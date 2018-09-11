Menu
Bob Woodward’s Fear seems to minimize a scandal involving a major source.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng and Gideon Resnick note that Woodward’s blockbuster expose of the Trump administration downplays at least one major White House scandal: the resignation of Roy Porter in February of 2018 after two of his ex-wives both claimed he physically abused them. The minimal treatment of this incident in Woodward’s Fear is quite notable because Porter is often quoted in the book. 

“In Woodward’s account, the scandal is reduced to little more than a footnote,” Suebsaeng and Resnick report. “The Porter drama was one of the most explosive scandals to date in a White House that is constantly beset by turmoil. This makes its absence from the Woodward book, in which Porter is a central character, all the more conspicuous. In fact, Porter, Trump’s former White House staff secretary, comes off strikingly well in Fear (except to, perhaps, Trump’s loyalists and MAGA diehards), as one of the few supposed adults in the room.”

Many in Trump’s circle, including Trump himself, believe Porter was a major source for Woodward.  Speaking to The Daily Beast, onetime Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo said, “And from my perspective, it is almost a metaphysical certitude that Rob Porter was a very big source for the book, especially if you look at how his own personal scandal was treated as a by-the-by and minimized.”

If Porter is the source then this illustrates one of the pitfalls of the type of access journalism Woodward practices. While it’s true that Porter and other insiders might have proved Woodward with invaluable testimony, their interviews came with a price, which is that journalism gets inflected from their vantage point. 

September 10, 2018

CBS is having trouble firing a CEO accused of serial assault.

On Sunday night, three hours after The New Yorker published a report detailing allegations of sexual misonduct by Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS, the company announced he was leaving his position immediately. But, as The Huffington Post has discovered, the media giant is actually having trouble disentangling itself from Moonves.

The former CEO’s position at CBS became shaky last July when The New Yorker made public the first set of allegations from six women of harassment and intimidation, along with many more accusations of lesser abuse. After that exposé, Moonves was said to be in negotiation with CBS for a severance agreement, reportedly in the ballpark of $100 million.

Now that severance payment has been put in a trust fund, whose fate depends upon an investigation into the abuse allegations. In an email to CBS employees, interim CEO Joseph Ianniello didn’t discuss the reasons for Moonves’ departure. Instead, Ianniello implicitly praised Moonves saying that he left the company in a “strong” position.

“It’s not as if CBS has completely washed its hands of Moonves,” The Huffington Post notes. “In a public filing on Monday, the company said Moonves would stay on for one year to ‘perform transition advisory services.’ Under the agreement, he also gets office services and security support from CBS for two years. These deals could be terminated early, depending on the results of the company’s internal investigation.”

The New Yorker article that triggered Moonves’ departure notes that, “Six additional women are now accusing Moonves of sexual harassment or assault in incidents that took place between the nineteen-eighties and the early two-thousands. They include claims that Moonves forced them to perform oral sex on him, that he exposed himself to them without their consent, and that he used physical violence and intimidation against them. A number of the women also said that Moonves retaliated after they rebuffed him, damaging their careers.”

Trump’s war on the International Criminal Court is Bushism redux.

The New York Times is reporting that National Security Advisor John Bolton is preparing to impose extensive sanctions on the International Criminal Court if it investigates alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan. The newspaper acquired the text of a speech Bolton scheduled for Monday.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton plans to say. “We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the U.S. We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system, and, we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system. We will do the same for any company or state that assists in an ICC investigation of Americans.”

Bolton’s speech is combined with the Trump Administration’s decision to shutter the offices of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in Washington, a move related to the campaign against the ICC. The Palestinian group has lodged complaints with the ICC about actions of the Israeli government, ranging from the building of settlements to the deployment of sharpshooters against protesters from Gaza.

Bolton has long been skeptical of the ICC and these actions can be seen as a ramped up return to policies pursued by the Bush administration in 2002-2003. As The New York Times notes, “The United States declined to join the court during Mr. Bush’s first term, when Mr. Bolton was an under secretary of state and later ambassador to the United Nations. After he left the Bush administration, the White House showed a little less resistance to the court’s work, even expressing support for its investigation of atrocities in Darfur.”

But while Bolton is one of the most vocal opponents of the ICC, he’s by no means alone in this attitude. The United States has never joined the ICC, even in periods where it made an effort to co-operate with the court, as in the later years of George W. Bush or under President Obama. With Trump in office, however, Bolton can now relaunch the war against the ICC that he first waged in the George W. Bush years.

September 07, 2018

Trump threatens “the ruination” of Canada.

As talks to re-negotiate NAFTA have stalled, the president of the United States escalated his rhetoric against Canada, formerly a nation regarded as America’s closest ally. Speaking in North Dakota, Trump raised the spectre of a tax on cars which he said could devastate the Canadian economy.

“Actually, on some countries, including Canada, a tax on cars would be the ruination of the country,” Trump warned. “That’s how big it is. It’d be the ruination of the country. Now, they’ve taken advantage of us for many decades. We can’t let this happen anymore. We have a country to run.”

As Daniel Dale of The Toronto Star reports, “Canadian economists do not think U.S. auto tariffs would ‘ruin’ Canada, but they have predicted a major economic hit. A TD Economics analysis in June forecast a job loss of 160,000, almost all of them in Ontario. Scotiabank said the tariffs could reduce Canadian growth by more than a quarter.”

Yet to date, Trump’s threats have not been effective in getting Canada to cave in major points of contention on negotiations, such as the regulation of the dairy industry and protection of cultural autonomy. One reason Canada seems to discount the threats is that they are hard to implement without hurting the United States itself. The intensified trade war that Trump threatens could not occur without disrupting North America’s auto manufacturing supply chain. For that reason, the idea of a tax on Canadian cars is opposed by every major player in the American automotive industry, from carmakers to dealers.

Trump can’t stop insulting Native Americans.

On Friday, at a speech in Fargo, North Dakota, the president made a strange appeal to Native American voters. “Maybe they don’t know about what’s going on with respect to the world of Washington and politics, but I have to tell you, with African-American folks, I would say what do you have to lose?” he asked.

Trump has often made disrespectful comments about Native Americans. Testifying before congress in 1993, he challenged the casino licence given to some reservations. “If you look, if you look at some of the reservations that you’ve approved, that you, sir, in your great wisdom have approved, I will tell you right now—they don’t look like Indians to me,” Trump said.

“The President has a long record of attacking Native Americans,” Simon Moya-Smith, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation, argued in 2017. “He pushed through the Dakota Access Pipeline, which violates the Native American land and threatens indigenous lives and water. And while that pipeline was already leaking like a garden hose with bullet holes, he resurrected the Keystone XL Pipeline, which again is in direct violation of our sovereign treaty rights.” Moya-Smith also mentioned Trump’s frequent use of the name “Pocahontas” as a slur directed against Elizabeth Warren.

Obama endorses “Medicare for all” and gives a special nod to Elizabeth Warren’s ideas.

Speaking to an audience largely made up of students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, former President Barack Obama spoke approvingly of the aggressively reformist agenda being put forward by Democratic candidates.

“So Democrats aren’t just running on good old ideas like a higher minimum wage, they’re running on good new ideas like Medicare for all, giving workers seats on corporate boards, reversing the most egregious corporate tax cuts to make sure college students graduate,” Obama said. He went on to praise “good new ideas like barring lobbyists from getting paid by foreign governments.”

Obama had supported universal health care before he was president, but this is the first time he’s aligned himself with the new “Medicare for all” push originally championed by Bernie Sanders. Also noteworthy is that two of the “good new ideas” Obama praises (workers sitting on corporate boards and the ban on foreign governments paying lobbyists) are signature issues of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Boris Johnson’s divorce probably won’t slow his ascent to power.

On Friday morning, Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler announced they were divorcing. The couple has been married since 1993 and have four children. This will be Johnson’s second divorce. His first marriage, to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, ended in divorce in 1993. The British tabloid press has long been filled with stories of Johnson’s notoriously louche sexual history, which seems to have involved a staggering number of extramarital affairs and out of wedlock pregnancies.

Having quit as a Foreign Secretary in July, Johnson has become the foremost critic of Prime Minister Theresa May within the Conservative Party and is expected to try and replace her. Johnson’s status as twice-divorced might be seen to hinder his chances. After all, in the modern era, the United Kingdom has only had one divorced Prime Minister (Anthony Eden, whose brief tenure ran from 1955-1957).

But political observers, including bookmakers, still see Johnson as the person most likely to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. “He’s still the favorite,” one bookmaker told Reuters. “Over the years Boris has been very Teflon ... we think he’s got more than a couple of lives left yet.”

With his lurid private life, clownish public persona and frequent recourse to nationalist demagoguery, Johnson has often been compared to Donald Trump. It’s likely that Johnson will prove, as Trump has, that even conservative voters are willing to set aside a politician’s private life.

As Independent columnist Sean O’Grady notes, there are plenty of other reasons to vote against Johnson:

The tragedy of it all is that Johnson is being treated as a character in a reality TV show or soap opera, which denigrates politics. He is much more than that. Still, a potential leader of the country in some diabolical takeover of the Conservative Party by Leave fundamentalists.

What Johnson proposes to do next with his genitalia is nobody’s business than his own. What he proposes to do to the country concerns all of us, whether he is happily married or not.

Rudy Giuliani’s new negotiation tactic for a Trump-Mueller interview.

The president’s personal lawyer this week sketched out a new approach to negotiating Trump’s interview with the special counsel as part of the Russia investigation. It’s unknown, however, whether Mueller will accept Giuliani’s parameters.

In an interview with BuzzFeed on Thursday, Giuliani said that the president’s legal team could negotiate on two separate tracks for interviews between Mueller and Trump. One track is “collusion,” referring to questions about whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Mueller told Trump’s lawyers that he would accept written answers from the president to questions about Russian electoral interference and whether his campaign colluded with Moscow to facilitate it. Giuliani acknowledged to BuzzFeed that Mueller has “a better argument for that [interview], legally and factually.”

On the second track of “obstruction,” which relates to Trump’s post-inauguration efforts to stymie the Russia investigation, Giuliani indicated he would put up a much harder legal fight. “That’s a no-go,” he told the Associated Press on Thursday. “That is not going to happen. There will be no questions at all on obstruction.” Giuliani later clarified to BuzzFeed that he was referring only to Mueller’s first set of questions on the matter, not the subject entirely. Nonetheless, he also said he believes he has a stronger legal position to challenge questions about Trump’s presidential acts.

Trump’s legal team has spent most of the year resisting Mueller’s efforts to secure an interview with the president. While Trump often says publicly that he would be willing to sit down with the special counsel, many members of his inner circle view it as a potentially calamitous legal risk because of the president’s penchant to lie about matters large and small. Giuliani’s new approach could mitigate some of that peril—but not eliminate it entirely.

Wages are finally growing—for now.

The August jobs numbers released on Friday exceeded expectations and are, in one key area, the best of the economic recovery. The unemployment rate remained a smidge below 4 percent, with the economy adding 200,000 jobs. But the highlight of the report is year-over-year earnings wage growth, which was at 3.9 percent—the highest it has been since 2009.

Wage growth has been a concern in the wake of recession. Even as the economy has improved, wages have stayed flat—as they largely have since the late-1970s. Despite the windfall that many corporations received in the wake of the passage of the $1.5 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last-December, they have largely refrained from providing their workers with raises. Even in other relatively strong jobs reports, like last month’s, wage growth has been a glaring sore spot. August’s spurt in wage growth is a welcome and long overdue development for workers, millions of whom are struggling despite the fact that this economy is technically performing well.

But there are warning sings. Labor participation is down and has not yet returned to pre-recession levels. As The New York Times’s Neil Irwin noted, there are signs that the economy is straining at capacity and could begin to slow down, particularly if the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates which could depress both growth and wages. There are increasing complaints of a labor shortage and the spike in wage growth may be, as Irwin argues, a sign that employers have simply run out of other options.

Trump believes his speeches could one day rank with the Gettysburg Address.

At a rally in Billings, Montana, the president reflected on the history of one of the most famous speeches in American history.

“You know when Abraham Lincoln made the Gettysburg Address speech, the great speech” Trump asked. “Do you know he was ridiculed? He was ridiculed. ... And he was excoriated by the fake news. They had fake news. He was excoriated. They said it was a terrible, terrible speech.” But the president added, the greatness of the speech was eventually recognized: “Fifty years after his death they said it may have been the greatest speech ever made in America. Pretty good. Pretty good. I have a feeling that’s going to happen with us.”

Not surprisingly, Trump’s recounting of history is sketchy. Aside from a few Democratic newspapers that opposed Lincoln for political reasons, the Gettysburg received a warm welcome.

In addition to comparing his own oratory with Lincoln’s, the president struggled to pronounce the word “anonymous.”

Other highlights of the speech, as reported by Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale, include:

* saying the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination is “sick.”

* taking delight in the fact North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said “terrific things about me.”

* warning that if he’s impeached the United States will become “a third world country.”

* trying to guilt trip his supporters by saying that “If [impeachment] does happen it’s your fault, because you didn’t go out to vote.”

* fretting over a “Deep State” conspiracy to subvert his administration. “At some point, this whole thing is going to be exposed,” Trump promised. “And it’s really bad and it’s really dangerous.”

* claiming that the books coming out critical of his administration are a response to White House physician Ronny Jackson giving him a good report. “But Ronny Jackson is a doctor, he is actually the doctor that gave me my physical,” Trump claimed. “And he said that I am in great shape. And the Democrats, liberals, deep state, they were very upset to hear that. So they got tougher and tougher and they write more books now.”

September 06, 2018

The British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland knows very little about Northern Ireland.

When Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, appointed Karen Bradley to oversee the North Ireland file in January, there was some concern about the decision because Bradley had never been to the region before. In an interview with PoliticsHome, Bradley did little to assuage worries about her preparedness.

“I freely admit that when I started this job, I didn’t understand some of the deep-seated and deep-rooted issues that there are in Northern Ireland,” Bradley told the wesbsite. “I didn’t understand things like when elections are fought for example in Northern Ireland—people who are nationalists don’t vote for unionist parties and vice-versa. So, the parties fight for the election within their own community. Actually, the unionist parties fight the elections against each other in unionist communities and nationalists in nationalist communities.”

The divide between nationalists and unionists has structured politics in Northern Ireland for many decades. This divide is itself rooted in centuries old battles over nationalism and religion. Bradley’s lack of rudimentary information is all the more alarming given the history of political violence in the region, which many fear could flare up again as an side effect of Brexit. Ongoing diplomacy over the implementation of Brexit threatens fundamental issues of border sharing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which had been settled in the Good Friday Accord of 1998.

Jenny Chapman, a Labour member of parliament who serves as her party’s Shadow Brexit minister, was not impressed with Bradley’s remarks. “This is embarrassing from the Northern Ireland Secretary,” Chapman said. “Given this worrying lack of basic knowledge about Northern Ireland, its no wonder the Tories don’t seem to understand the vital importance of preventing a return of a hard border there.”