect the court’s decision, but BJP Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy criticized the ruling, saying that it “could give rise to an increase in the number of HIV cases” and that homosexuality is “a genetic flaw like having six fingers on your hand.” The main opposition party, the Congress Party, tweeted that they “hope this is the beginning of a more equal and inclusive society.”
According to a poll from 2016, 40 percent of Indians agreed at least in part that private consensual same-sex relationships should not be allowed, and 71 percent said they would be somewhat or very upset if one of their children was in love with someone of the same sex. This enduring resistance to gay couples is indicative of the challenges facing Indians seeking equal rights for LGBT people, including legalized gay marriage. According to the same 2016 poll, 35 percent of Indians said same-sex marriage should not be legal, and another 30 percent were unsure.
The court explicitly said that its ruling only concerned the constitutional validity of the 1861 law and not other rights, such as those related to marriage or inheritance.
Leaked email hints that Brett Kavanaugh might not consider Roe v. Wade “settled law.”
Senator Susan Collins of Maine recently announced that Kavanaugh, now embroiled in a raucous Senate confirmation hearing, assured her that he believed the landmark abortion case was “settled law.” But an email written by Kavanaugh in 2003 and published by The New York Times on Thursday indicates he may have misrepresented his views. During his time as the White House counsel for President George W. Bush, he expressed skepticism about the majority opinion in Roe:
Judge Kavanaugh was considering a draft opinion piece that supporters of one of Mr. Bush’s conservative appeals court nominees hoped they could persuade anti-abortion women to submit under their names. It stated that “it is widely accepted by legal scholars across the board that Roe v. Wade and its progeny are the settled law of the land.”
Judge Kavanaugh proposed deleting that line, writing: “I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since Court can always overrule its precedent, and three current Justices on the Court would do so.”
If Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court, he will be in a position to overturn Roe. According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released this week, Kavanaugh is the most unpopular Supreme Court nominee in decades. “Only two nominees have had weaker public support: Harriet Miers, who withdrew her nomination, in 2005; and Robert Bork, rejected by the Senate in 1987,” pollsters concluded.